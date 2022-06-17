News
As gas prices keep breaking records, how much relief can MN leaders provide?
U.S. fuel prices this summer have soared to an all-time high, but don’t look to St. Paul for relief at the pumps in Minnesota any time soon.
The price of fuel is highly variable and sensitive to global market forces that are beyond the control of a state government, but leaders in some states have taken measures to relieve the pressure on consumers. Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and New York have enacted state gas tax holidays.
While Minnesota has not yet taken action to reduce prices, some leaders and candidates have floated similar ideas.
Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, and a group of other DFL lawmakers introduced a bill in February that would suspend the 28.5 cent state gas tax from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The bill never received a hearing and Republicans in the Legislature, such as House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, derided the proposal as a “gimmick.” They pointed out that Democrats in the past have supported significant gas tax hikes, including Gov. Tim Walz’s unsuccessful 2019 proposal to raise the gas tax by 20 cents a gallon.
Walz and Republican gubernatorial challenger Scott Jensen both say they support suspending the state’s 28.5 cent per gallon gasoline tax, but they’ll need state lawmakers to pass a bill in order to do that.
The Legislature is currently out of session, and Walz would have to call a special session in order to get any proposals on his desk. The Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-Farmer-Labor-controlled House on Thursday said they haven’t been able to negotiate what they’d do during a special session, so the odds of one happening any time soon are low. And even if it does, lawmakers have many other issues on their plate besides fuel prices, such as figuring out how they’ll use the state’s historic budget surplus to address a surge in crime, fund education, and provide tax relief, as well as a borrowing bill for public infrastructure projects.
The average price per gallon of gasoline in Minnesota has shot up by around 66% from one year ago, according to the AAA. In mid-June of last year, the average cost per gallon was around $2.86. Today, it’s nearly $4.76 — an unprecedented high for Minnesota, but still below the record national average of $5.
Jensen, the GOP-endorsed candidate for governor, has made fuel costs one of the central issues of his campaign. He supports suspending Minnesota’s fuel tax and repealing a law that bars businesses from selling gas cheaper than the state average — something his campaign claims would reduce the price of gas by up to 25 cents per gallon. Suspending the tax would cost the state $70 million per month, the Jensen campaign said, but the cost could be backfilled by using the state’s record $9.3 billion budget surplus or auto parts taxes.
Jensen also supports changing policies that affect fuel prices, including expediting permits for pipelines and refineries and directing the state commerce department to report any action the governor could take to reduce prices.
DFL lawmakers and Walz have also supported the idea of gas tax holidays. In March, Walz joined several other governors in March in asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax. The governor’s office said Walz is also open to a state gas tax holiday, though his primary focus has been on pushing the Legislature to approve direct payments to families.
Just how much relief does suspending gas taxes provide? On the national level, around 53.6% of the cost of fuel is tied to the price of crude oil, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Refining costs, profits, distribution and marketing account for 31%. The remaining 16.4% is federal on state taxes on gasoline.
Minnesotans pay $0.47 in taxes per gallon of gasoline, with 18.4 cents going to the federal government and 28.6 cents going to the state. At the current average price in Minnesota, a customer can expect to pay $76.16 to fill a 16-gallon tank. If the state and the federal government both suspended their gas tax, it would cost $68.64 to do the same. If just Minnesota suspended its tax, a customer would save about 5 bucks each tank.
News
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s open, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Slavery officially ended in the United States with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865, but it would take some two and a half years and a contingent of federal troops to make that legal reality true in flesh and deed for enslaved people on the island city of Galveston, Texas. On a summer’s day in 1868, the last of the slaves were finally freed.
Juneteenth — the June 19th federal holiday signed into law last year — not only marks the date when slavery ended, but it serves as a reminder that justice delayed is justice denied. The holiday lands on a Sunday this year, meaning it will be observed on Monday by banks, most federal offices, the U.S. Postal Service and stock and bond markets. Most private businesses will remain open.
It will also be observed Monday by many individual cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis. In St. Paul, libraries will be closed and parking meters will be free on both Sunday and Monday. St. Paul rec centers that have Sunday hours will remain open on Sunday, and rec centers will also host regular hours on Monday.
Several state lawmakers have proposed that the date become a Minnesota state holiday and paid day off for state employees, though legislation to that effect has yet to be approved.
Juneteenth events have rolled out throughout June at libraries, museums and history centers and continue this weekend at the following locations. Be advised that a warm front this weekend is expected to bring dangerously high temperatures Sunday and Monday.
SATURDAY JUNE 18
Juneteenth at Sun Ray Library Garden: A free Juneteenth celebration featuring live performances, food, games, crafts and photos unfolds from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Sun Ray Library Garden, 2105 Wilson Ave. in St. Paul. The event is supported by the American Library Association, National Endowment for the Humanities and Minnesota’s Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.
