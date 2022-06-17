News
Bubble watch: Could mortgage rates hit 10%?
“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead.
Buzz: The last time “core” inflation — an odd price benchmark that’s carefully tracked by the Federal Reserve — was as high as it is today, mortgage rates were nearly 10%.
Source: My trusty spreadsheet looked at the historic ties between mortgages (Freddie Mac’s 30-year average rate) and the “sticky inflation” measurement by the Atlanta Fed. This cost-of-living yardstick excludes volatile inflation factors such as food and energy and instead focuses on slow-to-change spending categories. (Yes, this concept of “core” inflation seems insulting to anybody who tries to meet a household budget, but it’s a Fed favorite so it must be watched.)
The Trend
The pandemic era’s economic bailout by the Fed is over.
This was the message sent Wednesday when the central bank raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest hike since 1994.
The previous cheap money policies, designed to help the economy escape a coronavirus chill, kept rates too low for too long. Those stimulus tactics overheated demand and prices of numerous goods and services — notably housing.
The last time sticky inflation was above 5% it was May 1991 and mortgage rates ran 9.47%. Borrowers were paying a 4.22 percentage-point “premium” above a 5.25% annualized gain in sticky inflation.
In May 2022, that cost-of-living metric was surging by 4.98%, yet the month averaged 5.23% mortgage rates. That’s only a 0.25-point premium.
It sounds like today’s borrowers may still be getting a relative bargain, even after this year’s jump in rates.
The dissection
The nation was in an economic funk in the spring of 1991 when “core” inflation was last this hot.
Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in the summer of 1990 pushed oil prices skyward. Those costs helped nudge the U.S. economy into a brief and mild recession that ended in March 1991 — just as the first Gulf War that liberated Kuwait ended swiftly.
May 1991’s U.S. unemployment rate was 6.9% — up from vs. 5.4% a year earlier — and nationwide spending, after inflation, was falling at a 0.4% annual pace. Meanwhile, nationwide home prices had fallen 1% in a year.
Contrast that snapshot to this spring, where the economy’s story is “too much good stuff” — joblessness is down to 3.6% from 5.8%, and spending is running 8.5% higher, after inflation. Not to mention, home prices are 19% above the previous year.
Remember, inflation is a key part of the rate-setting process. Lenders want to make sure that they get paid back with dollars worth more than the money borrowed. And one of the Fed’s main chores is keeping the cost of living in check with interest rates as the central bank’s main economy-tweaking tool.
But what’s a “proper” premium between inflation and mortgages? Let’s ponder history.
1971-87: An era of high inflation was ended by the tough love of Fed Chairman Paul Volcker’s sky-high rates. A lengthy economic boom came next. Sticky inflation ran 4.6% throughout this period vs. 9.6% mortgages — a steep 4.7 rate-to-inflation premium. Unemployment was at 6.6%, homes had 5% annual gains.
1987-2005: Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan’s cheap money policies surprisingly didn’t overheat the cost of living — 2.3% sticky inflation during this reign vs. mortgages at 5.9%, a 3.6 rate-to-inflation premium. Unemployment fell to 5.5% and homes saw 5.4% annual gains. As Greenspan departed in 2006, though, the real estate bubble was brewing.
2006-2019: A bursting bubble created a global economic meltdown followed by a long-running rebound. Again, there were few cost-of-living pressures with 2.5% sticky inflation and mortgages that dipped to 4%, translating to a thin 1.5-point rate-to-inflation premium. Unemployment — which soared in the Great Recession — was at a 4.1% pace for the entire period. And home prices, which plummeted initially, ended up with 5.9% annual gains.
2020-21: The pandemic upended the economy — and cheap-money efforts to minimize business fallout created a 3% mortgage rate era vs. 2.3% sticky inflation, a narrow 0.7 premium. Unemployment ran 6.7% while low rates helped create oversized 12.3% annual home-price gains.
So, will borrowers still enjoy mortgage rates not much above inflation as the Fed’s current battle to cool a surging cost-of-living intensifies?
Another view
Ponder how cheap mortgages were in the pandemic era.
Between November 2021 and March, slowly rekindling sticky inflation ran above average mortgage rates — yes, loans were at a discount, not a premium.
It was only the third time this oddity happened in a half-century. The others were 13 months in 1974-75 (9.3% mortgages vs. 11% inflation) and six months in 1980 (12.8% mortgages vs. 13.9% inflation).
How bubbly?
On a scale of zero bubbles (no bubble here) to five bubbles (five-alarm warning) … THREE BUBBLES!
The Fed’s rate hikes could return sanity to homebuying. But how expensive could mortgages get?
Looking at an economic track record that spans the past half-century, you see the typical mortgage rate has been 4.3 percentage points above sticky inflation — 7.4% on the loans vs. 3.1% on this “core” cost-of-living yardstick.
And if you add that historic premium to May’s 4.97% sticky inflation — that’s mortgages nearing 10%!
Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at [email protected]
Loons forward Luis Amarilla continues to grind for goals
Luis Amarilla shared trepidation and confidence after scoring the winning goal in Minnesota United’s 1-0 victory over San Jose on March 19. What brought out those wide-ranging feelings was a number nearly as tied to Amarilla as his No. 9 jersey.
On loan to MNUFC in 2020, the Paraguayan striker grabbed attention MLS-wide by boldly aiming to score a whopping 25 goals that season. Only a few have ever reached that rarified air.
While he fell well short — three goals in 10 total games during a pandemic- and injury-interrupted season — he willingly brought up his boldness again in February upon his return to Minnesota on a permanent transfer from Velez Sarsfield in Argentina.
Amarilla scored twice in the opening four games and was prompted after his goal against San Jose to reflect again on the big two-five.
“It was a little scary, but you face it,” Amarilla said inside Allianz Field’s press conference room. “You have to take the responsibility. I came to score goals. The quantity will keep going up, so that’s good. It’s a good sign.”
But the goals stopped.
Though Amarilla scored in an international friendly against German club Paderborn last weekend, he is mired in a 435-minute scoring drought across nine MLS games going into Loons’ 4 p.m. Sunday game versus New England Revolution (5-5-5) at Gillette Stadium.
“Hopefully he will settle down and the goal will do him good,” manager Adrian Heath said Tuesday of Amarilla’s exhibition tally. “There is nothing like scoring goals to give players a little bit more confidence. Hopefully this will be the turning point for him.”
The Loons (5-6-3) need a pivot, too. MNUFC is tied for third-fewest goals scored (15) in MLS so far this season — and it’s the primary reason they are outside the Western Conference’s seven-team MLS Cup Playoff field through 14 games.
Since his last MLS goal, Amarilla and newly wed wife, Silvi, welcomed their first child, son Luka, in May. It came at the same time Amarilla contracted COVID-19. He had a cough and headaches over five days, which cost him two games, including a U.S. Open Cup match, and a week’s worth of training. He has also dealt with soreness in his foot, which had corrective surgery during his first stint in Minnesota two years ago.
“He has had an awful lot go on in his life in the last couple of months, with COVID, having the baby, moving to America with his wife,” Heath said.
After Amarilla took a calm first touch with his left foot to evade Paderborn’s goalkeeper and then swiftly score with his right foot, he fist-pumped, blew a kiss and pointed to his loved ones in the Loons’ family section at Allianz Field.
“It’s important for a player that family be around,” Amarilla said in Spanish in an interview last week translated by Gabriela Lozada. “Their support is what you have every day, through the good and the bad, they’ll always be there. A (goal) will always be dedicated to them.”
His son — named after Real Madrid and Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, one of Luis’s favorite players — has not been sleeping through the night, which means Luis often has had interrupted sleep, too.
“I was always as available as I could be to help, and that’s what was important,” Amarilla said. “The baby is healthy (and happy); that’s important. Now, (it’s) much more comfortable. Calm for both myself and (my wife).”
Amarilla is close with Latino teammates Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane, Joseph Rosales and Kervin Arriaga, but said he relies on himself to get out of slumps.
“One decides for themselves to move forward,” Amarilla said. “Today, honestly, I feel very good in health, and that’s what makes me happy.”
Amarilla signed a two-year contract in February which made him one of three Designated Players on the Loons’ roster. The high-priced contract, and a transfer fee of around $1.5 million, was earned based on what he did for two different clubs in Ecuador’s top flight.
Amarilla is stuck on two goals right now, so reaching even 10 this season would be a big achievement with 20 games remaining, but he still isn’t shying away from the 25.
“I want to do it,” he said Wednesday. “I think it’s better to go higher than low because it’s more important to progress forward. I know I’m behind, but I’m in the mentality to continue to do things well.”
Amarilla produced some quality finishes at the end of Wednesday’s training session, and Heath came over afterward to give him a high five and slap him on the back.
AMARILLA’S SCORING RATE
(Goals per 90 minutes, via fbref.com)
2019 — 0.79 at Universidad Católica, Ecuador
2020 — 0.43 for Loons
2021 — 0.68 at Liga de Quito, Ecuador
2022 — 0.23 for Loons
Orlando Magic meet with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren
The Orlando Magic continues to meet with possible prospects leading up to next week’s NBA draft with the latest visitor to the Central Florida area being former Gonzaga forward/center Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren sat down with the basketball operation leadership on Wednesday and Thursday as the team continues to evaluate talent heading into the June 23 draft. The Magic owns the rights to the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2004 when the franchise selected Dwight Howard.
Orlando, which also holds the Nos. 32 and 35 picks, is in the process of a rebuild and hopes to fill some crucial needs in the draft.
The 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 points on 60% shooting and 9.9 rebounds per game last season as a freshman for Gonzaga, who finished with a 28-4 record after losing to Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen. The Minnesota native was a second-team, All-American with the Bulldogs and the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season.
He was the No. 1 overall high school prospect out of Minnehaha (Minnesota) Academy, where he was a teammate of current Magic guard Jalen Suggs.
The Magic could possibly benefit from the addition of another big man especially with center Mo Bamba being a restricted free agent.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
()
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.
McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday, and named McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, as interim CEO and chairwoman.
Vince McMahon will appear on its live show “SmackDown” later Friday, WWE said on Twitter after it announced the changes in leadership of the organization.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that WWE was investigating an alleged $3 million settlement that McMahon paid to a departing female employee following a consensual affair.
“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” McMahon said in a prepared statement Friday. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”
The employee, hired as a paralegal in 2019, has a separation agreement from January that prevents her from discussing her relationship with McMahon or disparaging him, the Journal reported.
The board’s investigation, which started in April, found other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the Journal reported.
Aside from the investigation into the alleged misconduct by McMahon and Laurinaitis, WWE said that the company and its special committee will work with an independent third-party to perform a comprehensive review of the work environment at the organization.
Vince McMahon has been the leader and most recognizable face at WWE for decades.
When he purchased the company, then the World Wrestling Federation, from his father in 1982, wrestling matches took place at small venues and appeared on local cable channels.
The organization underwent a seismic transformation under McMahon. He created WrestleMania, a premium live event that draws millions of fervent viewers.
Revenue last year exceeded $1 billion for the first time.
WWE stars have become crossover sensations, including Hulk Hogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena.
Stephanie McMahon, who will take over at least temporarily as the leader of WWE, announced last month that she was taking a leave of absence from the most of her responsibilities at the organization. She had been serving as the company’s chief brand officer.
Her husband, Paul Levesque, who wrestled under the name Triple H, announced in March that he was retiring from wrestling due to a heart condition. Levesque serves as WWE’s executive vice president of strategy and development.
“I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings,” she said in a statement.
Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., based in Stamford, Connecticut, slid less than 1% at the opening bell Friday.
