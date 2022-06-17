Finance
Chiropractic Care and Accident Treatment Recommendations
What to do after an accident in Panama City FL (Chiropractic or Medical)
Accidents happen. But finding the right doctor and treatment should not be an accident. After an accident you are faced with many challenges not the least of which is how to find the right doctor to fix your problems.
Commonly people first seek care at the local emergency room most commonly Bay Medical or Gulf Coast Hospitals and if the injuries sustained are significant then this is where the person should indeed go. People should remember these emergency rooms are designed to evaluate how serious your problem is and determine if the injuries that you have sustained are life threatening. Emergency rooms are not designed to render treatment for non life threatening conditions such as are commonly seen after an accident. If your condition is not an emergency then most often the ER will give you some short term medications and release you with instructions to follow up with another doctor if you continue to have problems. Many times soft tissue injuries such as torn ligaments, sprains and strains as well as concussions are underestimated by the patient. Left untreated and unchecked these injuries can lead to permanent damage and lifetime consequences.
At this point, patients can become confused about their treatment and get lost in the shuffle of what to do. They are constantly besieged by advertisements by lawyers telling them to come and see them and OPEN a claim and are then being called by insurance carriers trying to get them to CLOSE the claim ( sometimes for a few pennies). The question that needs to be answered BEFORE you make a decision is “AM I INJURED” and is the treatment of these injuries going to be short or long or permanent? Your insurance person cannot answer that question nor can any attorney that you see. The only person that can truly answer these questions is a doctor who is trained in the evaluation and detection of both the obvious injuries and the more subtle injuries that can occur in motor vehicle accidents.
So which kind of doctor? This may depend on where you live and what is available in your area but typically it should be someone who has the following qualifications and services:
1) Experience: The doctor should be familiar with trauma cases and how to treat them as well as be able to articulate the process of recovery so the patient understands their treatment. Look for doctors who have received additional training in this area and who have treated these types of cases for some time. Chiropractors are commonly used for the types of trauma that relate to the neck and back injuries sustained in a car accident but other doctors may be necessary to achieve full healing such as neurologist, orthopedics, and pain management physicians. Look for offices that offer not only Chiropractic treatment but also maintain a Board Certified pain management physician on staff to help in the evaluation and treatment of significant injuries. Look for Accident reconstruction training and applied spinal biomechanics training in the doctors resume as well as certification to perform Impairment Ratings per the American Medical Association guidelines.
2) Services: Does the office offer the types of services that I will need? Many different types of treatment can be useful in the restoration and repair of the types of injuries seen in motor vehicle accidents. Does the office have a fully maintained pain management suite with state of the art equipment including a C-arm fluoroscope (video x-ray machine) which allows the doctors to see directly the source of the pain and allows documentation of what procedures are being done. Look for a state of art decompression table, the DRX9000C which allows doctors to treat not only injuries to the cervical spine but also the lumbar spine for herniated discs and spinal degenerative changes. A full line of physical therapy should be offered from directed exercises to Ultrasound, Electrical Muscle Stimulation and Interferential current and cold laser treatments.
3) Does the office accept these types of cases: Many doctors will not accept cases that have the possibility of litigation including car accident cases. You need to know this before waiting weeks to see a doctor just to find out that will not even accept the auto insurance and just bill your regular insurance our you personally. A good office works with all carriers in the area and also works with local and out of state attorneys if needed to make sure that you receive the treatment that you need.
4) Will the doctor work with attorneys or go to court? This can be key in many cases. In this area of Bay County we see commonly that doctors get initially involved in cases but when the case seems like it may go to court they back off of the case and leave the patient without a doctor to substantiate their injuries. This leaves the patient and the attorney in a real situation and should never be done. Ask if your condition requires that you go to court will the doctor take time out to testify on your behalf.
Picking a doctor in Panama City or anywhere in the country as you can see can be a daunting experience and most people are subjected to such much misinformation that finding the right treatment can at sometimes seem impossible but with a little time and research hopefully you will choose properly. The choice can change the direction of your life as improperly treated or neglected joint injuries commonly become permanent problems that can plague you for life but a multidisciplinary treatment program can help you to repair and heal at the greatest possible capacity and save a neck or back from lifetime of pain.
Finance
Is Competition a Destructive Force in Society?
Everything comes with positive and negative sides, especially if we talk about competition. On one hand, it brings plenty of hopes and advantages, while on the negative approach, it conveys ruinous jealously and gaucherie. Most people believe that competition makes their life more challenging and tricky.
One of my classmates at schooling level was often confused that why other students race with him in academics. He was an above-average student, who used to attain good marks and attention of teachers with the help of his brilliancy and knowledge, but he never was the topper in the class. I firmly believed that he was the most intelligent student of the class. Even after this, he never managed to get overgenerous marks, as he never believed in competition, in competing with other students. This approach never let him achieve what he wanted, because he never competed with anyone, as he believed that he would get whatever is in his mind, with the help of his knowledge and experience. Though, he succeeded initially in his career, but later on, his entrants, at his workplace, were blessed (or let us call it ‘cursed’) with competitive mindset, who were ready to take over his profile. They competed with him, which my friend never liked. So he started moving to new organizations and this is the sole reason behind the instability in his life. However, I still believe that he is going to get a great life ahead, but he needs to originate his competitive creature from his deep inside.
Why People Think Competition is Destructive
When I spoke to my friend about his non-competitive approach, he told me, “I hate jealously, where a person is ready to the cut the throat of others just for the sake of his betterment.”
Well, jealously is the only bad thing about competition. Otherwise, it is something, which has evolved the human race, from trees to mars. Without competition, the society would not have progressed to this height.
Why Competition is the Necessity
I strongly believe that – for a better environment and lifestyle, competition is necessary in the society. There are eight billion people on the planet. Without competing with others, you can not achieve what you want, as there are thousands of other people, who also desire to achieve the same. You can capture the scene of competition at schools, workplaces, markets, economy, and businesses, and even in your family. In the following snippets of the article, I have described some of the positive impacts of competition on our society – you can not keep away from these affirmative factors.
End of monopoly – It is a consumer-driven market, where monopoly is the greatest nuisance. When there is only one market player, there occurs domination, in which, the seller sets (hikes) the price of its poor-quality goods and services. If there will be other players, as well, in the market, there will be a healthy competition, which will pull down the exceedingly high prices. It will be beneficial for the society to have access to low-priced (and good-quality) goods and services.
Innovation – Due to antagonism, manufacturers will enforcedly prepare innovative products in order to earn their unique identity in the market. For instance, it was the competition (between US and Russia), which piloted the human space exploration program in the decade of 1960s. Additionally, competition also encourages political leaders to work in their constituencies.
Growth and Development – Competition promotes the growth and development of the nation and society. When hoping for a sustainable economy, finance minister lays the foundation of growth and development programs for the nation. This plan is made to take over the economy of some other the nation.
Finance
American Women In Prison
Women’s issues abound in today’s society. Working and raising children alone, dating in a cyber world, the glass ceiling, equal pay for equal work, women’s rights, and humanitarian issues, are only a few of the leading topics, in the discussions about things that are important to women today (DuBois & Dumenil, 2005). What seems to be forgotten, or is at least, rarely spoken of, is the issue of women in prison, and why the numbers are rising, at such an alarming rate (Sabol, Couture, & Harrison, 2007).
The American prison population is the largest, in the free world (Bartollas, 2002). Yet, America is still considered, to be the land of the free! How do we maintain our position, as the supporter of individual freedom, when we imprison more people than any other nation, in the Western world (Bartollas, 2002)? Hmmm, how does that work? The Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that, one of every fifteen people will serve some type of sentence, in a county, state or federal facility, at some point in their lives (2008). If you take the 23 May 2008 figure, of 304,153,715 people, in the United States, it means that at least 20,276,914 Americans, will be sentenced to a term behind bars, during their lifetime (U.S. Census Bureau, 2008). It is common knowledge, that the majority of the prison population, consists of African American males, but, the reality is, that women of all ages and races, are included in these numbers (Bartollas, 2002).
This is why, the most alarming statistic, is the growth of the women’s prison population. The Women in Prison Project, developed by the New York Correctional Association, has published a fact sheet, demonstrating that the number of women in New York prisons alone, increased by 645 percent between the years of 1973 to 2007 (this is not a typo). Truthfully, this is more than a drastic increase, which supports the contention that this has become a critical women’s issue, in today’s world. These women are daughters, sisters, wives, and most importantly they are also mothers, who are trying to raise their children, many of them alone. This fact adds to the crisis of the issue; where do these children go when their mother is arrested and incarcerated?
Logically, many of these children will go to the parents of the women, who are arrested. Unfortunately, these are the same parents that abused or neglected the mother, sending her into early parenthood, confusion, low self esteem, and drug use/abuse, to nullify the pain of her childhood memories (Kail & Cavanaugh, 2007). Now these displaced children, will face the same dysfunctional situations that their mother’s faced, as they grew up (Kail & Cavanaugh, 2007). Why do the courts believe that a person, who failed their own child, will succeed with a grandchild? Ideally, these grandparents have matured, learned from their errors, and improved their parenting skills, before their grandchildren are placed in their home. However, many of them have not changed, and still exhibit the same dysfunctional parenting methods, they used with their own child (Kail & Cavanaugh, 2007). Consequently, the courts must develop a follow up system, to consistently monitor these displaced children, if a repeat of the problems that led the mother to her criminal activities is to be avoided.
The Women In Prison Project, reports that more than 70 percent, of these women are incarcerated for non-violent, drug or property crimes; rather than for a violent, life threatening offense (2007). Consequently, these women are not a danger to the community, in reality; they are more of a danger to themselves, and the children they are trying to bring up, with or without, their fathers. Rather than putting these women into cages, and putting the children into risky situations, including foster care, or group homes; it makes more sense, to provide education, vocational training, life, and parenting skills, to insure their success as parents, and productive members of the community (Kail & Cavanaugh, 2007). Unfortunately, the prison system today, does none of these things. Today’s prisoners, are warehoused and contained, until their release date, at which point they are returned to society, many of them with no supervision of any kind.
It is to this end, that prisoner release and after-care programs are critical. It is difficult to understand, how society seems to expect that upon release from prison, these women are going to be miraculously cured; no longer suffering from drug dependency or low self esteem issues. Society appears to imagine, that these women, will suddenly have the skills, to insure that they can obtain the kind of productive employment that was not available to them, when they were arrested and convicted. Does society truly believe that the punishment of living behind bars, where the women will be faced with unimaginable trauma, and isolation; will suddenly eliminate all of the pain, memories, trials, and tribulations that they endured in their childhood; and that they will miraculously become productive adults when the prison gates swing open? It is said that the true test of sanity is when a person continues to do the same thing but expects a different result each time. Is this not what is happening, when society continues to incarcerate offenders, teaches them nothing, and then releases them back into society in the same or worse condition, than they were in at the time of their first arrest?
Taking a look at what changes, when a woman is sentenced to prison, might help answer some of these questions? The reality is, they lose their children, their homes, any job they might have had, and any property they might have owned, and then they experience isolation, greater than most people, can even imagine (Bartollas, 2002). It is difficult, at best, to imagine the brutality, loneliness, and sense of loss that a woman faces, when they are incarcerated (Bartollas, 2002). Does it really make sense to believe that these things will cure addiction, provide education and life skills, or teach quality parenting skills to these women? No! Sentencing someone to serve time in a prison facility, does nothing to create rehabilitation, or produce restitution, to their victim (Bartollas, 2002). It does provide them with very valuable lessons, in cruelty, better criminal methodology, and creates an anger that is often vented on the children, that they reclaim upon their release (Roberts, 2005). What this does is create yet another generation of American’s who will turn to drugs, alcohol, and violence to shield themselves from their painful past.
Why does this matter? Many more children are affected, displaced, and separated from their custodial parent, when a woman goes to prison, than when a man is sentenced to serve time (NY Correctional Association, 2007). The Women In Prison Project states, that only about “44 percent of the men who are incarcerated actually lived with their children, at the time of their arrest” (NY Correctional Association; pg.1, 2007). It is not a good situation, for the children of any convicted felon, but more children are affected by the imprisonment of a mother, than by the incarceration of a father (NY Correctional Association, 2007). Regardless of whether the child’s mother or father is incarcerated, these children develop their own unique set of childhood issues, because of that incarceration (Siegel & Welsh, 2005). Studies have demonstrated that children, whose father is incarcerated, often try to follow in their father’s footsteps, because, they believe that serving time in prison, is a normal part of becoming a man (Siegel & Welsh, 2005). When a single or custodial mother is incarcerated, not only does the child suffer the loss of a male role model, but they also suffer the loss of their security, nurturing, and most often their primary caregiver (Siegel & Welsh, 2005). The good news is that when the sentence is served, and their parent is released, many of these children are returned to that parent, and everything will be alright, from then on, right? WRONG! Not only, does the child have a new set of issues and problems, they must learn to cope with; the incarcerated parent has suffered the indignities of living in a cage. This often leads to even worse anger issues, which can lead to a return to drug use/abuse and their previous criminal behaviors are subsequently repeated, and may lead to another arrest and period of incarceration (Bartollas, 2002).
There are two ways to earn a release from prison. One way, is to serve the bulk of the time a person is sentenced to, and then earn a release without any supervision, assistance, or support (Bartollas, 2002). Many offender’s feel that this is the better way, because, they are not placed under the control of a parole officer (Bartollas, 2002). The other way to earn a release from prison is to qualify for an early release, called parole (Bartollas, 2002). When an offender is released on parole, ideally they are supported by their parole officer as they reintegrate into the community. The parole officer’s intentions are supposed to be, community safety, and insuring a successful return to society, while providing assistance, guidance, and supervision to their clients (Bartollas, 2002). In this way, the system helps to keep the community safe, while reducing the overwhelming prison population (Bartollas, 2002). Today, however, it appears that many parole officers are so overloaded that simple supervision is nearly all they can manage (Bartollas, 2002). These heavy caseloads create the need for the officer to put in inhumane hours, causing exhaustion and leading to distraction, rather than assistance for their clients (Bartollas, 2002). Consequently, instead of working with their charges; the parole officer, may appear to be, more interested in finding a technical violation, that will allow them to return their charge to prison, thereby reducing their caseload (Bartollas, 2002). To this end, some parole officers, appear to be very strict, with their clients, even insisting that they take any available employment, regardless of whether it provides sufficient income to support the family or not.
Whether an offender serves the bulk of their sentence, and earns an unsupervised release, or is released on parole, there is little, if any help available for them in the community (Bartollas, 2002). If the released offender does not have family waiting, and willing to take them in, and give them a place to live, they could be in serious trouble. Most offenders are released, with a “kick out” fund, of one hundred dollars. They are expected to make this money last; until they find a job, shelter, food, and clothing and to support their daily needs, until they can earn their first paycheck. Anyone who has paid a month rent, gone grocery shopping recently, or tried to get a telephone and electricity turned on, knows how impossible it is to survive, for even one week, let alone the standard two weeks, to a first paycheck, on one hundred dollars. It simply cannot be done.
Consequently these released offenders are often expected to live in homeless shelters, seek assistance on the street, beg for change, or stand in line at a soup kitchen, just to eat, until they can find work, and earn a paycheck. Not to mention that finding work, with the label of “felon,” is harder than just finding work, in today’s unstable economy. How is this mother supposed to reclaim her children when she cannot care for her own needs? How does she shelter and feed them, even if she can get them back? What choice does she have? Many times the only choice that these women see is to return to their criminal activity, and the cycle begins again. How does society expect these women to be proper mothers, care for their children, and stay away from the drugs that numb the feelings of hopelessness and loss when they face these conditions upon their release?
If there is any hope of keeping these women from just returning to the life of drugs, abuse, and crime that they were living when they were arrested, there has to be a program designed to keep them free. This program must teach them basic life skills, educate them, show them ways to earn a living that does not involving criminal activity, and teach them how to handle the responsibilities of parenting, so that their own children do not follow in their footsteps.
This is a serious women’s issue requiring immediate attention. Everyone must become involved in the community corrections programs, donate their time and services to mentor and teach these women a better way. Without programs of this nature there will never be any hope, of dropping the currently out of control rate of incarceration; of America’s daughters, sisters, wives, and mothers. Supporting community corrections, lobbying for better community assistance programs, and helping after-care facilities to acquire the funding and the residences needed to help these women is a full time job for many, and there is still not enough help to make any difference. This article is a challenge to all women, can you help? Can you give a few hours a day to mentor another woman, can you teach someone how to work in a productive environment, or can you teach cooking and parenting skills? If so, then yes, you can help.
Bridge To Tomorrow, Inc. is a fledgling aftercare facility, located in Fort Myers, Florida. They hope to provide housing for released offenders, who will pay rent by helping to provide upkeep and maintenance on the property for the first few months, and then pay a reduced rate rental after that. They want to provide courses in life skills, budgeting, parenting, and simple survival skills to released offenders, so that there is some hope of preventing them from a need to return to criminal behavior. In addition, Bridge To Tomorrow, Inc. hopes to fund scholarships, provide job skills, and even plans to provide a list of employers, who are willing to hire ex-offenders prior to their release from prison, so that the offender has a job, starting the day after their release. Finally, it is important that there are crisis intervention services, mental health services, and drug and alcohol counseling, available to these released offenders. These services are critical so that their transition back into the community, and their transformation to a productive member of society, can be completed with the least amount of trauma possible.
Finance
Healthy Food Low Budget? Try Pulses
So you want to eat healthy food on a low budget? Well who wouldn’t? – But in these hard times that’s not so easy is it? If money is tight and time to prepare nutritious family meals is limited, it’s all too easy to get drawn into buying unhealthy high fat pre-packaged foods. These often look like the cheapest option – but is that really the case, and what is their true cost in terms of our overall health and well-being?
Pulses are an excellent way to improve the quality of our diet, and the great thing is they also allow us to save money into the bargain. Pulses are the family of foods that include dried beans, dried peas and lentils. They are high in fiber, high in protein, low in calories and can help to lower cholesterol, so all in all they are simply a great health food which is also satisfying and cheap.
But surely dried beans take an age to prepare with all that soaking and boiling? – That’s certainly true, but these days all good supermarkets stock a wide range of tinned pulses which are equally nutritious, still very cheap and also very quick to prepare. For example, my own Easy Bean Stew Recipe from preparation to on the table takes me no more than half an hour (see link below).
It would be quite wrong however to discount dried beans and pulses just because of the preparation time, after all they are so cheap that I always keep a stock of various types in my store cupboard for when I’ve had the time to plan meals ahead. Planning is the key point here, if I know I’m going to make a bean dish tomorrow, I just put the beans in a bowl of water before I go to bed. As soon as I get in from work the next day, I change the water put them on the cooker to boil and they’re ready to incorporate into my meal by the time I’m ready to start the main preparation. Really easy, but just needs a little forethought.
Aside from their inherently healthy properties, pulses also improve our diet in other more subtle ways. Pulses are generally very filling, so to balance that out we are usually inclined to need less meat in the dishes we create with pulses. This can reduce the overall bad-cholesterol quantity in the meal, but also by bulking out stews, soups and casseroles, pulses can also make the same amount of expensive meat fill more plates which is again no bad thing. Taking this a stage further, pulses have traditionally formed the basis of some of the very best of vegetarian dishes, so if you’ve been looking for a way to cut down on, or cut out meat completely, pulses are the way to go to achieve this.
If like many of us you are currently struggling to make ends meet, and the weekly shopping budget never quite seems to fill the shopping cart, then why not let pulses help you out a little? Your family probably already loves a good chilli con-carne full of nutritious red beans, so you’re half way there. Why not try out my Easy Bean Stew Recipe or get experimenting with some different types of beans and lentils and a few herbs and spices? With a little effort you could easily add a whole new repertoire of tasty dishes to the family menu. They don’t even have to know that you saved a bundle whilst providing them with healthy food on a low budget!
