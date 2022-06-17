Finance
AdSense Alternatives – How To Make Money Without Google AdSense
Google AdSense has long been a mainstay for web-masters looking to make money online. It has everything that a site owner could wish for in an affiliate program. It is easy to set up and use, visitors to the site are familiar with it, and as a consequence are not afraid to click on the adverts, Google tends to pay on time and the correct amount and with decent traffic figures to a site, you can make a decent amount of money.
However… There are compelling reasons for staying clear of AdSense. Perhaps you are one of the many web-masters who have inadvertently breached Google’s strict terms of service and consequently found themselves with a banned account and no income.
Or maybe you succumbed to the temptation of clicking on the published ads on your own site which also resulted in you losing your AdSense account.
Perhaps you don’t like having all your pay-per-click ads all in one basket. With a diverse portfolio of accounts, if Google does close you down then you still have the comfort of established alternate revenue streams.
Maybe you’re one of the site operators who just doesn’t want to contribute to thee Big ‘G’s global domination plan.
Whatever the reason for distancing yourself from the Google AdSense program you will be pleased to know that there are many diverse and successful alternatives available. The difficulty isn’t really finding an alternative, it is judging how successful a particular program is and how well that program will fit in with your site style, niche and publication.
There is much anecdotal evidence to the success of the larger programs such as BidVertiser, ADSDAQ, Adbrite and Chitika. And all of the programs offer partner publishers the option to easily customize the appearance of the published ads, Chitika even allows you to choose the products which will be displayed in you publication or blog.
Another advantage a number of these programs have over Google is that your account only has to have earned $10 before a payment becomes due, this figure is set at $100 with Google AdSense.
In a similar manner to Google, most of these alternate programs can send you your payment by cheque if you choose, however, unlike Google, they also offer the convenience of PayPal payments as well.
Another significant advantage and it follows an advantage to your earnings is that many of these PPC programs allow you to host more than one advertising networks on your site.
So to recap, if you are considering exploring other ad’ publishing opportunities for your sites then you have a lot more choice than Google’s AdSense program. Whilst Google benefits from being the largest network with a reputation for consistency and integrity, the other smaller networks can still deliver a steady income with the added benefits of lower payout thresholds, a variety of payment options, ease of application and many diverse methods to integrate and customize the adverts with your publications, websites or blogs.
The Different Types of PIP
There are many different types of insurance to protect yourself from personal injury. One of these is personal injury protection. PIP is an extension of your car insurance. In the event of a car accident, it will cover any accidents that happen when you are involved in a car accident.
Personal Injury Protection will help with medical bills, lost salary from loss of work, and other types of damages that may have occurred. PIP is a “no fault” type of insurance. This type of insurance means that it does not matter who is at fault in the car accident, PIP will cover your personal injury costs no matter what. In the following states, PIP is mandatory.
· Hawaii
· Kansas
· Colorado
· Florida
· Michigan
· Kentucky
· Massachusetts
· New York
· North Dakota
· New Jersey
· Pennsylvania
· Utah
· Puerto Rico
· Minnesota
· Texas
· Oregon
PIP is usually limited to how much you want to purchase. Therefore the coverage you have could range from a thousand to two hundred fifty thousand. But how much should you buy? Generally, if you don’t have health insurance, it is wise to buy a large amount of PIP in case you are seriously injured in a car accident and want medical expenses covered. Also, if you have frequent passengers PIP would be a wise thing to have. On top of that there are also different kinds of coverage within PIP. In some states you have the option of choosing from a variety of plans.
Full Primary: It is the primary coverage in a car accident. Meaning that if you or your passengers sustain injuries this coverage will pay for funeral costs, medical expenses, and other services.
Full Health Primary: This coverage is put in place if you already have existing healthcare coverage to cover the costs related to being in a car accident. This will also cover funeral costs, medical costs, and other services.
Medical Only Primary: Covers only the medical expenses related to a car accident that involves you and your passengers.
Medical Only Health Primary: Should be purchased if you have health insurance already. It also only covers medical expenses unlike full health primary.
