News
Beset by delays, Stillwater’s Chestnut Street Plaza now set to open in 2023
The city’s new Chestnut Street Plaza in downtown Stillwater was supposed to be ready in time for this summer’s Fourth of July and Lumberjack Days celebrations.
But officials say construction of the new $3.6 million pedestrian plaza, beset by delays over the past few years, won’t start until September, and the plaza won’t be complete until sometime in 2023.
“We thought it would be done by now, so it’s just really frustrating,” said City Council Mike Polehna. “It seems like every time we go out for bid, something happens. This has been going on for three, four years already. Let’s get it done.”
Officials began planning for the area of Chestnut Street between the Stillwater Lift Bridge and Main Street to be turned into a pedestrian plaza as soon as plans were approved for a new St. Croix River bridge to be built south of Stillwater — it opened in August 2017 — and for the Stillwater Lift Bridge to be closed to vehicular traffic.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION ISSUES
Members of the Stillwater City Council got to see the first concept plans for the plaza in September 2020, and they especially liked an option that had curved walkways and a roundabout at the intersection of the new Loop Trail – a 4.9-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that links the Lift Bridge and the new bridge – as a way to slow down bicycle traffic. Construction was slated to be completed by September 2021.
But officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s cultural resource unit and the State Historic Preservation Office in November 2020 nixed those plans, saying they did not maintain the historic street grid of the city’s historic commercial district.
Any plans for a pedestrian plaza on Chestnut should reflect the space and feel of a street, create a visual separation between the sidewalks and the roadway and maintain extended views of the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge, state officials said. Among their recommendations: no curvilinear walkways or grid patterns, no planters or permanent additions within what is considered the footprint of the street, and materials should reflect the historic color scheme of the street.
Planners from TKDA, an engineering, architecture and planning firm, had to design a more traditional pedestrian plaza to fit in with the historic nature of the downtown district, Polehna said.
The plan was modified to maintain the historic street grid of downtown Stillwater’s commercial district with concrete sidewalks on either side; space for lighting and signage; space for benches and bike racks; and clear space in the center for pedestrians and bicyclists; construction was slated to be done by September 2022, a year later than planned.
CONTAMINATED SOIL
Then came another delay. In February, Stillwater officials learned that contaminated soil had been discovered on site.
Soil borings showed that the first 2½ feet of soil covering most of the project area was contaminated and needs to be removed. The contaminants, including petroleum, were generally found in industrial areas, officials said.
The cost to remediate the pollution? Another $225,000, said Shawn Sanders, the city’s director of public works.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, which owns the land and had previously committed $2 million to the project, agreed to cover the cost, he said.
Then, in May, the lowest bid for the project – $3.2 million from Menomonie, Wis.-based Pember Cos. – came in more than $400,000 over what the engineer had originally estimated for the project, which meant officials had to work out a plan to cover the additional cost.
MOVING AHEAD
The Stillwater City Council voted June 6 to award the bid to Pember. MnDOT will help out with another $500,000, and the city will cover the rest using tax-increment financing dollars. The city’s required contribution to the project — 50 percent of design costs, ineligible costs and costs in excess of the State of Minnesota contribution – is estimated to be about $1 million, Sanders said, but that number could decrease if a bonding request is approved by the state Legislature.
With design and engineering, the entire project is estimated to cost $3.65 million, he said.
Supply-chain issues and difficulty not getting materials, such as concrete manholes, means the project won’t be done until the summer of 2023, Sanders said.
“This has gone on three, four years already,” Polehna said. “We’re looking forward to getting this done. It’s going to be the main gathering place for the community downtown. It will be a place you want to be.”
News
Orioles send starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk to ‘reset a little bit’ amid tough stretch
The slide Bruce Zimmermann found himself on finally reached the bottom. The Orioles left-hander felt there were positives to take from his outing Wednesday night despite allowing six runs, but Baltimore optioned the 27-year-old to Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays.
The move comes at the end of a streak in which Zimmermann allowed 35 earned runs in his last 36 1/3 innings. In that span, he’s struck out 16 batters and allowed 17 home runs. The 18 homers he’s given up overall are the most in the major leagues.
It had been such a strong beginning to the season for the Loyola Blakefield product, as he pitched four scoreless innings during the home opener at Camden Yards for his hometown team. He went 14 innings to begin the year without allowing an earned run.
But those promising results fell away swiftly — and rediscovering his form has been a chore he hasn’t yet accomplished.
“When you’re not pitching well, and you’re not able to command certain pitches, it’s really, really tough in this league,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
The past three outings have been filled with adjustments for Zimmerman. He felt against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox last month that he might’ve been tipping pitches, so to counteract that, he lowered his hand position on his set to his back hip. He also altered his arm motion slightly in a bid to achieve the movement on his changeup that had been eluding him of late.
Instead, Zimmermann felt uncomfortable on the mound, and he allowed a combined 18 runs between those three starts against the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Toronto. But Wednesday, he reverted to his original arm motion, which he felt recaptured his changeup command. He drew six whiffs on that pitch, a positive development that buoyed his confidence despite three home runs against him.
