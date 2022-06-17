Finance
Become A Record Millionaire – The Quickest Million Dollars Of All Time
Besides hoping for a winning lotto ticket, the quickest millionaires are made in days. No, they don’t marry into money and they don’t rob banks. Record millionaires do deals. Very large deals. The quickest way to make a million dollars in days, is to buy and sell something. Or broker a deal where you are paid as the intermediary.
Think big. Items such as 15 million dollar luxury Yachts and water front mansions and all manner of high net value items are bought and sold every day. I am not talking about becoming a real estate agent or a car dealer, although you may need qualifications to trade in certain items and your ethical standards must be very high at these heady price levels.
The point is high ticket items pay very well because they require assistance to conclude. Maybe you want to buy and sell a 20 million dollar jet. Most deal makers for example, especially when they are starting out don’t have 20 dollars in their account much less the 20 million required to buy and sell a jet plane.
But they know that they dont need 20 million dollars, they only need temporary legal control of the asset until the deal is done. This can be achieved any number of ways. Think about the humble exclusive agreement you sign with your real estate agent if you are selling your home. Essentially that contract hands over control of your property to the agency. You may not sell it on your own and no one else may sell it other than they. This is a simple business tool. If you did sell the property from under them before the expiration date, you would still legally owe the agency their agreed commission and they could legally enforce this even though they were not responsible for the sale.
This is one way to control a high value asset without needing to buy it yourself. If you think about the margins, on 20 million, all you need is a small 5% to become a millionaire over night. If you can swing deals like this, it becomes very lucrative.
Finance
Dubai’s Criminal Justice System
“It’s no different than we were in America a hundred years ago, right after or during the end of the Victorian era,” said Hamden. “Even though we are seeing globalization, in the city that has defined globalization; we are still seeing a value system that still looks like new Victorians” (qtd. in “They destroyed me”, 2008). Victorian era is the period from 1837 to 1901. This is how Dr. Raymond Hamden, a Lebanese-American psychiatrist who works in the Dubai courts describes Dubai’s criminal justice system. He further said that although it has embraced modernization with high rise buildings and very rich economy, its criminal justice system is still an evolving one.
In criminal court, the equal protection before the law does not usually extend to foreigners. The amazing economic growth of Dubai is wholly dependent on millions of expatriates engaging actively from corporate financial executives down to construction and domestic jobs. Emiratis, representing only 10% of the total residents are not enough to meet the demands of a “double-digit economic growth” goaded by foreign investments, so even the court personnel and lawyers are foreigners.
Dubai boasts of its corporate legal system as fair and protective of foreign investors. Lawyers, however deny this fact. In Dubai, the crime of rape is termed “forced homosexuality” as UAE law does not acknowledge assault and rape of males. HIV and homosexuality are taboos and held in secret in this bustling financial center. These, result in rampant harassment of gays and foreigners. Those found to be homosexuals and infected with HIV are denied health care benefits, quarantined and subjected to deportation proceedings.
According to a Western Diplomat who is familiar with the judicial system, equality exists only in theory, not in practice. It may have strived very hard to earn a good reputation in delivering fair and speedy dispositions of commercials claims, however, it is still struggling to balance a penal code deeply rooted in conventional Islamic and Arabic culture to the damage and prejudice of overwhelming foreign residents who are largely noncitizens.
In Dubai, flogging is not a practice. Generally the government observes the Constitutional prohibition on arbitrary arrest and detention. However, in sensitive criminal cases, incommunicado detention is allowed in order not to imperil the investigation. There were complaints from diplomatic missions that they were not notified when their citizens were arrested and detained.
Accused can be questioned for days or even weeks without the assistance of legal counsel because a defendant can only avail of the services of a lawyer after police investigation has been terminated. Acquittal is based on “without the slightest doubt of guilt” In other jurisdiction, conviction is based on “guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”
In cases involving killings, bails are allowed after payment of compensation called “blood money” to the family of the victim. There is no formal system of bail. Temporary release of detainees are made only upon deposit of money or passport or through personal guarantee of a person signed in a statement.
