News
Chicago Cubs’ losing streak hits 10 games with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres
The Chicago Cubs’ losing streak reached 10 games Thursday with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres before 30,096 on a sweltering afternoon at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs (23-40) fell into a last-place tie with the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central. And it doesn’t get any easier this weekend as the defending champion Atlanta Braves come to town riding a 14-game winning streak.
Keegan Thompson faces the Braves’ Charlie Morton on Friday in the series opener.
The stumbling Cubs were outscored by a combined 49 runs in back-to-back series by the New York Yankees (28-5) and Padres (41-15). According to Cubs historian Ed Hartig, it’s the team’s worst run differential in back-to-back series in franchise history, breaking a record set in 1999.
The 1999 Cubs were outscored by a combined 47 runs by the Milwaukee Brewers (17 runs) and Philadelphia Phillies (30) in back-to-back series in late June and early July. The Phillies scored 41 runs in the three games, the most since the franchise came into existence in 1911.
When the Cubs lost 6-2 in the finale in Philadelphia, keeping the Phillies under double digits was treated as a moral victory.
“It feels like we won,” general manager Ed Lynch said in the postgame clubhouse.
The Cubs’ loss to the Padres on Thursday — completing a four-game sweep — also meant they were outscored by at least 20 runs in back-to-back series for the first time in 143 years, according to Hartig. The last time that happened was in September 1879, when the Providence Grays outscored the Cubs by 20 runs (29-9) and the Boston Braves by 23 (31-8).
News
Minnesota says state unemployment hit record low 2% in May
Minnesota on Thursday reported a record low monthly unemployment figure of 2% for May, citing records going back to 1976.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development said the state gained a net 6,600 jobs in May, up 0.2% from May of last year on a seasonally adjusted basis, and following the addition of a revised 11,700 jobs added in April. Minnesota has now gained jobs for eight months in a row, the department said.
“Minnesota’s on course to continue adding jobs — if employers can find workers to fill them. We’re still down more than 75,000 people in our labor force since before the pandemic.” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a statement. “That’s why we’ve launched our ‘Summer of Jobs’ campaign to highlight the many opportunities in the job market, and to help employers find workers in labor pools they may have previously overlooked.”
The unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 2% in May, a decline that was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment, DEED said. The labor force participation rate — measuring those working and actively looking for work — rose from 68.3% to 68.4%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6% in May and the labor force participation rate ticked up a tenth of a point to 62.3%.
The state’s private sector gained 7,500 jobs, up 0.3% year-on-year, and compared with a revised 11,000 in April. The U.S. gained 390,000 jobs, up 0.3% from April to May, with the private sector adding 333,000 jobs, also up 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
DEED said its Summer of Jobs campaign includes job shadowing some of the best-paying in-demand jobs available in the state, including manufacturing, health care, technology and beyond. It will also share best practices and opportunities for employers to find talent in groups too often overlooked, such as immigrant communities, Minnesotans with disabilities, and people recently released from correctional facilities. The campaign kicked off in Mankato this week..
Employment recovery has not been consistent for all Minnesotans: Black and Hispanic Minnesotans continue to experience higher unemployment rates than white Minnesotans, based on 12-month moving averages to help even out inconsistencies due to small sample sizes. Both Black and Hispanic Minnesotans have higher labor force participation rates than white Minnesotans, at 69.9% for Black Minnesotans and 79.6% for Hispanic Minnesotans and 68.4% for white Minnesotans.
News
Wisconsin baseball: St. Croix Falls loses to Cuba City in Division 3 title game
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — The St. Croix Falls baseball team’s hopes of championship history evaporated in a two-inning span.
The Saints, making their first state tournament appearance in 74 years, saw Cuba City erase a one-run deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in sixth for an 8-4 victory in the Division 3 championship game on Thursday.
“I really believe that we put St. Croix Falls baseball on the map in a good way,” Saints coach Matt Vold said. “Just really proud of them. They brought the community of St. Croix Falls together. I’m just really happy and proud of how they competed.”
St. Croix Falls (26-3), which had not allowed a run in five postseason games up until Thursday’s title game, took its first lead, 4-3, with two runs in the third. Brayden Olson reached on an error, and Brady Belisle tied it with a triple to left-center. Tyler Olson followed with a sacrifice fly to center.
But the fourth-ranked Saints were unable to add on against Cuba City right-hander Blake Bussan, who allowed seven hits and three walks before reaching his pitch limit after 6 2/3 innings.
“When we took the lead, usually with this crew, they just keep on going,” Vold said. “They talk about ‘all pedal, no brakes,’ and that’s usually what they do. So, I was a little surprised by that. I think some of that was being on the big stage. There was a little bit of tightness.”
Cuba City (23-4), which ousted top-ranked Amherst 2-1 in the semifinals, scored three in the fifth off St. Croix Falls starter Dylan Smith for a 6-4 lead. The Cubans added two more in the sixth on a bases-loaded passed ball and bases-loaded walk.
Smith allowed seven runs, six earned, on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
“Our approach was stay back, make contact with it and make them have to make plays,” Cuba City coach Steve Graber said. “They’re a good defensive team, but put it in play and see what happens, and we did that.”
Cuba City centerfielder Will Busch stymied the Saints with several sensational plays, including a sliding grab of Belisle’s liner in the fifth with the leadoff runner aboard.
“That centerfielder made multiple insane catches,” said junior Brayden Olson, who tossed a five-hit shutout in Wednesday’s 8-0 semifinal win over defending champion Kenosha St. Joseph. “Multiple diving catches that would have been down if any other centerfielder had been out there.”
After five straight shutout victories, the Saints fell behind 2-0 in the first.
The Saints got one back in the bottom half on a one-out double down the left-field line by Adrian Scott and a two-out single by Belisle.
The Cubans made it 3-1 in the second on a walk and two singles. St Croix Central again answered on an RBI single by Oliver Schmidt.
The title was the first for unranked Cuba City, whose only other appearance was a runner-up finish in 1955.
St. Croix Falls, which lost in the sectional final last season, had only three seniors — Schmidt, Sam Glenna and Cole Rutledge — on the roster for its for trip to state since 1948.
“I’ll tell you what, that team is loaded,” Graber said of the Saints. “That team will be back here.”
News
NCAA Tourney hero says getting drafted by Knicks would be “a dream come true”
On the biggest stage, Ochai Agbaji did it better than anybody in his draft class.
And in about one week, he’ll find out how much stock NBA teams place on the NCAA tournament.
“I think it adds a lot of value. People don’t notice how hard it is to get to that spot in general,” said Agbaji, who won the national title with Kansas and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. “To win that make that many games. And to also play those games with the utmost pressure. Just being on the stage of the Final Four is the most pressure in basketball itself. But being in front of those people and in that atmosphere is unlike any other. But I think it’s harder than people see.”
Agbaji finished his predraft workouts with a stop Thursday at the Knicks training facility, where he was the top prospect in a group of six. He’s projected as a pick in the 10-to-20 range, a status reinforced by the teams he visited before New York – Washington (10th pick), Chicago (18th), OKC (12th) and Cleveland (14th).
The Knicks own the 11th pick and, if they don’t trade up, will miss top target Jaden Ivey of Purdue, who is destined for the top-5.
Agbaji is a skinny wing shooter who, at 22 and a senior last season with the Jayhawks, is among the older prospects. That’s typically a detriment to a players’ perceived ceiling, but Agbaji said he feels more NBA ready.
“The level I’ve been competing at and the level I’ve been going against the last four years helps prepare me for the league better than others,” he said.
Agbaji “was on the fence” about declaring for the NBA draft last year when he was a second rounder. But he returned to Kansas and the gamble to return paid off.
Agbaji improved in all categories as a senior, most impressively with a 3-point shot that he nailed at a 41% clip last season. It remains his development focus.
“I do believe that I’m one of the better shooters,” he said. “But obviously feel like I can’t shoot the ball well enough. So just transitioning to the next level as far getting my shot off, getting my shot off quicker and still being consistent in that is something I’ve been working on.”
Interestingly, the Knicks had five of the previous 18 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Players on their roster (Carmelo Anthony, Joakim Noah, Wayne Ellington, Kemba Walker and Ryan Arciadiacono). Agbaji has already played twice at MSG, including a spectacular 29-point performance in a victory over Michigan State.
He’s hoping to make such MSG highlights a commonplace.
“That would be amazing (to be drafted by the Knicks),” said Agbaji, who dined with the team’s front office on Wednesday night. “Being in the city, being in Madison Square, playing under Coach Thibodeau, it would be a dream come true.”
SMITH-SONIAN
Jabari Smith is probably the No. 1 pick and he’s definitely not slipping past No. 2.
The Auburn stretch power forward said he only worked out for the teams choosing first and second – Orlando and Oklahoma City, respectively – and plans to keep it that way until draft night.
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are also projected as top-3 picks, but Smith has crowned himself the jewel.
“I think I’m perfect because of my ability to affect both sides of the ball and my ability to knock down shots and affect winning at such an early age,” Smith said. “I feel like that’s why I’m the No. 1 pick.”
Smith, who averaged 17.1 points as a freshman last season, was impressed by OKC executive Sam Presti during his visit.
“Just his vision to getting back to where he was with that (Kevin Durant) and (Russell Westbrook) team,” Smith said. “He sees it going in the right direction and that was real promising for me.”
Chicago Cubs’ losing streak hits 10 games with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres
