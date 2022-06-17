News
Before Adley Rutschman became the Orioles’ top prospect, he was kicking for Oregon State — and tackling a future NFL star
At the bottom of the pile, Christian McCaffrey felt he had to ask to confirm his suspicions. Then one of the best returners in college football for Stanford, McCaffrey wasn’t used to being dragged down — let alone by whom he now feared.
“Did I just get tackled by the kicker?” McCaffrey asked at the bottom of the scrum.
“Yep,” Adley Rutschman responded. “You just got tackled by me.”
Of course, labeling Rutschman as a kicker is only part of the truth. He could boot the ball deep and hit a state-record field goal in high school, but Rutschman wasn’t the spindly stereotype of what a kicker tends to be. He played fullback and outside linebacker in high school, too.
And he happened to be a burgeoning baseball player for Oregon State, a freshman on his way to becoming the top overall selection in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft and the highest-ranked prospect in the league with the Orioles.
But before he took the diamond at Oregon State, starting that rapid rise as a highly coveted catcher and the future of Baltimore’s organization, he was kicking off for the Beavers. And tackling a future NFL star.
“From the outside looking in, it was like, ‘Oh man, a kicker,’” said Jake Cookus, the special teams coordinator at Oregon State. “But Adley wasn’t a kicker. He was a dude.”
For that one season for the Beavers, Rutschman lived his dream of being a two-sport athlete. But it was a dream that couldn’t last — not if he was to become the caliber of baseball player he is now.
Still, when Rutschman looks back on his college years, spending his freshman season as a kicker for Oregon State is one of his fondest memories. There was the time he tackled McCaffrey, of course. Yet that takes a backseat to the exhilaration of recovering his own onside kick against Boise State and storming the field at the final whistle when the Beavers ended an eight-game losing streak to Oregon in 2016.
He had planned to play all four years, until the realization settled in midway through the baseball season that maintaining that lifestyle wasn’t only strenuous — it was taking away from his development on the diamond. But to get one year on the football field in college, after Rutschman had thought his career ended in high school? That was worth the two-a-day practices and constant juggling that came with being a two-sport athlete.
“I have no regrets either way,” Rutschman said. “Looking back, it’s a fond memory for me. The fact that it worked out the way it did with baseball after that is unbelievable.”
‘Are you interested in still kicking?’
When Cookus looked around his special teams room, he knew where to find the missing piece of the puzzle. He had a returning kicker for field goals, but Oregon State didn’t have a kickoff specialist with the leg strength he wanted in the Pac-12. Rutschman did.
Cookus had seen Rutschman kick at Sherwood High School in Oregon. He knew the kind of leg Rutschman had. The only hurdles would be convincing both Rutschman and the baseball coach, Pat Casey, to let the catcher try out for the football team.
So Cookus tentatively broached the subject with Casey. And then Casey broached the subject with Rutschman.
“Are you interested in still kicking?” Randy Rutschman, Adley’s father, recalled Casey asking. “And he said, ‘Yeah, why not?”
That had been Rutschman’s approach to kicking all his life.
It wasn’t so much that Rutschman loved kicking. He just wanted to do everything, and that included the most important special teams role. But that role grew when Rutschman fractured his hand as a fifth grader, leaving him with nothing to do but use his feet. Over those two weeks of recovery, he improved rapidly.
As a freshman in high school, Rutschman was already hitting close to 40-yard field goals, and he received a call-up to varsity for Sherwood’s playoff run to handle kicking duties. By the time he was a senior, Bowmen coach Greg Lawrence had the confidence that Rutschman could hit from just about anywhere on the field.
With just under three seconds on the clock before halftime of a playoff game between Sherwood and Tigard, Lawrence called a timeout.
“The ball was on the 47-yard line, and I was thinking, what’s the coach trying to do? Is he gonna come up with a hook-and-lateral or some kind of special play?” said Ad Rutschman, Adley’s grandfather and the longtime football and baseball coach at Linfield College. “But when they lined up to kick the field goal, by golly, that was amazing. I probably haven’t witnessed anything more exciting in football than that one single play.”
The snap skipped off the ground into holder Adam Vasquez’s grasp, but it didn’t disrupt Rutschman’s timing. He connected and watched it fly 63 yards through the uprights — an Oregon state record, and the beginning of what could’ve been a blossoming kicking career at Oregon State.
