With eyes on Super Bowl, Ravens star Calais Campbell is leading a younger defensive line: ‘Those guys look up to him’
The first move is outside, around the initial teammate standing in way. The next is inside, cutting back across the field toward the coach standing in the role of the quarterback.
The drill is simple. The defensive linemen aren’t wearing pads — just a jersey, shorts and a helmet — and neither are the coaches. So they aren’t supposed to actually finish the sack.
Rookie Travis Jones seemed to miss that part.
He took his turn with speed. Outside, inside. The 6-foot-4, 327-pound lineman arrived with such force that he got the sack, shoving the coach with the ball to the ground.
“Tell me we got that on tape,” defensive line coach Anthony Weaver yelled as Jones laughed while helping the coach up.
Calais Campbell cheered while watching it all unfold during Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp. By default, the 15-year veteran is a leader again. It’s a role he wants, even if he wasn’t sure he was even going to play this season barely six months ago.
While Campbell didn’t have one true moment to know he’d come back, watching the Super Bowl might have sealed it.
“I’ve always had a vision of playing there,” Campbell said. “I’ve always wanted to be back and I have the vision of playing there with this team.”
Campbell played in Super Bowl XLIII with the Arizona Cardinals, losing 27-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was his rookie year, and he hasn’t been back since. He watched the Los Angeles Rams win a ring in February and realized he still wanted one. He longed to be out on the field, to be playing in that game and to do so with the Ravens.
Campbell considered going elsewhere, but just before he’d ultimately sign his contract in early April, he texted Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. He told DeCosta he wanted to come back.
That means assuming the leadership role that’s expected for a player of his stature. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the NFL is a “mentoring league.” With more experience than nearly all of the other Ravens defensive linemen combined, that’s a key part of Campbell’s job.
During minicamp drills, he’s often the most vocal player. When outside linebacker Daelin Hayes got in a heated moment, Campbell was the one to pull him aside and help him cool down.
“It’s massively valuable because those guys look up to him,” Harbaugh said. “These guys grew up watching Calais Campbell. These were the guys when they were in high school or junior high or some cases dare we say elementary school.”
Campbell is still the star of a defensive line that finished fourth in the NFL last season in run defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. It has familiar faces returning to Baltimore, such as Brent Urban and Michael Pierce, though Pierce has not taken part in the first two days of minicamp. Harbaugh said that Pierce has a “personal matter” and gave no further information Tuesday.
There are expectations for young players like Jones to contribute early and Justin Madubuike to take another step forward in his third year. Last year, Madubuike had 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and two sacks. After starting 11 games, he could be a full-time starter this year.
“Every year is a key year for me,” Madubuike said. “Every year is just another opportunity to get better. Keep building on your career.”
That need for young players like Jones to bring the power he displayed Wednesday or Madubuike to break out is amplified with the absence of Brandon Williams, who remains a free agent, and Derek Wolfe, who reached an injury settlement after another hip surgery. Jones and Madubuike are the main faces in the push to get younger. It’s why the Ravens spent a third-round pick on Jones, a player who draft analysts said was selected later than he should have.
The linemen took a quick break when they’d finished their pass rush drill Wednesday. Most knelt down, grabbing water on a hot June afternoon. They cracked jokes, already seeming to bond like a tight-knit group. Campbell taught a few hand-fighting moves to Jones, using the opportunity to help the rookie finish a sack when a real quarterback drops back to pass.
What Happened To Finn In Peaky Blinders? Where Is He In Season 6?
Are You wondering what happened to Finn Where is he and what will happen to him in season 6? Then let me tell you that this article is for you as all your answers are here. But before reading is aware that this article contains some SPOILERS, so read it at your risk and will.
What Happened to Finn?
Finn who has been noticed to be absent from the series in the final season is due to his betrayal in season 5. He was one of the prominent members of the Shelby Family but then he proved to be a man of distrust. The reason was that he passed on information about Tommy’s plan to assassinate his enemy, Oswald Moseley. Finn used to pass all the top-secret information to Billy Grade who repeated the plans to Captain Swing and the IRA. This trait of his made him a traitor in the family which resulted in the Shelby Family leaving him out of the upcoming plans. Since he was left out, therefore, he would not be aware of any new plans and plotting.
Where Is He In Season 6?
Finn was seen briefly in the 6th season of the series and has been put in the background as he was kicked off from the Shelby Family due to his betrayal. Season 6 appears in the first episode when he attends Polly’s funeral but then is put behind as the show progresses and will be seen very briefly.
In the final season’s episode, he was ordered by Duke Shelby to kill Billy which he disapproved but then he took the gun to kill Billy. The twist, however, happens when he turns the gunpoint to Duke and shot the gun but it turned out to be empty. This idea was provided by Charlie Strong as a piece of advice to test Finn and his betrayal. Eventually, he was kicked out of the family.
About Peaky Blinders
Steven Knight created Peaky Blinders, a historical, fictional British crime drama series that is set in Birmingham, England. Peaky Blinders in the series is referred to the criminal gang of the same name. The series follows their exploits post First World War to be precise 1919. This gang – cum- family makes money through illegal betting, protection, and the black market. The gang is based (not completely) on a real youth gang of the same name that was active in the city.
This series due to his storyline, characterization, and the amazing cast has garnered several awards and nominations like the BAFTA TV Award(best drama series), BAFTA TV Craft Awards for Best Director(fiction), Best Photography and Lighting(fiction), RTS Programme Awards(best drama series, National Tv Awards(best drama series and best actor) and many more.
The Cast
The cast of the epic drama series consists of some impactful actors who are one of the reasons for the show’s craze. It includes Cillian Murphy, David Dawson, Sam Neil, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Sophie Rundle, Tom Hardy, Joe Cole, Charlie Creed-Miles, Ian Peck, and many more.
Where To Watch?
Peaky Blinders’ last season contains 6 episodes whose timeline ranges from 55 minutes to 1 hour 22 minutes. The last season and other seasons of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix to be streamed. The last season was aired on 10th June on Netflix. It can also be watched on BBC iPlayer
Retro: Although met with great fanfare, the 1902 Orioles season was marked by losses, warring leagues
On Opening Day in 1902, Orioles fans were an eager lot. Much was expected of their team, a favorite to win it all in the second year of American League play.
How good was Baltimore? The lineup boasted five future baseball Hall of Famers, three of whom — infielder John (Muggsy) McGraw, outfielder Joe Kelley and catcher Wilbert Robinson — starred for the Orioles’ onetime National League champions, who won three straight pennants in the 1890s. But Baltimore found itself in the new circuit, with a stellar pitcher (26-game winner Joe “Iron Man” McGinnity) and a promising young catcher, Roger Bresnahan, who also were bound one day for Cooperstown.
The city welcomed them with great fanfare: a parade over cobbled streets from the Eutaw House hotel to Oriole Park on York Road. Twelve mounted police officers and a 30-piece band led the way as folks lined the route, straining to see their heroes pass in horse-drawn carriages.
Nearly 13,000 people jammed the ballpark, whooping and hollering but to no avail. The Orioles lost, 8-1, to the Philadelphia A’s — the start of, perhaps, the most disastrous season in Baltimore sports history.
Nearly six months later, mired in last place and deserted by star players and fans alike, the Orioles lost their finale before a home “crowd” of 138. The team disbanded, and the franchise moved to New York, where it became, in time, the Yankees. Baltimore will wait 52 years to acquire another major league club.
What caused the demise? Egos, greed and the team’s mounting debts. Moreover, the Orioles were an underachieving bunch caught in the crossfire between the two warring leagues that would not make peace until 1903, after the Baltimore club was gone.
Much of blame for those Orioles’ woes rested with two men who despised each another: McGraw, the team’s player-manager, and Ban Johnson, the American League president. The first was a combative bully, the other, an arrogant despot. The spring of 1902 found McGraw routinely jawing with umpires — he delighted in grinding his razor-sharp spikes into their shoes — and Johnson suspending him for it. Finally, on July 7, an exasperated McGraw announced he was quitting the Orioles to manage the New York Giants of the rival NL.
“I would be a fool to stay [in Baltimore] and have a dog made of myself by a man [Johnson] who makes no pretense of … giving a hearing to both sides,” McGraw said.
To fans who worried that, as New York manager, he’d raid the Orioles for talent, he assured them, “I certainly will not draw on the Baltimore team.”
