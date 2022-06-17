News
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus doubles down on his demand to players: ‘Get your track shoes ready’
Part of Matt Eberflus’ message to players as they separated for summer break was the same as it was the day he was introduced as the Chicago Bears new coach in January.
“Get your track shoes ready,” Eberflus repeated Thursday as minicamp wrapped up at Halas Hall.
It was both a warning and a promise. When the Bears reunite for training camp next month, every player on the 90-man roster better be ready to merge onto a high-speed entrance ramp toward the regular season.
“Training camp’s not to get in shape,” Eberflus told his players. “You should already be in shape (when you arrive).”
And just for some extra emphasis?
“We will be blowing and going from Day 1,” he added. “That was my main message.”
After only five months on the job, it’s hard to produce much of a detailed progress report on Eberflus to this point. And it will be a while before it’s known whether his philosophies and approach can rescue the organization from a 30-year funk defined by prolonged mediocrity.
But give Eberflus credit for this much. He has been consistent with his messaging and firm in establishing how he wants his team to function. And his demands seem to be resonating inside Halas Hall.
By now, Eberflus’ HITS acronym is easily explained. The Bears, under his watch, will prioritize hustle, intensity, taking the ball away (and taking care of the ball) plus situational smarts. Along with that, Eberflus reminded everyone Thursday, his players must understand how they need to be wired to squeeze the most out of their six-plus weeks of preseason practices.
Blowing and going. Track shoes on.
Obviously, Eberflus won’t be turning Bears training camp into the Olympic trials, challenging players to run the 200-meter dash or the 4 x 100 relay. He isn’t threatening to drain his team with gassers or excess conditioning work either.
On Thursday, when pressed for more detail on how track and football will be married during late-July and August practices in Lake Forest, Eberflus highlighted the focus the coaching staff will put on effort, running to the ball and establishing an unwavering tempo to drills and team work.
Not only that, it will all be graded. And reviewed. And re-emphasized. The need to become an effort-based football team will continue to be hammered home.
“When we look at the tape, we don’t walk by mistakes,” Eberflus said. “We look at it and say, ‘OK, that’s not the right effort we’re talking about.’ Or, ‘That is the right effort we’re talking about. Man, that is the standard!’
“That (creates) a mindful eye for the coaches. The coaches have to pay attention to that. I am the ultimate guy who has got to pay attention to that. But for the coordinators and the position coaches, we’re going to start a certain way and we’re going to finish a certain way. And that’s all standardized.”
Rookie receiver Velus Jones, whose speed is a strength, is eager to get into the blocks for Eberflus’ first training camp next month.
“I know we are going to come in and hit the ground running,” Jones said Thursday. “So I’m going to make sure my body is in shape and make sure my endurance is built up. I’m really excited.”
Added safety Jaquan Brisker: “(We need to) come in ready to work, come in ready to run to the ball, come in in shape.”
Of course, there will be a fine line to all of this. And as a first-time head coach, Eberflus will have to keep a close watch on his team’s physical and emotional fuel tank through the grind of camp, developing a feel for when to push harder and when to ease up. That’s not always easy.
It’s worth noting that former Bears coach Lovie Smith, whose coaching formula and defensive system are things Eberflus draws from regularly, opened his first training camp in 2004 with similar messaging, vowing to engrain hustle and effort into his players with an intense focus on, well, hustle and effort. That initial camp in 2004, however, came with a rash of soft-tissue injury setbacks. And these Bears, given the current levels of talent and depth on the roster, can’t afford any major health-related detours.
Still, Smith’s methodology hit home and helped create an early identity for his teams. The Bears went to the playoffs in 2005, reached the Super Bowl the following season and made the postseason three times in a six-season span. (By team standards, that undoubtedly was a hot streak.)
For Eberflus, a desire to create that same kind of identity and that same kind of momentum is undeniable. And when he was asked Thursday if there was anything with his new team that he felt more comfortable with than he did when he started, Eberflus quickly pointed to the culture that is being established.
“It’s the team coming together. I feel most comfortable with that,” Eberflus said. “We’re able to look each other in the eye and tell the truth and it’s OK. And it’s OK to be wrong. It’s OK to be right. But we’re starting to feel that with the whole group. It’s just honest communication. Man-to-man. Face-to-face. No problems.
“That’s encouraging. You have to have that as a team. You have to be close that way.”
Eberflus also wants his team to understand what it means to truly grind, what it means to empty the tank and what it means to treat every practice rep with the same focus and intensity. And when training camp gets underway next month, there will be little gray area as to how players are expected to practice.
In short, the Bears better be ready to run. A lot.
News
3 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including all players wearing No. 41 to honor Brian Piccolo
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their offseason program with a short practice Thursday morning at Halas Hall.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus talked with the players beforehand about his expectations for their downtime over the next six weeks, saying he wants them to spend time with family, be safe and mindful and get their bodies ready for training camp.
“Training camp’s not to get in shape. You should already be in shape,” said Eberflus, who expects to spend time with his family, read, play golf and reflect on potential challenges in the season ahead.
Here are three other things we learned as the Bears head into their break.
1. All Bears players wore No. 41 at practice to honor the late Brian Piccolo.
The practice fields at Halas Hall were a sea of navy, white and orange No. 41 jerseys as the Bears remembered Piccolo, who died of cancer 52 years ago Thursday at age 26.
At a team meeting in the morning, Eberflus shared the story of Piccolo and teammate Gale Sayers, who were the NFL’s first interracial roommates. Their friendship and support of each other through Sayers’ knee injury and then Piccolo’s battle against embryonal cell carcinoma was the subject of the movie “Brian’s Song.”
Eberflus said he wanted to “honor the legacy and family of Brian Piccolo” and let the players know about his story before they put on the No. 41 jerseys. He addressed the media while sitting next to the 1969 George Halas Courage Award, which was presented to Sayers, who gave it to Piccolo.
“You go back so far, and it’s hard sometimes for them to see the impact of Brian Piccolo (in the) late ’60s there,” Eberflus said. “I just think honoring his life. … He was a really good teammate and he liked to have fun with his teammates. He liked to play practical jokes on them and stuff like that. Just a real man and a real person and a Chicago Bear.”
Joy Piccolo O’Connell, Brian’s wife, and their daughters attended the practice. They usually return to Halas Hall for the annual Brian Piccolo Awards, which go to a veteran and rookie who embody the spirit of Piccolo. Robert Quinn and Khalil Herbert won the awards in 2021. The ceremony also promotes awareness of the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund.
“Amazing just seeing his family there at practice,” rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. said. “It’s just crazy how even when you’re gone, your legacy lives on with your kids and everything, and I felt like that was a real beautiful thing. It was amazing to wear the 41. Definitely a big part of history here.”
2. Velus Jones Jr. is building chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields.
As Jones settled in with the Bears in the seven weeks since they drafted him in the third round, the rookie receiver said it has helped to have his locker next to Fields. That has fostered easy conversations about football and many other subjects.
“Picking each other brains and stuff like that makes it a whole lot easier (to build chemistry),” Jones said. “I feel like that’s part of the connection as well, knowing who your quarterback is outside of football. That makes things much easier when I go to practice as well. He’s depending on me. A lot of guys are depending on me. I’m going to have their backs and do what I can to keep stride in this offense.”
Jones said coaches have moved him around a lot in the Bears offense, and the number of balls thrown his way during OTAs and minicamp has built his confidence.
He already has made an impression on wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who said Tuesday, “He can fly. He can be a playmaker for sure for us.”
Jones likes that his teammates are making such statements about him this early in his career. He said he envisions himself running routes and catching touchdowns before he goes to sleep each night.
“I’m big on manifesting,” Jones said. “So I can picture a lot of great things this season, even on certain plays or certain routes thrown by Justin. I definitely know that I’m not going to let them down. I’m definitely going to be that player they drafted, that guy who’s good with yards after the catch, the guy that makes plays out of nothing.”
3. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker said his knack for the ‘Peanut Punch’ comes from ‘just loving creating turnovers.’
Bears coaches said early in OTAs that Brisker, a second-round pick, showed an aptitude for getting the ball out from opponents.
Brisker said that is both taught and innate.
“That’s the standard around here, so creating turnovers is what we do,” Brisker said. “And that was also in my DNA. I feel like I attack the ball. I attack the ball whether that’s forcing a fumble or whether that’s going for an interception. So I love being around the football and obviously getting it back for the offense.”
Brisker has a list of things he knows coaches want him to work on in the weeks leading up to training camp as he prepares for what potentially be a starting role alongside Eddie Jackson.
“Playing lower, cleaning up my eyes and putting it all together,” Brisker said. “They challenge me to work on one thing at a time.”
News
Childs Walker’s Ravens observations on a spectacular catch by Isaiah Likely, a solid minicamp from Lamar Jackson and more
Isaiah Likely extended every inch of his 6-foot-4 frame and, with one hand, snatched the football out of the air just before it hit the ground.
Referees working the final day of Ravens minicamp ruled the rookie tight end out of bounds, but his athletic display was nonetheless a highlight from the team’s last week of work before an extended summer break.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and coach John Harbaugh both shouted out Likely, a fourth-round draft pick from Coastal Carolina, at their post-practice news conferences. “Tremendous catches,” Jackson said.
James Proche II and Rashod Bateman said the rookie had lived up to his draft billing as an oversized wide receiver. Proche noted that his younger brother goes to Coastal Carolina, so he has watched Likely for several years. “I already knew what he was capable of,” he said.
The Ravens will probably start the season carrying four tight ends: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Likely and fellow fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar. Given the paucity of experienced wide receivers on the roster, one of the rookies could easily become a frequent target for Jackson, who produced his best season in 2019 when he was throwing regularly to Andrews, Boyle and Hayden Hurst.
Likely doesn’t look or move like a traditional tight end, but if he keeps making eye-popping plays downfield and in the red zone — he caught multiple touchdown passes Thursday in addition to the spectacular near-miss — he will see the field come September.
Jackson concludes a solid week
Though he didn’t throw any single pass as spectacular as the downfield beauty he dropped over Bateman’s shoulder on Wednesday, Jackson continued to show the fruits of his offseason work with personal quarterback coach Adam Dedeaux.
He threw with plenty of zip and fine accuracy over the three days of mandatory minicamp, moving with his usual verve despite carrying an extra 10-12 pounds added through offseason workouts. Jackson did not look like a whole new player but like a good version of himself, which is all the Ravens could have hoped for after he skipped three weeks of voluntary team workouts to “grind” on his own.
Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban said he told Jackson he would be able to discern right away if the former Most Valuable Player had worked hard in his time away from the team. “I could tell, in the best way possible,” Urban said Thursday. “Lamar obviously handled his business when he was away from us.”
Jackson and the team’s pass catchers plan to continue that work with sessions at Florida Atlantic University in the weeks before training camp. Talk of the quarterback’s contract negotiations will continue to hang over the Ravens, but from a pure football standpoint, this was a reassuring week of practice from their franchise player.
Veteran tackles ‘a silver lining’
The Ravens continue to express optimism that left tackle Ronnie Stanley will return to Pro Bowl form after he missed all but one game last season.
If Stanley’s surgically repaired ankle does not cooperate, however, they have two experienced players, Morgan Moses and Ja’Wuan James, competing for the opportunity to protect Jackson. Both Moses and James took starter reps at left tackle during minicamp, and though it’s always difficult to judge line play in a minimal contact setting, Harbaugh referred to their presence as a “silver lining” should Stanley’s recovery again prove more difficult than projected.
Neither veteran is regarded as an ideal left tackle, and James has his own injury questions to answer, having played just three games since 2018. But the Ravens do have more options to patch their offensive line than they did a year ago.
