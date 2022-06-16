Finance
What Is the Function of a Bail Bond in the Fairfax VA Court System?
Bail Bonds and the Fairfax County Virginia court system
Bail in the simplest terms is the concept of providing something of monetary value as collateral to ensure the appearance in court of an individual who has been charged with a crime. Bail as a function of the justice system has been in existence since midevial times, was adopted in the United States during the colonial period, and was later officially added as the eighth amendment to our American constitution.
The concept of bail is quite simple, the court will require that in order to be released from incarceration a defendant must provide a sum of money to be held by the court that is significant enough to outweigh the temptation to flee from justice. In order to recover the funds the defendant must make good on their obligation to the court. This is why the amount of bail is directly related to the seriousness of the charge and potential punishment should the defendant be found guilty.
Fairfax County is unique in respect to bail due to the size of the court system. Most county courts arraign inmates in person however Fairfax county General District Court judges will actually arraign inmates via a video teleconference. The hearings begin actually with the Fairfax County Court Services representative reviewing the files from inmates that were arrested and interviewing via video any individuals who have not already been reviewed by court services. Their intent is to identify inmates who may qualify to be released into the Fairfax County Court Services Supervised Release Program. This program generally is a type of probation that inmates can voluntarily submit to in order to be released without a secured bond. After all inmates have been interviewed court will be brought into session. This is called an arraignment but it Fairfax County it really is not. The inmate will not enter a plea however the judge will read the charges he is accused of, review and change their bond amount as they see fit, and ask the inmate if they intend to hire their own attorney or would like court appointed counsel.
Who sets bail?
In Fairfax County Virginia bail is set by either the Magistrate or a Judge. When a person is arrested they are detained and transported to the Fairfax Adult Detention Center where they are booked into the system and shortly thereafter taken in front of the Magistrate for a very basic hearing on bail. Fairfax County is so large and the court system so busy that their are at least three Fairfax County Magistrates on duty at any one time. The Magistrate will then take into account the seriousness of the charge as well as the persons criminal record to determine if bail is appropriate in the case. If the Magistrate finds that bail is appropriate they will set the bail in one of two ways.
1) A PR or personal recognizance bond will be set. In this case bail is set however no money will be collected however the defendant will be obligated to repay the full amount of the bail should they fail to appear in court at the appointed time. If a PR bond is not set by the Magistrate Fairfax County Court Services will interview the inmate as well and could potentially recommend the bond be changed to PR to the judge when the inmate is arraigned the next court session.
2) Cash or corporate surety. If the charge or criminal record warrants the Magistrate will require that the bail actually be posted with the court before releasing the inmate. In this situation either the full amount of the bond must be posted IN CASH with the Magistrate or a third party, or surety, must be used. This is the function of the bail bondsman in Virginia.
In the event that the Magistrate required the bail actually be posted many people will employ the services of a bail bondsman to put up the bail for them in exchange for a fee. When the bail bondsman posts the bond with the Magistrate they are agreeing to guarantee the defendants appearance in court or to forfeit the bail.
Why does the court put people in the position of needing a bail bondsman?
Simply put the court knows that if the defendant fails to show up for their court date the bail bondsman will search for the defendant and return them to the custody of the court system without the involvement of the Fairfax County Police. By involving a third party the court system can save tax revenue and still ensure that the accused is brought to justice.
What is legally happening when someone bails out of jail?
Essentially when you employ the services of a bail bondsman you are being released into their custody as an officer of the court. In exchange for taking financial responsibility for the appearance of the defendant the state of Virginia grants the bail bondsman control over the activities of the individual. The bail bondsman can stipulate conditions on the bond to monitor the defendants behavior until the case is finalized. Once the defendant finishes the case the bail bondsman is released from liability on the bond and the defendant is removed from the bondsman’s custody.
What is Fairfax County Jail like?
If you are arrested in Fairfax County you will find yourself in a very large facility with over 1200 inmates run by the Sheriff’s department. This jail is a multi floor facility connected with the court system with the booking area located in the basement. After seeing the Magistrate and then being booked you will be placed in one of the intake holding cells directly across the walkway from the booking desks. These cells are medium sized rooms with chairs bolted to the floor with a television and one telephone. It is here you will stay for around 18 hours or longer if you tell the deputies that you intend to bond out of jail. The meals will be only bologna sandwiches and milk. If you are held with no bond, or cannot make your bond, you will eventually be moved upstairs to what is called general population. Here you will be put into a “pod” which is a group of cells that open into a common area. This is a much more comfortable area to be due to the increased space and amenities such as card tables, phones, beds, and showers. The food will be delivered to the pod and are hot institutional meals. Visitation at Fairfax Jail is limited to 1 visit per week with a maximum of 3 people for up to 20 minutes and is conducted on Saturday and Sunday only. Any visitors must register at least one day ahead and must adhere to strict dress codes and rules. Fairfax County does not allow contact visitation therefore the inmate will be behind a glass window and you will speak to them over a telephone.
Purchasing Dead Sea Mud Bulk – Pros and Cons
With the prevalent awareness of the significant benefits of Dead Sea mud, the demand for this amazing skincare product continues to grow. Adding this body mud to your business could possibly be excellent way to meet your customer’s needs, as well as generate additional streams of revenues. The question the remains: should you purchase Dead Sea body mud in bulk?
When you purchase the mud bulk, there are certainly significant benefits. First and foremost, the cost savings of the mud in bulk can certainly add to your business bottom line. For example, on average, one pound of Dead Sea mud can cost $9. However, if you purchase in 25 pounds, then the cost is only $5 per pound, saving you nearly 40% in product costs.
