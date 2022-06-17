Finance
5 Tips for Storing a Samurai Sword
A samurai sword is seen by many as a piece of art and deserves to be stored in the best possible manner. However, the process of storing this type of sword is relatively straightforward if a few basic steps are taken. Here are a few of the things to consider in the process of storing the meticulously crafted sword:
Use a climate-controlled storage environment
The preferred storage for the samurai sword is an area in the home that is climate-controlled. Any significant change in the humidity and temperature can lead to issues with corrosion and rust. A simple solution to help control the local environment is to use a dehumidifier which is very effective at removing excess moisture from the air. There are certain areas of the home that should be avoided. For instance, the attic and basement are typically humid and hot, which means it isn’t a practical storage option.
Remove from storage at regular intervals
It will help to remove the samurai sword from its place of storage at regular intervals. If left in an airtight storage case for the long-term, there is the very real chance of having mold related issues. The preferred course of action is to remove the sword from storage at least once every two or three weeks. This should be enough to let it air out and minimize the risk of mold.
Use protective oil
Applying protective oil to the blade of the sword is beneficial if planning to leave it stored for an extended period of time. A preferred type of is choji oil, which is essentially clove oil that is combined with a minimal amount of mineral oil. A proper application of the oil will ensure the sword is protected from corrosion or rust related issues.
Clean the sword before storing
All swords in a collection should receive a proper clean before being placed in storage. Any marks or dirt should be carefully removed. This even applies to fingerprint marks which can contain compounds and oils that can negatively impact the metal and lead to rusting or other damage.
Store the sword horizontally
The preferred method for storing the sheathed sword is in a horizontal position with the edge facing upwards and the curve down. The will help to protect against any storage wear and also preserve the edge. Other options for storage include a purpose made carry case. However, this type of case shouldn’t have too much padding which can dull the edge over time.
321 Area Code to Reflect the Countdown Capital of the World
321 Area code is the code serving Brevard County, Florida. It was assigned to the area after a successful petition to commemorate the Space Coast’s impact on the county. The code 3-2-1 resembles the countdown which launches the many spacecraft from Cape Canaveral. Part of 321 also overlays area code 407 in the Orlando area. This is currently the only code in North America that is both the overlay of one established area code, but also the primary code of another. Also this is also the only code currently used with SatCom Satellite Phone units.
Florida 321 code has been in service since 1999. It has 230 landlines and 87 wireless prefixes (exchanges) serviced by 44 carriers. It covers 4 counties, 387 ZIP codes, and 39 cities, including Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Titusville, Merritt Island, Rockledge, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, and Cape Canaveral. All these places belongs to Eastern Time Zone (ET).
On December 1998, after the September 1998 hearings on “407 Area Code Relief”, Florida PSC issued this order:
“Customer concerns also are extremely important to our decision. In his testimony, public witness Robert Osband suggested that we implement a split using a new code. He had searched the database of the NANPA for all the available codes, and he recommended that we implement the “321” area code to signify the countdown, fitting for Brevard County, where the Kennedy Space Center is located and commonly known as “the Space Coast.”
On 1999 February 10, the Florida PSC issues a Press Release on the Order that created the code 321.
From 1999 November 01, Permissive Dialing Period begins in Non-Overlay Areas, so this code completely replaced the code 407 in Brevard County only, allowing those residents to maintain 7-digit dialing. In the remaining 407 Area, the 321 Code will be an Overlay where residents will be required to have 10-digit dialing for all calls – local or long distance. Callers to Bravard County may use either 407 or 321 to reach their party during the Permissive Period. It is at this time that the public is informed to use the new code. Brevard County residents will need new stationery and business cards to reflect their new code – but have 11 months to make the transition.
On 1999 December 01, mandatory 10 digit dialing begins in overlay area only. 321 code began issuing numbers to users in the Overlay Area of Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. This means that people in the Overlay Area must use 10-digit dialing, since the number they are trying to reach might be assigned in either code, or both. Residents of the Overlay Area will keep their old telephone number, and will not need to change their stationery and business cards. Only newly issued telephone numbers will get numbers in the 321 code.
On 2000 October 01, mandatory use of 321 area code begins in non-overlay area. As a result, permissive Dialing ends. All callers must use the proper code when calling into Brevard County. Since Brevard County still has only one area code, residents maintain 7 digit dialing for local calls.
Property In Italy – Rural Tourism Is Becoming A Strong Market
Italy continues to win over the hearts of British buyers looking for an authentic slice of continental living.
The Italian property market is still an exciting place to invest, and bargain property is available in lesser known areas.
