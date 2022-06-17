News
Class 4A baseball semifinal: Stillwater 5, Chanhassen 3
Shut out for four innings in their Class 4A baseball state tournament semifinal against Chanhassen, second-ranked Stillwater abandoned its B swings.
The B swing, third baseman Mason Buck explained, is a contact swing aimed at putting the ball in play and forcing the opponent to make a play. The A swing, he said, “Is one to really drive the ball.”
The Ponies advanced to Friday’s state championship game with their A swing.
Buck drove in three runs with a two-run single and one-run double, and Brayden Hellum pitched a complete game and plated the game-tying run with a sixth-inning double as Stillwater rallied to beat Chanhassen 5-3 in the semifinals Thursday afternoon at CHS Field.
The Ponies (22-4) will play top-ranked and defending state champion Farmington (24-3) in the championship game Friday at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Averaging nearly 10 runs a game this season, Stillwater was stymied early by Chanhassen starter Sam Marek, who took a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning. So, the Ponies switched tracks.
“After zeroes for four innings, our coaches said we looked tentative at the plate and needed to start driving the ball,” Buck said. “And we did that.”
With a runner at first and one out, No. 9 hitter Jacob Flom laid down a bunt — for a hit, Ponies coach Mike Parker said, not a sacrifice. Flom was thrown out by the pitcher but moved Alex Vandell to second.
“We wouldn’t have done that,” Parker said, “if Brayden wasn’t up next.”
The tact worked. Hellum followed with a double to right-center to tie the score, and Alex Matchey, Mason McCurdy and Buck added singles as the Ponies scored four two-out runs to take their first lead, 4-1.
“We play till the end,” Hellum said. “It doesn’t matter how many outs there are, we keep fighting. We’re used to coming back late in games.”
Buck’s hit drove in a pair on a hit-and-run. Aidan Gibbs, courtesy running for McCurdy, took off to steal and Buck hammered a line drive to right-center. Matchey scored from second and Gibbs from first — and the Ponies led 4-1.
Was that an A swing?
“Yes,” Buck said.
Chanhassen pulled within 4-3 with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, but Buck drove in an insurance run with a ground-rule double that bounced over the wall in left-center to score Matchey. Had the ball not bounced over the wall, McCurdy would have scored from first.
“We didn’t need it,” Buck said.
Buck’s brother, Austin, sealed the game when he ranged back to catch a hard-hit line drive by Blake Eiden at the warning track in center for the final out. Hellum didn’t know he had reached his 115-pitch limit, so he didn’t know he was facing his last batter when Eiden came to the plate with a man on second.
It was a complete day for Hellum, who was 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored as the leadoff hitter.
“He’s one of the best hitters in the state,” Parker said. “He’s been hitting over .500 all season long and leads the team in RBIs from the leadoff position. That’s impressive.”
News
UCF is ‘the team to beat’ for Chaminade-Madonna OL Elvin Harris
Chaminade-Madonna offensive lineman Elvin Harris took his first official visit to UCF this past weekend and afterward put Gus Malzahn’s program on the top of his college list.
“UCF is the team to beat right now,” said Harris, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound starting lineman who helped the Lions capture the Florida 3A state title last season.
Harris has seen his recruitment pick up this spring, landing all nine of his scholarship offers since the end of February. The Knights jumped in the race for Harris on May 11.
“It’s been really amazing to realize that someone is offering you a scholarship,” Harris said. “You’re going to be debt-free. All you have to do is continue to do your work and football is going to lead you to better education.”
Less than a week after receiving an offer from UCF, Harris locked in his official visit to the Orlando school to get a better feel for the campus and the surrounding area.
“What stands out to UCF about me is the city,” Harris said. “Coming to Orlando, I learned a lot about it. There’s no NFL team here so UCF is the NFL team basically. There’s a lot of support around it.”
Harris also met Malzahn for the first time.
“I actually didn’t know he was that tall,” Harris joked about the former Auburn coach. “I always thought that he was short seeing him on TV by [former Auburn quarterback] Cam Newton, you would think he’s short but he’s tall.
“It was just fun to be around him,” Harris added. “He’s a good person. I went to his house to eat breakfast. He welcomed everyone with open arms. It was just lovely there.”
During the visit, Harris was hosted by redshirt senior reserve offensive lineman Chidoziri Maghiro.
“It was fun to see college players who play the same position as me,” Harris said. “He was teaching me stuff that I can do to help me grow as a person and player. I was watching how he carries himself in the community.”
Harris also spent time with UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand, who shared more than just football knowledge.
“He’s a great guy and a great coach,” Harris said. “I learned some of his background and some of the players that he’s coached.
“One of the fun facts that I learned is coach Hand knows how to cook,” Harris added. “He was telling me how he can throw down a brisket. I’m going to have to try that out.”
While some recruits are told they’ll fit into a certain role once in college, Harris said he’s open to offensive tackle or guard at the next level.
“I’m a versatile guy so wherever I can fit on the field, that’s where I want to play,” he said.
Harris likes that Hand, who served as the offensive line coach at Texas from 2018-20, has worked in the Big 12 Conference. That’s where UCF is headed in 2023.
“That’s a huge impact going to the Big 12,” Harris said. “Coach Hand, he’s talked about it before, he knows how to win in the Big 12 because he was at Texas. He knows the league and what it takes to win.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
News
Waste Management to provide Stillwater with roll-off dumpsters for yard waste collection
After weeks of yard waste pile-up, the city of Stillwater announced Thursday it had made some progress with its primary hauler, Waste Management.
As of Friday afternoon, the garbage company will provide the city with roll-off dumpsters for yard waste to be disposed of at Lily Lake Park on Greeley Street and the Jaycee Ballfields on Myrtle Street. Residents will be able to drop their yard waste bags in dumpsters until regular collection schedules are fully restored, according to a notice from the city clerk’s office.
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski took to social media this week to say he was “very well aware of the delays and service issues” and that city staff were calling Waste Management “on a near-hourly basis at this point looking for any updates.”
“My recycling has been on the curb for four days at this point, and many did not get the promised yard waste pick-up last week,” he wrote.
The Houston-based company, which is the largest garbage hauler in the country, has blamed widespread delays in its trash, recycling and yard-waste services on a national driver shortage. In St. Paul, where the delays threaten to derail talks around organized trash collection with a consortium of haulers before they’ve even begun, city officials have noted that the other haulers who service the capital city’s residential accounts have not had the same back-ups. St. Paul’s five-year contract with its trash haulers expires Sept. 30, 2023.
News
Chicago Cubs’ losing streak hits 10 games with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres: ‘We’re due to win one’
The Chicago Cubs’ losing streak reached 10 games Thursday with a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres before 30,096 on a sweltering afternoon at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs (23-40) fell into a last-place tie with the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central. And it doesn’t get any easier this weekend as the defending champion Atlanta Braves come to town riding a 14-game winning streak.
Keegan Thompson faces the Braves’ Charlie Morton on Friday in the series opener.
“We’ve got to come back (Friday) and start a new stretch,” closer David Robertson said. “The Braves come to town. They’re hit. They’re due to lose one. We’re due to win one. Hopefully we can make it work.”
The stumbling Cubs were outscored by a combined 49 runs in back-to-back series by the New York Yankees (28-5) and Padres (41-15). According to Cubs historian Ed Hartig, it’s the team’s worst run differential in back-to-back series in franchise history, breaking a record set in 1999.
The 1999 Cubs were outscored by a combined 47 runs by the Milwaukee Brewers (17 runs) and Philadelphia Phillies (30) in back-to-back series in late June and early July. The Phillies scored 41 runs in the three games, the most since the franchise came into existence in 1911.
When the Cubs lost 6-2 in the finale in Philadelphia, keeping the Phillies under double digits was treated as a moral victory.
“It feels like we won,” general manager Ed Lynch said in the postgame clubhouse.
Perhaps Thursday’s moral victory was the fact first baseman Frank Schwindel didn’t have to pitch in relief, as he has done three times this season, including twice during the 10-game losing streak.
“Nobody wants to see that,” Schwindel said. “If I’m pitching three times in 10 days, that means things aren’t going well for us.”
The Cubs bullpen looks bad when a position player is forced to take the mound, and it’s no longer funny when the same player has to finish games because of the relievers.
“Obviously we don’t want to see Frank pitching, unless we’re winning by a lot,” Robertson said.
Schwindel’s performance against the Yankees was even the butt of a joke on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
“I didn’t appreciate that one,” Schwindel said of Colbert. “I’d like to see him do it.”
The Cubs’ loss to the Padres on Thursday — completing a four-game sweep — also meant they were outscored by at least 20 runs in back-to-back series for the first time in 143 years, according to Hartig. The last time that happened was in September 1879, when the Providence Grays outscored the Cubs by 20 runs (29-9) and the Boston Braves by 23 (31-8).
Manager David Ross has gone through three losing streaks of 10 or more games in the last year.
“This one you feel a little bit more snakebit with injuries,” Ross said. “We’ve been not really in some games here lately. … It gets out of hand really fast if we don’t clean it up in game. I try to forget about the ones I’ve had in the past.”
