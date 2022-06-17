Class 4A baseball semifinal: Stillwater 5, Chanhassen 3

Shut out for four innings in their Class 4A baseball state tournament semifinal against Chanhassen, second-ranked Stillwater abandoned its B swings.

The B swing, third baseman Mason Buck explained, is a contact swing aimed at putting the ball in play and forcing the opponent to make a play. The A swing, he said, “Is one to really drive the ball.”

The Ponies advanced to Friday’s state championship game with their A swing.

Buck drove in three runs with a two-run single and one-run double, and Brayden Hellum pitched a complete game and plated the game-tying run with a sixth-inning double as Stillwater rallied to beat Chanhassen 5-3 in the semifinals Thursday afternoon at CHS Field.

The Ponies (22-4) will play top-ranked and defending state champion Farmington (24-3) in the championship game Friday at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Averaging nearly 10 runs a game this season, Stillwater was stymied early by Chanhassen starter Sam Marek, who took a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning. So, the Ponies switched tracks.

“After zeroes for four innings, our coaches said we looked tentative at the plate and needed to start driving the ball,” Buck said. “And we did that.”

With a runner at first and one out, No. 9 hitter Jacob Flom laid down a bunt — for a hit, Ponies coach Mike Parker said, not a sacrifice. Flom was thrown out by the pitcher but moved Alex Vandell to second.

“We wouldn’t have done that,” Parker said, “if Brayden wasn’t up next.”

The tact worked. Hellum followed with a double to right-center to tie the score, and Alex Matchey, Mason McCurdy and Buck added singles as the Ponies scored four two-out runs to take their first lead, 4-1.

“We play till the end,” Hellum said. “It doesn’t matter how many outs there are, we keep fighting. We’re used to coming back late in games.”

Buck’s hit drove in a pair on a hit-and-run. Aidan Gibbs, courtesy running for McCurdy, took off to steal and Buck hammered a line drive to right-center. Matchey scored from second and Gibbs from first — and the Ponies led 4-1.

Was that an A swing?

“Yes,” Buck said.

Chanhassen pulled within 4-3 with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, but Buck drove in an insurance run with a ground-rule double that bounced over the wall in left-center to score Matchey. Had the ball not bounced over the wall, McCurdy would have scored from first.

“We didn’t need it,” Buck said.

Buck’s brother, Austin, sealed the game when he ranged back to catch a hard-hit line drive by Blake Eiden at the warning track in center for the final out. Hellum didn’t know he had reached his 115-pitch limit, so he didn’t know he was facing his last batter when Eiden came to the plate with a man on second.

It was a complete day for Hellum, who was 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored as the leadoff hitter.

“He’s one of the best hitters in the state,” Parker said. “He’s been hitting over .500 all season long and leads the team in RBIs from the leadoff position. That’s impressive.”