At fall camp, Cookus noticed immediately the distance Rutschman could drive the ball, even after the time off. He won the kickoff specialist position by Week 3 and dove into a scrum to secure an onside kick three quarters into his first game.
“To me, a lot of kickers aren’t going to bury their nose into contact,” Ad Rutschman said. “That didn’t faze him.”
Rutschman relished those opportunities to make contact, something he missed from his time as a tailback and outside linebacker in high school. He recorded three tackles that year — one of which came against McCaffrey — and averaged 59.5 yards on his kickoffs while forcing 20 touchbacks.
He left such an impression that Cookus still raves about Rutschman to this day.
“It’s my best sales pitch to some recruits. ‘I’m like, I got a guy to be a first-round draft pick in the major leagues, man. As a baseball player,’” Cookus said. “Adley’s a once-in-a-lifetime type player. He could’ve been an NFL kicker if he wanted to. I think he had the mindset. Just, he was wired that way. He’s different. He’s a one-percenter. There’s no a lot of dudes out there that are wired like that.”
‘You made the right decision’
Rutschman dreaded making that phone call, but as the baseball season droned on, he knew what he had to do. The time it took to play football and baseball — regardless of how much he enjoyed it — was unsustainable.
He’d wake up and go lift. After eating breakfast, he’d head to football practice. Then he’d have lunch, baseball practice, and another meal. By the time those two practices were finished, he finally found time to study. Even as Cookus offered to let him out of football practice early, Rutschman wasn’t one for shortcuts. He had to be all-in.
And when he discovered early in his quest that spring to become Oregon State’s starting catcher, the dream of being a two-sport athlete faded.
“He read the writing on the wall and said, ‘You know what? If I’m really going to be a baseball player, I need to spend my focus and my time on that,” Randy Rutschman said.
Cookus hoped Rutschman would remain on football. He saw him as a key cog in the Beavers’ special teams unit, both as a kickoff specialist and field goal kicker. But as Rutschman began to break through as a freshman catcher, his hopes began to waver. Then the phone range, confirming those suspicions.
Rutschman was heading to the Cape Cod League that summer to play for the Falmouth Commodores, aiming to improve his work at the plate. And while Cookus left the door open for football, Rutschman soon closed it.
Ad Rutschman would’ve loved to see his grandson continue playing football. Adley’s mother, Carol, felt the same way. Cookus saw the potential for Rutschman on the football field, which made that conversation difficult.
But a week later, as Rutschman prepared to head deeper into the NCAA Tournament with Oregon State baseball, he received a text from the football coach staff.
“Best of luck in the College World Series,” the text read. “The more we think about it, the more we understand. You made the right decision.”
A two-sport dream could only last so long.
Who Produced The Godfather 2?
The Godfather movie series has been considered one of the movie series of all time. The series changed the filming criteria and storyline. The series started with the release of The Godfather in 1972. The movie has been adapted from the novel The Godfather written by Mario Puzo in 1969.
The Godfather series is still considered a masterpiece. If you watch it even in the 21st century, it will give you an experience you have never had before. The movie has accomplished so many awards and titles throughout these years.
The producers of the film should be happy for doing such a good job. But, who are they?
Who Produced The Godfather 2?
The Godfather II was produced by Francis Ford Coppola. It was released in 1974. Gray Frederickson and Fred Roos also contributed to the production of Godfather II.
About Godfather 2
Godfather II is a crime movie which is directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The movie is 200 minutes long. Against a budget of $13 million, the movie earned $93 million in total.
The critical response was also positive.
Plot
The Godfather Part II was delivered on December 20, 1974. The full-length movie was again coordinated by Francis Ford Coppola and in light of Mario Puzo’s novel of a similar name. The film is to some degree both a spin-off and a prequel to The Godfather, introducing two equal dramatizations. The primary storyline, following the principal film’s occasions, fixates on Michael Corleone, the new Don of the Corleone wrongdoing family, attempting to hold his undertakings together from 1958 to 1959; the other is a progression of flashbacks following his dad, Vito Corleone, from his life as a youngster in Sicily in 1901 to his establishing of the Corleone family in New York City.
Cast
The main cast of the movie includes Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, Robert Duvall playing Tom Hagen, Diane Keaton playing Kay Adams-Corleone, Robert De Niro playing Vito Corleone, John Cazale playing Fredo Corleone, Talia Shire playing Connie Corleone, Lee Strasberg playing Hyman Roth, Michael V. Gazzo playing Frank Pentangeli, G.D. Sprandlin playing Senator Pat Geary, Richard Moshcin playing Don Fanucci, Tom Rosqui playing Rocco Lampone, Bruno Kirby playing young Peter Clemenza, Frank Sivero playing Genco Abbandando, Morgana King playing Mama Carmela Corleone, Amergio Tot playing Michale’s bodyguard, Troy Donahue playing Merle Johnson, Abe Vigoda playing Salvatore Tessio, Danny Aiello playing Tony Rosato.
Mario Puzo
Mario Puzo was an American author and journalist. However, he died in July 1999 at the age of 78. He is known for the novels like The Dark Arena (1955), Six Graves to Munich (1967), Fools Die (1978), The Fourth K (1990), The last DOn (1996), and Omerta (2000).
He is also known for writing non-fiction like Test Yourself: Are You Heading for a Nervous Breakdown? (1965), The Godfather Papers and Other Confesiions (1972), Inside Las Vegas (1977).
He has also written some short stories between 1950 and 1969 like The Last Christmas, Trapped Girls in the Riviera’s Flesh Casino, The Unkillable Six, Girls of Pleasure Penthouse, etc.
His writings have also been adapted to make films like Earthquake (1874), Superman (1978), The Godfather Series (1972-1990), A Time to Die (1982), The Sicillian (1987), etc.
New And Upcoming Bollywood Movies Based On Real Life Stories
From biopics to crime and war stories, Bollywood has plenty of movies based on real life stories. Even though they are often modified to a certain extent for the sake of entertainment and good storytelling, however, the compelling story behind these Bollywood movies is the real life events. In 2022, we have some new Bollywood releases which are based on true stories.
Here’s a list of some of the best Bollywood movies based on true stories that you should not miss out on:
1. Shabaash Mithu
Among the upcoming Bollywood movies based on real life stories, this one is a sports biopic. After Mary Kom, this is supposed to be a Bollywood movie based on a female athlete. Shabaash Mitthu is the biopic of Mithila Raj, the current ODI and Test captain of the India women’s national cricket team. Produced under the banner of Viacom18 Studios and directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. In the first look, she can be noticed donning the blue jersey.
Shabaash Mithu release date: 15 July 2022
Shabaash Mithu trailer:
2. Major
The new movie, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced under the banner of Sony Pictures India. This movie, based on true incidents, is a biographical action drama that showcases the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who served by saving people during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In the lead role, the film stars Telugu actor Adivi Sesh. It is one of the real story movies in Bollywood 2022.
IMDb Rating: 8.9
Major trailer:
3. Sam Bahadur
Talking movies based on true incidents, we have this masterpiece based on a war hero, Sam Bahadur. The movie features Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. After the superhit Raazi, this is his second war film with director Meghna Gulzar. Sam Manekshaw’s military career traversed four decades and through five wars. His military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the formation of Bangladesh and he was the first-ever Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.
IMDb Rating: 8.7
Sam Bahadur trailer:
4. Pippa
Pippa is one of the upcoming Bollywood movies based on true stories 2022. It is a war film that stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Ishaan Khatter will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar playing the role of war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Pippa is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Mehta, which is about an Indian soldier who fought in the war against Pakistan in 1971.
Pippa release date: 9 December ’22
Pippa trailer:
5. Maidaan
Ajay Devgn plays the protagonist in Maidaan which is among the Bollywood movies based on true stories. The movie follows the life of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who trained and led the Indian football team to win the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. The new Bollywood movie revisits history and tells us the story of the golden era of Indian football. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also features Keerthy Suresh. The movie was supposed to be released on 3 June 2022 but it is yet to be released due to some reason.
Maidaan release date: Expected 2022
Maidaan trailer:
6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
The upcoming Bollywood movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation and a former scientist. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect makes it on the list of movies based on true events. Madhavan plays the titular lead role in the movie and he has also written, produced, and directed the film. The story follows the life of the scientist who was wrongly accused of espionage, throughout his journey as a graduate student at Princeton University to his workdays at ISRO. The film shows his struggle for justice.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’s release date: 1 July 2022
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer:
7. Prithviraj
This new Bollywood release is based on king Prithviraj Chauhan who fought against Muhammad of Ghor. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Prithviraj features Akshay Kumar and introduces Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also play pivotal roles in this historic action drama.
