Anthony Scaramucci Reveals Buying Crypto During Crash, Suggests Staying Disciplined

Many crypto investors have sold their assets due to the ongoing market volatility. However, the effects of the crash are still reverberating across all the exchanges and crypto firms.

Some lost liquidity and couldn’t sustain users’ demands, while others downsized their staff capacity. Some investors seized the chance to add to their crypto portfolio amid the chaos. An example of such a future-oriented investor is Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci has revealed that SkyBridge Capital, his firm increased its ETH and BTC volume during the crash. So when others scrambled to sell off to avoid losing all, this firm was busy stacking up for the future.

According to Scaramucci, investors should discipline themselves more during the havoc instead of panicking. He pointed out that if Amazon could survive its winter 20 years ago, crypto top contenders would overcome this winter too.

Staying Discipline Is The Key In Crypto

The market reports are not looking good at all. Data shows that June 14 was the worst of the days as most cryptos declined terribly. Right now, the bloodbath keeps deepening, and even the number one crypto BTC fell lower than its records in Q4 of 2020. Ethereum (ETH) is also not doing good as it has slumped lower than its 2018 ATH

These incidents create a lot of fear and panic in the industry. But for Scaramucci, staying disciplined was the best option amid the chaos. He made this stance known during an interview.

Scaramucci has always been a strong supporter of bitcoin. Right now, even when the signs are not positive, he believes that crypto top projects like BTC will rebound like Amazon Stock after the storm. According to Scaramucci, Bitcoin has recently dominated the entire crypto market to higher levels. So, there’s hope it will rebound.

Regarding the reasons for the continuing downward trend, Scaramucci blames it on the actions taken by both Celsius and Terra during the fall in price. To avoid things like that, the financier advises investors to avoid leverage but stay long.

Scaramucci initially warned investors to be careful when scaling their Bitcoin investments. But, according to his strategy, they should never forget that crypto is here to stay and, as such, must be allocated the right size when investing.

Does Discipline Involve More Investment?

During the interview, Scaramucci was asked his reasons for buying more BTC and ETH. Was the move a part of the discipline he recommends? To answer that, the financier said that stacking up is a part of the discipline.

He believes that after the storm has passed, many people would wish they had bought into the dip instead of playing too safe.

