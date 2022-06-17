40 Best INTJ Anime Characters Ranked

What is a good anime without amazing anime dads? If we know anything about anime, we know that dads are often not around or dead that doesn’t mean there aren’t some perfect ones out there.

Fathers in anime are utterly wacky, overbearing, and sometimes downright evil and terrible fathers. But some are awesome for whom their kids are their entire world. They go above and beyond for their children’s happiness. If you are an anime fan, let’s now explore the favorite characters list of 25 of the best anime dads or even goofy dads who we got to see in this anime world for an extended period.

25. Orsi Orfai

Anime: Black cover

Black cover IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platforms: Netflix

Father figures Orsi Orfai is the bishop of Hage & Asta and Yuno’s foster parent. Orsi is a mid- guy with a greying short haircut and a goatee. Orsi appears dressed in a lengthy black robe with white bands at the hem & cuffs. He additionally appears to be wearing a white mantle with a high neckline and a gold necklace with a crucifix.

Orsi can be seen to treat the orphans as if they were their actual children. He seems to be a nice, sincere, yet diligent guy who strives to teach morals and values to the youngsters entrusted to him.

Orsi does seem to be proud of Asta as well as Yuno for their rapid rise to prominence of such Magic Knights, and that he is ecstatic by their benevolence throughout donating this same majority of their monthly earnings towards the church premises, having allowed them to rebuild this same old structure as well as provide food for everyone to eat filling meals every day.

He openly declares that even if Asta nor Yuno eventually returns to Hage, this church had always been their house. Notwithstanding their qualities, he is somewhat egotistical, easily provoked, & excessively melodramatic, querying how Asta rarely addresses himself in his letters. Orsi Orfai is quite also a serious and responsible man. According to many written anime reviews, Orsi Orfai’s Black Cover appears to be a good father figures anime series.

24. Minato Namikaze

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platforms: Netflix

Minato Namikaze became Konohagakure’s Fourth Hokage. He became famous across the globe as the fantasy world Konoha’s Yellow Flash. He perished even during the assault of such Nine-Tailed Demon Fox, risking his soul and binding one piece of the Nine-Tails inside their infant son, Naruto Uzumaki.

Minato enlisted at Konoha’s Academy, intending to acquire that recognition and respect of both the people while becoming Hokage. Kushina Uzumaki was positioned in the very same class with Minato after she arrived in Konoha.

Minato became immediately drawn by her bright red hair, something he felt looked stunning. Minato was indeed a genuine ninja phenom, which usually arises once for a generation. After Minato got introduced to be a part of the genin squad commanded by Jiraiya, Jiraiya took incredible attention and took him forward as his apprentice, training him numerous about his distinctive capabilities.

Minato’s physical appearance has been repeatedly likened to Naruto’s; both also have blue eyes & spiky, long blonde hair. Minato also sported jaw-length bangs on both sides of his head. Minato’s extraordinary capabilities ultimately led Jiraiya to think he was the Child of the Prophecy, someone who could save the planet.

Minato was thought to be highly attractive, thus according to Jiraiya. He donned a conventional Konoha costume featuring two bands on both sleeves, a greens flak coat, a blue forehead protector, plus matching shoes.

23. Isshin Kurosaki

Anime: Bleach

Bleach IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming platforms: Hulu, Netflix

Isshin Kurosaki is now a previous 10th Division commander, Masaki Kurosaki’s spouse, and the biological father to Ichigo Kurosaki, Karin Kurosaki, & Yuzu Kurosaki. Isshin has been the current head of the Kurosaki Family and the former head of the said portion of a Shiba Clan.

He is a tall, muscular man with dark hair spiked with brown irises. He possesses fine beards across both cheeks as well as around his jaw. Isshin is generally wearing a white lab coat atop his typically casual pants and shirt. Thus according to his daughter, Karin, he seems to have the countenance of the guy around his forties. Isshin is just becoming a doctor.

He sports a regular Shinigami Shihakush and even a ragged commander’s haori fashioned like such a sash & tied across the left shoulder, with both the Division emblem hidden. His trademark qualities have included a loud voice, a broad smile, as well as an extensive array of facial emotion recognition. Isshin is particularly renowned because of his funny, enthusiastic, & enjoyable attitude. He’s inclined towards assaulting his son here on the spur of the moment for just about any cause, from just being late at dinner to simply rousing him early. All was to create Ichigo tougher, even though he maintains, it succeeded.

Isshin may well be the spirit & soul of both the party at the occasion, even during the Karakura Town fair. Initially beginning their fun alongside his daughters, he ultimately brought practically the whole of Ichigo’s buddies together with him.

22. Thors Snorresson

Anime: Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga IMDb rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Streaming platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Thors Snorresson had been a Jomsviking commander for whom the extraordinary battle capabilities gained him the nickname “Troll of Jom”. He became Snorre’s Child and the father of Thorfinn and Ylva. Thors would have been the son-in-law of Sigvaldi, the Jomsvikings’ commander, also Thorkell’s nephew-in-law with his marriage with Helga.

Thors seems to have been a big guy with long black hair that he knotted behind. His beard was dressed as a goatee when he was younger, but it eventually grew up. Thors became renowned as both a brutal & icy fighter during its days as just a warrior, participating during Viking conflicts.

He started to flourish or abandon his inclination towards violence after his first baby to Helga. Up until that point, he became recognized for his gentle yet forceful approach, as well as his humility. He was very kind and caring towards his second kid Thorfinn and made sure that he was on the way to a happy life.

Thors despised violence after experiencing what this was rather than going onto combat & having to kill. Still, he became depressed whenever Floki returned to Iceland, intending to enroll them into the war with England (lest the villagers suffer).

Notwithstanding his hatred towards the battle, he wanted to engage even though he didn’t want the folks of something like the hamlet to experience plundering. He wanted to demonstrate him and cared about just the people surrounding him.

21. Soichiro Yagami

Anime: Death note

Death note IMDb rating: 9/10

9/10 Streaming platforms: Netflix

Light Yagami is a realistic father-son dynamic of Soichiro Yagami, who seemed to be the Chief of the NPA and just a police officer who had first overseen a Japanese Working Group. Soichiro seems to be a mid- guy who stands at such a higher length.

He typically adopts a prescription of rectangular eyeglasses & appears wearing formal Western attire. He possesses a beard (and it is much lengthier inside the anime than in the manga), while the short, perfectly scrubbed dark hair greys as the story proceeds.

As the Kira case begins, Soichiro decides to cooperate alongside L despite knowing Kira, that’s most probably still very much in Japan. To Soichiro’s surprise, tensions increase because more police department officials depart and just become uncomfortable with working with an unknown character that performs dubious decisions.

20. Naruto Uzumaki

Anime: Na ruto

ruto IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Streaming platforms: Hulu, Netflix

Naruto Uzumaki is a shinobi from either the Uzumaki clan of Konohagakure. On the day of his birth, he had become jinchriki of such Nine-Tails, a destiny that forced them to be ostracized mainly through the bulk of Konoha throughout his upbringing. Upon joining Kakashi, Naruto fought hard to attain his village’s goodwill while following their ambition to become Hokage.

He developed into such a powerful ninja within the decades that followed, considered a hero even by villagers. Shortly afterward, the entire world became renowned as the Hero of the Hidden Leaf. He successfully established himself as just a key player inside the Fourth Shinobi World War, enabling himself would accomplish his ambitions and become the village’s Seventh Hokage.

Naruto is often portrayed as noisy, enthusiastic, but unorthodox, much more like Hashirama Senju. Whenever he gets annoyed, he terminates his statements screaming, “Dattebayo!” He inherited his mother’s verbal impediment. Even though he answers better to competitions and is therefore unwilling to seek help, Naruto remains somewhat naive & sluggish to comprehend concepts and scenarios.

19. Yato

Anime: Noragami

Noragami IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming platforms: Hulu, Amazon prime video

Yato, formerly known as You, seems to be the primary heroine and stray god’ of such animated films series Noragami. He is indeed a modest divinity who dreams of being revered by the people one day.

He serves as just a delivery god to accomplish this, completing any assignment at 5 yen. Even though he appeared to be sluggish, lazy, greedy, and an unabashed perversion almost all of the time, down deep beneath his soul is indeed a sorrowful, regretful character. He massacred countless individuals throughout his past (particularly countless Regalias) as either a god of war created from the wish, but he now wishes to leave that history beyond.

Yato looks like a young fellow with unkempt dark hair halfway below the collar & brilliant, stunning blue eyes. He is usually frequently spotted sporting a pullover jersey & jogging trousers and an old white bandana/cloth about his neck, which he refers to as ‘fluffy fluff’ (Fuwa Fuwa). He additionally had on a pair of brown knee-high shoes.

18. Kouhei Inuzuka

Anime: Sweetness and Lightening

Sweetness and Lightening IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll

Kohei Inuzuka was Tsumugi Inuzuka’s single dad and a middle school math educator attending Kotori Iida’s school. Tae Inuzuka (Kohei’s wife) perished six months first before the narrative began from such an unexplained disease.

He’s a modest yet industrious father whose existence is based around his daughter, and it’s his ambition just to be capable of creating healthy & delicious meals again for two of them. He’s beginning to learn something about cooking techniques with Kotori’s aid plus her mother’s recipes, but he’s always pleased & delighted when he sees Tsumugi enjoying something he’s prepared.

Khei is a tall, slender man with brown hair and green eyes. He usually wears a collared white-sleeved shirt, brown slacks, a black belt, and a blue necktie whenever instructing. In addition, the sports top frameless spectacles.

17. All Might

Anime: My hero academia

My hero academia IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming platforms: Netflix

Toshinori Yagi, a popularly known anime character colloquially under his pseudonym All Might, is indeed a superhero character that appeared inside the anime and manga anime My Hero Academia and therefore is recognized as that of the world’s most delicate heroic character.

The circumstances of Toshinori Yagi’s childhood & birthplace remain undisclosed. Toshinori was indeed a young high schooler at U.A. High who lacked superhuman powers. Nevertheless, a few scenes show a teacher named Nana Shimura spotted tremendous promise in him and disclosed that she wielded a rare control and standard simply One For All, which could have been handed on from person to person, with each bearer acting as the world’s guardian.

Their former colleague Gran Torino groomed Toshinori as a hero, and Everything Might inherit the Quirk from her shortly before its unfortunate demise. All Might rapidly be figured out where to handle Everything of Something For All’s strength & began making headlines, eventually becoming and being the ranked top one Hero before his retirement. His perceived vulnerability, alongside his attitude, gained them the moniker “The Symbol of Peace and Justice.”

16. Natsuki Kenichi

Anime: Re: Zero

Re: Zero IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Subaru’s father and Naoko’s husband is Natsuki Kenichi. Kenichi is an excellent, mid- man having short, swept dark hair that resembles Subaru’s. Though he is a supporting character, he is crucial to Subaru’s journey.

He features droopy black eyes and arched eyebrows. He’s pretty well built and athletic for his age. However, his thighs are somewhat smaller than his length.

Almost all of the time, he’s spotted sporting customary, rectangle eyeglasses, but nicely suit his customary placed smile & positive demeanor. His genetic connection to Subaru seemed immediately apparent. Kenichi is gregarious, frequently speaking with friends outdoors. Therefore, according to their excellent features, he regularly receives the email addresses of high school females.

He seems generally cheerful, and that he might be gloomy at times, and he likes taunting his son, Subaru, whenever he awakens. He accumulates all tops of discarded mayo containers even though he is a mayonnaise lover.

15. Krillin

Anime: Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z IMDb rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon prime video

Krillin is a fictional character in Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga series. He is amongst the most solid & skilled martial artists on that planet. He is courageous, trustworthy, & personable. Whenever they initially learned beneath Master Roshi, Krillin & Goku used to have a momentary battle. However, they eventually became great everlasting buddies, where Goku cared for him as much as his family and closest friends. Although having been outclassed by that of the biggest adversaries, he is indeed a prominent Z Warrior.

14. Bols

Anime: Akame ga Kill

Akame ga Kill IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming platforms: Netflix

Bols was indeed the Jaegers’ senior leader. Although having been outclassed by that of the biggest adversaries, he is indeed a prominent Z Warrior. He used to be a commander of something like the Incineration Squad, previously rejoining theirs. He had worn a costume that concealed his face.

Bols had always been pictured wearing his Incineration Squad mask & lugging the gasoline tank on his back for his flamethrower. He donned lengthy mittens that not only helped him use the fireball but then also protected Bols against assault. In addition, he sported three scars across his chest area. After he had removed his mask while his face was not visible, his hair revealed itself as being short, spiky, but blond. The anime showed his eyes as blue.

13. Soun Tendo

Anime: Ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix

Soun Tendo is indeed the widower dad of Kasumi, Nabiki, the female protagonists, Akane, and the current head of both the Tendo Dojo of Everything Comes Martial Arts. Happosai, Everything Anything Martial Arts founder, accepted Soun & Genma Saotome among students several years ago.

Nevertheless, “education” primarily comprised of the grandmaster enjoying exploiting people like prisoners and beasts of burden, shackling people up, depriving and humiliating them with consuming half their meals, & making him responsible for his crimes & running restaurant meals.

They eventually succeeded in effectively suspending his torturer by poisoning them and trapping him within a cavern using dynamite, a massive boulder, and a Shinto O-fuda seal. Soun is a mid- man having shoulder-length hairs and a mustache that he hadn’t sported when he was youthful. He wears his medium-colored gi (brown in the anime).

12. Hajime Tsunashi

Anime: I can’t understand what my husband is saying

I can’t understand what my husband is saying IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll

We were expecting more to Hajime’s fantastic parenthood, well, only his son, who indeed is difficult to believe that now the couple would not dedicate themself towards the baby. They have such a loving & happy relationship. We have disagreements from period to period. They generally emerge out from the encounter more challenging than it was before. In particular, he produces animation critiques.

11. Tomomi Masaoka

Anime: Psycho- pass

Psycho- pass IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming platforms: Amazon prime video, Hulu, Netflix

Tomomi Masaoka operates as an Enforcer within Division 01 of something like the Public Safety Bureau’s Criminal Investigation Department.

He creates a loving father to other team members, comforting people when they have challenges. It is indeed the biological parent of Inspector Nobuchika Ginoza.

Masaoka is indeed a fit 50-year-old man with ordinary height and size. His irises were brown, his hairstyle was spiked brown, and he had a mechanical forearm. Usually wears the brownish jacket, a white shirt, and a black necktie; infrequently, he sports open-collared clothing. He regularly sports a long brown coat in the outfield.

He generally seems well-respected by those who interact alongside them owing to her lengthy career inside the police & actual detective capabilities. As a consequence of these circumstances, he maintains a much more casual attitude towards inquiries & generally embraces matters since they are.

In stressful situations, he prefers reasoning above actions & preserves his composure. When making judgments regarding victimizations, he also examines the team Dominator’s assessment of the suspected.

Before being an Enforcer, he matched Akane Tsunemori’s opinions on how an investigator must conduct law enforcement. He somehow doesn’t consider himself clever, although he appreciates offering guidance to other team members, notably Nobuchika Ginoza.

10. Naofumi Iwatani

Anime : The rising of the shield hero

: The rising of the shield hero IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Netflix, amazon prime

They called him to another planet, the Shield Hero, another of the Four Legendary Heroes. The Rising of the Shield Hero miniseries’ lead is Naofumi Iwatani. Naofumi possesses short dark hair that peaks overall directions, bright green eyes, and a scowl on his includes all possible to his pessimistic perspective on the world. He can, nevertheless, show gratitude from period to period.

Naofumi had begun out with a very trustworthy & cheerful person. Once they initially called him, he seemed equally upbeat regarding his situation. His mentality shifted drastically after Malty S Melromarc, the queen of Melromarc, deceived him.

Naofumi grew skeptical, cynical, & angry towards the entire planet after being left destitute, wrongly accused, & ridiculed. He began to suspect that many were attempting to acquire something from him. Unless they had a slavery arrangement, he could not accept anything as a travel partner.

9. Jukai

Anime: Dororo

Dororo IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming platforms: Amazon prime video

Jukai was indeed a doctor that healed the ill & made prosthetics again for the poor. He additionally acted as Hyakkimaru’s maternal protector. With Nui No Kata & Tahomaru, he perished whenever the domain crumbled.

Jukai is a big top-half man,with a beard. Even though he’s been a doctor, he dresses wearing old & ragged clothing, most probably because he does not pay the patients enough, if something, on his prostheses. He used this to work with Lord Shiba, however now he was justifying himself through offering free treatment in the hopes that he was pardoning his guilt.

During this incident, he had also revealed to have a caring & unselfish personality, wherein he took good care of that and assisted people while asking for anything in return. Nevertheless, he is highly committed & hardworking towards the extent of just not sleeping ill, so providing prosthesis after half of their life was unlucky and lifeless.

8. Nanashi

Anime : Sword of the stranger

: Sword of the stranger IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming platforms: Amazon instant video, Netflix

Nanashi is indeed a foreign swordsman who has already come to the Great Fight Festival for an unexplained reason. Nanashi features long black hair and dark irises, which he maintains inside a simple ponytail with a small section dropping towards the right side of his face. He has four scars around his back since when his wings were before he destroyed them.

He’s clothed inside a lightweight, somewhat crumpled kosode featuring a forearm-length sleeve, an obi ribbon across his waist, plus dark hakama. The katana lies wrapped under his obi on the left side of his belt. He’s also spotted munching on something that looks to be a twig.

There isn’t much information regarding Nanashi’s temperament. Nevertheless, he has thus been revealed to become a quiet man pursuing significant challenges. He has expressed sorrow for never saving all of Camelot’s inhabitants just after the country’s devastation. When he is exposed before Orlondi as just a Goddess, he remarks it is indeed “an epic story” however no longer exists.

7. Shiro Fujimoto

Anime : Blue Exorcist

: Blue Exorcist IMDb rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix

Shiro Fujimoto was a priest, an Exorcist, and White Cross Order’s two different fifty-first Paladin, as well as the adoptive father of something like the Okumura brothers before his unfortunate demise at the hands of Satan.

Shiro seems to be a high, skinny guy about average stature. Despite being in his late forties, he exhibits martial expertise & effectively protects himself & his fellows against Demons. Young boy Shiro would look younger if it were not for his light grey hair & aging facial characteristics, although he looked to be a guy in his mid to late forties. Shiro seems to have a beard and beard around the bottom jaw & top lip, in contrast to his unkempt hair.

6. Maes Hughes

Anime – Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

– Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood IMDb rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Streaming platforms– Crunchyroll, Hulu, HBO max

Colonel Roy Mustang’s dearest friend and the most ardent backer of Mustang’s clandestine candidacy again for the post as Führer were Maes Hughes, an Amestrian State Military officer stationed in the Investigations Office in City Center.

Hughes, a dedicated, loving father & great commander, was usually well-liked by one of the other protagonists (except when he was pushing personal undying love or daughter upon others), so his death functioned like that of the central starting place is for narrative would develop. Hughes was advanced two ranks following his death, earning them Brigadier General.

