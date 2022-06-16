Why Can’t Roulette Be Free in Live Casinos?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The casino is a cesspool of the vice called gambling. This vice is what made white collar office workers lose half a month’s wage in a jiffy. This is also what made gamblers of low social status rich in a glance, then poor again in a blink. This is also something one can give that three letter description “fun”. but one achieved in a very expensive way – that we can all agree with.

Casinos exist for no other reason but gambling. Everything else are no more than trappings. Now there’s one well-played game in casinos, a gambling sport has a very simplistic gameplay involving the spinning of a wheel and a ball that determines a gambler’s faith in seconds. This game of chance is better known as roulette.

As we all know, roulette is not just a casino staple but also a popular gambling game online. Online versions of the game have a lot of features that their land-based counterparts lack. One of these is the usual offering of an absolutely free roulette game. These free games can often be played on an online casino website or as a free play option in the online casino’s client, giving the benefit of allowing newbies to practice playing the game, or for a veteran to test out a roulette system without wasting money.

The idea surely sounds good online, but it simply won’t click with land-based casinos. It’s not that they’re just being greedy or anything but they also have good reasons. Consider the following:

1. Free roulette cuts down house revenue.

Roulette players are one of the casino’s biggest cash cows. Besides the fact that each table tends to be filled with players, there’s also the rather high house edge that’s a major stumbling block to roulette players, making more losers than winners in roulette and thus more money for the house. Also, everyone must pay in order to play roulette, including those still practicing to play and players who simply want to experiment, and there’s a whole lot of them. Introduce free roulette and people will come flocking to the new option, neglecting to pay as they used to and severely reducing the house’s profit.

2. Casinos need maximum profit.

Now casinos need to maximize their profit in roulette and other casino games. Again, this is not just to make tons of profit but also to keep the casino alive and its staff well-compensated. As discussed earlier, free roulette cuts down the house’s revenue, which should mean lesser money to spend on the employees, maintenance and other casino services meant to make gamblers as comfortable as possible.

3. Freeloaders are expected once free roulette is introduced.

Free roulette can’t just help but attract freeloaders. Now a few of these individuals won’t really hurt the casino’s coffers, but they can set up a role model to roulette players that play for no reason other than enjoyment. Now this consists of a fair percentage of people playing roulette who are eager to play free roulette despite its lack of monetary payouts should they get the chance, and that’s not something the casino wants.

Free roulette can never exist in live casinos simply because it takes a lot of profit away from the house. Casinos, being large and profit-oriented business establishments that they are, prefer that this does not happen, although they can still earn much from other gambling games.