Purchasing your mud in larger quantities provides you with many options of customization. You can choose from different fragrances, or you can order the mud in its natural form and create your own scents. For example, you could provide your clients with a luscious, romantic, chocolate mud wrap – or enliven their spirit with a soothing lavender mud experience. Considering that you best understand your client’s needs and desires, you may want to create your own exclusive body clay experience.
However, it is important to keep in mind that if you decide to add fragrances to your mud bulk, then you may shorten the standard shelf life of one to two years. The only fragrances that will maintain the product shelf life longevity are essential oils.
Along the lines of shelf life arrive the disadvantages of Dead Sea clay. Similar to other cosmetic products, the shelf life is an element that must be considered in your bulk purchases. Can you feasibly utilize the entire lot of Dead Sea mud before the shelf life expiration point? For most business owners, the one to two years of shelf life is ample time to put the mud to good use before expiration.
The packaging of your body clay is also a consideration. If you are planning to re-sell the mud as a packaged cosmetic, then you must calculate the time and cost to create individualized packages – versus finding a private-label manufacturer who can automate the process for you. On the other hand, if you are simply using the Dead Sea mud as an offering in your spa or salon, then bulk would be an economically wise decision.
The continuous growth of popularity of mud from the Dead Sea can increase the revenues of your beauty business. Adding bulk mud to your buying choices can bring your customers exclusive customization, while giving you an edge ahead of your competitors. However, keep in mind the considerations of shelf life, along with packaging needs, to make the best choice for your company.
Installation Tips And Advantages Of Telephone Cables
Telephone cables are generally installed by telephone department staff members efficient in installation work. Installation of telephone cable up to the outer walls of buildings is generally treated as telephone network of the telephone department. Here we shall look at installation of telephone cable inside the building.
Things Required To install perfectly we require some basic tools such as a good quality cable of required length and durability, required number of wall jacks, screw driver, wire stripper and one drilling machine for making holes into the walls.
Things to Consider While Installing:
There are different points of connections while spreading the cables. Firstly, the telephone cable connection from telephone network point of your area to the main jack box of the building is to be connected, which is the duty of the telephone department. Then the connection is to be made from this main phone jack to the portion of your home or flat’s exterior wall. Many building owners are conscious of providing for telephone connections without damaging the decor of walls by providing the phone jack points at the time of construction of the building itself. So the jack might already be there.
When you are fixing the wall jack, make a small and sufficient hole with the drill in the wall, at the point where you wish to fix the jack. Then draw the cable from the main jack of the building to this point of jack. Connect the exterior end to the main jack of the building cautiously and carefully by stripping the cable end with the help of stripper.
While connecting the points, you may get current shock. So better use leather hand gloves and wear shoes, while doing the work. The other end of the telephone cable which has been drawn through the hole is also to be stripped and then connected to the wall jack securely tightening the tips to the screws with the help of screw driver. Then fix the wall jack into the hole. Make sure that the surface of wall jack is parallel with the surface of the wall so that decor of the wall is not tarnished.
Now connect the cable from the base of the phone to the wall jack with a plug. One end is connected with the phone base and the other end with wall jack. Both end tips are first stripped like wise and then tightened with screw driver to the pin plugs and inserted into the sockets of phone base and wall jack. Check the connections of the base phone to phone receiver and handsets also. Ensure all connections are fastened tightly and your phone is ready.
Advantages of Telephone Cables:
Using of telephone cable ensures safety. These are very easy to spread wherever needed without the danger of current shocks. They are very flexible and durable and do not easily damage even if twisted or entangled. Moreover, telephone cable is water proof and so a very safe option as against other wires.
How to Use Gold Markings to Help Sell Your Gold
With the current historic highs for the prices of precious metals, many people are looking into selling their unwanted jewelry and other items made from gold, silver and platinum. By learning about the gold markings or hallmarks as they are known in the trade, you will be better equipped to sell your gold. Like everything else, when it comes to precious metals, it is a good idea to know what you have before you try to sell it.
Most jewelry is marked or “stamped” with a hallmark telling the purity of the material. The key word here is most. Some custom made pieces may be signed or not and may or may not have the karat or purity of the material on the piece. Also, sometimes when a ring has been resized or a piece has been repaired, the markings will be removed in the finishing process and not reapplied. So do not assume that because it is not marked it is not precious metal.
Precious metals are bought and sold based on purity and weight. Jewelry is typically made from and marked 9k or .375, 10k or .417, 14k or .585, 18k or .750 or 22k or .917. This will tell you the purity of you piece with 9k being the lowest and 24k being pure gold. Where you find these markings depends on the type of piece you are looking at. Rings are normally marked on the inside of the shank or portion that attaches to the body or head of the ring. Bracelets, necklaces and chains will typically be marked somewhere on or around the clasp area. You will have to look carefully, open the clasp and look at the “male” end that inserts. Earrings are tough because the markings are normally very small, but look on the stem or post. Pendants and charms will be marked on the back or bail (that is the part that the chain goes through)
Whoever you sell your gold to will first look it over for gold markings to determine purity, and then they will weigh the piece. With the spot price of gold and these other two pieces of information, they can calculate the price you can sell your gold for.
Gold comes in many colors, the most common are yellow, rose and white; sometimes you will see all three in a single piece, it is referred to as “Black Hills” or “Tri-Color” gold.
Just because your item is white or silver colored does not mean it is gold. If it is marked.928 or sterling then it is Sterling Silver and if it is marked PLAT or IRD it is platinum. Both of which are precious metals and have value.
So look for those gold markings or hallmarks and remember the higher the number the more you will be able to get when you sell your gold.
