Bulges, Popcorn Ceiling Removal And Shadow Lines: Tips And Solutions

Common ceiling treatments include popcorn ceiling removal, treatment for joint shadow lines, treatment for dark areas and others. Some of these treatments can be addressed with DIY efforts. Learning the difference between various treatments allows homeowners to get a better view of what is required of them.

Joint Shadow Lines

Drywall ceilings can develop lines on their surfaces. This problem occurs because of a lack of insulation on the top of joists. The joist tops are exposed to low winter temperatures. The wooden joists are not effective insulators and there is a temperature difference between adjacent parts of the ceiling. The difference helps to create the appearance of lines. Condensation occurs because of the lower temperature: dirt and mold become trapped in these wet spots and shadow lines are produced.

Solutions exist even for problems which seem as insurmountable as this one. Homeowners can address this problem. A special paint can be applied to the ceiling and followed up with repairing the insulation on the joists. This insulation should fill spaces between joists in addition to covering those wooden tops which were previously left uncovered.

This treatment, while intricate, can seem less daunting than the task of popcorn ceiling removal (cottage cheese or acoustic ceiling removal), which can include testing the surface through the help of a laboratory and then contacting an asbestos abatement company in case the samples prove dangerous.

Bulge in Plaster Ceiling

Older homes with plaster ceilings may contain bulges which concern homeowners. In older homes, plaster was applied over metal, wood or gypsum lath in order to coat walls and ceilings. Vibrations and water damage to the roof may interact with the substances applied in the plaster placement process. Layers of plaster coating can cause the plaster to break away from structures within the surface and a bulge is produced. A lack of heating can cause even the finish coat to create sags in the wall.

Two methods for repair are available. The DIY method, applying plaster washers, may appeal to homeowners wanting to fore-go the cost of the alternative: contacting a plaster contractor. Valuable resources point to an important difference between a plaster contractor and a drywall contractor, indicating that choosing the inappropriate repair business is a common mistake.

Obviously, the DIY method could entail steps which surpass those involves in popcorn ceiling removal. Yet, if a contractor is involved, popcorn ceiling removal could still equate to more errand work for the homeowner than this treatment would create.