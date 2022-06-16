News
Vehicle hits man and young child in Roseville, leaving them critically injured
A vehicle struck and critically injured a man and young child who were walking near a Roseville intersection Wednesday evening, police say.
The driver was traveling west on Larpenteur Avenue and struck the pair near Galtier Street, according to Joe Adams, deputy chief of the Roseville Police Department.
The man and the child were taken to a hospital in critical condition and the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Adams said.
No further details about the crash, which occurred at about 8:30 p.m., were immediately available from police late Wednesday.
News
Kyle Higashioka, Yankees hold on to beat the Rays after 16-minute rules debate in 8th
Kyle Higashioka had a big night. The Yankees catcher helped guide Nestor Cortes and the Yankees bullpen through a dangerous Rays lineup. Higashioka also hit a three-run homer in the Yankees’ 4-3 win over Tampa Bay at the Stadium Wednesday night.
But Higashioka wasn’t exactly happy about how that game went down. The catcher was frustrated by a 16-minute delay as the umpires tried to confirm the mound visit rule with a pinch hitter during the eighth inning.
“That was brutal. I mean, first of all, I don’t feel like that can happen,” Higashioka said of the long delay that largely had the Stadium in the dark as to what was being questioned. “We just can’t take 20 or 30 minutes or whatever, to figure out what’s going on. There’s gotta be somebody that knows what to do.”
“I mean, I definitely did not feel good on the field after that long delay,” Higashioka said. “So I’m just glad we got through it.”
The Yankees (46-16) have won six straight games, 13 straight in the Bronx and clinched their 16th series win and go for their eighth series sweep on Thursday night. They have the best record in baseball and continued to cushion their lead in the American League East to 11 games over the Rays (35-27).
The Bombers got homers from Higashioka, his third in the last two games after going his first 100 plate appearances this season without one. Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 25th of the season. Cortes allowed one run on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings pitched. Clay Holmes extended his scoreless innings streak to 30 with his 11th save of the season.
And the Yankees survived a bumpy eighth inning, when the game came to a halt as the umpires conferred on the field and with the video replay room in Chelsea to confirm the rules about mound visits with a pinch hitter.
It began after Miguel Castro hit Randy Arozarena with two out and Manuel Margot on second base. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake went out to settle Castro down, but as he was walking back to the dugout, the Rays’ lefty slugger Ji-Man Choi came out to pinch-hit for Isaac Paredes. The Bombers quickly called to the bullpen and got up lefty Lucas Luetge and told Higashioka and Castro to slow down a bit.
“I only need five pitches to get ready,” Luetge said.
Boone came out of the dugout to go to the mound and the umpires stopped him, thinking it was a second mound visit. The four umpires conferred together on the field, ultimately determining that Boone was allowed to make the mound visit to remove Castro.
“The first mound visit was assigned to the Paredes [at bat],” crew chief Phil Cuzzi said, “the second mound visit was assigned to the pinch hitter.
“That is what the question was.”
The Rays scored two after the delay, but Luetge got Brett Phillips to fly out to end the innings.
And Holmes took it from there.
“It’s pretty crazy. I mean, the movement on it isn’t like anybody else’s sinker in the game that I can see,” Higashioka said. “So it’s just kind of a unicorn pitch. I don’t know if anybody else has anything like it. I have a hard enough time. I can’t imagine what it’s like to try to hit it.”
Instead, Higashioka had to face Shane McClanahan. The Rays’ tough, young lefty allowed four runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks. He gave up the home runs to Judge and Higashioka.
Though he has struggled to start the season, Boone isn’t surprised to see the catcher come through with a big hit.
“When he’s going well he’s a power threat, especially against left-handed pitching,” Boone said. “It’s good to see him, get a couple on the board here these last couple of days and that’s a huge one there off of obviously a really good one in McClanahan, who I thought was really good tonight. We didn’t have much against him.”
