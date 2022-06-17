Finance
China’s Inscrutable Currency Strategy
The move by China’s central bank to drop the yuan’s rigid peg to the dollar on the day of my return after a three-week trip to Asia left a host of questions unanswered. The basket of currencies that will allegedly determine the value of the yuan going forward was not disclosed. What sort of band the currency will be allowed to fluctuate within is not at all clear. The 2% revaluation in the currency on Thursday followed by a slight strengthening on Friday week may actually encourage further short-term speculation since most economists believe the yuan is undervalued by roughly 10% to 20%. With $1 trillion of trade transactions each year and hot money capital inflows equivalent to 5% of its GDP, the uncertainty concerning the Chinese currency is high.
Not In the Mainland
In the near term, this uncertainty gives investors an opportunity to benefit not just from the expected strengthening of the Chinese currency but the overall rise of Asian currencies against the dollar. In early 2005, I advised clients that the Euro’s rise against the dollar was over and that Asian currencies would be the next area to appreciate versus the dollar. It may turn out that many of your best China investment options don’t involve investing in mainland Chinese companies at all.
Direct Currency Approach
The cleanest direct currency play on the expected rise in the yuan (also referred to as the renminbi) is to open a renminbi currency account at Everbank. A leading online bank ranked “Best of the Web” by Forbes, Everbank offers a variety of world currency accounts as well as FDIC backed three and six month CD’s which offer attractive rates.
Direct iShare Approach
Another direct equity China play is through the China iShare (FXI) that tracks the FTSE/Xianhua China 25 index that is comprised of 25 of the largest and most liquid China names. FTSE is a UK based index company and Xianhua is a China based media company.
All of the 25 stocks included in the China iShare are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Some of them are incorporated in mainland China (H shares) and some of them are incorporated in Hong Kong (red chips). The total market capitalization of the index is $170 billion. The broadest Xinhua China index includes 1,355 listed companies with a total market cap of $550 billion.
To put this in perspective, the average market capitalization for a company in the S&P Global 100 Index is $70 billion. Again, that’s for one company. The China iShare provides good exposure to three key sectors of China: energy (20%), telcom (19%) and industrial (18%). This concentration can be viewed as a plus or a minus depending on your perspective. For example, some smart investors are placing a bigger bet on China’s consumer markets. The top five companies represent 40% of the index. The annual operating expenses of the China iShare are only 0.74% compared to 2% plus for other alternatives out there including actively managed Asia and greater China region funds. Keep in mind that most of these companies are still largely controlled and owned by the Chinese government.
Indirect Approach
The best way to invest in China may be through more indirect vehicles that benefit from Chinese growth and its currency moves. One example of an indirect investment in China is through the Hong Kong iShare (EWH). It has sizable allocations to Hong Kong real estate (33%), utilities (17%) and banking (16%). Having just returned from a trip to Hong Kong, it seems clear to me that real estate markets have a way to go before becoming too pricey. Supply is inflexible and even if prices rise as expected 30% during the next 18 months, price levels will still be about 50% below where they were in 1997. Being the last Asian currency pegged to the dollar should encourage capital inflows. Furthermore, the Hong Kong market has been much more successful than the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges signaling that it will be China’s financial capital for the foreseeable future.
Indirect Currency Play
China’s move last week will also increase pressures for a number of other undervalued Asian currencies to appreciate. To compete with the China export machine, many Asian countries have resisted letting their currencies rise but now they have a bit of room to maneuver. The Malaysian ringgit was released from its peg to the dollar last week and it rose 0.7% the first day. While currency appreciation will somewhat dampen export growth it will also reduce the cost of rising energy import costs and analysts expect the economy to grow 5.5% this year. The easiest way to invest in Malaysia is through the Malaysia iShare (EWM) which tracks a basket of leading companies listed on its exchange. Another attraction – the annual fee for the Malaysia iShare is only 70 basis points.
The Play for the Informed
Malaysia is oftentimes overlooked by investors even though it has progressed quietly but remarkably from a relatively poor producer of raw materials to a bustling and broadly diversified middle income country.
Malaysia, positioned along the strategically important Straits of Malacca , should be on every investors radar screen for the following reasons:
It has little external debt and healthy foreign exchange reserves. In area, it is slightly larger than New Mexico.
Canada?
Another smart indirect China play would be to invest in the Canada iShare (EWC). The Chinese are going on a buying spree investing in Canadian energy companies and recently plunked down $2 billion to build a thousand mile pipeline from Alberta tar sands to port on the west coast and onward to Beijing and Shanghai. The Canada iShare tracks the MSCI Canada Index that has 40% exposure to Canada’s energy and materials sector.
Starbucks?
And what about Starbucks (SBUX) as a China play? Starbucks has about 9,000 stores worldwide and in the first quarter of 2005 its sales were up 27% and revenue exceeded $100 million. It entered the Chinese market in 1999 and has about 300 stores that have performed beyond expectations. The company hopes to expand to 30,000 stores and China is a key part of its expansion strategy. With 250 million Chinese approaching middle-class and millions of new affluent status conscious youth, Starbucks expects that before long China will be its second most important market. During my recent trip to China trip, I visited ten Starbucks stores and all of them had brisk activity with a lot of young Chinese enjoying not only coffee products but the higher margin specialty drinks. Think the Chinese will always prefer tea? Japan shows that when income levels reach certain tipping points, consumer preferences change from tea to coffee. Starbucks always looks expensive but many great companies always are. Starbucks investors have made 43 times their investment in its 1992 IPO and revenue was up 27% in July.
China represents an enormous opportunity for long-term investors but an indirect approach may be the smartest strategy.
Next week: find out what is the next great Asian Bull Market in the 21st century – hint” It’s not China!
Carl Delfeld is head of the global advisory firm Chartwell Partners and editor of the Chartwell Advisor and the Asia Investor Intelligence newsletters. He served on the executive board of the Asian Development Bank and is the author of The New Global Investor (iUniverse:2005). For more information go to http://www.chartwelladvisor.com or call 877-221-1496
A Bird’s Eye – View of The Expanding KPO Opportunity in the Health Care Domain
As the BPO industry grows, expands and starts seeing the flat of the growth plateau, it also creates more space for the KPO segment. The workforce has matured, accessibility to higher education, infrastructure, technology and technical awareness has increased; and the industries that earlier outsourced only their call centers or data entry related functions, now have started offshoring their other higher end processes.
The industry has seen the trend in IT, F&A, Travel, Legal Documentation, Banking and what not. And the latest area now being exposed to the KPO leverage is Health Care. The fact why the health care industry has been hesitant about the entire outsourcing mindset is that health is one of those areas where a minor error could cost a life. And so the necessary expertise is far higher than any other business segment.
However, the latest human resource countries where offshore solutions are offered, have a lot of medics and paramedics who are well qualified and capable of additional certifications etc. in order to meet the demand of the expertise the health care industry requires. Add to it the ability to merge this medical expertise with business expertise and six sigma KPO certifications; it is no longer about just medical transcription.
The Possible Clients
The three major types of clients who will outsource their services can be:
- Sellers (drug manufacturers and clinical research companies)
- Payers (third party alliances, health insurance companies)
- Service providers (doctors, hospitals, health groups, lab groups etc.)
Service Leverage
KPOs have a variety of end – to – end services to offer to their clients in the health and fitness segment. Some of these are –
- Medical Billing
- Medical Coding
- Medical Transcription
- E-Learning.
- Legal services.
- Healthcare knowledge management.
- Patient research.
- Healthcare training and consultancy.
- E-Marketing.
- Health insurance verification.
Skillset Leverage
KPOs can benefit the healthcare sector with the help of the following skills that their employees have –
- Data mining and data analysis to generate meaningful understanding
- Research skills
- Data documentation & presentation and report generation. The various kinds of reports that KPOs can handle are – progress notes, operative notes, discharge summaries, telephonic and web chat consultations, consultation history, independent medical evaluation, physical exam note etc.
- Conceptual and theoretical stronghold
- Specialization in applicative usage of theory
- Hardware and software proficiency
- Workflow management
- Deadline regulated efficiency
- Quality control
Cost Arbitrage
One of the major advantages of any offshore service providers whether they are a BPO or a KPO, is that they bring the advantage of reduced costs for you. This means that this money can be utilized in the core business area. The cost arbitrage doesn’t just include the reduction in overhead expenses, but also helps in some shifting from a CAPEX model to an OPEX model. Further, the margins and profits increase drastically as the costs are reduced.
Outsourcing Leverage
It is not just about the kind of services and the skill set that outsourcing has to offer to the health care industry. Nor is it only about the cost arbitrage either. It is about multiple benefits all together. Here are the benefits –
- Trained professionals
- Operational Efficiency
- Cost, time and energy saving
- Recruitment and management ease and comfort
- Standards and quality work
- Strict time lines and service level standards
- Business Continuity
- High accuracy and ensured compliances
- Innovative and experienced approach to business and management
- Regular and smooth feedback, appraisal and response time benefits
- Improved cash flow and collections
- Ability to expand as and when required
- Loss minimization
Challenges
- Expectation setting
- Investment in case of setting a captive unit
- Higher stakes
- Relatively lower level of administrative control
- Confidentiality concerns
- Risk management issues
- Head crunch
Criminal Defense – What You Should Know Before You Hire An Attorney
How to Hire a Criminal Defense Lawyer
Years ago there was a famous financial planning commercial that portrayed an average looking guy in his pajamas positioning a butter knife by his chest at the breakfast table while talking on the phone to someone explaining how to do the incision. For a brief few seconds, the screen splits to reveal the person on the other side of the phone call was a surgeon. At this point, our dumbfounded man at the breakfast table bluntly exclaims: “Shouldn’t you be doing this?” And, in doing so, noted the obvious point: we rely upon professionals to handle vital matters. In that case, surgery to those properly trained to do so. The same holds true for when your liberty is on the line. If your life or a loved one’s freedom is in peril, you need a criminal defense lawyer.
Amazingly, there are some people who, when faced with the threat of rotting within the bowels of jail, will choose to handle the matter themselves or seek the assistance of a friend who has a friend who practices some sort of law but knows the prosecutor. Meanwhile, others rightly believe they need professional help but take on the search as if they were shopping for a deal on paper towels at Walmart. This too is the wrong approach. When it comes to picking your surgeon, the man packing your parachute, or the person protecting your freedom, please do not “bargain shop”. Trust me; you will pay in the end. It is far better to pay a little more money up front than to pay with your life in the end. At the end of the day, it’s only money and, if you are free and working, you can easily earn the money you spent on your defense back but, if you go to jail the few pennies you earn a day won’t amount to much even after serving a long jail sentence.
I realize that most law abiding citizens do not have a successful criminal defense lawyer on “speed dial”. Lawyers aren’t created equally. We come in all shapes and sizes. But, there is a common misconception that graduating from law school and passing the bar exam infuses you with some form of inner knowledge that makes you capable of handling any legal matter. This simply isn’t so. Think about it, if your head hurt and you had a persistent nose bleed, would you call your dentist? Podiatrist? Probably not. Instead, you’d probably call an internal medicine doctor or a neurosurgeon because those doctors are trained for that precise problem. The same should be said for your attorney.
I am a criminal defense lawyer. As a New Orleans prosecutor, I prosecuted well over a hundred cases ranging from drug possession to murder. Now, as a defense lawyer, I am proud to handle some of the most famous state and complex federal prosecutions in our area. I do not write wills. Don’t call me about a pending bankruptcy. I have no idea how to handle those cases and I will do neither of us any favors if I use your case to learn.
Amazingly, some lawyers are so desperate for business that they put themselves out there practicing every type of law imaginable. Please be wary of any attorney proclaiming that they handle “no fault divorces”, “slip and falls” and “death penalty cases.” I’ve spent many hours, indeed years, honing my craft. The person defending your life should too. Remember the old adage “jack of all trades and master of none”? You owe it to yourself to hire a professional devoted to their area of law that you need. I believe those lawyers who seemingly take all cases do so because they need the money to pay their light bill. You will do yourself a service by staying clear of these folks.
One thing you must realize is that lawyers are salesmen. So, just like your tour through the used car lot, you must keep your guard up and not fall for gimmicky slogans and B.S. sales pitches. I suggest you sort out the real trial lawyers from the pretenders and ask the following questions:
1. Do you try cases before juries and, if so, how many have you brought to trial? Real trial lawyers try cases. Fake trial lawyers claim they try cases.
2. What experience do you have with this kind of case? Remember, all lawyers aren’t created equal. Do you really want your homicide case handled by a person specializing in traffic court? I wouldn’t want my liberty to serve as someone else’s “learning curve”!
3. What percentage of your practice is devoted to criminal defense? I’d be wary of general practitioners. I enjoy criminal defense. I know nothing about property disputes, wills, or the nuances of regulatory law. Just like you wouldn’t want me litigating your servitude rights case, you wouldn’t the town’s top divorce lawyer picking the jury for your armed robbery trial. Let’s be honest, one person cannot possibly master multiple unrelated areas of the law. There is truth in the old saying, “jack of all trade, and a master of none.”
4. What kind of access will you have to the lawyers? Some folks take your fee and disappear. I personally have no problem providing my cell phone number to a client. We assign a dedicated paralegal to every file who can answer basic questions about the case if necessary. We provide the client with copies of any pleadings that are filed in the case and promise to review the materials with them; even if they are incarcerated. This raises another point: we routinely visit with jailed clients and accept their collect phone calls. If your potential lawyer is not easily accessible, you may want to re-consider. But, at a bare minimum, you should know the level of access you will receive for your money.
5. Clearly communicate your goals. Expectations are important. If you have a desired outcome in mind then it is imperative you communicate that to your lawyer. A disaster will occur if you desire a dismissal of charges but the lawyer is thinking “quick guilty plea.” Be clear. And, expect the lawyer to advise you whether your goal is realistic. Please, keep in mind, that some folks out there will say anything in order to get your money. If any grandiose claims are made, demand that they be placed into writing. I promise you’ll see some quick back peddling. Please note: no lawyer can guarantee outcomes.
If your potential lawyer engages in any of these activities, leave immediately:
1. The Guarantee: No lawyer can guarantee an outcome. Countless families have hired our firm after originally engaging an attorney who said, “pay me x, and Mr. Client will get out of jail.” If it were only that simple. When you hear those words, demand the promise be placed into writing along with a clause for a full refund if the promise cannot be fulfilled.
2. No receipts or Scope letters: Be wary of any lawyer not willing to outline the precise scope of their representation and the fees involved. If you do not get a commitment on scope and fees, please do not act surprised when requests for more cash keep coming and you are left to feel that the case is not progressing as you anticipated. Also, be highly suspicious of any lawyer who will not provide you with a receipt for payment accurately reflecting the balance owed. Any lawyer refusing to do so is probably a lawyer who pockets cash “off the books.” Our firm gives receipts and reports every penny earned in fees. We don’t believe in “high interest loans from the IRS.”
3. Solicitation: It is unethical for any lawyer to directly solicit your business. Advertising is permitted but is subject to stringent regulations and scrutiny. A lawyer cannot call you or knock on your door saying ‘I know you were arrested and I can help.” If this happens, slam the door or hang up the phone. This conduct will get the lawyer disbarred. Also, think about it, if a lawyer is willing to engage in an unethical practice to get your business, what quality of representation do you think you will receive?
4. Promotes Influence: Any lawyer that heavily focuses their practice on criminal law will be familiar with the prosecutors and judges. We know them all. There is nothing special about that. Please do not be misled by “I know the Judge” or “the prosecutor and I are friends”. I do not know a judge or prosecutor willing to do anything illegal to help your case. Any suggestion to the contrary is a federal crime for bribery and public corruption. At best, knowing the prosecutor and judge will provide background information on how they handle similar cases and resolve the important legal issues. Nothing more. So, don’t be fooled by attorneys who brag about being golf buddies with the judge.
The bottom line is that you owe it to yourself to go and get the best criminal defense attorney you can afford if you are under investigation. Be wary of people making “pie in the sky” promises and make sure you communicate your expectations. Most people should be able to find quality representation at an affordable price. Once your list of candidates narrowed, you should lean towards choosing from those qualified lawyers with whom he feel comfortable. After all, you must trust this person and the advice they give. Your life depends on it.
10 Ways the USD Affects World Markets
The United States is the world’s strongest and largest economy. US currency remains dominant over other global currencies in the international markets. The behavior of the US Dollar impacts global markets significantly, culminating to both positive and adverse consequences in these markets.
Here are 10 ways that the USD affects world markets:
- A stronger USD slows down trade in the international markets. A stronger USD weakens the other currencies in global markets, making it more expensive to purchase dollar-denominated commodities.
- However, these markets also get excited if they are exporting to the United States. The stronger dollar causes depreciation of the local currencies in these markets, creating inflation of the domestic currencies.
- When the USD rallies against other currencies, demand shifts from the United States market to the global markets, hence increasing economic and financial activity in the global markets.
- A stronger USD also attracts capital inflows in foreign direct investment (FDI) and other investment from USD investors to these markets. This is mostly experienced in developing countries where the markets are emerging markets with high economic growth rates.
- Capital inflows in USD in these foreign markets spur economic activities such as lending, employment, and consumption, hence stimulating growth in these markets.
- Commodities such as precious metals and oil in the international market are quoted in USD. Therefore, the performance of the USD determines the cost of living in world markets. The consequences of a weaker USD to these markets include lower gas prices while a stronger USD makes the gas more expensive to purchase for the consumer.
- Global financial markets monitor the USD closely to ascertain the spot price for fast moving commodities. Any fluctuations in the USD trigger a series of sales and purchases of these commodities in speculation of either outcome based on the behavior of the dollar.
- A hike in the Federal Reserve rate causes the dollar to become more expensive for investors. This can trigger capital flight from these markets; slowing growth and reducing demand for USD-denominated products.
- Also, high-interest rates can reduce USD liquidity and subsequently reduce investment, resulting in job losses and a global recession as recently experienced in the 2007 global recession.
- As a reserve currency and standard international currency in most countries, the interest rate of the USD determines the cost of financing foreign debts for the global markets. The foreign exchange rate of the USD determines interest paid and the accessibility of credit in the world financial market while still having an impact on the balance of payment based on the USD reserves held by an entity.
