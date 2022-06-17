News
Boys lacrosse semifinal: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 15, Stillwater 10
Benilde-St. Margaret’s has been one of the dominant boys lacrosse programs in the state for 15 seasons.
The Red Knights are four-time champions and seven-time finalists since the Minnesota State High School League began sponsoring state tournaments for the sports in 2007.
And now they will add to one or both of those totals Saturday.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s tightened up defensively in the second half and scored the game’s final seven goals to beat Stillwater 15-10 in a semifinal Thursday at Roseville High School.
Looking to defend its state title, which it earned by beating Prior Lake 16-6 last season, top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s will face the Lakers once again, a team it beat 9-8 in overtime on May 6. The title game is at 6 p.m. at Stillwater High School.
No. 3 Prior Lake scored 17 unanswered goals to beat Centennial 20-7 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
“If our offense comes together, we play our game, we all play together, we don’t play selfish, we will win,” said Cam Gelling, who had a hat trick for Benilde-St. Margaret’s and leads the team with 44 goals.
For the first time this season, top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s (18-0) gave up double-digit goals.
“Stillwater came out with a lot of fire and had their way. … We just had to play like we usually do,” Red Knights netminder Justin Dalum said. “We just didn’t forget our fundamentals, we just stayed together and played team defense and didn’t let them get any more.”
Through three quarters, neither team led by more than two goals: Stillwater led 8-7 at intermission, then Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored three goals late in the third period for an 11-10 advantage going to the fourth.
Hunter Payer converted a perfect feed from Carsen Brandt at 3:47 for a 12-10 lead, Brandt added a couple insurance goals in final three minutes before Payer scored again with 22 seconds left.
Stillwater (14-4) did not score over the final 15 minutes.
“We had penalties that hurt us and then we just didn’t get a good possession on offense in that third quarter. Possession time was the No. 1 thing. We just didn’t get the ball in the offensive end of the field,” Stillwater coach Peter Flock said. “And then once you get down, your offensive plan changes. The way you were scoring before you kind of have to push things that maybe you don’t want to push.”
Sammy Ness and Aidan Anderson had two goals apiece for the Ponies.
Dalum, who said he allowed a couple bad of goals earlier in the game, made two huge saves in about a 15-second span in the final quarter to keep the two-goal lead.
“I just knew as a senior this is my last year with this team,” he said. “I didn’t want to end this way, so that was my really big incentive.”
News
Hate crime probe after group disrupts Drag Queen Story Hour
SAN LORENZO, Calif. — Authorities were investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men allegedly shouted homophobic and anti-LGBTQ slurs during a Drag Queen Story Hour at a San Francisco Bay Area library, a sheriff’s official said.
Deputies responded to the San Lorenzo Library Saturday afternoon following reports of a disturbance during the reading for preschool-aged children in celebration of Pride Month, said Lt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
The host of the children’s story program, Bay Area drag queen Panda Dulce, said on Instagram that the group disrupted the event, shouting “tranny” and “pedophile.” The disruption “totally freaked out all of the kids” and the group “attempted to escalate to violence,” he wrote.
No arrests have been made, no one was physically harmed, and sheriff’s officials are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and harassment of children, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“It appears the group of men may be affiliated with the Proud Boys organization,” said Kelly, adding that the five men involved were wearing the black and yellow colors associated with the far-right group.
Kelly said the sheriff’s office plans to post deputies at future story-hour events at the library “to deal with any disruptors.”
The incident was first reported by KQED.
In Idaho, more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group were arrested near a pride event. Police say the 31 Patriot Front members had riot gear and were seen loading people into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Among those arrested was Thomas Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group.
News
Bayport police holding weekend event to prevent catalytic converter thefts
Bayport police are holding a free catalytic converter marking event this weekend at the city’s public works department.
The city is participating in a pilot program for catalytic converter theft prevention through the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
From 1 to 3 p.m., officers will be helping residents apply the stickers and match them with a QR code to prevent theft, said Police Chief Laura Eastman.
According to the Department of Commerce, the intent of the program is to deter the theft of catalytic converters by marking them with unique identification numbers that permanently mark the catalytic converter.
CATGUARD labels are installed on the vehicle’s “cool-to-the-touch” catalytic converter and then a fluid is painted onto the label, which, once a vehicle is started, causes the unique number to be etched into the metal, according to information posted on the Commerce Department’s website.
“Once registered, the unique number allows law enforcement to trace a converter back to a specific vehicle if a converter were to be stolen and later recovered,” the website states.
News
Girls lacrosse semifinal: Lakeville South 14, Rosemount 13, 2 OTs
All season, the Lakeville South girls lacrosse team has had its sights on Saturday’s state tournament title game after finishing second last spring.
And for much of Thursday’s semifinal in Stillwater, it looked as though the Cougars were going to come up one step short of their dream destination.
Rosemount has looked like one of the state’s best teams in recent weeks, producing victories over the likes of Edina and defending state champion Prior Lake in the sectional tournament. Beating the Cougars would have marked another key stop on the Irish’s redemption tour.
But Lakeville South wouldn’t let it happen. Trailing 12-6 in the middle of the second half, the second-seeded Cougars rallied to tie the score at 13-13 at the end of regulation, before winning 14-13 in the second overtime session on Emily Moes’ fifth goal of the game.
The Cougars will meet top-seeded Chanhassen in the title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday back in Stillwater. Chanhassen beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11-8 in Thursday’s second semifinal.
But the moments after Lakeville South’s win Thursday were spent focusing less on what’s to come and more on what the heck just happened.
Rosemount was in control for much of the game. The Irish jumped to a 4-1 lead as senior stalwart Sayla Lotysz established herself early, scoring three goals in the first nine minutes while assisting on another score.
Lakeville South climbed back to just a 4-3 deficit, only to have the Irish score twice in the final two minutes of the half to claim a 6-3 advantage at the break.
The Cougars (17-1) seemed to find their bearings coming out of the locker room. Moes scored 15 seconds into the second stanza. A goal from senior attacker Lauren Sheets trimmed the deficit to 7-6 still early in the second half.
But an impressive take by Lotysz for her fifth goal of the game seemed to change everything. Not only did that push Rosemount’s lead back to 8-6, but Lakeville South star goalie Lindsay Wirfs was sent off for two minutes with a penalty in the aftermath.
Rosemount scored thrice more with Wirfs on the sidelines, then once more soon upon her re-entry to bump the lead to six with 13 minutes to play.
“We know what lacrosse is about, and we know lacrosse is a game of runs. Especially Rosemount plays in streaks and runs a lot, and we knew that,” Cougars coach Patrick Crandall said. “We knew we had to weather their run. It was a little longer than we had hoped.”
“We’ve never experienced anything like that,” Moes said, “where it feels like everything is against you.”
There’s pressure on this Lakeville South team to win state, given its near miss last year, the talent in this senior class and the fact it’s Crandall’s last season as the team’s coach before he takes over College of Saint Benedict’s startup program next season.
Suddenly Thursday, the dream season was in serious doubt. Yet that never crossed the minds of anyone on the sidelines, per Moes.
“I don’t think there was one point where I was like, ‘We’re going to lose this game.’ I don’t know if anyone ever thought that,” she said. “You could see it on the sidelines when we were just hyping each other up, really to go. I think our team chemistry really showed through in that game and showed through on our run.”
That run consisted of scoring seven goals over the final 13 minutes to Rosemount’s one. Three of the goals belonged to Sheets, who finished with five scores in total, including the final two of regulation to pull Lakeville South even.
“After Lauren Sheets ripped off some crazy shots, having a couple defenders on her, I mean what can you do after that?” Moes said. “You’ve got to get hyped up.”
But there was so much more to the rally than the scorers. Lakeville South won nearly every draw, a must during an attempted comeback. The draw team of Tori Tschida, Sivanna O’Brien and Katie Grubbs — all sophomores — won again and again for the Cougars to earn key possessions.
When third-seeded Rosemount (12-6) did have the ball, Lakeville South employed a pressure defense that included Wirfs coming out of net to defend – something Crandall said the Cougars have practiced. And Crandall said the officials allowed the kids to play late, which allowed Lakeville South to deploy the necessary physicality to force its opponent into a few mistakes.
“They persevered,” Crandall said, “and I’m really proud of these girls and their grit.”
Asked in the immediate aftermath if he could comprehend what he’d just witnessed, Crandall seemed to suggest not.
“Probably when I get back home and my wife goes, ‘Oh my gosh!’ it will (hit me),” he said. “I expected us to win the game. I didn’t expect us to come back from six down. But I knew these girls had the heart. I know that they’ve trained to be here.”
