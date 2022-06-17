News
Childs Walker’s Ravens observations on a spectacular catch by Isaiah Likely, a solid minicamp from Lamar Jackson and more
Isaiah Likely extended every inch of his 6-foot-4 frame and, with one hand, snatched the football out of the air just before it hit the ground.
Referees working the final day of Ravens minicamp ruled the rookie tight end out of bounds, but his athletic display was nonetheless a highlight from the team’s last week of work before an extended summer break.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and coach John Harbaugh both shouted out Likely, a fourth-round draft pick from Coastal Carolina, at their post-practice news conferences. “Tremendous catches,” Jackson said.
James Proche II and Rashod Bateman said the rookie had lived up to his draft billing as an oversized wide receiver. Proche noted that his younger brother goes to Coastal Carolina, so he has watched Likely for several years. “I already knew what he was capable of,” he said.
The Ravens will probably start the season carrying four tight ends: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Likely and fellow fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar. Given the paucity of experienced wide receivers on the roster, one of the rookies could easily become a frequent target for Jackson, who produced his best season in 2019 when he was throwing regularly to Andrews, Boyle and Hayden Hurst.
Likely doesn’t look or move like a traditional tight end, but if he keeps making eye-popping plays downfield and in the red zone — he caught multiple touchdown passes Thursday in addition to the spectacular near-miss — he will see the field come September.
Jackson concludes a solid week
Though he didn’t throw any single pass as spectacular as the downfield beauty he dropped over Bateman’s shoulder on Wednesday, Jackson continued to show the fruits of his offseason work with personal quarterback coach Adam Dedeaux.
He threw with plenty of zip and fine accuracy over the three days of mandatory minicamp, moving with his usual verve despite carrying an extra 10-12 pounds added through offseason workouts. Jackson did not look like a whole new player but like a good version of himself, which is all the Ravens could have hoped for after he skipped three weeks of voluntary team workouts to “grind” on his own.
Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban said he told Jackson he would be able to discern right away if the former Most Valuable Player had worked hard in his time away from the team. “I could tell, in the best way possible,” Urban said Thursday. “Lamar obviously handled his business when he was away from us.”
Jackson and the team’s pass catchers plan to continue that work with sessions at Florida Atlantic University in the weeks before training camp. Talk of the quarterback’s contract negotiations will continue to hang over the Ravens, but from a pure football standpoint, this was a reassuring week of practice from their franchise player.
Veteran tackles ‘a silver lining’
The Ravens continue to express optimism that left tackle Ronnie Stanley will return to Pro Bowl form after he missed all but one game last season.
If Stanley’s surgically repaired ankle does not cooperate, however, they have two experienced players, Morgan Moses and Ja’Wuan James, competing for the opportunity to protect Jackson. Both Moses and James took starter reps at left tackle during minicamp, and though it’s always difficult to judge line play in a minimal contact setting, Harbaugh referred to their presence as a “silver lining” should Stanley’s recovery again prove more difficult than projected.
Neither veteran is regarded as an ideal left tackle, and James has his own injury questions to answer, having played just three games since 2018. But the Ravens do have more options to patch their offensive line than they did a year ago.
Harbaugh also offered encouraging words for rookie tackle Daniel Faalele, who again struggled with fatigue Thursday despite relatively cool temperatures. Faalele, listed at 380 pounds, is one of the largest players in NFL history, and Harbaugh said he’s carrying “good weight” but that “he’s working his way into NFL-type conditioning as a tackle.”
Harbaugh has criticized players publicly for poor conditioning, but he’s taking a more measured tone with the mammoth fourth-round pick from Minnesota.
Faalele was one of several offensive linemen (James and guard Ben Powers were also guilty) to commit false starts Thursday, a sin Harbaugh will be less patient in addressing if the trend persists into training camp.
Hayes makes his case
Second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was a summer star last year before suffering through a lost rookie season undermined by injuries.
With edge rusher snaps there for the taking, the fifth-round pick from Notre Dame is back to making a strong impression this offseason. He blew past tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith to get after the quarterback Thursday, a day after he picked off Jackson.
Hayes has an assortment of quality rush moves to go with his physical tools, and he played with consistent fire over the last three days, talking trash to the team’s offensive linemen at one point. As Harbaugh noted, his next step is to translate these summer flashes to training camp and eventual game action. The Ravens, still short a veteran edge defender, could use his help.
Hoop dreams
Jackson and fellow quarterbacks Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley (Tyler Huntley was resting because of shoulder tendinitis) had a good old time competing to drop 25-yard outs into a long, narrow net that Urban used to hone their accuracy.
They clanged several throws off the rim at the top of the net, but only two — one by Jackson, one by Hundley — settled into the nylon. “We were, like, four-for-a-thousand,” Jackson said afterward, though he enjoyed the competitive element of the warmup exercise.
At one point, safeties Chuck Clark and Tony Jefferson wandered over to take their best shots. Both came up well short. “Y’all go back to the other field,” shouted running back J.K. Dobbins, who had stuck his head out of the training room to watch.
()
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson knew WR Marquise Brown might be traded. The move still ‘hurt.’
When Lamar Jackson picked up his phone for a call from John Harbaugh, he didn’t really believe his head coach. Harbaugh said the team was considering trading top wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — one of Jackson’s best friends on the team.
“I was just listening to him and he was saying we’re thinking about trading,” Jackson said Thursday in his first news conference since January. “But I didn’t really buy into it. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is just conversation.’”
It was more than conversation. The Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. The Ravens would later trade back two spots with the Buffalo Bills and select center Tyler Linderbaum, the presumed starter this year.
After the trade, Brown said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he wasn’t happy in the Ravens’ system.
“I let [Jackson] know again [toward the end of last season], like, ‘Yeah, bro, I can’t do it,’” Brown said. “And it’s not really on Lamar. Like, I love Lamar. It was just, the system wasn’t for me, personally. I love all my teammates, I love the guys, but it was just something I had to think about for myself. The Ravens — we both handled it the right way. I didn’t go out and make anything public. I just kept it in-house, kept working and, you know, it all worked out.”
Jackson and Brown would often drive to games and practices together. Jackson said he didn’t have a memory of talking about Brown’s frustrations in the offense. Instead, they partied in the car listening to music.
So even with the call from Harbaugh, Jackson was surprised on draft night when news of the trade became official.
“When it actually happened, I’m like, ‘What the [expletive],” Jackson said. “But it’s all good, it’s part of the business.”
His viral “WTF” tweet on draft night was partly related to the Brown trade, Jackson said.
The conversation Harbaugh had described clearly had led to a deal in the plans before the draft began. Brown made an appearance at the Cardinals draft party in Arizona just a few minutes after the trade was announced.
Jackson said several times that he knows the NFL is a business and he’s felt chemistry building with new top receiver Rashod Bateman entering his second season in the NFL.
But losing Brown remained surprising to him. Brown was drafted in the first-round in 2019, a year after Jackson’s first-round selection, to be the young quarterback’s top receiver. In three years with the Ravens, Brown had 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. In 2021, Brown had 1,008 receiving yards and started 16 games, both career highs.
So while Jackson feels confident with the players here, he’ll miss his close friend.
“I was hurt because that’s my boy,” Jackson said.
()
News
Marlins to introduce ‘Bottomless Brunch’ Sundays beginning June 26
Brunch and bottomless mimosas will be part of a pregame offering coming soon to loanDepot park, beginning June 26, when the Marlins host the New York Mets at 12:05 p.m.
The Marlins’ “Bottomless Brunch” offer will feature bottomless mimosas, sodas, one brunch entrée and side, cafecitos and cortaditos as well as admission to the game.
Brunch will be held pre-game at the Recess Sports Lounge and will be available for two hours prior to pitch.
Following the game against the Mets, the next brunch event will be held on Aug. 28 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Individuals must be 21 years of age or older to purchase tickets.
Tickets can be purchased at mlb.com/marlins/tickets.
()
News
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood
By MATTHEW BROWN and BRIAN MELLEY
RED LODGE, Montana (AP) — This gateway town to Yellowstone National Park has become a dead end, a casualty of the severe flooding that tore through one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes.
The unprecedented flood has closed the entire park and forced the evacuation of 10,000 visitors. And towns like Red Lodge that lead to Yellowstone’s northern entrances and rely on tourists passing through could suffer for the rest of the summer.