Harbaugh also offered encouraging words for rookie tackle Daniel Faalele, who again struggled with fatigue Thursday despite relatively cool temperatures. Faalele, listed at 380 pounds, is one of the largest players in NFL history, and Harbaugh said he’s carrying “good weight” but that “he’s working his way into NFL-type conditioning as a tackle.”
Harbaugh has criticized players publicly for poor conditioning, but he’s taking a more measured tone with the mammoth fourth-round pick from Minnesota.
Faalele was one of several offensive linemen (James and guard Ben Powers were also guilty) to commit false starts Thursday, a sin Harbaugh will be less patient in addressing if the trend persists into training camp.
Hayes makes his case
Second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was a summer star last year before suffering through a lost rookie season undermined by injuries.
With edge rusher snaps there for the taking, the fifth-round pick from Notre Dame is back to making a strong impression this offseason. He blew past tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith to get after the quarterback Thursday, a day after he picked off Jackson.
Hayes has an assortment of quality rush moves to go with his physical tools, and he played with consistent fire over the last three days, talking trash to the team’s offensive linemen at one point. As Harbaugh noted, his next step is to translate these summer flashes to training camp and eventual game action. The Ravens, still short a veteran edge defender, could use his help.
Hoop dreams
Jackson and fellow quarterbacks Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley (Tyler Huntley was resting because of shoulder tendinitis) had a good old time competing to drop 25-yard outs into a long, narrow net that Urban used to hone their accuracy.
They clanged several throws off the rim at the top of the net, but only two — one by Jackson, one by Hundley — settled into the nylon. “We were, like, four-for-a-thousand,” Jackson said afterward, though he enjoyed the competitive element of the warmup exercise.
At one point, safeties Chuck Clark and Tony Jefferson wandered over to take their best shots. Both came up well short. “Y’all go back to the other field,” shouted running back J.K. Dobbins, who had stuck his head out of the training room to watch.
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson knew WR Marquise Brown might be traded. The move still ‘hurt.’
When Lamar Jackson picked up his phone for a call from John Harbaugh, he didn’t really believe his head coach. Harbaugh said the team was considering trading top wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — one of Jackson’s best friends on the team.
“I was just listening to him and he was saying we’re thinking about trading,” Jackson said Thursday in his first news conference since January. “But I didn’t really buy into it. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is just conversation.’”
It was more than conversation. The Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. The Ravens would later trade back two spots with the Buffalo Bills and select center Tyler Linderbaum, the presumed starter this year.
After the trade, Brown said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he wasn’t happy in the Ravens’ system.
“I let [Jackson] know again [toward the end of last season], like, ‘Yeah, bro, I can’t do it,’” Brown said. “And it’s not really on Lamar. Like, I love Lamar. It was just, the system wasn’t for me, personally. I love all my teammates, I love the guys, but it was just something I had to think about for myself. The Ravens — we both handled it the right way. I didn’t go out and make anything public. I just kept it in-house, kept working and, you know, it all worked out.”
Jackson and Brown would often drive to games and practices together. Jackson said he didn’t have a memory of talking about Brown’s frustrations in the offense. Instead, they partied in the car listening to music.
So even with the call from Harbaugh, Jackson was surprised on draft night when news of the trade became official.
“When it actually happened, I’m like, ‘What the [expletive],” Jackson said. “But it’s all good, it’s part of the business.”
His viral “WTF” tweet on draft night was partly related to the Brown trade, Jackson said.
The conversation Harbaugh had described clearly had led to a deal in the plans before the draft began. Brown made an appearance at the Cardinals draft party in Arizona just a few minutes after the trade was announced.
Jackson said several times that he knows the NFL is a business and he’s felt chemistry building with new top receiver Rashod Bateman entering his second season in the NFL.
But losing Brown remained surprising to him. Brown was drafted in the first-round in 2019, a year after Jackson’s first-round selection, to be the young quarterback’s top receiver. In three years with the Ravens, Brown had 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. In 2021, Brown had 1,008 receiving yards and started 16 games, both career highs.
So while Jackson feels confident with the players here, he’ll miss his close friend.
“I was hurt because that’s my boy,” Jackson said.