Sweet Potato Pie Comfort Pie Jubilee: Rose McGee, the founder of Golden Valley-based Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, will host a pie bake-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arts Us/Dunning Recreation Center on 1221 Marshall Ave. in St. Paul. The pies will be judged by “celebrity judges” and the top three winners will advance to a second round of judging on Wednesday. Contact [email protected] for information.
YWCA St. Paul at Boyd Park: The YWCA will host “Juneteenth: A Celebration With Music and Community” from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Park, 335 Selby Ave. Free music and children’s activities. Food available from food truck vendors. A livestream begins at 3 p.m. Visit ywcastpaul.org.
NAACP Freedom Fund Gala: The NAACP will host its St. Paul Roy Wilkins Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday evening at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul. The dinner will feature a keynote address from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as remarks by Angela Davis, Chef Tre Hardy, Lifetime Achievement and Community Service awards. The event is sold out.
SUNDAY JUNE 19
Juneteenth Film on SPNN: The St. Paul Neighborhood Network will broadcast a film by OMG Media celebrating Black history, art, music and literature at 9 a.m. on its cable access station. The film features a tribute to George Floyd and Philando Castile by artists Ta-coumba Aiken and Seitu Jones. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter provides an introduction. Visit SPNN.org.
Rondo Block Party: The Rondo Center of Diverse Expression will present a free block party and recognition ceremony from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Concordia Ave., and on Fisk Street between Carroll and Concordia avenues in St. Paul. CNN host Laura Coates and Lee Jordan, Midwest Director of the National Juneteenth Committee, will join Gov. Tim Walz and other elected officials for the formal program, which runs from 3 to 4:15 p.m. The schedule includes music and dance performances, games, give-aways, author conversations and food trucks, ending with free cupcakes from Red Velvet Cupcakes. Citations for civic service will be presented to Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. Exhibitors include Regions Hospital, the Ramsey County Historical Society, St. Paul College, the St. Paul Fire Department, the Science Museum of Minnesota and others.
Juneteenth Celebration Roseville: The city of Roseville, M Health Fairview and Do Good Roseville are partnering on their fifth annual Juneteenth celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at Frank Rog Ampitheater in Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N. The celebration will feature a DJ, a singer, dancers, business and nonprofit booths.
Community Grilling: The Twin Cities Radio Network and other neighborhood organizers will host a potluck of sorts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carty Park, 1105 Iglehart Ave. in St. Paul. Residents are asked to bring their own tables, chairs, grills and food and participate in the “Juneteenth Kitchen.” Also on tap are a bounce house, a Father’s Day recognition ceremony, a grocery give-away and vendor booths.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 22
Rooted in Rondo: The St. Paul Almanac, St. Paul Neighborhood Network and WFNU Frogtown Community Radio will present a free film screening of “Rooted in Rondo,” a youth-produced documentary about the people and places of the Rondo neighborhood. The event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at CHS Field’s Securian Financial Club, 360 North Broadway St. in downtown St. Paul and will feature a panel discussion, light appetizers and a cash bar.
News
Magic complete pre-draft protocols with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren
The Orlando Magic continue to meet with prospects leading up to next week’s NBA draft with the latest visitor to the Central Florida area being Gonzaga forward/center Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren sat down with the basketball operation leadership on Wednesday and Thursday as the team continues to evaluate talent heading into the June 23 draft. The Magic owns the rights to the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2004 when the franchise selected Dwight Howard.
Holmgren completed all pre-draft protocols with the Magic, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel. The details of those protocols were not disclosed.
Orlando, which also holds the Nos. 32 and 35 picks, is in the process of a rebuild and hopes to fill some crucial needs.
The 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 points on 60% shooting and 9.9 rebounds per game last season as a freshman for Gonzaga, which finished 28-4 after losing to Arkansas in a regional semifinal. The Minnesota native was a second-team All-American with the Bulldogs and the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
He was the No. 1 overall high school prospect out of Minnehaha (Minnesota) Academy, where he was a teammate of current Magic guard Jalen Suggs.
The Magic could benefit from the addition of another big man, especially with center Mo Bamba being a restricted free agent. If they draft Holmgren, Bamba likely becomes unrestricted and hits the open market.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
()
News
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s opened, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Slavery officially ended in the United States with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865, but it would take some two and a half years and a contingent of federal troops to make that legal reality true in flesh and deed for enslaved people on the island city of Galveston, Texas. On a summer’s day in 1868, the last of the slaves were finally freed.
