Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure
By SETH BORENSTEIN and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Equating the oil and gas industry to Big Tobacco, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that “fossil fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat.” But President Joe Biden wasn’t quite itching for a fight.
With both soaring energy prices and a warming planet weighing on the world at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, Biden talked about trying to ease the pain of high gas prices while pushing more long-term green policies.
Dismissing the idea of boosting gasoline production, the United Nations’ top diplomat threw out traditional diplomatic niceties and bluntly vilified the fossil fuel industry at a virtual session that included oil rich Saudi Arabia, China, Europe and Egypt, which is hosting the next United Nations summit on climate change. It was the first time Guterres compared the energy industry to tobacco interests, saying they use “the same scandalous tactics” to delay action that is good for people and the planet.
Biden reiterated his goal to lower gasoline prices that are averaging a record $5 a gallon in the U.S. while also shifting away from fossil fuels in order to limit climate change and the risks it presents.
“I’m using every lever available to me to bring down prices for the American people,” Biden said. “But the critical point is that these actions are part of our transition to a clean and secure and long-term energy future.”
Biden is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia next month. The White House recently praised the kingdom after OPEC+ announced that it would pump more oil to boost the global supply.
Guterres dismissed more drilling, saying “nothing could be more clear or present than the danger of fossil fuel expansion.”
“Even in the short-term, fossil fuels don’t make political or economic sense,” Guterres said.
“Had we invested earlier and massively in renewable energy, we would not find ourselves once again at the mercy of unstable fossil fuel markets,” Guterres said. “Let’s make sure the war in Ukraine is not used to increase that dependency.”
The secretary-general decided to amp up the rhetoric because of successful efforts by the industry to use the war in Ukraine as an excuse to start drilling projects, said a senior U.N. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to lack of authority to speak for the agency.
“It is very interesting to see the change in tone from the secretary-general. His language is blunter than any secretary general before him,” said Niklas Hohne of the New Climate Institute in Germany. “This comes at a time when we indeed observe a goldrush to new fossil fuel infrastructure… Such expansion is counterproductive to climate policy as it would lock the world into a high greenhouse gas future.”
In a statement, the American Petroleum Institute said governments and the industry need to work together: “Rising energy costs worldwide and current geopolitical tensions prove it is more important than ever to ensure continued access to affordable, reliable energy while reducing emissions. As populations grow and economies expand, the world will demand more energy, not less.”
Biden’s priorities are slashing methane leaks and getting more zero-emission vehicles on the roads.
Biden administration officials, insisting on anonymity to discuss the event, said they expect some of the countries to announce more ambitious climate targets as part of the landmark agreement reached in Paris in 2015.
Biden sounded the alarm on extreme weather events in an Oval Office interview on Thursday with The Associated Press.
“We have more hurricanes and tornadoes and flooding,” he said. “People saw what — I took my kids years ago to Yellowstone Park. They call me, ‘Daddy did you see what happened at Yellowstone, right?’ Well, it’s unthinkable. These are 1,000-year kinds of events.”
But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has scrambled Biden’s climate goals by driving up the cost of gas. Facing political pressure to get prices under control in a midterm election year, the Democratic president has urged U.S. oil refiners to produce more fuel even as companies say they lack the long-term incentives to do so because the administration is accelerating the move to clean energy.
“Well, I say in the short term, do the right thing,” Biden said Thursday, stressing his view that energy companies should increase production instead of trying to maximize their profits.
Biden comes to the summit with foreign leaders with far less of the climate ambition and hope he declared at the outset of his presidency, when he vowed to make the United States a leader again on slashing fossil fuel emissions to stave off the worst scenarios of global warming. Republicans and some Democrats since then have stalled and all but killed Biden’s most ambitious climate legislation.
While Biden has succeeded in securing funding to boost electric vehicles and some other climate measures, the setbacks have left Biden focused on voluntary pledges and initiatives like those Friday, which can easily be abandoned or reversed by future leaders.
That leaves Guterres, who doesn’t have the power or political limitations of Biden, to aim directly at the fossil fuel industry, saying they’ve “invested heavily in pseudo-science and public relations – with a false narrative to minimize their responsibility for climate change and undermine ambitious climate policies.”
Andrew Weaver, a University of Victoria climate scientist and former Canadian legislator, said Guterres’ equating the fossil fuel and tobacco industry “is a straight out comparison… “People haven’t been accountable for what I would are in some sense some very serious crimes against society.”
But Stanford University climate scientist and environment program director Chris Field said Guterres’ call to action “as exactly right” but said “we need to make sure that we don’t let the focus on fossil fuel companies as bad guys slow progress on solutions.”
___
Ellen Knickmeyer and Josh Boak contributed to this report from Washington.
Andrew Wiggins sacrificed for the Golden State Warriors. Now he’s an NBA champion
When the Golden State Warriors needed a bucket to stop a 14-2 Boston Celtics run in the opening minutes of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, it was Andrew Wiggins who hit a top-of-the-key three. And when the Warriors needed stops on Jayson Tatum, whose superstardom as an almost unguardable scorer is just scratching the surface, it was Wiggins whose number was called.
In fact, almost every time the Warriors needed a play during their Finals run — an offensive rebound that led to a tip-in bucket, a chase-down block, an isolation basket when the offense stifled, a forced Tatum turnover — Wiggins made it happen.
Stephen Curry rightfully claimed the 2022 NBA Finals MVP as the Warriors eliminated the Celtics in six games on Thursday, but Wiggins does not need Bill Russell’s namesake trophy to substantiate his value on a championship team. His year-over-year development is a large part of why the Warriors were able to make another championship run years after their dynasty supposedly came to an end — as was his decision to get vaccinated despite significant personal objection to putting a foreign substance in his body.
Vaccination status, however, is neither here nor there. It is merely a footnote, a reminder of maybe what could have been in Brooklyn had Kyrie Irving decided to make the sacrifice Wiggins made for his team.
Wiggins’ sacrifice, however, goes far beyond getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The player on display for the Golden State Warriors is not the same player who sauntered about the Target Center in a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey.
“I just do what it takes to win,” he said on Boston’s TD Garden floor as the Warriors celebrated their championship. “That’s what they do here in Golden State: They win.”
Every team needs a player like Andrew Wiggins. It’s an interesting sentence because two years ago, the thought would have gotten you laughed out of the building.
Wiggins’ championship season in San Francisco featured the second-worst scoring average of his career and the fewest number of shot attempts per game since his rookie season. Yet by all accounts, this has been the best basketball of Wiggins’ career, and it’s not even close. It’s because he bought into everything that helps a team win. Somebody cue Bradley Beal screaming the truth at high school basketball players who think they’re going to be a 30-point scorer at the next level.
“How can you impact winning?”
With Wiggins, it was offensive rebounds against a Celtics team that had the Warriors beaten in the size department. It was defense on Tatum, and Luka Doncic in the Western Conference finals, and whichever offensive threat the Warriors needed him to check. Wiggins tallied three blocks and four steals in Game 6. As Steve Kerr subbed him out in the fourth quarter for Andre Iguodala, Iguodala gave Wiggins three huge high-fives, looked him in the eye and said “What did I tell you?” One could surmise Iguodala told Wiggins if he sacrificed and gave himself to doing the little things, a championship would follow.
In some respects, joining the Warriors made Wiggins a rookie once again. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but he was never a true No. 1 player on a championship team. On the Warriors, Wiggins doesn’t need to shoulder any offensive load for extended periods of time. The Warriors have too many weapons — Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole (though they have to decide whether or not to re-sign him) all alleviate the pressure Wiggins succumbed to shouldering the load for the T-wolves years ago.
That was then, and this is now, and Wiggins is no longer the same player. He is complete. He is doing everything they said he couldn’t do in Minnesota. He is an All-Star starter and an NBA champion.
Now it’s an extended run with no end in sight: The Warriors have won four NBA titles in the last eight years with a three-year hiatus due to injuries to star players. They will likely re-sign Wiggins long-term and develop their other young players — Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Moses Moody — to build a deep and versatile contender for next season.
Wiggins proved worthy and deserving of another deal. And he’s created a mold for other players of his unique ilk to follow. Anyone, even a former No. 1 overall pick labeled a bust, can redefine themselves and their careers. It takes the right situation, and the Warriors have proven to be just that. But it takes buy-in and sacrifice. Wiggins did both, and now he’s a champion.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Kansas’ Christian Braun
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Christian Braun (Kansas)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 209 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: 6-foot-6 1/2
2021-22 averages: 14.1 points (49.5% from the field — 54.5% on 2s, 38.6% on 3s), 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1 steal.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Braun was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team in 2019-20. He was the second-leading scorer for the Jayhawks team that won the 2022 NCAA tournament. Braun is expected to be drafted early in the second round.
Scouting report: Athletic wing who’s a reliable shooter from beyond the arc. Made 135 of his 357 3-pointers (37.8%) in three seasons with Kansas. Particularly effective off catch-and-shoot opportunities. Attacks closeouts and gets to the rim well. Good cutter and finisher. Likes to get out in transition and can finish above the rim. Good playmaker/passer within the flow of the offense — makes the simple reads. Smart and disruptive defender who makes up for his lack of length with good positioning and footwork. Active help defender and rebounder. Needs to improve his self creation and ball security (2 turnovers per game last season). Adding strength will help him with defending bigger wings/forwards. Having a more effective floater would help him be more efficient inside the arc when he can’t get all the way to the rim. Being more consistent on pull-ups from beyond the arc would make him a more lethal offensive threat.
Fit: Braun would fit well within the Magic’s roster. He would space the floor for Orlando’s playmakers, make plays within the flow of the offense, compete defensively and give the Magic wing depth. Braun would fit within multiple lineups. He should be available when the Magic make their first pick in the second round.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Omar Kelly: Ten reasons Dolphins should be playoff-bound in 2022
The Miami Dolphins have qualified for the playoffs twice this decade and own the NFL’s second longest drought when it comes to producing a playoff win.
The Dolphins haven’t done that since 2001, and that 21-year shutout is only exceeded by the Detroit Lions’ 30-year drought.
But this could be the year the forever rebuilding-reloading-retooling Dolphins turn the tide on the franchise’s two decades of futility, because Miami’s roster is stacked with talent, some depth and a handful of playmakers who will be led by a new coaching staff, one that was propagated from one of the hottest coaching trees in the NFL.
Here are 10 things that could help the Dolphins make the playoffs in 2022.
Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff bring balance to the offense.
The Dolphins, who average a dismal 92.2 rushing yards per game and 3.5 yards per attempt, haven’t had an effective rushing attack since the 2016 season, which was the last time Miami qualified for the postseason. Running the ball effectively comes down to three things: a forceful offensive line, which Miami hopes they achieved by signing Pro Bowl pick Terron Armstead and veteran starter Connor Williams; a commitment to calling run plays; and a talented stable of tailbacks, which the Dolphins seemingly have after adding Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel this offseason.
Miami’s young and troublesome offensive line gets fixed.
The Dolphins have poured a ton of resources via free agency, draft picks and trades into building the offensive line the past four offseasons. The hope is that last year’s issues were a result of lackluster coaching and not poor talent evaluation. Miami needs Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, to be a pillar of granite at left tackle and for Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter and Greg Little to clean up their technique issues and get in better shape.
Miami’s defensive line will be a force again this season.
The Dolphins have been one of the most successful teams at applying pressure the past two seasons, and it’s not just the zero blitz technique that is dialing up the heat applied to opposing quarterbacks. Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler are all blossoming as young starters, and Jaelan Phillips, who set a franchise record for sacks as a rookie, has the talent and work ethic to become a force in year two.
Josh Boyer proves it wasn’t Brian Flores pulling the strings on defense.
There are claims that Boyer, Miami’s defensive coordinator, had his game-plan and play-calling responsibilities taken away from him before Miami’s defense eventually tightened the screws after its 1-7 start last year. Whether that’s fact or fiction will never be known for sure, but how the Dolphins start 2022 — their third season in this identical scheme and under Boyer’s leadership — will be a huge indicator. It will likely show us whether Flores, the team’s former head coach, was really pulling the strings when the defense got its act together late last season.
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki become one of the NFL’s most dangerous trios.
Hill, Waddle and Gesicki are unquestionable among the top 10 fastest players at their respective positions. That’s why the Dolphins need to ensure the offense puts this trio in position to touch the ball at least five times a game each and uses the run game to force teams to make tough decisions about who to double, and how many defenders to put in the box. The hope is that the attention Hill draws will open up the field for everyone else.
Tua Tagovailoa becomes the NFL’s most accurate quarterback in 2022.
Tagovailoa held that crown for a couple weeks last year before his late season struggles led to a fourth-place finish in 2022. His 67.8 percent completion rate was the second-best in franchise history, just shy of the team record of 68.5 set by Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2020. If the offensive line improves, the run game becomes more effective and Miami’s top-shelf receivers have a healthy season, Tagovailoa should be among the NFL’s most accurate passers because of his ability to hit players in stride and his upper-echelon pocket presence.
Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe help Miami’s secondary become one of the NFL’s stingiest.
The Dolphins’ secondary has been the strength of the team for the past few years, and the addition of Jevon Holland and the development of Brandon Jones, a 2020 third-round pick who has started 17 games the past two seasons, has given the safety play a painful bite. If Holland, who recorded 69 tackles, 2.5 sack, two interceptions, forced two fumbles and recovered three, was that good as a rookie last season, just imagine how good he’ll be when the game starts slowing down for him. Jones has shown the knack for making big plays, but he needs to be more reliable in coverage. Rowe needs to get back to locking down tight ends like he did in 2021.
Miami’s special teams unit will rebound from last year’s struggles.
Every aspect of Miami’s special team performance was lacking in 2021, and didn’t meet the team’s standards. Jason Sanders missed a career-high eight field goals and one extra point last season. Thomas Morstead, a 14-year veteran, should outshine Michael Palardy, the punter he replaced. And the hope is that Miami’s return game and coverage units will become more consistent a season after the team’s 2021 struggles.
Xavien Howard will lead the NFL in interceptions again.
Howard, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has led the NFL in interceptions (27) since he entered the league in 2016, and that trend hopefully continues in 2022. Last year he recorded seven takeaways, which included three in the fourth quarter, and they all affected the outcome of the game favorably for the Dolphins. The Dolphins have been a top-eight secondary for the past two years, and Miami needs Howard to lock down the opposition’s best receiver to maintain that standing.
Dolphins will have a relatively healthy season.
Injuries are part of football, which is the most physical of all professional sports. That is why every team loses about half a dozen starters or key reserves for six or more games a season. What Miami can’t do is lose too many key players — Howard, Hill, Waddle, Emmanuel Ogbah, Tagovailoa, Gesicki, Byron Jones, Armstead, Jerome Baker or Holland — whose performances usually directly affects the outcome of games, because the replacements or backups fall short of the standard.