Barely a week later, McGraw did just that. McGinnity, Bresnahan and several other Orioles defected to the Giants, whose scribes took to calling their team “the Baltimorized New Yorks.” McGraw also swiped Baltimore’s groundskeeper, Tom Murphy, a cagey fellow known to doctor the field to favor the home team. The exodus also claimed Kelley, the hard-hitting outfielder who, foreseeing an Orioles’ meltdown, skedaddled to Cincinnati to be the NL team’s player-manager.
Their lineup shredded, the Orioles forfeited a game, forcing the league to bolster its roster with fringe players from other clubs. Losses mounted; attendance dwindled. In early August, fans in Chicago, of all places, celebrated “Loyal Orioles Day,” applauding those Orioles who refused to jump ship. One banner read:
We greet you, loyal Orioles, you’re a credit to the land,
You’re coming like a race horse, and playing to beat the band,
All hail to the Orioles, who to their league stood true,
Undaunted and unvaunted, they are surely coming through.
That afternoon, Baltimore dropped both games of a doubleheader to the White Sox.
The end came, mercifully, on Sept. 29 at Oriole Park in a 9-5 loss to the Boston Americans (later Red Sox). Robinson, the pudgy catcher who became manager, was cheered by the smattering of fans, as much for his allegiance to the Orioles as for his three base hits that day. The Baltimore team that started the season with such optimism finished 50-88, last in the eight-team league.
In December, Johnson announced, with much hoopla, that New York would field an AL team in 1903; the Orioles were out. Johnson’s revenge on McGraw was sweet: Not only did he dissolve Muggsy’s old team, but he created a new club, the Highlanders, in a bid to siphon fans from the Giants in their own town.
The Orioles? They were stuck in the minor leagues until 1954.
Who Plays Jack Nelson In Peaky Blinders?
The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders has dropped on Netflix creating a lot of buzzes everywhere. In the season’s opening episode a new name has been mentioned, which is Jack Nelson. However, Jack Nelson presumably seems to be a very important character in the series. Everyone is curious to know who will be playing the role and who exactly is Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders. However, many might have come across the character already and might be wondering who exactly the character is.
Who Plays Jack in Peaky Blinders?
James Frecheville, the Australian-born actor plays Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders. Before this, he starred in The Pursuit of Love and The Stanford Prison Experiment and is best known for his lead role as Joshua “J” Cody in the film Animal Kingdom.
Who Is Jack Nelson?
Jack Nelson was mentioned at the end of the 1st episode of season 6 by Tommy. Nelson in the series seems to be a person who has a lot of control of a large import and export business and political influence. Nelson is the uncle of Gina Gray. He makes his first appearance in the 2nd episode. He is a South Bostonian gang leader and is visiting England to buy import licenses for Whiskey distilleries and also to strike a business with Tommy.
Jack Nelson unlike others characters is not a historical figure and is inspired by Joseph. P. Kennedy Sr. was a Boston-based businessman who was the father of future US President John. F. Kennedy. Even though the character is an inspiration taken from Kennedy the character and its several traits have been fictionalized to keep it unique and historic at the same time.
About Peaky Blinders
Steven Knight created Peaky Blinders a historical, fictional British crime drama series that is set in Birmingham, England. Peaky Blinders in the series is referred to the criminal gang of the same name. However, the series follows their exploits post First World War to be precise 1919. This gang – cum- family makes money through illegal betting, protection, and the black market. The gang is based (not completely) on a real youth gang of the same name that was active in the city.
This series won several awards and nominations like the BAFTA TV Award (best drama series), BAFTA TV Craft Awards for Best Director(fiction), Best Photography and Lighting(fiction), RTS Programme Awards (best drama series, National Tv Awards (best drama series and best actor) and many more.
The Cast
The cast of the epic drama series consists of some impactful actors who are one of the reasons for the show’s craze. It includes Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Sam Neil, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Andy Nyman, Charlie Creed-Miles, David Dawson, Charlotte Riley, Ian Peck, and many more.
Where To Watch?
One of the most-watched and popular shows consists of 6 seasons, season 6 being the final one. It is available on Netflix to be streamed and can also be watched on BBC iPlayer.
