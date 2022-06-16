What Happened To Finn In Peaky Blinders? Where Is He In Season 6?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Are You wondering what happened to Finn Where is he and what will happen to him in season 6? Then let me tell you that this article is for you as all your answers are here. But before reading is aware that this article contains some SPOILERS, so read it at your risk and will.

What Happened to Finn?

Finn who has been noticed to be absent from the series in the final season is due to his betrayal in season 5. He was one of the prominent members of the Shelby Family but then he proved to be a man of distrust. The reason was that he passed on information about Tommy’s plan to assassinate his enemy, Oswald Moseley. Finn used to pass all the top-secret information to Billy Grade who repeated the plans to Captain Swing and the IRA. This trait of his made him a traitor in the family which resulted in the Shelby Family leaving him out of the upcoming plans. Since he was left out, therefore, he would not be aware of any new plans and plotting.

Where Is He In Season 6?

Finn was seen briefly in the 6th season of the series and has been put in the background as he was kicked off from the Shelby Family due to his betrayal. Season 6 appears in the first episode when he attends Polly’s funeral but then is put behind as the show progresses and will be seen very briefly.

In the final season’s episode, he was ordered by Duke Shelby to kill Billy which he disapproved but then he took the gun to kill Billy. The twist, however, happens when he turns the gunpoint to Duke and shot the gun but it turned out to be empty. This idea was provided by Charlie Strong as a piece of advice to test Finn and his betrayal. Eventually, he was kicked out of the family.

About Peaky Blinders

Steven Knight created Peaky Blinders, a historical, fictional British crime drama series that is set in Birmingham, England. Peaky Blinders in the series is referred to the criminal gang of the same name. The series follows their exploits post First World War to be precise 1919. This gang – cum- family makes money through illegal betting, protection, and the black market. The gang is based (not completely) on a real youth gang of the same name that was active in the city.

This series due to his storyline, characterization, and the amazing cast has garnered several awards and nominations like the BAFTA TV Award(best drama series), BAFTA TV Craft Awards for Best Director(fiction), Best Photography and Lighting(fiction), RTS Programme Awards(best drama series, National Tv Awards(best drama series and best actor) and many more.

The Cast

The cast of the epic drama series consists of some impactful actors who are one of the reasons for the show’s craze. It includes Cillian Murphy, David Dawson, Sam Neil, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Sophie Rundle, Tom Hardy, Joe Cole, Charlie Creed-Miles, Ian Peck, and many more.

Where To Watch?

Peaky Blinders’ last season contains 6 episodes whose timeline ranges from 55 minutes to 1 hour 22 minutes. The last season and other seasons of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix to be streamed. The last season was aired on 10th June on Netflix. It can also be watched on BBC iPlayer

