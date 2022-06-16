Where Can You Watch A Walk To Remember?

Hunter x Hunter is a popular and one of Japan’s most loved manga series that falls under the genre of adventure, fantasy, and martial arts. The story is a simple one yet the twists and turns are all new which gives the plot new dimensions every time. This time it is the hunter x hunter season 7!

Yoshihiro Tagashi wrote this Japanese manga series, and Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the director of Nippon Animation. Shueisha published it in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on March 16, 1998, and gradually became a huge hit.

There have been 6 seasons of this series and fans are waiting for Hunter x hunter season 7 as well. If you want to get all the details of this manga series, you need to check out this article.

Hunter X Hunter Season 1

There were two different anime adaptations. In the year 1999, the first anime was fabricated but the later edition, the 2011 edition did not have the same characters featured.

Next year, this hunter anime series started broadcasting as a telly series on July 24, 2011. The first season was directed by Hiroshi Kojinaand and produced by Studio Madhouse. The plot of this series is based on Togashi’s original manga series and got aired on Nippon TV. It became so famous and intriguing that six seasons were developed and dubbed in the English version as well.

The series depicts the journey of an elite group known as Hunters, and Gon is the main character. The hunter project is a long one, so get all the details through this article.

Hunter X Hunter Season 6

Hunter x hunter had been a huge success but season 6 could not fulfill the expectations that the audience had. So instead, the season depicts the intense conversation between the father and son as the story concludes. The young boy, Gon Freecss seems happy to have achieved his goal. He climbs to the top of the World Tree and goes into a deep and emotional conversation with his father Ging.

The conclusion seemed to be justified to some whereas few believe it ended on a cliffhanger and so, another season should be happening.

Time Duration Of 6 Seasons

Every season seemed to have developed itself from the previous one and thus the series launched six seasons within 4 years. The first episode of this series aired on October 2, 2011, and the last one aired on September 24, 2014.

Is There Any English Version?

There was a gap between the Japanese version and the English Version of the series’ anime adaptation. With the growing popularity, Hunter x hunter got an English dubbed version as well in the year 2016 since April. It got aired on Toonami, and the number of fans also increased. The fans are now looking at the fabrication of the seventh installment of this series, but is it going to happen?

Plot Of Hunter x hunter

The story of Hunter x hunter depicts the journey and adventures of Gon Freecss, who is all set to give the Hunter Exam with his lizard, Killua Zoldyck. This lizard is not an ordinary one but possesses the power to communicate. He makes several friends who become hunters during his journey, just like the protagonist. They go to new places and new missions every time and acquire new skills and experiences.

Gon is all set to find his father and become his likely. The series is full of action, adventure, and emotional bondings in a fantasy world that entertains the audience till the end.

The cast of Hunter x Hunter season 6

The voice cast or voice actors of Hunter x hunter are Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss, Megumi Han as Cluck, Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Erika Harlacher as Kurapika, and Greg Chun as Zeppole.

These are the main characters of this series. However, there are many more stars featuring in minor or side roles.

Ratings of Hunter x hunter

The ratings of Hunter X Hunter are high enough. It has secured 9/10 according to IMDb ratings, 9/10 In MyAnimeList, and 4.8/5 in Crunchyroll.

Where Can You Stream Hunter x Hunter?

If you want to stream Hunter X Hunter or want to watch the series again, you can watch it on Hulu and Netflix.

Two Films Of Hunter x hunter

There are two films of Hunter X Hunter, Hunter x Hunter: phantom rouge, and Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission. Hunter x Hunter: phantom rouge revolves around 4 characters, Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio. Minami Ichikawa fabricated this film under the direction of Yuzo Sato. The writing credits go to Shoji Yonemura and the production house is Madhouse.

It was out on January 12, 2013, and is 97 minutes long but thrilling and exciting till the end.

Hunter X Hunter Season 7 Release Date

It was rumored that an official announcement will be made about Hunter x hunter’s next season, season 7 release date but till now, no one ones anything about it.

Hunter x Hunter Season 7 Cast Anticipated

Now it is hard to tell who all will be featured in the upcoming season, Hunter X Hunter Season 7, but it is hoped that the Japanese production will retain the old cast. Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss, Megumi Han as Cluck, Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Erika Harlacher as Kurapika, and Chisa Yokoyama as Biscuit Krueger. Michael Mcconnohie might also be seen.

Fans need to wait until some official statements are out, so stick with us to get the latest details.

Source Material For Hunter x Hunter Season 7

This show will portray something about the dark continent. Gon’s mother Alicia Freecs also belonged to the dark continent. There might not be enough source material but yet a few aspects might work.

The dark continent arc has been released, but there has been no animation in the adaptations, so it is a high chance that the new season, Hunter X Hunter Season 7, may feature it.

Seventh Season Cancelled or Delayed?

There are lots of speculations going on about the new season of Hunter X Hunter but it seems there is not going to be Hunter X hunter season 7. Yoshihiro Togashi is suffering a lot and cannot fabricate any new manga chapters, which hints that there is almost no scope for any further future seasons. If there are any further updates or declarations made, be sure to get them from us.

Worth Watching or not?

This series had become one of the most loved manga series to date and each season has always been fresh and unique which let the fans indulge more in the adventures. All the seasons are worth watching, and even if the ending is not as expected, it surely has given a proper ending or at least has tried to give one.