It cannot be denied that the Criminal Justice System in Dubai and other United Arab Emirates cannot or may not cope up with the changing times. Dubai’s legal system remains a precarious challenged when it comes to homosexuality and legal protection of foreigners despite its status as the Arab world’s perfection of modernism and riches.
Finance
The Issues of Implementing IFRS in Developing Countries
First started by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) in 1975, IFRS began as an alternative to the American-used GAAP, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Today, over 100 countries worldwide use IFRS, most of which joined during the 1980’s and 1990’s (Larry). In order to fully understand all of the pros and cons of IFRS, one must look at what a country was like before implementing it. In 1981, H. P. Holzer and J. S. Chandler researched the accounting issues in the developing countries of Tunisia, Tanzania, Fiji, Thailand and Pakistan in the enterprise sector, local accounting professions, accounting in the government sector and the education of accounting. What they discovered was horrifying as compared with American accounting; late closings of accounts (sometimes years late), shortages of proper accounting manuals and deficiencies of qualified staff. Specifically, in the enterprise sector, developing countries saw issues of lack of accountants, bookkeepers and even auditors because the businesses could not afford to give as high salaries as the private sector. What staff members they did find were very under qualified and the lack of on job training made this worse. The enterprises’ accounting systems were out of date with no accounting manuals or forms. Because of the poor accounting systems, there were absolutely no internal controls, which of course can lead to fraud and abuse. The financial statements that were made were as late as three years old.
Without any proper financial statements, management cannot make proper decisions for the organization and the actual financial position of the business is questionable. This led to lack of international investors interested in the businesses. In order to help improve the situation of the financial statements, auditors had to step in. Because so many businesses needed help from auditors just to complete monthly and annual statements, this created an even worse staffing situation. The governmental sector of these developing countries was just as horrendous, if not worse. Government agencies can only afford smaller salaries than mentioned in the enterprise sector, so staffing is an even bigger problem. The accounting basis is usually cash-based as opposed to a modified or full accrual basis. This basis is very outdated for the needs of accounting in governments. As also with the enterprise sector, financial statements that were made were inaccurate or not even made at all, calling more help for external auditors. With incomplete statements, the finances of the government were uncertain, including foreign debt which had a negative impact on foreign trade. As for the professional accountants of the developing countries, there was still a lack of staffing, although not as much of a concern as in the previous sectors. The reasons for this were different; many accountants that were trained for this sector ended up more often in the richer developing areas of the countries, leaving the poorer developing areas without proper staffing. The staff that did exist was used inefficiently; as stated before, the auditors of the accounting firms were stuck with having to reconcile the inadequate financial statements. The problems of the enterprise and governmental sectors negatively impacted the professional sector with their lack of adequate records and no internal control. Finally, the education sector was where all the problems started. In developing countries in the 1980’s, there were few universities that actually offered an accounting program. The programs that were taught, educated students more about the accounting procedures in developing countries. By the time these students were ready to enter the workforce, they discovered that they were unable to fully understand the differences of the developing country’s accountancy. The poor education of the students stemmed from a lack of educated teachers, textbooks and properly secondary school educated students (Holzer). The four accounting sectors in developing countries all affect one another with their problems and deficiencies. The solutions to these problems can be solved over time by the improving of education in these countries as well as strengthened accounting standards. The International Financial Reporting Standards would ultimately enable these countries to fix these problems. Today, only three out of five of the developing countries mentioned now have implemented IFRS. Fiji and Tanzania have already fully adopted IFRS while Pakistan is still in the process of converting to it. Thailand and Tunisia still use their systems similar to GAAP, however both countries accounting systems are currently converting to GAAP systems closer to IFRS (“IFRS”). Although not all of these countries have fully adopted IFRS as their financial reporting standards, they are on the way to doing so. This means that the problems in their previous accounting systems are reducing. However, adopting IFRS is not an easy process for a country. Next, we will discover the challenges of converting to IFRS.