Maes’ personality seems decidedly friendly & cheerful, towards the extent of becoming regarded as irritating even his closest acquaintances.

He more often than not comes as randomly, humorously sticking his nose on whenever something essential is being addressed, and therefore is commonly understood in Central for shirking his various responsibilities merely simply speaking with pals, even while gleefully complaining about how much documentation he needs slowly building.

5. Mr. Kimura

Anime: Azumanga Daioh

Azumanga Daioh IMDb rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming platform: HIDIVE, Netflix

Mr. Kimura, one only recurring male protagonist from Azumanga Daioh, lectures traditional poetry. Kimura openly acknowledges that he became a teacher, to be near to high school females.

He was frequently vulgar and publicly found reasons for “notice” girls, including during gymnastics class and when the healthcare professional measures and weighs them. Another of the miniseries’ big mysteries was Kimura’s continuing job just at previous school his continued blatant sexual misconduct.

4. Hajime Nagumo

Anime : Arifureta: From commonplaces to the world’s strongest

: Arifureta: From commonplaces to the world’s strongest IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu

The eponymous central character or generally pro of something like the “Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou” series features Hajime Nagumo. He was indeed an entirely average person preceding the metamorphosis, with influential, caring people, modest, & giving personalities. Because one of his students deceived him, he plunged into the abyss, and therefore his adventure to become the greatest started.

After he ate monstrous flesh, he did not transform into the type creature, and he also became a merciless, extremely powerful, extremely merciless murderer. Most others, including him, no longer consider himself just to be genuine.

3. Yoshifumi Nitta

Anime : Hinamatsuri

: Hinamatsuri IMDb rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Prime Video

Yoshifumi Nitta plays a vital role in the Hinamatsuri trilogy. Yoshifumi is indeed a member of such Ashikawa-Gumi yakuza organization. He enjoys accumulating porcelain pots and seems skilled at cooking and housekeeping.

Yoshifumi does have a classic yakuza demeanor, having her curly blond hair but colored blonde, as well as he frequently wears a leather suit with such a chain necklace around his neck. He appears to be in good health, with such a scar just on the bottom left on the brow. Nitta possesses Yakuza-related tattoos over both shoulder and back inside the manga, but they took it off inside the anime.

2. Byakuya Ishigami

Anime : Dr. Stone [series]

: Dr. Stone [series] IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu

Senku Ishigami’s adoptive father is Byakuya Ishigami. He had been an astronaut aboard the International Space Station during the moment of something like the widespread of both the Earth’s surface.

Byakuya, a center guy, had grown his hair to above the base on his neck, plus he sports a buzz-cut beard and mustache. His hair is white with black ends, while his eyes, like Senku’s, were brown.

1. Jouichirou Yukihira

Anime: Food Wars! shokugeki no soma

Food Wars! shokugeki no soma IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Jichir Yukihira was Sma Yukihira’s widower dad. He was indeed a 69th Ttsuki Generation college student and a former resident of the Polar Star Dormitory. As just a rookie, he held the 7th position on Elite Ten Council before the upgradation towards the 2nd seat throughout his third year.

Due to peer pressure would continue to become the greatest in Ttsuki, he quit the Academy just at the recommendation of Senzaemon Nakiri. He seldom reappeared, and as a result, he didn’t even graduate. Nevertheless, he is a phenomenal cook who everybody admires.

Jōichirō has long, brown hair that’s also brushed forward, excluding a single set of fringe flowing across his face and down to his chin. Even though he’s baking, he keeps their hair pinned behind save for that one strand. His Child’s features seem crisper and much more solemn, but he has a slight stubble around her face. His physique seems muscular, as he sports element shirts and shorts. He was also the former shinigami captain.

Conclusion:

With all those mentioned above 20 favorite anime dad characters, we are also adding a few more father figures having the qualities of a perfect father but also as a terrible father who has been representing the anime world for a long time. The added characters to the list include young boy kotarou wizard big boys. An anime fan should know that a man writes anime reviews to express himself.

