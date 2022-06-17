News
Class 4A baseball semifinal: Farmington 7, Maple Grove 5
The defending Class 4A state champion and top-ranked team all season, Farmington suddenly couldn’t do anything right early in their state tournament semifinal game against No. 3 seed Maple Grove.
Starting a game suspended by weather on Wednesday in the second inning, the Tigers quickly fell behind 5-0 on a combination of hits and errors.
“Error after error,” Farmington third baseman Ethan Coyer said. “They made contact and made us make plays, and we had four errors.”
But Farmington didn’t panic. The Tigers had rallied in the sixth inning to beat Park Cottage Grove in the quarterfinals, and they did it again on Thursday at CHS Field.
With his team down 5-3, Coyer started the bottom of the sixth with a walk, and Luke Walton all but ended the game with a grand slam that cleared the high wall in right field as the Tigers advanced to Friday’s championship game with a 7-5 victory over the Crimson.
The Tigers (23-4) will play the winner of the afternoon game between No. 2 Stillwater and unranked Chanhassan in the championship game at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
“We really feel like this is our time,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said, “and that’s how they played.”
Tyler Borlik pitched 4⅔ innings of relief to keep the hard-charging Crimson at bay, and Walton, the Tigers’ No. 9 hitter, had barreled up a fastball in his previous at-bat, hitting a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center field to drive in Farmington’s third run.
Borlik, meanwhile, has yet to give up an earned run in 22⅓ innings this season, Graff said.
Facing a fresh arm with one out and the bases loaded in the sixth, the junior second baseman worked a 3-1 count and waited for his pitch.
“He had kind of a side-arm delivery, which really matches up with my swing,” Walton said. “I hoped it had some top spin and would carry. I took my time running to first because I knew it had a shot.”
And then some. With a favorable wind, the ball cleared the high wall in center, about 360 feet from home plate, and the fence on top of it before bouncing on the home-run porch deck.
“On those counts — 3-1, 2-0 — you know the pitcher has to come to you,” said Walton, one of the few non-seniors on Farmington’s roster. “He was still throwing mainly fastballs, and he threw me one low right in the middle of the strike zone.”
The Crimson (20-5) opened a 4-0 lead in the second inning, the big hit coming from first baseman Hunter Gerber. With the bases loaded and one out, the junior hit a line drive into right field to score two. A third run scored on a fielding error, the Tigers’ third of the young game, as Maple Grove seized the early momentum.
But Farmington chipped away with three runs in the fourth inning before Maple Grove reliever Michael Ross came in with the bases loaded and stanched the bleeding. The junior right-hander retired the side 1-2-3, allowing only one run on Walton’s sacrifice fly to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 5-3.
Then came the sixth and a leadoff walk from Coyer, who reached on an error and scored in the fourth. He started the Tigers’ two-run, game-winning rally against Park on Tuesday with a leadoff double in the sixth. This time, a walk was enough.
“I knew we needed runners. Taking a walk there was huge,” he said. “I knew the bottom of the lineup would do the job. They’ve been really helping us since sectionals and have come up big in the last couple of innings.”
After a strikeout, No. 7 hitter Dominic Vogel singled to center, then No. 8 hitter Drew Conrad singled to right to load the bases for Walton. In the Tigers’ two state tournament games, those three batters are a combined 9 for 14 with four runs scored, a walk and seven RBIs.
But it was Walton’s clout that rang the loudest so far for the Tigers.
“With the count in his favor, Wally waited for the pitch he wanted and put a big swing on it,” Graff said. “He wasn’t cheated.”
Stillwater prison guard, inmate indicted on meth distribution scheme
A guard at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater and an inmate serving a murder sentence were involved in a romantic relationship while they ran a methamphetamine operation inside the prison, according to federal charges filed this week.
A federal grand jury indicted corrections officer Faith Rose Gratz, 24, of St. Paul, and inmate Axel Rene Kramer, 35, on charges for their alleged roles in a drug distribution scheme that was carried out at the state’s largest high-security prison from at least January until early April of this year.
Gratz and Kramer each face one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Gratz also faces one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The federal indictment filed Wednesday further details pending charges brought against Gratz in Washington County District Court in April stemming from the same alleged prison drug distribution scheme. According to the indictment, the drug operation was discovered in early April after prison officers found Kramer’s cell phone, which Gratz had given to him.
Gratz and Kramer exchanged hundreds of text messages with each other about the drug distribution conspiracy and about their romantic relationship, including talk about getting married once Kramer was done serving his prison sentence. Gratz’s cell phone number was saved in Kramer’s phone as “Bbygirl.”
Kramer in June 2010 was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the killing of 20-year-old Alberto Samilpa Jr., who was found shot and stabbed to death north of Windom, Minn. Kramer was one of four men who reached plea deals and were convicted of second-degree murder in the killing.
INDICTMENT
The federal indictment alleges Kramer obtained “wholesale quantities” of prepackaged methamphetamine from sources of supply outside the prison. After Kramer and an unindicted co-conspirator inmate worked with the drug suppliers to arrange meet up times and locations, Gratz would pick up the drug packages.
Gratz then used her position as a prison guard to smuggle the drugs into prison and give them to Kramer while she was on duty guarding him, according to federal prosecutors. Gratz did this on approximately six different occasions.
Gratz also smuggled into the prison multiple cell phones that she gave to Kramer and warned him about upcoming searches of inmates’ cells so Kramer could hide his phone and drugs to avoid detection. Kramer used the cell phones to communicate with people inside and outside the prison and to carry out his drug distribution network from within the prison.
After finding Kramer’s cell phone, prison officers confronted Gratz on April 8 when she arrived for work. When they served a search warrant, they found half a pound of methamphetamine under the back seat of her car, according to court documents.
Gratz later admitted to bringing about six packages of methamphetamine to the inmate during the previous four months. She said at first she didn’t know what the packages contained, but admitted later learning the packages contained narcotics.
‘DEEPLY TROUBLING’
The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, Bayport police and the Minnesota Department of Corrections, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Initial appearance dates in federal court have not been scheduled for Gratz and Kramer.
Washington County prosecutors have charged Gratz with one count of felony sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Gratz is next scheduled to appear in county court July 21.
Nicholas Kimball, a spokesman with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, did not immediately provide details on Gratz’s job status or history. After the county charges were filed in April, Kimball released the following emailed statement:
“These allegations are deeply troubling and are not indicative of the incredible work done by corrections staff every day to make Minnesota a safer place to live. Smuggling illegal drugs into a prison presents a grave risk to staff and the incarcerated population, and we will continue to cooperate fully with this case.”
UCF ‘the team to beat’ for Chaminade-Madonna OL Elvin Harris
Chaminade-Madonna offensive lineman Elvin Harris took his first-ever official visit to UCF this past weekend and afterward put Gus Malzahn’s program on the top of his college list.
“UCF is the team to beat right now,” said Harris, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound starting lineman who helped the Lions capture the Florida 3A state title last season.
Harris has seen his recruitment pick up this spring landing all nine of his scholarship offers since the end of February. The Knights jumped in the race for Harris on May 11.
“It’s been really amazing to realize that someone is offering you a scholarship,” Harris said. “You’re going to be debt-free. All you have to do is continue to do your work and football is going to lead you to better education.”
Less than a week after receiving an offer from UCF, Harris locked in his official visit to the Orlando school to get a better feel for the campus and the surrounding area.
“What stands out to UCF about me is the city,” Harris said. “Coming to Orlando, I learned a lot about it. There’s no NFL team here so UCF is the NFL team basically. There’s a lot of support around it.”
Harris also met Malzahn for the first time.
“I actually didn’t know he was that tall,” Harris joked. “I always thought that he was short seeing him on TV by Cam Newton, you would think he’s short but he’s tall.
“It was just fun to be around him,” Harris added. “He’s a good person. I went to his house to eat breakfast. He welcomed everyone with open arms. It was just lovely there.”
During the visit, Harris was hosted by redshirt senior reserve offensive lineman Chidoziri Maghiro.
“It was fun to see college players who play the same position as me,” Harris said. “He was teaching me stuff that I can do to help me grow as a person and player. I was watching how he carries himself in the community.”
Harris also spent time with UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand, who shared more than just football knowledge.
“He’s a great guy and a great coach,” Harris said. “I learned some of his background and some of the players that he’s coached.
“One of the fun facts that I learned is coach Hand knows how to cook,” Harris added. “He was telling me how he can throw down a brisket. I’m going to have to try that out.”
While some recruits are told they’ll fit into a certain role once in college, Harris said he’s open to offensive tackle or guard at the next level.
“I’m a versatile guy so wherever I can fit on the field, that’s where I want to play,” he said.
Harris likes the fact that Hand, who served as the offensive line coach at Texas from 2018-20, has worked previously in the Big 12 Conference — which is where UCF is headed in 2023.
“That’s a huge impact going to the Big 12,” Harris said. “Coach Hand, he’s talked about it before, he knows how to win in the Big 12 because he was at Texas. He knows the league and what it takes to win.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
Column: Jed Hoyer is still optimistic the Chicago Cubs are on the right path — despite evidence to the contrary
Jed Hoyer knows the drill.
When the Chicago Cubs hit a new low, the team president gathers reporters together to defend the manager, his game plan and the organization as a whole.
Theo Epstein did it more than a decade ago, praising manager Dale Sveum, the rebuild and the Rickettses during the 2012 and ‘13 seasons, before whacking Sveum after two years on the job.
On Thursday it was Hoyer’s turn to defend the job performance of manager David Ross, praise the rebuild that can’t be called a rebuild and ensure fans the Cubs remain on the right path. He did so for more than a half hour in the home dugout at Wrigley Field before a game against the San Diego Padres as the Cubs tried to end a brutal nine-game losing streak.
It was a difficult task for Hoyer. Eleven months after selling off his biggest stars and embarking on a new and less expensive path, the Cubs are worse off than they were before the 2021 trade deadline. They began the day only a half-game ahead of the lowly Cincinnati Reds, and were going through one of the worst nine-game stretches in franchise history, including being outscored 61-15 over the last five losses.
But after listening to Hoyer suggest things were progressing OK before the losing streak, I could only shake my head. How could anyone buy that narrative after what they’ve seen in 2022?
“I didn’t say I had a sense (of how long),” he said of the timetable for competing. “I have a sense of how to build the next great team and where we want to go. I didn’t give you any sense of timing. I don’t have a feel for that.”
Sorry, but haven’t the Cubs regressed from last season when it comes to seeing that “next great Cubs team” come to fruition?
“This is a frustrating moment in time,” Hoyer said. “Whether we feel that way in a month or two months, I don’t know. Right now, certainly … Listen, the frustration that’s in your voice is probably the frustration that is in everyone’s voice over the way we’ve played. I’d say candidly. I felt like we were battling and really competing through (June 10). Our record in one-run games was certainly well below average, and our run difference was like -10, which is really competitive.
“Obviously that’s really changed over the last five days. I’m trying mentally, obviously what we’ve seen since Saturday (an 8-0 loss to the New York Yankees), that’s been a real struggle and really frustrating that our bullpen that was really good has struggled, and we haven’t been able to prevent any runs. But try to remember, prior to that we were battling.”
Battling is fine when you’re a small market team with low ticket prices. It doesn’t cut it when you’re a big market team still charging among the highest ticket prices in the game. If I sounded “frustrated,” my apologies to Hoyer. I meant to sound disgusted.
Asked by another reporter if the Cubs timeline feels further away than when the season began, Hoyer said he would “have a better answer for that later in the season,” citing injuries.
“Even from a record standpoint, even before this stretch, we weren’t where we want to be,” he said. “You’re asking me to make some pretty global statements based on that.”
With the Cubs falling so far and so fast, most fans believes Willson Contreras is as good as gone. Being so far from contending means the Cubs probably have no choice now but to trade him to get something of value before he likely leaves as a free agent.
“That’s not something I’m going to answer,” Hoyer said.
Hoyer also declined to discuss whether he’s spoken with Contreras about his future. Contreras and Kyle Hendricks are the only players who could bring some real value in return, especially with Marcus Stroman out with right shoulder inflammation.
Hoyer said Stroman would be back “fairly soon.” But Stroman hasn’t even begun playing catch, so how soon could that be?
“We’ll know more once he throws,” Hoyer said.
Weeks? Months?
“I don’t know,” Hoyer said. “Hopefully weeks.”
As for Ross’ status, Hoyer said the third-year manager has done a “great job,” and he doesn’t “see any issues with (Ross) whatsoever.”
Epstein said much the same about Sveum in 2013. The difference is Hoyer’s close relationship with Ross, whom he signed to an extension before the season.
Hoyer’s most prominent moves since the summer sell-off haven’t worked out so far. Stroman and Seiya Suzuki, his two biggest free-agent signings, are on the injured list and were inconsistent at best when healthy. Nick Madrigal, acquired from the White Sox in the Craig Kimbrel deal, is out again with a groin injury and hasn’t hit when healthy. Wade Miley has pitched well but made only four starts and has thrown 19 innings between stints on the IL.
The biggest positives have been Contreras’ season, Christopher Morel’s emergence and Keegan Thompson’s performance before moving into the rotation.
“I have all the confidence in the world we’re going to get there,” Hoyer said. “But sometimes things speed up, and sometimes things slow down. I’m not smart enough to know when something is going to happen, but I do know, and have the ultimate confidence, that we’re going to be successful. I knew that same thing last time.”
Hoyer quoted Epstein’s clichéd remark that “things are not linear,” meaning every plan goes through ups and downs rather than a slow, steady progression. He said he speaks with Chairman Tom Ricketts “all the time” about the state of the team, and that everyone has “questions” about why the Cubs are struggling as much as they have.
“Those are questions I’m up late at night asking as well,” he said.
Whoever is listening must be shaking their head.
