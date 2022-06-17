3 Easy Signs to Finding Out If a Woman Wants You – The Fast Track Formula to Reading Her Mind

Share Pin 0 Shares

Have you ever asked yourself these questions: “Does she really like me?” or “Does she see me as a lover or a friend only?” The answers may be up to you, but what about for the woman you’re into? A guy will always find a way to figure out if the girl wants him. He’ll do everything to get her attention. A guy can easily notice the girl’s subtle moves – from the way she stares to how she flips her hair. There are countless signs to determine if a girl is into you but only three of them stands out.

• You’ll find out if the woman wants you if she keeps on laughing at your jokes. It’s safe to say that a lot of women are turned on by guys who can crack a joke. If you think that the idea of making a girl laugh only happens in the movies, think again. When you show your knack for humor, it’s an indication that she’s enjoying your company. However, there are limitations that you must consider when joking around. When she’s not in the mood to laugh, try not to open a half-meant joke or something that goes beyond what true laughter means. Remember, there’s always a right time and place for showing your sense of humor.

• She’s not reluctant in telling you intimate stories. A guy’s curiosity in knowing the girl’s personal side is natural in their manhood. There are times that they’ll attempt to resort a casual conversation into something deep, depending on how long they’ve known each other. You’ll notice if she wants you when she’s aggressively responding to every question you’re asking. When she’s the first one to open an intimate topic, you’re already confident enough that she’s really into you.

• She dares you to take a sip of her drink. This is by far the easiest sign in finding out if she wants you. This usually happens when a girl flirts. According to some experts, this sign is a huge indicator a guy must always consider especially when they’re courting someone. When she asks you to take a sip of her drink, (be it a tequila, margarita or tea) it means she’s interested in knowing your passionate side. Also, chances are she’ll be asking questions such as “can I call you?”, “who are you with?” or “will you go out with me tonight?”

What if you could seduce any woman you wanted?

I know how hard it can be but you see, as humans, we all have two ways of thinking. Number 1 is using logic or our conscious minds. No. 2 is using emotion or our subconscious minds.