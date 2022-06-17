Finance
A Simple Explanation of a DS3 Line (aka DS3 Bandwidth)
First you need to understand that DS3 is not DSL. They are two very different animals each with their own distinct application and performance parameters. Too many businesses are confused on this… which then colors their decision making process for finding the right network solution for their business. That is a very fatal mistake and will cost you time, money, and credibility.
Let’s get right to the point… a DS3 line is an ultra high-speed connection capable of transmitting data at rates up to 45 Mbps. A DS3 line is equal to approximately 672 regular voice-grade telephone lines, which is fast enough to transmit full-motion, real-time video, and very large databases over a busy network.
Hopefully you are aware of what a T1 is… now assume that a T1 is like a two-lane highway.
Next… consider this simple analogy for a DS3 line:
* Full DS3 –
A highway that has 28 times the number of lanes that a T1 highway has. All these lanes are free to be used by your business… and is also the reason you pay more than for a T1. However, you must be doubly sure that you need such a wide highway to justify the cost. Do also consider that this cost has been dropping drastically in the last few years so it is much easier to justify today.
* Fractional DS3 –
You have a highway that has 28 times the number of lanes that a T1 highway has. However, because you don’t need such a wide highway, you are being charged for only 3-10 times the T1 highway. If you need more T1 lanes to be used, you must pay. If that happens the DS3 line provider will remove the necessary roadblocks in very little time.
* Burstable DS3 –
You have unlimited lanes on a highway you’ve built. You 28 T1 highways reserved for you to use. If you need more T1 highways, your provider may make them available subject to availability and won’t charge you for it. But if you keep asking for free T1 highways on a regular basis, the provider will have to say NO and you will have to buy more T1 highways.
* Point-to-Point DS3 –
You have 28 T1 highways reserved for traffic… only for you… to travel between points A and B. You cannot exit the highway at any point other than the destination.
6 Questions to Test Your Wealth Building Strategies: A Review of Automatic Millionaire by David Bach
If you want to test out your own financial habits against some recommended wealth building strategies, the answers may help you to start to build wealth in your lifetime. How is it possible that an ordinary couple on ordinary income built extraordinary wealth becoming multi-millionaires and retiring in their fifties?
This is the premise of the Automatic Millionaire by David Bach, one of 12 best-selling books in personal finance. The strategy he presents is not as far-fetched as the story appears.
Instead of focusing on growing your income, increasing your spending and looking rich, if you switch to saving money, investing wisely, you can become very rich – and sooner than you might think. It’s simple to read, but it seems difficult for people to implement in today’s increasingly materialism and credit-orientated culture.
As a regular on the Oprah Winfrey show, David Bach is no stranger to the personal finance industry, at least in the US. But what sets him apart from many experts are the straightforward strategies he shows, which anyone can do to become debt free and build wealth in your lifetime.
Here are six questions you can ask yourself to kick off your own personal wealth building strategies and finish rich in your lifetime.
1. Do you want to be rich?
This is not a trick question. But the real question is to ask yourself WHY you want to be rich.
If you get clear on your goals, you wake up hungry to make it happen and you’re more likely to do the work and make the sacrifices to achieve them.
2. Do you pay yourself first?
This is the number one financial decision, but few of us do it and certainly we don’t do it automatically. When you earn a dollar, the first person who should get paid is YOU. Pay yourself first means put money aside for your taxes, your retirement accounts, your savings, many of which are tax free!
The rule is to pay yourself one hour a day of your income – around 10-15% – invested automatically for life. (The average household actually puts away only 10 minutes worth of their earnings a day – around 2% – which is both shocking and scary.)
3. Do you know your Latte Factor?
The average American and probably European spends around $10 a day on incidental purchases, like buying a Latte and a pastry before, during and/or after work, maybe a pack of sandwiches or a salad and a drink over lunchtime. If it’s not that, it’s a magazine or an extra CD, grabbing some chocolate at the petrol station.
That $10 a day amounts to $3600/year (assuming that somehow you will have a latte factor not just on weekdays but weekends too). If you put that away instead, it really mounts up – and this will blow your mind.
Calculate it through at say 8% annual growth, over 35 years, that is actually a staggering $1,385,505 – over a million dollars – for coffee! Wait five more years, and that would be an unbelievable $2,108,569.
The strategy here is to become conscious of what your incidental ‘latte’ purchases are and reduce them or knock them out and instead pay yourself first with it.
4. Do you rent or own?
If paying yourself first is the number one financial decision, then the number one investment decision is buying your own home. It’s the top wealth creation strategy you can use. Home owners have a net worth of 40-50 times more than people who rent.
A secondary strategy is to pay your mortgage debt off as early by making over payments and thus saving enormous amounts of money on interest otherwise paid. But a third arm to this is that once you’ve paid about half off, use the equity to buy another property of the same value an rent it out.
For a 15 year long fixed rate mortgage, the interest rates are as low as they will probably ever be and it is easier than ever to benefit and build wealth in your lifetime. In fact, using a bi-weekly payment plan could save you over six figures in interest over 15 years!
5. Do you have debt?
If you are going to work really hard to make money, then you should make sure you have a plan to keep it! The only economy you can control is your personal economy, so reduce your debt by paying it off from the start and little by little. This is easier and less stressful than trying to pay off big lump sums.
6. Do you give back?
When your personal finances are stretched, it seems very hard to consider any level of tithing. But it’s a healthy habit and pays you back in so many ways. It’s another kind of wealth. When you feel happiness and satisfaction at a deeper level, you are far more open to opportunities you might otherwise never notice.
Why Piping Engineering Is The Best Career Option For A Mechanical Engineer
If you are a Mechanical Engineer by qualification, then it is quite natural to be baffled about how to steer your career in the right direction. This is due to the fact that Mechanical Engineering is a vast discipline that overlaps with many other branches of engineering such as chemical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering, manufacturing engineering and metallurgical engineering. Thus, Mechanical Engineers are much sought after in diverse fields and domains like aerospace engineering, biomedical engineering, biomechanics and biomechatronics since they have a sound understanding of a wide range of core engineering principles which help them adapt and contribute to a plethora of industries and sectors in a seamless manner.
Mech Engineering being a niche field, there is no dearth of rewarding job opportunities for a Mechanical Engineer despite the fact that the job market of today is highly crowded and challenging. However, mere academic qualifications may not be sufficient to set the foundation for a fulfilling career ahead. Hence, it is imperative for a Mechanical Engineer to back his or her existing qualifications with the competitive edge of a professional course that provides continuity to one’s existing field of study while making him or her more employable and industry ready.
Scope of Piping Engineering for a Mechanical Engineer
Piping Engineering is a specialised engineering discipline that deals with the planning and layout of a robust piping system with an aim to effectively transport fluids, such as liquids and gases, from one point to the other within a process plant or a commercial building. It also includes the purchasing of appropriate material to manufacture pipes, selection of suitable in-line components and documentation of piping and instrumentation diagrams along with a host of other activities in the realm of piping design and application. As piping systems are an integral part of our daily lives, one can observe their rampant usage in the form of water distribution systems, fire sprinkler systems, sewer systems, drainage systems, fuel distribution systems & chemical transportation systems etc.
Owing to the fact that pipes are quite elementary to our day-to-day needs and to industries such as Oil & Gas, Energy, Construction, Manufacturing, Chemical etc., there is always a need for trained and skilled Piping Engineers who can support the design, implementation and maintenance of complex and large-scale piping systems for these industries. Moreover, with increasing modernisation and industrial growth, the Piping Industry is also poised for greater heights which will result in more employment opportunities for Mechanical Engineers who are trained in this high potential domain.
Why is Piping Engineering an Apt Course for a Mechanical Engineer?
As a Mechanical Engineer, you are already well-versed with the process of research, design, development, testing and operation of tools and machines. Hence, a Piping Engineering course will strike a chord with you since it includes concepts that are in sync with the learnings that have been imparted to you while pursuing your degree in Mechanical Engineering.
The creative field will suit imaginative Engineers who are passionate about design engineering as it requires them to put both their technical skills and their creativity to use. The offbeat field will also come handy for those who decide to venture into technical consulting at a later stage. Additionally, a specialization in Piping Engineering can give the necessary thrust to your career by unfolding a world of opportunities in areas as varied as chemical factories, petroleum refineries, irrigation projects, pharmaceutical industries and manufacturing firms with lucrative job options exist
Pros and Cons of Having a Small Business Voicemail System
In any business, application of advanced technologies can contribute towards ensuring success. Your office may require a better telephone system and voice mail system to carry out effective business transactions. The success of any business depends mainly on client satisfaction. In order to maintain steady contact with clients, small business owners can make good use of the voice mail system which functions as an answering machine.
The pros and cons of having a small business voicemail system are many. The main point in support of having this system is that, it is featured with a personalized answering facility which allows you to brief your client in situations when you are unable to answer their calls. The voicemail system is provided with caller identification facility which enables you to respond to your client at a later stage when the client might have forgotten to provide his contact information. It is also provided with date and time stamps which give a clear idea about the date and time when the message was actually obtained.
Most of the voicemail systems are provided with alerts which inform you about the arrival of new voicemail, and with this facility you can respond to your client without delay. There is also the interactive voicemail system which is feature rich and can help to make your small business venture a success. Through these systems small business establishments are able to reduce the time and space limitations. They help a lot in decision making; moreover, it can also bring a steady decrease in your telephone expenditure.
Even though there are many advantages in having a small business voice mail system there are some negative aspects also. Voicemail systems are capable of managing only a restricted number of voice mailboxes. As far as security features are concerned, it is possible for hackers to crack the passwords and read the messages, which can have a negative effect on your business goals.