Officials have said the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer after miles of a major road in the park were washed away.
Red Lodge is probably cut off for the rest of the summer because of damage to the route known as Beartooth Pass.
“Every single business, no matter what you’re selling, relies on the traffic for the pass,” Chris Prindiville said as he hosed mud from the sidewalk outside his shuttered cafe, which had no fresh water or gas for his stoves.
At least 88 people were rescued by the Montana National Guard from campsites and small towns, and hundreds of homes were damaged by muddy waters. One large house that was home to six park employees in Gardiner was ripped from its foundation and floated 5 miles (8 kilometers) downstream before sinking. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.
Many of the remote towns in southern Montana are facing the loss of tourist dollars, but Red Lodge is facing a double disaster. It will have to clean up the damage done by the deluge to parts of town and also figure out how to survive without the summer business that sustains it for the rest of the year.
“The winters are hard in Red Lodge,” Prindiville said. “You have to make your money in the summer so you can make it when the bills keep coming and the visitors have stopped.”
The town was under a boil-water advisory, and trucks supplied drinking water to half of the town that was without it. Portable toilets were strategically placed for those who couldn’t flush at home.
The Yodeler Motel, once home to Finnish coal miners, faced its first shutdown since it began operating as a lodge in 1964. Owner Mac Dean said he is going to have to gut the lower level, where 13 rooms flooded in chest-high waters.
“Rock Creek seemed to take in its own course,” he said. “It just jumped the bank and it came right down Main Street and it hit us.”
Yellowstone is one of the crown jewels of the park system, a popular summer playground that appeals to adventurous backpackers camping in grizzly country, casual hikers walking past steaming geothermal features, nature lovers gazing at elk, bison, bears and wolves from the safety of their cars, and amateur photographers and artists trying to capture the pink and golden hues of the cliffs of the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone and its thundering waterfall.
All 4 million visitors a year have to pass through the small towns that border the park’s five entrances.
The flooding —- triggered by a combination of torrential rain and rapid snowmelt — hit just as hotels around Yellowstone were filling up with summer tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months.
President Joe Biden declared a disaster in Montana, ordering federal assistance be made available.
The season had started well for Cara McGary who guides groups through the Lamar Valley to see wolves, bison, elk and bears. She had seen more 20 grizzlies some days this year.
Now, with the road from the town of Gardiner into northern Yellowstone washed out, the wildlife is still there, but it’s out of reach to McGary. Her guide business, In Our Nature, is suddenly in trouble.
“The summer that we prepared for is not at all similar to the summer that we’re going to have,” she said. “This is an 80% to 100% loss of business during the high season.”
The flood is another setback for businesses like Gardiner-based Flying Pig Adventures, which guides rafting trips on the Yellowstone River.
It’s a blow not unlike how COVID-19 shut down Yellowstone two years ago, reducing the park’s June 2020 tourist visits by about one-third before they rebounded over the rest of that summer.
“We’re definitely a resilient company. We’ve got a very tough crew,” Flying Pig Adventures co-owner Patrick Sipp said. “But it’s devastating. You just hate seeing stuff like that in the community. We’re just hoping that we can get back out there relatively soon.”
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, has faced criticism from Democrats and members of the public for being out of the country during the disaster.
Spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in a statement Wednesday that the governor had left last week on a long-scheduled personal trip with his wife and “is returning early and and as quickly as possible.” The statement did not say where the governor was.
in his absence, Montana’s Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras signed an emergency disaster declaration on Tuesday.
___
Melley reported from in Los Angeles. Associated Press journalists Brittany Peterson in Red Lodge, Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report.
Childs Walker’s Ravens observations on a spectacular catch by Isaiah Likely, a solid minicamp from Lamar Jackson and more
AdSense Alternatives – How To Make Money Without Google AdSense
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson knew WR Marquise Brown might be traded. The move still ‘hurt.’
The Different Types of PIP
Marlins to introduce ‘Bottomless Brunch’ Sundays beginning June 26
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood
Learn How You Can Start Your Own Online Business Without Building And Hosting Any Website
Using an Auto Attendant For Better Customer Service
Class 4A baseball semifinal: Farmington 7, Maple Grove 5
Stillwater prison guard, inmate indicted on meth distribution scheme
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara