What Day Does P Valley Come On? P Valley Season 2 Release Date

Hey, it’s time for Rent a girlfriend Season 2 finally! In the year 2020, the summer anime season had some very big hits, and among them was one romantic comedy show, which was a surprising standout title Rent a Girlfriend. This anime series is based on a manga written by Reiji Miyajima. In addition, this anime series was based on a weekly Shonen Magazine Maga. The anime is a Japanese anime that is named Kanojo, Okarishimasu. The anime was originally run from July 12th, 2017. The genre of the anime is Romantic and comedy.

The first series got a very nice response and reviews from the fans and IMDb gave the series a rating of 7.5/10. Also, the fans can’t wait for the second season to arrive.

The Lead Character

Kazuya Kinoshita is the Main Character, a college student in the anime Rent a girlfriend, where he gets dumped by his girlfriend named Mami Nanami after they dated for a month. After getting dumped by his girlfriend, he decides to use an online dating app to rent a girlfriend. And he does it. Kazuya rents a girl named Chizuru Mizuhara as his girlfriend, Chizuru, a beautiful girl.

However, Kazuya does not give her that great rating because he thinks she is inauthentic. But when Chizuru criticizes him for that, he knows that she is meaner than he thought she was. But when Kazuya’s grandmother gets hospitalized because of a collapse. So he takes Chizuru with him, and there, his grandmother talks about how good she is. So Kazuya continues to rent Chizuru after that.

But things change when they find out that Chizuru and Kazuya realize neighbors, and they go to the same college. And later, the other girls from the rental girlfriend also come and join in.

As season 1 of the show came to a close end, fans wondered if they would get a second season of it. The show’s producer, Taiki Kakizaki, tweeted and said there might be a second season.

Rent a Girlfriend’s new season is confirmed, and here is all we know about it so far.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: Release Date For The Series?

There isn’t any released date announced yet officially. But Crunchyroll, the platform which streamed the series, stated and confirmed that there would be a second season for the series. And the statement was made when the first season was coming to an end in 2020.

However, there wasn’t any released date announced. But there is a big chance that we might get to see the series in July 2022. But the specific date is unknown.

Though fans were hoping for season 2 in 2021, it got delayed due to COVID-19. And because the Japanese animation studios got disrupted greatly, so 2022 release makes sense.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: Cast And Crew For Season 2?

There isn’t any official announcement done for the ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ cast. But it is most likely that the cast from season 1 will be coming back. There was a short video released that had most of the main anime cast.

According to Anime News Network, the cast is we will be getting back our Sora Amamiya returning to give voice to Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yūki, who gave the voice of Mami Nanami. In addition, we have Rie, who gives the voice to Sumi Sakuradawa, Nao Tōyama, the voice of Rula Sarashina, Yukari Nozawa as Kazuya’s grandmother, and Shun Horie as the voice of Kazuya.

So it is safe to say the old voice artist from season 1 in season 2.

The production team of season 2 seems to be larger, the same as season 1. TMS Entertainment is the studio for Rent a Girlfriend. Kazuomi Koga is the anime director. Hanna Hirayama was the anime character designer returning on season 2 as they made the teaser trailer, according to Crunchyroll.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: How Did Season 1 Of Rent A Girlfriend End?

The first season of Rent a Girlfriend’s ending was interesting. Unfortunately, it ended with some events which might help set up the next season.

The ending of season 1 was with Mami renting Chizuru and comforting her about Kazuya. And then, she reveals that she knew the true nature of Kazuya and her relationship. But Chizuru denied it and said that Kazuya was her boyfriend, the real boyfriend. Then she asks Mami if she ever thought of Kazuya being the one, the true love of her. But later, Kazuya meets Chizuru and tells her that he wants her as his girlfriend. But he changes his words and says he meant a rental girlfriend.

What Is The Plot of Rent A Girlfriend season 2?

The plot of season 2 hasn’t been announced till now. However, we can guess many things from seasons one and the manga. Since manga has close to 190 chapters and there are 19 volumes. Season 2 is mostly liked to explore the development between Kazuya, Chizuru, and Mami. However, season 1 teased the Character’s true feelings. So in season 2, we might get to see their actual romantic feelings, etc.

We can get to see good chemistry between the characters. And get to see their actual feelings.

How Many Episodes Are There In Rent A Girlfriend Season 2?

There isn’t any officially conformed about how many episodes we might get to see in the second season. But seeing the first season of the series, we might get the same number of episodes 12. But it isn’t official. So let’s wait for an official announcement on the number of new episodes.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: Any Trailers Out Yet?

There isn’t any trailer for the series Rent A Girlfriend season 2 till now. But we will update you all when we get any news on the same. You can enjoy season 1 of the series, which is great.

Rent A Girlfriend

Rent a Girlfriend is a Japanese anime with Romantic comedy genres. The manga series made its debut on July 12th, 2017. Three years later, the manga got an anime adaptation in 2022.

After season 1, the anime fans are waiting for Rent a Girlfriend season 2, released in 2022. Reiki Miyajima is the original writer of the manga series, and Mistutaka is the writer of the anime series. The manga has 24 volumes, and it is still going on. Rent a girlfriend season 1 had 12 episodes in total.

The first season ended on September 26th, 2020. Rent a girlfriend season 2 will be coming in the year 2022. Rent a Girlfriend is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

That’s all we know about the series, for now, Rent a Girlfriend season 2. This is all we know about season 2 and that you should know. The plot and story of the anime are great. The series got a 7.5/10 IMDb Rating. An anime fan should try this anime if the fan wants something funny and romantic. When we get any new information on the series of the realized date or new cast, or the plot or anything, we will inform you the same.

