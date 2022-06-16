When You Need to Call a Water Damage Restoration Company

Share Pin 0 Shares

Water damage restoration is sometimes needed in seemingly unlikely situations. Damage service is not required only when there is a huge flood – sometimes even smaller damages like faucet leaks can have grave effects on your home. The points below will help you identify some of the situations in which you could call a that type of company to help you out.

Flooding



The most obvious reason to call a damage company is of course flooding. Hurricanes and floods can destroy your home, but professional service can restore your property to pre-incident condition. However, even a leaking refrigerator or washing machine should be fixed and the damage caused by it should be assessed. This too can be done and remedied by a water damage restoration company.

Carpet/ Upholstery Damage



If your carpet is stained with wine or soaked with water, you need not necessarily replace it. A water damage company can use professional equipment to dry out the carpet and remove stains, restoring it to pre-incident condition. Some companies like SOS Water Damage even restore carpets after fire and smoke damage.

Grout & Tile Cleaning



Sometimes the grout between your tiles could become dirty with dampness. Alternately, your tiles could be dirty because of exposure to water and fire damage. This too calls for the services of a company that would clean your tiles/grout without damaging them.

Mold Remediation



Something as harmless as a leaking washing machine or even a major natural flooding incident can have serious secondary effects. These include mold growth which can cause serious health hazards. In this case a restoration company takes care of mold remediation. Typically, tiled areas will be pre vacuumed and sprayed with cleaning agents. Then the floor would be buffed with a rotary cleaner to evenly spread the cleaning solution. In some cases, industrial blowers will be used to dry the surface completely.

Fire Damage Restoration



Some damage service companies extend their services to fire damage restoration also.



Trained technicians employ a range of on-site techniques to restore both, the property and its contents such as furniture, paintings, etc. via an established network of specialist contractors.

Allergy Control



If you have a tendency to develop asthma or other respiratory problems, then there might be dust mites or mold growth in your home. Water damage service companies can use special formulae to get rid of dust mites and fungi.

Wind Damage



Restoration companies also restore damages by hurricanes. A good company like SOS Water Damage will offer you a 2 year guarantee that their work will last, while other companies only offer a 1 year guarantee.

Bio hazard Clean up



Some Water Damage service companies offer efficient and safe asbestos removal services. They usually can address large and small environmental problems and issues. These companies offer a full range of asbestos removal and demolition services.