Learn How You Can Start Your Own Online Business Without Building And Hosting Any Website
Since the inception of information and communication technology, almost everything is now computerized, even businesses are now operating online, and so on…
So many people – Nigerian and some other part of the world keep talking about online businesses, and so many other source of income online. Yes, no doubt there are a lot of online businesses, but getting to know and understand the basic scope and approach towards the different online businesses that can turn to money generating system is another problem so many people face. Some people even go to the length of stressing the fact that they are not oppurtuned to take part in such online businesses based on their financial capability of starting it. Yes, it is true that the online business involve some start-up capital, such as building and hosting your own website, buying of reseller right of some information e-book to sell on your site and so on…
All this emphasis on financial capabilities are an excuse, as there are so many means and method you can use in starting your own home based online business without building or hosting a website nor buying any reseller right e-book for sale, for a start.
You can start your own home based online business by taking it through blogging and just selling information with the help of affiliate marketing and Google AdSense. To start with you are require to register for a blog through BLOGGER.COM. The registration process is as simple as ABC, and it is free, meaning that it does not require any payment for you to sign-up for your blog. After the sign-up process, you can now proceed on deciding on the type of information you wish to sell depending on the area of interest you desire to target.
The area of information you desire to target decide your subject. Subject is another vital appealing scope which is required in every blog. It is an interesting step that determine the class or level of AdSense Google will place on your blog as soon as you sing-up for the Google AdSense.
The moment you have decide on the subject, you are require to learn how to write the content in your blog to the best of it effect by learning how to effect key words and phrase people frequently use when searching for information on internet, as it play a vital role on how it is been rank by most search engine.
You are to also note that the quality of the content you post on the blog, you also will need to make sure the appearance of your blog is appealing. Part of this is to make sure the pages are configured so they load with relative ease. No one likes to wait forever as the elements of a page load. This is particularly important if the readers you want to reach are more likely to live in areas where dial-up services is the only way to establish a connection to the Internet. Select colors, graphics, and images with care, and make sure the entire page looks great and loads within a reasonable amount of time. Doing this will insure that you will get more attraction from various visitors to your blog.
Using an Auto Attendant For Better Customer Service
An auto attendant is an automated program that provides customer service over the phone. Such programs are also known as virtual receptionists because, in effect, they are a sequence of digitally prerecorded and pre-designed scripts that are used as a replacement for the traditional office receptionist. Businesses often debate over the use of an auto attendant, and callers also give a wide variety of responses about their likes and dislikes toward hearing a “machine recording” instead of a real human voice. Eventually, the type of business that one is running and the desires of its customers should be the factors that help in deciding whether or not an auto attendant is the right option.
Similarly to how any receptionist reflects the image and voice of a company, business owners must realize that making the choice between an auto attendant and a human receptionist depends on how it will impact their business internally and externally. In most cases, a hybrid system is a logical solution since it allows a company to reduce labor costs and streamline operations while also allowing callers to opt to speak to a live person at any time. However, when seeking to improve customer service, an auto attendant can prove to be an effective tool.
Businesses can enjoy many advantages of having an auto attendant. Such automated programs are usually a low monthly cost that is minor compared to the costs of hiring a salaried receptionist. If budget is at a minimum, a company can choose to get a less expensive system with default functions. Although a very basic version, some systems can be better than traditional receptionists when it comes to service because they are conveniently available around the clock, respond quickly to callers, and can attend to multiple callers at once.
A well-built system will greet callers with a company greeting and enable them to interact through phone dialing or voice prompts in order to provide and gather information. For example, a caller may be able to select option 1 on their phone keypad to hear a prerecorded description about the company’s products and services. Or, selecting option 2 may lead to another prerecorded message that provides information about the company’s hours of operation, observed holidays, and additional details that would otherwise take up an employee’s time. Option 3, on the other hand, could lead to a menu of extension numbers and allow callers to choose exactly whom they want to talk to. Hence, even at the most basic levels, an auto attendant can make a company’s customer services operations work more efficiently and also create a better customer experience for callers.
Companies can go many steps further in order to take full advantage of the benefits of an auto attendant. With the right implementation, such a system can expand according to a company’s specific needs and be customized in order to represent the company’s voice. In general, larger companies can reap the greatest benefits because adding any sort of automation to their customer service department can dramatically reduce operational expenses. In some cases, the auto attendant may recognize the caller ID, link it to the caller’s account number, and automatically forward calls to the appropriate sales agent. This not only saves time and effort for the caller, but also warns the sales agent about who is calling and triggers a link that the sales agent can use to immediately access the respective account information.
For an international company, an auto attendant can detect which geographical location a call is being made from and automatically redirect the call to the matching local office. Finally, the system can be customized with personal voice recordings, greetings, and scripts in order to create a more personalized experience for the customer. As a result, an auto attendant can become much more than just a cold and mundane answering machine.