There are several reasons why countries decide to convert to IFRS including the desire for foreign investments, smaller costs and the listing of companies in other countries’ stock exchanges. The challenges that a country may face in the adoption process include awareness, regulations on reporting, compliance, and training. In the case of Nigeria, university student Abdulkadir Madawaki considers these challenges of implementation. Awareness of IFRS is the foremost important step of conversion. As Madawaki states, “implementation of IFRS requires considerable preparation both at the country and entity levels to ensure coherence and provide clarity on the authority that IFRS will have in relation to other existing national laws” (156). Auditors, accountants, regulators and educators all need to be made aware of the new accounting standards of the country and what it means for them. In order to fully convert to IFRS, countries must be able to make changes in their current tax reporting laws. According to Madawaki, “accounting issues that may present significant tax burden on adoption of IFRS include determination of impairment, loan loss provisioning and investment in securities/financial instruments” (157). These adjustments to current tax laws are complex and can be very confusing, but with a proper regulatory system, can better the accountancy in the country. Some of the existing laws in these countries are also amended or repealed by the adoption of IFRS. While it may be a hard process to reverse some of these laws, implementation of IFRS requires this to be done. Training and education are of paramount importance when a country is converting to IFRS. Education in developing countries of IFRS can cause a problem as there may be a lack of professionally trained educators. This means that there will be a lack of competent individuals in the accounting profession. The accountants that were already trained in old accounting practices will need to relearn the financial reporting under IFRS. Another issue with training is that the costs of accounting manuals are too high for many companies to afford. (Madawaki 156). Fully capable and trained accountants can ensure the proper implementation of IFRS in order to receive its full benefits. Finally the last challenge of implementing IFRS is compliance. Full compliance of IFRS results in more benefits from the standards. Written in the Journal of International Accounting Research, Francesco Bova and Raynolde Pereira research compliance levels of IFRS in Kenya. What they discovered is that there are better compliance levels in publicly traded firms as opposed to private firms. Their reasoning for this is that stockholders in public firms demand better and more concise financial statements than do the stockholders in private firms. This is probably true because public stockholders have more of a tendency to keep up to date with the company’s financial statements while private stockholders are less hands on and only request financial statements as needed (Bova 89). More communication of the business to the stockholders will create a stronger need of compliance to IFRS. A weaker compliance in IFRS will overall hurt the firm’s financial structure. Proper compliance is needed of IFRS in order to get its full benefits. In the next section, solutions to the issues of adoption and implementation will be discussed.
While implementation of IFRS may cause problems in a country, there are some solutions that could make this better. In regards to awareness, a country’s government, its accounting associations, as well as the IASB need to work together to make accountants and others working with financial statements conscious of IFRS’ new standards and laws. Awareness will in turn create a more successful compliance rate. New laws and adjustments to previous laws are set in place in the conversion process of IFRS. A proper governing regulatory body should be set in place to ensure that accountants are correctly instituting these laws. Compliance to regulation of new and changed laws will lead to stronger overall compliance to IFRS. Training and education in IFRS is the best way to make individual accountants ready to use the new standards. Universities in countries implementing IFRS need to provide proper education in the new reporting standards. On-site training at work of IFRS can be improved by having affordable accounting manuals and programs. Governments should find ways to be able to attract accounting students and professionals to stay in the developing country for accounting work, instead of going to a more developed country. Perhaps a monetary incentive given to individuals that stay in their home educated country to do accounting would encourage more professionals to stay there. This will ultimately tackle the lack of staff problem as seen in countries before implementation of IFRS. Proper training and education will also in turn improve compliance levels. Finally, compliance levels of IFRS can be improved by auditors and accounting associations making sure of proper compliance. As stated before, more compliance is typically seen with public firms as opposed to private firms. A solution to this would be for private firm stockholders to be more hands on and to more frequently ask for financial statements. The solutions given to the other problems of IFRS also will result in greater compliance. With all the solutions to the implementation of IFRS in place, the higher compliance level will make IFRS more beneficial to the country. More awareness, better regulatory bodies, more education and training of IFRS will result in a higher compliance level which will lead to cheaper costs of operations, more investments from foreign countries by having higher quality financial statements and a higher reputation for companies that are able to be listed on other countries’ stock exchanges.
Finance
Career Opportunities Galore
Career opportunities in a country are influenced by a number of factors like social changes, globalization, science and technology and environmental changes. There are a lot of changes happening in these domains and lots of new careers emerge as a result. These changes lead to new career trends. Also, some careers are now becoming obsolete.
Let’s start by discussing about the social changes that are happening. Nuclear families are increasing. Both parents are working to enhance the standard of living and in order to meet the high cost of health and education. As a result there is a high demand for day-care specialists. Careers related to early childhood development like play-school teachers, Montessori trained teachers, etc. are in great demand for this reason. Also due to the stress levels increasing in working professionals, the need for specialists in health and fitness like psychologists, counselors, psychiatrists, yoga trainers, fitness consultants etc. is high. Recreational and leisure industry is also on a rise as people see this industry as a stress buster. This is leading to high demand for experts in the field of sports, travel and camping. People also would like to insure themselves, their belongings and plan their finances. This leads to a high demand for insurance professionals and financial planners.
Science and technology is another area that requires a mention when it comes to the career opportunities that have been created because of its influence. There is an emerging need to take care of the old as the life-span is increasing due to the advancements in the field of medicine. Geriatrics, a branch of medicine that deals with age related problems is budding. With lots of advancements happening in different fields and the pace of change being fast, the need for research professionals in every field is increasing. With a plethora of information available, the need for data-analysts, actuaries and statisticians is also escalating. As there is a need to adapt to the changing technology in the field of education, the demand for curriculum/content developers, e-learning professionals also shows an increasing trend. Pharmaceutical industry also seems to be booming.
Due to globalization, the world is becoming a smaller place. Earlier, you had to compete with the national market, but now one needs to compete internationally. It is suggested that you check the acceptability of the academic course you are pursuing in the global market. Marketing specialists and legal advisors who can help you understand the market trends or set operations internationally are in demand. Careers in engineering and information technology are also on a high as everyone needs a set-up or process to fasten their operations. The need for foreign language specialists is also mounting. As a result of globalization, career opportunities in service industry will be in great demand. The need for training professionals with international exposure will continue to be high.
Due to lot of changes in environment like global warming and replenishment of conventional sources of energy, the demand for professionals who specialize in the field of alternative sources of energy like solar and wind energies is showing a positive trend. Global warming needs to be addressed by environmental engineers, climatologists and thereby these careers are finding many takers. Waste management experts are also identifying newer ways of managing and making effective use of waste. Professionals to effectively manage scarce resources like water and coal will continue to be a need.
It is of increasing importance that you keep in mind the career trends while making a career choice. Also you can make best use of these career opportunities by anticipating and analyzing the trends and selecting the career that you are passionate about. With a plethora of changes happening around the world, you need to be highly meticulous about making the right choice.
Become A Record Millionaire – The Quickest Million Dollars Of All Time
Dubai’s Criminal Justice System
XRP Continues To Move Laterally, Does It Have A Bearish Target Now?
Boys lacrosse semifinal: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 15, Stillwater 10
The Issues of Implementing IFRS in Developing Countries
Career Opportunities Galore
Hate crime probe after group disrupts Drag Queen Story Hour
Bayport police holding weekend event to prevent catalytic converter thefts
Compartmentalization On School Buses
Rookie Guide – How to Buy a Muscle Car – Part 4 – Evaluate the Car, Set Up Insurance and Purchase
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara