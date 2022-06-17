Accelerated Nursing Degree Programs – Counting the Costs

Share Pin 0 Shares

The important decision of becoming a nurse does not resemble any other type of decision in terms of careers except for people who want to become doctors, of course. Being a nurse is not all about the money, but it has a lot to do with the human-oriented part of the job. If you do not feel you have that special calling that tells you to become a caregiver and cater to those in need of healthcare, you are probably one step away to making the worst decision of your life.

If your decision is already made and you feel that becoming a nurse should be your path to follow, you could opt for an accelerated nursing degree program and be one step ahead of everyone else. You could complete such a program in a year and accelerate to the point where you can completely enjoy your job and everything it involves. There are plenty of advantages of completing these programs; online accelerated nursing degree programs seem to be some of the best choices available. It is highly important to get your BSN as soon as you can instead of putting your career on hold.

Accelerated nursing degrees are great to consider because of the great current demand for nurses and the fast advancement and completion options that these programs enable. The important thing is to already have a degree, so that you can choose a BSN, a master’s, or a doctoral accelerated degree program. The costs of these accelerated programs might be a bit higher in some case especially if we were to consider the online alternatives versus the state colleges. You could pay up to $30,000 or $60,000 for such a program if you add up the accelerated program tuition which normally goes as high as several hundred dollars per credit hour. There are also other fees associated with tuition. You should also add the costs of books and medical equipment you might be required to bring to class for laboratory hours.

But the reality is there are plenty of inexpensive accelerated BSN programs that can cater to your needs perfectly and leave you with some money in your pocket. You could be looking at some highly reasonable accelerated BSN programs and packages and get some decent prices for tuition and fees. For instance, the Kathyrn Montgomery ACE Scholarship you can find at Nebraska Methodist College could bring you the money you need. A student loan might also do the trick for you as well as applying for grants that could cover most of your expenses. There are other wonderful alternatives such as being able to work directly in a hospital or a clinic for a certain amount of time and getting tuition reimbursement in exchange of your services. Finally, there are plenty of options to choose from and many costs to carefully analyze and compare before you can make your decision.

More information: