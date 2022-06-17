Finance
A Bird’s Eye – View of The Expanding KPO Opportunity in the Health Care Domain
As the BPO industry grows, expands and starts seeing the flat of the growth plateau, it also creates more space for the KPO segment. The workforce has matured, accessibility to higher education, infrastructure, technology and technical awareness has increased; and the industries that earlier outsourced only their call centers or data entry related functions, now have started offshoring their other higher end processes.
The industry has seen the trend in IT, F&A, Travel, Legal Documentation, Banking and what not. And the latest area now being exposed to the KPO leverage is Health Care. The fact why the health care industry has been hesitant about the entire outsourcing mindset is that health is one of those areas where a minor error could cost a life. And so the necessary expertise is far higher than any other business segment.
However, the latest human resource countries where offshore solutions are offered, have a lot of medics and paramedics who are well qualified and capable of additional certifications etc. in order to meet the demand of the expertise the health care industry requires. Add to it the ability to merge this medical expertise with business expertise and six sigma KPO certifications; it is no longer about just medical transcription.
The Possible Clients
The three major types of clients who will outsource their services can be:
- Sellers (drug manufacturers and clinical research companies)
- Payers (third party alliances, health insurance companies)
- Service providers (doctors, hospitals, health groups, lab groups etc.)
Service Leverage
KPOs have a variety of end – to – end services to offer to their clients in the health and fitness segment. Some of these are –
- Medical Billing
- Medical Coding
- Medical Transcription
- E-Learning.
- Legal services.
- Healthcare knowledge management.
- Patient research.
- Healthcare training and consultancy.
- E-Marketing.
- Health insurance verification.
Skillset Leverage
KPOs can benefit the healthcare sector with the help of the following skills that their employees have –
- Data mining and data analysis to generate meaningful understanding
- Research skills
- Data documentation & presentation and report generation. The various kinds of reports that KPOs can handle are – progress notes, operative notes, discharge summaries, telephonic and web chat consultations, consultation history, independent medical evaluation, physical exam note etc.
- Conceptual and theoretical stronghold
- Specialization in applicative usage of theory
- Hardware and software proficiency
- Workflow management
- Deadline regulated efficiency
- Quality control
Cost Arbitrage
One of the major advantages of any offshore service providers whether they are a BPO or a KPO, is that they bring the advantage of reduced costs for you. This means that this money can be utilized in the core business area. The cost arbitrage doesn’t just include the reduction in overhead expenses, but also helps in some shifting from a CAPEX model to an OPEX model. Further, the margins and profits increase drastically as the costs are reduced.
Outsourcing Leverage
It is not just about the kind of services and the skill set that outsourcing has to offer to the health care industry. Nor is it only about the cost arbitrage either. It is about multiple benefits all together. Here are the benefits –
- Trained professionals
- Operational Efficiency
- Cost, time and energy saving
- Recruitment and management ease and comfort
- Standards and quality work
- Strict time lines and service level standards
- Business Continuity
- High accuracy and ensured compliances
- Innovative and experienced approach to business and management
- Regular and smooth feedback, appraisal and response time benefits
- Improved cash flow and collections
- Ability to expand as and when required
- Loss minimization
Challenges
- Expectation setting
- Investment in case of setting a captive unit
- Higher stakes
- Relatively lower level of administrative control
- Confidentiality concerns
- Risk management issues
- Head crunch
Criminal Defense – What You Should Know Before You Hire An Attorney
How to Hire a Criminal Defense Lawyer
Years ago there was a famous financial planning commercial that portrayed an average looking guy in his pajamas positioning a butter knife by his chest at the breakfast table while talking on the phone to someone explaining how to do the incision. For a brief few seconds, the screen splits to reveal the person on the other side of the phone call was a surgeon. At this point, our dumbfounded man at the breakfast table bluntly exclaims: “Shouldn’t you be doing this?” And, in doing so, noted the obvious point: we rely upon professionals to handle vital matters. In that case, surgery to those properly trained to do so. The same holds true for when your liberty is on the line. If your life or a loved one’s freedom is in peril, you need a criminal defense lawyer.
Amazingly, there are some people who, when faced with the threat of rotting within the bowels of jail, will choose to handle the matter themselves or seek the assistance of a friend who has a friend who practices some sort of law but knows the prosecutor. Meanwhile, others rightly believe they need professional help but take on the search as if they were shopping for a deal on paper towels at Walmart. This too is the wrong approach. When it comes to picking your surgeon, the man packing your parachute, or the person protecting your freedom, please do not “bargain shop”. Trust me; you will pay in the end. It is far better to pay a little more money up front than to pay with your life in the end. At the end of the day, it’s only money and, if you are free and working, you can easily earn the money you spent on your defense back but, if you go to jail the few pennies you earn a day won’t amount to much even after serving a long jail sentence.
I realize that most law abiding citizens do not have a successful criminal defense lawyer on “speed dial”. Lawyers aren’t created equally. We come in all shapes and sizes. But, there is a common misconception that graduating from law school and passing the bar exam infuses you with some form of inner knowledge that makes you capable of handling any legal matter. This simply isn’t so. Think about it, if your head hurt and you had a persistent nose bleed, would you call your dentist? Podiatrist? Probably not. Instead, you’d probably call an internal medicine doctor or a neurosurgeon because those doctors are trained for that precise problem. The same should be said for your attorney.
I am a criminal defense lawyer. As a New Orleans prosecutor, I prosecuted well over a hundred cases ranging from drug possession to murder. Now, as a defense lawyer, I am proud to handle some of the most famous state and complex federal prosecutions in our area. I do not write wills. Don’t call me about a pending bankruptcy. I have no idea how to handle those cases and I will do neither of us any favors if I use your case to learn.
Amazingly, some lawyers are so desperate for business that they put themselves out there practicing every type of law imaginable. Please be wary of any attorney proclaiming that they handle “no fault divorces”, “slip and falls” and “death penalty cases.” I’ve spent many hours, indeed years, honing my craft. The person defending your life should too. Remember the old adage “jack of all trades and master of none”? You owe it to yourself to hire a professional devoted to their area of law that you need. I believe those lawyers who seemingly take all cases do so because they need the money to pay their light bill. You will do yourself a service by staying clear of these folks.
One thing you must realize is that lawyers are salesmen. So, just like your tour through the used car lot, you must keep your guard up and not fall for gimmicky slogans and B.S. sales pitches. I suggest you sort out the real trial lawyers from the pretenders and ask the following questions:
1. Do you try cases before juries and, if so, how many have you brought to trial? Real trial lawyers try cases. Fake trial lawyers claim they try cases.
2. What experience do you have with this kind of case? Remember, all lawyers aren’t created equal. Do you really want your homicide case handled by a person specializing in traffic court? I wouldn’t want my liberty to serve as someone else’s “learning curve”!
3. What percentage of your practice is devoted to criminal defense? I’d be wary of general practitioners. I enjoy criminal defense. I know nothing about property disputes, wills, or the nuances of regulatory law. Just like you wouldn’t want me litigating your servitude rights case, you wouldn’t the town’s top divorce lawyer picking the jury for your armed robbery trial. Let’s be honest, one person cannot possibly master multiple unrelated areas of the law. There is truth in the old saying, “jack of all trade, and a master of none.”
4. What kind of access will you have to the lawyers? Some folks take your fee and disappear. I personally have no problem providing my cell phone number to a client. We assign a dedicated paralegal to every file who can answer basic questions about the case if necessary. We provide the client with copies of any pleadings that are filed in the case and promise to review the materials with them; even if they are incarcerated. This raises another point: we routinely visit with jailed clients and accept their collect phone calls. If your potential lawyer is not easily accessible, you may want to re-consider. But, at a bare minimum, you should know the level of access you will receive for your money.
5. Clearly communicate your goals. Expectations are important. If you have a desired outcome in mind then it is imperative you communicate that to your lawyer. A disaster will occur if you desire a dismissal of charges but the lawyer is thinking “quick guilty plea.” Be clear. And, expect the lawyer to advise you whether your goal is realistic. Please, keep in mind, that some folks out there will say anything in order to get your money. If any grandiose claims are made, demand that they be placed into writing. I promise you’ll see some quick back peddling. Please note: no lawyer can guarantee outcomes.
If your potential lawyer engages in any of these activities, leave immediately:
1. The Guarantee: No lawyer can guarantee an outcome. Countless families have hired our firm after originally engaging an attorney who said, “pay me x, and Mr. Client will get out of jail.” If it were only that simple. When you hear those words, demand the promise be placed into writing along with a clause for a full refund if the promise cannot be fulfilled.
2. No receipts or Scope letters: Be wary of any lawyer not willing to outline the precise scope of their representation and the fees involved. If you do not get a commitment on scope and fees, please do not act surprised when requests for more cash keep coming and you are left to feel that the case is not progressing as you anticipated. Also, be highly suspicious of any lawyer who will not provide you with a receipt for payment accurately reflecting the balance owed. Any lawyer refusing to do so is probably a lawyer who pockets cash “off the books.” Our firm gives receipts and reports every penny earned in fees. We don’t believe in “high interest loans from the IRS.”
3. Solicitation: It is unethical for any lawyer to directly solicit your business. Advertising is permitted but is subject to stringent regulations and scrutiny. A lawyer cannot call you or knock on your door saying ‘I know you were arrested and I can help.” If this happens, slam the door or hang up the phone. This conduct will get the lawyer disbarred. Also, think about it, if a lawyer is willing to engage in an unethical practice to get your business, what quality of representation do you think you will receive?
4. Promotes Influence: Any lawyer that heavily focuses their practice on criminal law will be familiar with the prosecutors and judges. We know them all. There is nothing special about that. Please do not be misled by “I know the Judge” or “the prosecutor and I are friends”. I do not know a judge or prosecutor willing to do anything illegal to help your case. Any suggestion to the contrary is a federal crime for bribery and public corruption. At best, knowing the prosecutor and judge will provide background information on how they handle similar cases and resolve the important legal issues. Nothing more. So, don’t be fooled by attorneys who brag about being golf buddies with the judge.
The bottom line is that you owe it to yourself to go and get the best criminal defense attorney you can afford if you are under investigation. Be wary of people making “pie in the sky” promises and make sure you communicate your expectations. Most people should be able to find quality representation at an affordable price. Once your list of candidates narrowed, you should lean towards choosing from those qualified lawyers with whom he feel comfortable. After all, you must trust this person and the advice they give. Your life depends on it.
10 Ways the USD Affects World Markets
The United States is the world’s strongest and largest economy. US currency remains dominant over other global currencies in the international markets. The behavior of the US Dollar impacts global markets significantly, culminating to both positive and adverse consequences in these markets.
Here are 10 ways that the USD affects world markets:
- A stronger USD slows down trade in the international markets. A stronger USD weakens the other currencies in global markets, making it more expensive to purchase dollar-denominated commodities.
- However, these markets also get excited if they are exporting to the United States. The stronger dollar causes depreciation of the local currencies in these markets, creating inflation of the domestic currencies.
- When the USD rallies against other currencies, demand shifts from the United States market to the global markets, hence increasing economic and financial activity in the global markets.
- A stronger USD also attracts capital inflows in foreign direct investment (FDI) and other investment from USD investors to these markets. This is mostly experienced in developing countries where the markets are emerging markets with high economic growth rates.
- Capital inflows in USD in these foreign markets spur economic activities such as lending, employment, and consumption, hence stimulating growth in these markets.
- Commodities such as precious metals and oil in the international market are quoted in USD. Therefore, the performance of the USD determines the cost of living in world markets. The consequences of a weaker USD to these markets include lower gas prices while a stronger USD makes the gas more expensive to purchase for the consumer.
- Global financial markets monitor the USD closely to ascertain the spot price for fast moving commodities. Any fluctuations in the USD trigger a series of sales and purchases of these commodities in speculation of either outcome based on the behavior of the dollar.
- A hike in the Federal Reserve rate causes the dollar to become more expensive for investors. This can trigger capital flight from these markets; slowing growth and reducing demand for USD-denominated products.
- Also, high-interest rates can reduce USD liquidity and subsequently reduce investment, resulting in job losses and a global recession as recently experienced in the 2007 global recession.
- As a reserve currency and standard international currency in most countries, the interest rate of the USD determines the cost of financing foreign debts for the global markets. The foreign exchange rate of the USD determines interest paid and the accessibility of credit in the world financial market while still having an impact on the balance of payment based on the USD reserves held by an entity.
VoIP Internet Phone Service – Advanced Connections
Today, the expectations of businesses and corporate houses have reached far beyond the traditional dial-up connections. Now, big players look-for fast, reliable, scalable and customisable services to replace their old analog phones and dial-up connections. As a matter of fact, voice over IP network is considered a better alternative for seamless communication across the globe. To simplify, the latest VoIP technology enhances voice, video and data communication simultaneously.
While offering VoIP internet phone service, IP providers generally do not ignore the quality of service issues. Unlike PSTN services, the VoIP ties knot with high quality voice services and innovative features such as call forwarding, call waiting or caller ID. Consequently, users must always opt for providers that deliver the right network and IT infrastructure, while maintaining the parameters pertaining to QoS.
For availing the best possible experience in VoIP services, users require equipment such as standard phone and Analog Transmission Adaptor (ATA). Usually, ATA is offered by the VoIP internet phone service providers. Therefore, cost of installation is very low. As a matter of fact, this phone service is based on the IP process. The IP process converts and reconverts analog signals into smaller IP packets. These smaller IP packets are in form of compressed digital packets so that, they can absorb the noise and favours uninterrupted communication between the sender and receiver.
The packet switching technique of the VoIP internet phone service reduces the per-minute call of users. There are two types of IP telephony services; one of these are free calls. Users can also pay small amounts for making per-minute calls.
Usually, free calls option is opted for calling friends and relatives. While, business houses opt for VoIP business phone service that allows users to pay small amounts for availing the IP telephony calling benefits. This enables business houses to deliver communication with reliability and security. Calling over the internet through advanced telephony services ensure the users are able to save more on each call when compared to PSTN services.
At last, VoIP internet phone service allows users to talk limitless on longer distance or across the boundaries at considerable low rates.