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Prithviraj trailer:
8. Runway 34
Ajay Devgn stars in this upcoming thriller film, which is also directed and produced by the actor. It is based on true events that grabbed headlines in 2015. The film, formerly titled Mayday, hangs around the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight, which faced trouble due to bad weather conditions and low visibility. The captain of the flight had to do a ‘blind’ landing on the runway without being able to see it with 150 passengers on board. However, he was demoted to the status of co-pilot after this incident. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh.
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Runway 34 trailer:
So, these are a few upcoming and new Bollywood movies based on true stories. If you have any other new movies based on real-life stories on your mind, let us know in the comments section.
Liam Hendriks is hoping for a quick return to the Chicago White Sox: ‘They say 3 weeks, I’m targeting July 1’
Liam Hendriks is used to getting the final three outs as the Chicago White Sox closer.
Recently, he has been limited to watching the action unfold.
”I was going stir crazy in the bullpen (Tuesday),” Hendriks said before Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.
The right-hander is recovering after being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain.
”I’ve had a tear in my UCL since ‘08,” Hendriks said. “It’s been there, that’s been manageable, I’ve been able to deal with it. But over the course of this year my elbow has been constantly inflamed a little more than usual.
“It got to the point where it was inflamed, it was getting a little uncertain, there’s a slight forearm strain in there, so we’re taking care of that. The ligament hasn’t changed, nothing has changed on any other end that way, so it’s a mild strain, hopefully get back out there. They say three weeks, I’m targeting July 1.”
Hendriks last pitched Friday, when he struck out one in a scoreless ninth to wrap up an 8-3 win against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Kendall Graveman handled ninth-inning duties Monday in a 9-5 win against the Tigers. Reynaldo López got the ball in the ninth Tuesday in a 5-1 victory after Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless eighth. José Ruiz got the final out Wedneday in a 13-0 win.
If the Sox are in a save situation this weekend in Houston, Graveman — who spent parts of last season pitching for the Astros — or Kelly are the most likely options.
Graveman has 12 career saves, including two this season. He was a starter with the Oakland A’s from 2015-18 before working out of the bullpen with the Seattle Mariners. Kelly has five career saves, two coming last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Kendall’s got experience saving games, you saw that last year (with Seattle),” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday. “Certainly capable of doing it. Joe Kelly certainly has the stuff to pull it off. And in various situations, we might have to mix and match a little bit. With (Aaron) Bummer down, he’s obviously currently not an option, but some point when he returns, hopefully in the next couple of weeks, he’ll probably be in that mix as well if Liam’s not active yet.”
Bummer went on the injured list retroactive to June 9 with a left lat strain. The left-hander, who has a 3.06 ERA, nine holds and one save, was out May 7-22 with a right knee strain.
“I’ve been talking to you guys more about coming in and off the injured list than anything,” Bummer said Tuesday. “It’s frustrating, especially when I felt like I was starting to roll, both times. I thought I was throwing the ball pretty well, taking steps forward. It’s frustrating to be sitting on the sidelines again, but hopefully it’s a short stint and we’ll be back and be able to continue that groove.”
Tanner Banks stepped up recently as a left-handed option. He threw two hitless innings Sunday against the Rangers and one the next night against the Tigers.
“I’m really trying to bear down and trust my routine every day and trust my approach,” Banks said Tuesday. “Try to eliminate thinking as much as I can through pregame preparation and then just try to throw strikes and let my defense do their job. And they have.”
The bullpen has been tested — including last weekend with consecutive extra-inning games against the Rangers. Hendriks, who has a 2.81 ERA and 16 saves, is looking forward to getting back in that mix.
“It’s a matter of getting this done safely and getting me back out there to pitch, that’s the big thing for me,” he said. “I also want to be able to go when I get back and not be coddled or babied. Be able to go back-to-back.
“I’m not concerned with it long term at all. You see forearm flexor strain (is a) precursor to a lot of things. But there’s been no change in my ligament, and that’s the good thing. That was one of the relieving parts of it. There was no damage to that, just a slight sprain.”
Meanwhile, he’ll be watching his fellow relievers contribute.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who are willing to come in,” Hendriks said. “We’ve had a lot of guys over there with a higher workload than they would have had in previous years. Some guys making their debuts, guys who have never pitched in back-to-back games. Doing that from the get-go it’s always going to wear on you a little bit.
“But luckily we’ve got a couple veterans toward the end there that will help out, (and) once the starters get rolling and start getting into deeper games, we’re going to be searching for (relief) innings out there.”
