Business Process Outsourcing 101
Business process outsourcing (BPO) is a term widely used in almost all industries. It is practiced in the Information Technology and Communications industry, alongside contact centers and the health sector.
What is business process outsourcing?
Outsourcing is the act of turning to external service providers or suppliers for functions that were previously performed internally. This includes front- and back-office business solutions that are not classified as a company’s core strength. A company’s core competency is whatever it does best: for example, a marketing firm’s core competency lies on marketing per se while an IT company could count software development and testing among its core strengths.
One of the more prominent benefits of outsourcing is cost reduction since it has the ability to significantly minimize a company’s overhead and labor expenses. The business practice also touts tapping a highly professional and experienced workforce, as well as faster implementation, and better quality of service among its primary advantages.
Types of outsourcing
There are generally two types of outsourcing: onshore and offshore.
Onshore outsourcing refers to turning to service providers that are within the same country, but in different locations. An example of this would be a gaming company headquartered in San Francisco, California, that has numerous studios all over America. In this case, the jobs which could’ve been performed in San Francisco were transferred to other states.
On the other hand, offshore outsourcing refers to tapping service providers outside the country. A perfect example of this is Apple Inc., an American company that has manufacturing plants in China.
Both types of outsourcing have their own pros and cons. As an example, onshore outsourcing eliminates the language barrier as both parties speak the same language. However, the cost reduction would be minimal or non-existent as the American standard of living is still in place. Similarly, offshore outsourcing poses a delay on delivery due to the distance, but at significantly reduced costs.
Typically outsourced services
Most Western companies need contact center support in the form of voice- and non-voice-based call centers and technical support services. This refers to customer and technical support across the basic mediums: calls, emails, live chat, and social media interaction.
Also, a lot of business-to-business deals are focused on the IT industry. Many IT service and support functions are outsourced to offshore IT locations as labor expenses are considerably cheaper than they are in the United States. Similarly, many developing countries such as the Philippines, India, and Mexico are rapidly becoming competitive in the IT industry and could be counted upon to produce outstanding services.
These are just some of the commonly outsourced business processes. Some companies focus on providing e-commerce support, data services, content moderation, and a host of other business processes.
Conclusion
Outsourcing a business process helps companies realize their full potential by focusing their attention to their core competencies. After all, why should companies perform a mediocre task related to business processes that are not their specializations, if a highly experienced third party provider is willing to do the service for a minimal cost?
Review of Robert Kiyosaki’s Book Unfair Advantage
As a member of Rich Dad World, I downloaded the online version of this book for a limited time offer only. This book offers many important financial lessons that will make you realize the importance of being in the B and I quadrants, which I like to summarise below.
The school system teaches students to be employees and does not equip them to make sound financial decision. The financial education in schools teaches kids to send money to the government and banks. These kids grows up and not knowing the difference between a good and a bad investment; a good and a bad advice. True financial education enables you to tell the differences and have people send money to you. Many of the billionaires in the top ten of Forbes list do not have a formal education like having a degree. They knew that school is not the place for them to be who they are today.
In the US, taxes is the highest expense for people from the E and S quadrants. Getting the correct tax advice from the right person is key. The right tax advisor should be able to help you reduce your taxes. With the money saved, it could be channelled into other investments to build your assets to generate income. There are three types of income that you pay taxes on:
• Ordinary income – This draws the highest tax rate, i.e. the harder you work for money as an employee or self-employed, you pay more taxes.
• Portfolio income (aka Capital gains) – This draws the second highest tax rate, i.e. the harder your money works for you, you pay less taxes.
• Passive income – This draws the lowest or zero tax rate, i.e. the harder other people’s money works for you; you pay the least or even no taxes.
I agree with Robert that savers are now losers as lower interest are given by banks to save money in the bank account. Ever since President Nixon took the US currency off the gold standards, money has ceased to be money and became debt. Countries race to devalue their money by printing lots of it to help increase their exports to other countries. This increase inflation thereby lowering your purchasing power, i.e. groceries have become increasingly expensive. So, if you are able to use debt to buy assets and put money in your pocket, that is really an unfair advantage. Many people have become poor because they used debt to buy liabilities that takes money out of their pocket, worst of all they think that the liability is asset.
Robert explains why the following pair of words are Oxymoron for those who are not financially educated. An Oxymoron are words that contradict each other. They are 1) Job Security 2) Saving Money 3) Safe Investments 4) Fair Share 5) Mutual Fund 6) Diversified Portfolio 7) Debt-Free. Risk is inversely related to control. If you have less control means risk goes up in your investment. Rich Dad advised Robert to learn three things if he wanted to to be rich like Rich Dad in the B and I quadrants. The three things to learn are:
• Selling (control income).
• Real estate investing (control debt).
• Technical investing (control markets).
All fund managers advice people to diversify in a portfolio of stocks, bonds and Mutual funds. For those without a sound financial education, they would think this is sound advice. However, the fund manager is still putting your money in one asset class which is paper asset. The four basic asset classes that Robert invests in are 1) Business 2) Real estate 3) Paper assets 4) Commodities. The more you learn and know about these asset classes, the more control you have, your risk will be lowered.
Different class of people focus at different places of the Income Statement and Balance Sheet. The poor focus on expense. The middle-class focus on liabilities. The rich focus on assets. The rich don’t work for money, they make their money work hard for them. Applying the three laws of compensation will allow a person to enjoy infinite Return On Investment, leading to tremendous wealth.
I agree with Robert that we need two types of school. One suited for those who wish to be in the E and S quadrant and the other for the B and I quadrant. In Singapore, some efforts are made to encourage entrepreneurship; some courses related to it have been established like “School of Entrepreneurs”. However this is not in the main stream curriculum that leads to the degree program. Hence, I doubt what Robert proposed will not be seen here for a long time till the USA has a break-through in their education system.
Predictive Dialer: A Computerized Autodialing System
A predictive dialer is a computerized automatic system which connects prospects to agents while dialing off of the contact list. The dialer has a huge number of outbound lines and dials phone numbers when an agent is available. Predictive dialers help to remove the frustration of manually dialing numbers that are not valid or do not connect. It easily saves agents time and the company money by making sure the agent has less downtime dialing. The software takes into account the available number of users, number of available lines and uses the predictive dialer algorithm to adjust the system so all agents are busy on connected calls. These measurements that occur deliver a huge level of mathematical competence and success for use in various call centers.
A technology consists of an auto dialing system that connects to more than one agent, has more outbound lines to dial on than the number of agents using the system and dials phone numbers in a fashion to “predict” when a telemarketer will be available. A predictive dialer can increase your productivity and revenue, and most importantly, it is easy to use. It can maximize your sales and sales team. Also, the software allows you to enhance the ability of your marketing agents and the sales person’s ability to maximize and nurture your leads, turning those leads into quality relationships.
The invention of this reliable and efficient technology is a step ahead of the commonly used auto dialer applications. The reason behind this is that, predictive dialers use algorithms to collect call related statistics and time on calls of call center agents. This system can also predict the availability of next call center agent. This also kept close tabs on the opportunity to connect to potential customers. The basic goal in this regard was to reduce idle time as far as possible and achieve more sales. It has basically three different types: VoIP predictive dialers, Hosted predictive dialers and web based dialers. The dialer uses an algorithm to deliver calls. The dialer comes with an ability to manage time zones and call blending. It is also equipped with features like handling ‘do not call lists. The objective of a predictive dialer is to connect an agent with a potential client as soon as a call is completed without wasting any time.
Using this dialer in an industry can result in a dramatic increase in productivity. In places, where computer systems are loaded with huge lists of phone numbers, they play a vital role and greatly help to manage the work load. The dialer goes on increasing and decreasing the number of calls, on the basis of collected statistics, which it is collecting continuously. Predictive dialer software provides flexibility and dials the calls automatically. There are other types in the market, hardware platforms and hosted platforms; however, this software can also be used in conjunction with these. A hosted platform performs the same process but it is internet based.
Your Road Map To Successful Personal Financial Management
With all of the consumerism all around us, managing our finances could be cumbersome. There are a lot of things we can think of to spend our money on. And then, we are left with growing credit card bills and loads of money that we have already spent before we have even earned it. This is no way to manage your finances. No one would claim that he does not want to be a millionaire. That is why lotteries are so popular. Everybody wants to get rich quick. Dreaming of having millions in our bank accounts will not cut it at all. You will not get anywhere by dreaming alone. You have to do something about the way you manage your finances in order to start growing your money to make millions. The key to successful personal financial management is out there for you to discover.
You can find various books and CDs on successful personal financial management. These books tell you exactly what you have to do in order to reach your first million and keep those dollars pouring in. You actually get a road map to financial independence when you read these books. It starts with teaching you to make a change in your mindset. It particularly focuses on making a shift from a spending mindset to a saving and investing mindset. You have to make changes on how you perceive money. These changes in your money belief system will serve to draw money into your life rather than to turn it away. It is important to know the important habits that you can make your own. These habits have a lot to do with understanding your cash flow and being able to manage it in such a way that you end up with more money that is actually working for you and not against you.