Juneteenth — the June 19th federal holiday signed into law last year — not only marks the date when slavery ended, but it serves as a reminder that justice delayed is justice denied. The holiday lands on a Sunday this year, meaning it will be observed on Monday by banks, most federal offices, the U.S. Postal Service and stock and bond markets. Most private businesses will remain open.
It will also be observed Monday by many individual cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis. In St. Paul, libraries will be closed and parking meters will be free on both Sunday and Monday. St. Paul rec centers that have Sunday hours will remain open on Sunday, and rec centers will also host regular hours on Monday.
Several state lawmakers have proposed that the date become a Minnesota state holiday and paid day off for state employees, though legislation to that effect has yet to be approved.
Juneteenth events have rolled out throughout June at libraries, museums and history centers and continue this weekend at the following locations. Be advised that a warm front this weekend is expected to bring dangerously high temperatures Sunday and Monday.
SATURDAY JUNE 18
Juneteenth at Sun Ray Library Garden: A free Juneteenth celebration featuring live performances, food, games, crafts and photos unfolds from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Sun Ray Library Garden, 2105 Wilson Ave. in St. Paul. The event is supported by the American Library Association, National Endowment for the Humanities and Minnesota’s Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.
Sweet Potato Pie Comfort Pie Jubilee: Rose McGee, the founder of Golden Valley-based Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, will host a pie bake-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arts Us/Dunning Recreation Center on 1221 Marshall Ave. in St. Paul. The pies will be judged by “celebrity judges” and the top three winners will advance to a second round of judging on Wednesday. Contact [email protected] for information.
YWCA St. Paul at Boyd Park: The YWCA will host “Juneteenth: A Celebration With Music and Community” from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Park, 335 Selby Ave. Free music and children’s activities. Food available from food truck vendors. A livestream begins at 3 p.m. Visit ywcastpaul.org.
NAACP Freedom Fund Gala: The NAACP will host its St. Paul Roy Wilkins Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday evening at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul. The dinner will feature a keynote address from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as remarks by Angela Davis, Chef Tre Hardy, Lifetime Achievement and Community Service awards. The event is sold out.
SUNDAY JUNE 19
Juneteenth Film on SPNN: The St. Paul Neighborhood Network will broadcast a film by OMG Media celebrating Black history, art, music and literature at 9 a.m. on its cable access station. The film features a tribute to George Floyd and Philando Castile by artists Ta-coumba Aiken and Seitu Jones. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter provides an introduction. Visit SPNN.org.
Rondo Block Party: The Rondo Center of Diverse Expression will present a free block party and recognition ceremony from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Concordia Ave., and on Fisk Street between Carroll and Concordia avenues in St. Paul. CNN host Laura Coates and Lee Jordan, Midwest Director of the National Juneteenth Committee, will join Gov. Tim Walz and other elected officials for the formal program, which runs from 3 to 4:15 p.m. The schedule includes music and dance performances, games, give-aways, author conversations and food trucks, ending with free cupcakes from Red Velvet Cupcakes. Citations for civic service will be presented to Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. Exhibitors include Regions Hospital, the Ramsey County Historical Society, St. Paul College, the St. Paul Fire Department, the Science Museum of Minnesota and others.
Juneteenth Celebration Roseville: The city of Roseville, M Health Fairview and Do Good Roseville are partnering on their fifth annual Juneteenth celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at Frank Rog Ampitheater in Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N. The celebration will feature a DJ, a singer, dancers, business and nonprofit booths.
Community Grilling: The Twin Cities Radio Network and other neighborhood organizers will host a potluck of sorts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carty Park, 1105 Iglehart Ave. in St. Paul. Residents are asked to bring their own tables, chairs, grills and food and participate in the “Juneteenth Kitchen.” Also on tap are a bounce house, a Father’s Day recognition ceremony, a grocery give-away and vendor booths.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 22
Rooted in Rondo: The St. Paul Almanac, St. Paul Neighborhood Network and WFNU Frogtown Community Radio will present a free film screening of “Rooted in Rondo,” a youth-produced documentary about the people and places of the Rondo neighborhood. The event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at CHS Field’s Securian Financial Club, 360 North Broadway St. in downtown St. Paul and will feature a panel discussion, light appetizers and a cash bar.
As gas prices keep breaking records, how much relief can MN leaders provide?
The Importance of Forex Trading Today
Learn How to Reduce Your Trading Risk With Binary Betting and Binary Options
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s open, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Magic complete pre-draft protocols with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren
Accelerated Nursing Programs – What Is An Accelerated Nursing Program?
3 Easy Signs to Finding Out If a Woman Wants You – The Fast Track Formula to Reading Her Mind
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s opened, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Celsius Surrounded by 4 Separate Jurisdiction Regulators Amid Insolvency
Beauty Schools in New York
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things