“We kind of took a step back from a lot of the things we were trying to tinker with the past couple outings, kind of settled back into getting into my old mechanics,” Zimmermann said Wednesday night. “I saw a lot of life come back to my stuff this past rotation, the past few days in the bullpen and whatnot. Early on, I definitely had my changeup pretty close to where I had it earlier in the year.”
But there were still several mistakes Zimmermann wished he could’ve had back, such as an elevated sinker to Teoscar Hernández and a slider left low in the strike zone two batters later to Matt Chapman. Both resulted in two-run homers.
It’s those issues that Hyde hopes can be amended facing a Triple-A lineup. Zimmermann’s four-seam fastball has offered little to distract opposing hitters from sitting on his offspeed offerings. They’re whiffing on just 12.4% of his fastballs, and they’re slugging .707 against that pitch.
“He’s getting hurt on a lot of offspeed pitches that are catching too much plate, in the thigh area, where he’s giving up homers,” Hyde said. “For me, he’s got to be able to command his fastball a little bit better, especially to these right-handed dominated lineups. Being able to get them off his offspeed, so even if you do make a mistake offspeed wise, they can’t sit all over it cause they’re not sitting out over the plate.”
Hyde said Zimmermann handled the news of his option “like a pro.” Right-hander Mike Baumann, who was on the taxi squad in Toronto, was recalled to join the club’s active roster.
When Zimmermann’s spot in the rotation comes around next week, Hyde said there are multiple options available. With a day off Monday, the Orioles can tinker with the order to avoid calling up another starter. Left-hander DL Hall might also be ready for his major league debut, although Hyde didn’t indicate Hall as an option.
Zimmermann appeared to be a potential candidate for a long-term role in the back end of the Orioles’ rotation. With Hall, left-hander John Means and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez seemingly ready to appear come 2023, the rotation could become crowded for Zimmermann — and he could lose his place entirely should his command not improve.
So with a trip to Triple-A, that will be the main focus, attempting to rediscover the form he had early this season to prove he has a place in Baltimore’s future.
“Zimm’s had a handful of tough starts, and we feel he needs to go down and do a reset a little bit,” Hyde said. “Work on some things mechanically, work on some things from a command standpoint with some of his pitches. He got off to a really good start to the year. Just hasn’t translated to his last few starts, and for me, the best thing for him is to go down and pitch in some lower pressure situations.”
()
News
Stillwater brewery launches festival fundraiser for organ donation
Ten years ago, Harmony and Brian Carlson turned to organ donation after losing their newborn son. This summer, they are using their new River Siren Brewing Company as a launchpad to raise money and awareness for the cause.
The Carlsons’ late son, Van, was diagnosed with a rare disease during pregnancy, and was not expected to survive full term, much less past birth. Knowing this, they reached out to LifeSource, a Twin Cities nonprofit dedicated to organ and tissue donation.
“People don’t like to think about infant death, and it’s a hard thing to talk about. But we tried to make it positive,” Harmony Carlson said.
Van ended up surprising everyone – not only did he make it full term, but lived five days after delivery. When he passed, LifeSource was able to complete a rare infant organ donation.
“This summer would’ve been his 10th birthday. We thought that since we have a platform with the brewery, we could start raising awareness,” Carlson said.
The Carlsons bought what was formerly Maple Island Brewery in July 2021. After nearly a year of building renovations and revamping the beer menu, they’re finally ready to open their doors to the community. Sunshine Fest is a way to kick things off, Harmony Carlson said.
On Saturday, June 18, Sunshine Fest will celebrate with food trucks, live music and a raffle. The festival will feature a new beer created in honor of Van, called the Sunshine Baby, and the brewery will donate $1 from every pint sold to LifeSource.
DONATE LIFE CITY
River Siren Brewing’s vision for the festival came at a good time. In 2021, Stillwater became the first Donate Life City in the nation and made a communitywide commitment to support LifeSource.
“LifeSource, and organ donation as a whole, gets a premier spot in our city. We give them signage, social media posts and we support them at events,” Stillwater city council member Larry Odebrecht said.
Odebrecht has personal ties to the cause as well, with family members who both donated and received organ donations through LifeSource in recent years. When the Carlsons came to him with their fundraiser plan, he was happy to see the Donate Life mission spreading already, he said.
Over 2,000 Minnesotans are on the waiting list for organ donation this year, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. While only 1 percent of people qualify to donate, just one donor can affect up to eight lives.
The Carlsons want to make the Sunshine Fest fundraiser a yearly tradition, and continue to turn the loss of their son into an opportunity for hope.
“Organ donation can be a really beautiful gift during someone’s darkest hour,” Harmony Carlson said.
For more information about Sunshine Fest, visit the Stillwater events calendar.
News
1/6 panel: Pence rejecting Biden win would be ‘un-American’
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 1/6 committee on Thursday plunged into Donald Trump’s last-ditch efforts to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to defy historical precedent and reject the electoral count in the run-up to the U.S. Capitol riot.
With two witnesses Thursday, including Pence’s counsel, the House panel is making a case that Trump’s false claims of a fraudulent election left him grasping for alternatives as courts turned back dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote.
Trump latched onto conservative law professor John Eastman’s obscure plan and launched a public and private pressure campaign on Pence days before the vice president was to preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. A federal judge has said it is “more likely than not” Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification.
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson opened the hearing citing Pence’s own words that there is “almost no idea more un-American” than the one he was being asked to do — reject the vote.”
“Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done,” Thompson said. “Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe.”
By refusing Trump’s demands, Pence “did his duty,” said the panel’s vice-chair Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
The committee was portraying gripping, if complicated, final days before the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection as the defeated Trump mounted his effort to upend longstanding election procedures, putting his own vice president in danger as the mob headed toward the Capitol.
The panel is hearing from Greg Jacob, the vice president’s counsel who fended off Eastman’s ideas for Pence to carry out the plan; and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who called the plan from Eastman, his former law clerk, “incorrect at every turn.”
Jacob said that Pence summoned him to his West Wing office in early December 2020 to seek clarity about the vice president’s role in the certification of election results. He said it became clear to Pence that the founding fathers did not intend to empower any one person, including someone running for office, to affect the election result.
Pence never wavered from that initial view, Jacob said.
Luttig said that had Pence obeyed Trump’s orders, obviously contrary to the law, the declaring “of Donald Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America.”
The panel aims to show that Trump’s pressure on Pence directly contributed to the attack on the Capitol.
“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” the committee said in a court filing against Eastman.
With graphic video, viewers saw what happened as rioters outside the Capitol were chanting “Hang Mike Pence” and spewing vulgarities while storming the building. Thursday’s session was expected to divulge new evidence about the danger Pence faced with a makeshift gallows on the Capitol grounds as the vice president fled with senators into hiding. Nine people died in the insurrection and its aftermath.
Thompson said Thursday the panel will ask Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for an interview amid disclosures of the conservative activist’s communications with people in Trump’s orbit ahead of the attack. He did not specify a schedule for that.
“It’s time for her to come talk,” Thompson told reporters ahead of the hearing.
Ahead of the hearing, Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, said his boss was determined to stay at the Capitol that night and finish the job, despite the threats.
“He knew his job was to stay at his post,” Short said on CNN on Wednesday.
Short said Pence didn’t want the world seeing the vice president leaving the Capitol when “a hallmark of democracy” was under siege.
The panel reconvened for a third hearing this month after a blockbuster prime-time start last week.
The panel’s yearlong investigation is showcasing Trump’s final weeks in office as the defeated president clung to “the big lie” of a rigged election even as those around him — his family, his top aides, officials at the highest levels of government — were telling him he simply lost the election.
Former Attorney General William Barr, who resigned at the end of 2020 rather than be part of Trump’s plans, testified earlier that the president was becoming “detached from reality” if he believed the lies. He said he told the president his claims of voter fraud were “bull-—.”
With 1,000 interviews and reams of 140,000 documents, the committee is connecting the dots, showing how Trump’s false claims of election fraud became a battle cry as he summoned thousands of Americans to Washington for a Jan. 6 rally and then sent them to Capitol Hill to “fight like hell” for his presidency.
More than 800 people have been arrested in the Capitol siege, and the panel is considering whether to send a referral for criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department. No president or former president has ever been indicted by the Justice Department, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he and his team are following the proceedings in Congress.
Thursday’s hearing was unpacking the Eastman plan to have the states send alternative slates of electors from the five or seven states Trump was disputing, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. With competing slates for Trump or Biden, Pence would be forced to reject them, returning them to the states to sort it out, under the plan.
The committee in hearings ahead will be delving into the roles of extremist groups and others who heeded Trump’s call to Washington. Leaders and others from the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys face rare sedition charges over their roles in the Capitol attack.
Several members of Congress are also under scrutiny, including Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., whom the committee has asked for an interview to discuss a Capitol tour he gave that included basement tunnels to a group of people the day before the attack.
The panel is also probing several candidates for elected office, including the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, who were among the rioters.
The panel, which is expected to deliver a final report on its findings later this year, intends for its work to be a record for history of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812. Unlike other national traumas that have pulled the country together, the Jan. 6 Capitol attack appears to have left many Americans divided. Congress splintered over forming the committee, which most Republicans opposed.
The panel’s two Republicans, Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have been shunned by the GOP for their work with Democrats leading the investigation into Trump and his role in the Capitol attack.
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Eric Tucker in Washington and Farnoush Amiri in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
Beset by delays, Stillwater’s Chestnut Street Plaza now set to open in 2023
Pain Medicine Misuse in Teens May Lead to Drug Abuse Problem During Adulthood: Study
Orioles send starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk to ‘reset a little bit’ amid tough stretch
Guyana History
BitMEX Co-founder Benjamin Delo Sentenced to 2.5 Years’ Probation Term
How Credit Score Affects Approval for Auto Loans
Personal Budget – 7 Guidelines That Will Help You Plan a Working Budget
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Facing Insolvency as per Recent Reports
A Simple Explanation of a DS3 Line (aka DS3 Bandwidth)
6 Questions to Test Your Wealth Building Strategies: A Review of Automatic Millionaire by David Bach
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara