5 Tips for Storing a Samurai Sword

A samurai sword is seen by many as a piece of art and deserves to be stored in the best possible manner. However, the process of storing this type of sword is relatively straightforward if a few basic steps are taken. Here are a few of the things to consider in the process of storing the meticulously crafted sword:

Use a climate-controlled storage environment

The preferred storage for the samurai sword is an area in the home that is climate-controlled. Any significant change in the humidity and temperature can lead to issues with corrosion and rust. A simple solution to help control the local environment is to use a dehumidifier which is very effective at removing excess moisture from the air. There are certain areas of the home that should be avoided. For instance, the attic and basement are typically humid and hot, which means it isn’t a practical storage option.

Remove from storage at regular intervals

It will help to remove the samurai sword from its place of storage at regular intervals. If left in an airtight storage case for the long-term, there is the very real chance of having mold related issues. The preferred course of action is to remove the sword from storage at least once every two or three weeks. This should be enough to let it air out and minimize the risk of mold.

Use protective oil

Applying protective oil to the blade of the sword is beneficial if planning to leave it stored for an extended period of time. A preferred type of is choji oil, which is essentially clove oil that is combined with a minimal amount of mineral oil. A proper application of the oil will ensure the sword is protected from corrosion or rust related issues.

Clean the sword before storing

All swords in a collection should receive a proper clean before being placed in storage. Any marks or dirt should be carefully removed. This even applies to fingerprint marks which can contain compounds and oils that can negatively impact the metal and lead to rusting or other damage.

Store the sword horizontally

The preferred method for storing the sheathed sword is in a horizontal position with the edge facing upwards and the curve down. The will help to protect against any storage wear and also preserve the edge. Other options for storage include a purpose made carry case. However, this type of case shouldn’t have too much padding which can dull the edge over time.