Tuscany, notably Chianti, is still too expensive for many buyers, except hard core renovators. However there are many undiscovered parts of Italy, which are now becoming popular with tourists and investors such as, Le Marche and Abruzzo in the centre of the country and are favourable alternatives to Tuscany.
Less popular places such as this are around 25% cheaper than regions like Tuscany and renovations of traditional Italian property in these rural areas is becoming very fashionable. Where tourists are still interested in visiting cities, rural areas are becoming increasingly popular with those looking to relax, enjoy the culture and wonder at the natural beauty of traditional Italy, whilst enjoying the beautiful beaches along the coastline.
This is excellent news for those who have invested in converting traditional Italian property, into luxurious modern residences. There are government grants available for those undertaking renovation projects in rural areas, making this a great opportunity for property investors.
The prime real estate bought in Italy by foreign nationals in recent years has been concentrated fairly heavily in rural regions of the country, to be used as second homes or holiday retreats. These people maintain that they are attracted to the easy going and relaxing lifestyle of rural Italy, (Global Span Property).
Property prices in Italy have increased in the first half of 2007 and are expected to climb further by the end of 2007. Compared to other forms of investment, property in Italy is still an attractive option for good returns and the market has still got huge potential to grow. The FIAP report showed marked increases in prices in the regions of Calabria, Puglia, Piedmont, Umbria, Veneto, Marche, Abruzzo and Emilia Romagna.
Property Frontiers offer a unique opportunity to own Property in Le Marche. A traditional manor house has been redeveloped to offer a luxurious apartment complex, and includes 3 new apartment blocks to the development. This is the ideal location to enjoy rural, traditional Italy and the stunning beaches on the Adriatic Coastline.
Focus Property in Tuscany also offer some exclusive rural property in Tuscany. Invest in a 5* fully managed hotel apartment from Focus Property, View Tuscany Property Now [http://www.italy-apartment.co.uk/]
Mike Mentzer’s Heavy Duty One Set Workout
Near the end of his career as a personal trainer Mike Mentzer determined that he was recommending workouts to his clients that had a set count that was too high for maximum muscle growth. He had been using 2-4 sets of maximum intensity per muscle group of but noticed that his clients’ results had ceased.
This puzzled him but after careful analysis he determined to reinvigorate new muscle growth he needed to reduce the sets to 1-2 for small muscles and 2-3 for larger ones. His clients began to break through plateaus and put on new muscle mass. All sets were taken to muscular failure.
When he received a call from top competitive bodybuilder Dorian Yates, who was training for the upcoming Mr. Olympia contest, he constructed a new program designed to add muscle quickly to Dorian’s frame. Believe it or not he used only one set for biceps and triceps as outlined in the program below. Since Dorian was used to hard training, he took to this program quickly and made excellent gains.
It is extremely important to put forth all-out effort for this HIT routine or it won’t work. You must train harder than ever before. Attempt to add reps and/or weight every session to overload the muscles. Give Mike’s routines a try to reinvigorate your training!
Leg Extensions-1 x 12-15, 15 second hold at top at end
Leg Press-1 x 12-15, 2 forced reps,15-second hold at top
Squats-1 x 12-15
Leg Curls-1 x 12-15, 2 forced reps,15-second hold at top
Stiff Leg Deadlifts-1 x 12-15
Calf raises or Toe Presses-1 x12-15, 15-second hold at top
Nautilus pullovers- 1 x 8-10, 15-second hold at top
Lat Pull-downs-1 x 8-10,2 forced reps, 15 sec hold at end
Cable Rows-1 x 8-10, 15-second max contraction hold at end
Machine Shrugs-1 x 8-10, 15-second max contraction hold at top
Pek Dek-1 x 8-10,2 forced reps, 15-second hold at end
Machine Bench presses-1 x 8-10, 15-second hold at top
Machine Lateral Raises-1 x 8-10, 15-second hold at top
Machine Presses-1 x 8-10, 2 forced reps, 15-second hold
(Do 1 set only of Lateral Raises or Machine Presses if adding 2 forced reps and 2 forced negative reps at end of set)
Machine Curls-1 x 8-10, 2 forced reps, 15-second hold at top
Cable Pull-downs Palms-Facing-1 x 8-10, 15 second hold at top
(Do 1 set only of curls if adding 2 forced and 2 forced negative reps at end of set)
Seated Triceps Extensions-1 x 8-10,2 forced reps, 15-second hold at end
Close-Grip Bench Presses-1 x 8-10, 15-second hold at top
(Dips can be substituted)
(Do 1 set only of Triceps Extensions if adding 2 forced reps and 2 forced negative reps at end of set)
