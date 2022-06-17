1 dead, 2 wounded in Alabama church shooting; suspect held

Connect with us

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama’s major cities left one person dead and two others wounded Thursday evening, police said, adding a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting occurred at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing. He said multiple law enforcement officers rushed to the site after dispatchers received a call of an active shooter at 6:22 p.m.

He said one person was dead and two others were wounded in the shooting and had been hospitalized. A suspect was in custody, but Ware declined to identify the person or the victims or describe how events unfolded.

“We know of no additional threat to either the community of Vestavia Hills” or neighboring areas, Ware told reporters.

Agents of numerous law agencies were on the site, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives and other local police and fire agencies. Investigators remained hours past nightfall, with yellow police tape cordoning the site and emergency vehicles with flashing lights blocking the route to the church.

The Rev. Kelley Hudlow, an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Alabama, told broadcast outlet WBRC that the church and the community were stunned by the shooting.

“It is shocking. Saint Stephen’s is a communty built on love and prayers,” she said in a live interview with the TV station. “People of all faiths are coming together to pray for healing … for those in the hospital.”

She added that the church was receiving messages from all over the United States and the world from people who are “praying for us tonight. We need everyobody out there. Pray, think, meditate and send love to this community because we are going to need all of it.”

The church’s website had listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night. “There will be no program, simply eat and have time for fellowship,” the flyer read.

News outlet al.com said the two wounded victims were being treated at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

In the latest example of why you can never have enough pitching, Mets righty Tylor Megill was forced out of Thursday night’s game in the fourth inning with shoulder discomfort.

Megill is scheduled to have an MRI on Friday, the Mets said.

In just his second start since missing a month with right biceps inflammation, Megill winced immediately after throwing his 28th pitch on the night. He exited the field with an athletic trainer and was replaced by Chasen Shreve.

Megill, 26, who started on Opening Day for the Mets in place of injured star Jacob deGrom, came into the game against the Brewers with a 4-2 record in eight starts and a 4.50 ERA.

He pitched three shutout innings before running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up a leadoff homer to Christian Yelich and then with the bases loaded and one out he appeared to hurt himself on a 92 mph fastball to Omar Omar Narvaez.

The Mets’ 8th-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona returned to the rotation last Friday against the Angels in Anaheim. He allowed two runs and five hits on 64 pitches in 3 1/2 innings.

– With The Associated Press

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama’s major cities has left one person dead and two others wounded, police said, adding a suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting erupted inside Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing. He said multiple law enforcement officers rushed to the site after a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m.

He said one person was dead and two other wounded people were taken for hospital treatment and confirmed a suspect had been detained.

He declined to release the identities of the victims or the suspect and did not give further details about what happened or the extent of the injuries to the wounded.

Numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene and emergency vehicles and firetrucks with lights flashing blocked the road to the site. Yellow police tape was quickly put up around the scene.

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a church in Alabama on Thursday evening and a shooting suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

Police said the shooting took place at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday. A police statement said authorities received a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m. at the church and rushed to the scene.

The statement said police confirmed multiple people had been shot but did not give the exact number of victims or their conditions. The statement said that while a suspect had been detained, it did not identify the person or details of what had happened.

Police said numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene and that more information would be released later.

Local media outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles, their emergency lights flashing, along the road near the church.