News
Minnesota’s top in-state football recruit, Jaxon Howard, sets date for commitment
Jaxon Howard has set a date.
The top-rated in-state football recruit in the 2023 class will make his college choice among four finalists at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on July 1.
Howard, a four-star defensive end/tight end, had an official visit to the Gophers last weekend and will also visit his three other finalists — Michigan, Miami and Louisiana State — before making his pick in his school’s auditorium next month.
Minnesota has been pushing for Howard’s pledge, with him making multiple visits to campus, including at the U’s spring game on April 30.
Seven of the U’s 15 current commitments for next year’s class are from Minnesota. The U also had Moorhead defensive lineman Elinneus Davis on campus for a recent visit.
“Had an unbelievable visit (last) weekend at The University of Minnesota!!” Davis tweeted. “Thank you for your time and hospitality.”
Davis, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, has roughly eight scholarship offers, including Washington and Iowa State, where he is expected to visit next.
News
Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman hits first major league home run, shares ‘full-circle moment’ with Trey Mancini
There have been swings that hinted this was on the horizon, an eventuality Adley Rutschman would soon achieve if Orioles fans were patient enough to wait.
Well, the wait is over.
The rookie catcher hit the first home run of his major league career in the fourth inning Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, crushing a ball on a line to straightaway center field. Rutschman, the top prospect in all of baseball, took care of his first two big league RBIs with that swing, too, driving home Austin Hays.
Rutschman has displayed that power throughout his minor league career, but it took until his 84th plate appearance with Baltimore to see a ball leave the yard. His homer — coming off an elevated four-seam fastball from right-hander José Berríos — traveled an estimated 411 feet and left his bat at 103.2 mph, ending Berríos’ budding no-hit bid.
Rutschman went on to add a double in the seventh inning of the eventual 7-6 loss in 10 innings, an exhibit of his gap-to-gap power and what could be cause for a sigh of relief.
“Naturally, you definitely take a load off whenever you hit your first home run. You’re able to breathe a little bit more,” said first baseman Trey Mancini, who was on home run chain duty Wednesday. “He’s at the catching position, which is kind of double duty when you’re a rookie. But he’s handling himself so well, but I think there’s a degree of relaxation and kind of the metaphoric deep breath you really can take after your first homer.”
When Rutschman reached the dugout, he received the team’s home run chain and was pulled into a lengthy hug from Mancini, the longest tenured Orioles player. The pressure on Rutschman has been immense. The weight of a rebuild has been placed on his shoulders — at least externally, as the organization attempts to minimize an idea so imposing.
Mancini didn’t plan that hug. He felt it came on naturally, and he recalled how former Orioles star Manny Machado had given him a hug when Mancini went deep for the first time in 2016.
“It was kind of a full-circle moment,” Mancini said. “Just felt like Adley deserved and needed a hug right there, because it’s a great feeling.”
The Oregon State product’s first career home run occurred at roughly the same time Machado, now with the San Diego Padres, recorded the 1,500th hit of his career. Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the midseason deadline in 2018, a move that signaled the beginning of a rebuild that eventually led to Rutschman becoming the first overall draft pick in 2019. The young catcher’s arrival in the big leagues signals the next step of the Orioles rebuild is underway — with a potential turnaround on the horizon.
Rutschman has struggled to find results early in his major league career. In 20 games entering Wednesday, he batted .176 with four doubles and a triple. But the advanced analytics have been more promising. His average exit velocity of 90.6 mph is third-best on the Orioles among players with at least 50 plate appearances, according to Statcast, and his expected batting average is .238.
“He’s been taking good at-bats, he’s just not getting a ton of results,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Tonight he really swung the bat. He drove two baseballs. Good to see him get his first one out of the way.”
Hyde said Rutschman was batting cleanup Tuesday and Wednesday largely becauseMancini is out with a short-term hand injury and outfielder Anthony Santander is on the restricted list. That leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the order for Rutschman to fill.
And in his second at-bat Wednesday, that’s what he did.
