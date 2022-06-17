News
Column: Jed Hoyer is still optimistic the Chicago Cubs are on the right path — despite evidence to the contrary
Jed Hoyer knows the drill.
When the Chicago Cubs hit a new low, the team president gathers reporters together to defend the manager, his game plan and the organization as a whole.
Theo Epstein did it more than a decade ago, praising manager Dale Sveum, the rebuild and the Rickettses during the 2012 and ‘13 seasons, before whacking Sveum after two years on the job.
On Thursday it was Hoyer’s turn to defend the job performance of manager David Ross, praise the rebuild that can’t be called a rebuild and ensure fans the Cubs remain on the right path. He did so for more than a half hour in the home dugout at Wrigley Field before a game against the San Diego Padres as the Cubs tried to end a brutal nine-game losing streak.
It was a difficult task for Hoyer. Eleven months after selling off his biggest stars and embarking on a new and less expensive path, the Cubs are worse off than they were before the 2021 trade deadline. They began the day only a half-game ahead of the lowly Cincinnati Reds, and were going through one of the worst nine-game stretches in franchise history, including being outscored 61-15 over the last five losses.
But after listening to Hoyer suggest things were progressing OK before the losing streak, I could only shake my head. How could anyone buy that narrative after what they’ve seen in 2022?
“I didn’t say I had a sense (of how long),” he said of the timetable for competing. “I have a sense of how to build the next great team and where we want to go. I didn’t give you any sense of timing. I don’t have a feel for that.”
Sorry, but haven’t the Cubs regressed from last season when it comes to seeing that “next great Cubs team” come to fruition?
“This is a frustrating moment in time,” Hoyer said. “Whether we feel that way in a month or two months, I don’t know. Right now, certainly … Listen, the frustration that’s in your voice is probably the frustration that is in everyone’s voice over the way we’ve played. I’d say candidly. I felt like we were battling and really competing through (June 10). Our record in one-run games was certainly well below average, and our run difference was like -10, which is really competitive.
“Obviously that’s really changed over the last five days. I’m trying mentally, obviously what we’ve seen since Saturday (an 8-0 loss to the New York Yankees), that’s been a real struggle and really frustrating that our bullpen that was really good has struggled, and we haven’t been able to prevent any runs. But try to remember, prior to that we were battling.”
Battling is fine when you’re a small market team with low ticket prices. It doesn’t cut it when you’re a big market team still charging among the highest ticket prices in the game. If I sounded “frustrated,” my apologies to Hoyer. I meant to sound disgusted.
Asked by another reporter if the Cubs timeline feels further away than when the season began, Hoyer said he would “have a better answer for that later in the season,” citing injuries.
“Even from a record standpoint, even before this stretch, we weren’t where we want to be,” he said. “You’re asking me to make some pretty global statements based on that.”
With the Cubs falling so far and so fast, most fans believes Willson Contreras is as good as gone. Being so far from contending means the Cubs probably have no choice now but to trade him to get something of value before he likely leaves as a free agent.
“That’s not something I’m going to answer,” Hoyer said.
Hoyer also declined to discuss whether he’s spoken with Contreras about his future. Contreras and Kyle Hendricks are the only players who could bring some real value in return, especially with Marcus Stroman out with right shoulder inflammation.
Hoyer said Stroman would be back “fairly soon.” But Stroman hasn’t even begun playing catch, so how soon could that be?
“We’ll know more once he throws,” Hoyer said.
Weeks? Months?
“I don’t know,” Hoyer said. “Hopefully weeks.”
As for Ross’ status, Hoyer said the third-year manager has done a “great job,” and he doesn’t “see any issues with (Ross) whatsoever.”
Epstein said much the same about Sveum in 2013. The difference is Hoyer’s close relationship with Ross, whom he signed to an extension before the season.
Hoyer’s most prominent moves since the summer sell-off haven’t worked out so far. Stroman and Seiya Suzuki, his two biggest free-agent signings, are on the injured list and were inconsistent at best when healthy. Nick Madrigal, acquired from the White Sox in the Craig Kimbrel deal, is out again with a groin injury and hasn’t hit when healthy. Wade Miley has pitched well but made only four starts and has thrown 19 innings between stints on the IL.
The biggest positives have been Contreras’ season, Christopher Morel’s emergence and Keegan Thompson’s performance before moving into the rotation.
“I have all the confidence in the world we’re going to get there,” Hoyer said. “But sometimes things speed up, and sometimes things slow down. I’m not smart enough to know when something is going to happen, but I do know, and have the ultimate confidence, that we’re going to be successful. I knew that same thing last time.”
Hoyer quoted Epstein’s clichéd remark that “things are not linear,” meaning every plan goes through ups and downs rather than a slow, steady progression. He said he speaks with Chairman Tom Ricketts “all the time” about the state of the team, and that everyone has “questions” about why the Cubs are struggling as much as they have.
“Those are questions I’m up late at night asking as well,” he said.
Whoever is listening must be shaking their head.
News
Clippers turn pitchers’ duel into a rout in 10-1 victory over Saints
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Clippers exploded for eight runs in the final two innings to turn a pitchers’ duel into a rout in a 10-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints in an International League game on Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park.
The score was tied 1-1 through six innings when the Clippers (37-26) caught fire, scoring three runs in the seventh and five more in the eighth for their second straight win over the Saints (31-31).
St. Paul scored its only run in the second inning when Michael Helman singled, then came home on Jermaine Palacios’ RBI single.
Jake Cave and Curtis Terry both doubled to lead the Saints’ five-hit attack. Kyle Garlick also singled for St. Paul.
Columbus has won two of the first three games in the six-game series, which continues on Friday night and concludes on Sunday.
News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh ‘hopeful’ LT Ronnie Stanley, RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will be ready for Week 1
After an injury-marred 2021 campaign, the offseason has been kind to the Ravens so far.
Coach John Harbaugh provided updates Thursday for quarterback Tyler Huntley and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and expressed optimism about the long-term rehabilitation for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.
“I’d say they’re all on schedule, but what is the schedule?” Harbaugh said of Dobbins and Edwards, who both suffered ACL tears last offseason. “The knee injuries are a little tougher to say what the schedule is.”
Harbaugh did say he is “hopeful” Stanley, Dobbins and Edwards will all be ready for Week 1, and that they all have a chance to return for training camp next month.
Harbaugh said Huntley, who only practiced on Tuesday this week, has tendinitis in his shoulder from the high number of throws he’s made throughout minicamp and organized team activities. With starter Lamar Jackson skipping the nine voluntary practices, Huntley was the Ravens’ top quarterback before Jackson returned this week.
Ferguson sprained his left ankle during Wednesday’s practice, Harbaugh said, as the fourth-year player appeared to roll it during pass-rushing drills. Ferguson had the ankle taped up and returned to the field but was held out entirely Thursday.
Harbaugh did not provide a specific timeline for Huntley and Ferguson to return as the team takes a few weeks off before the start of training camp.
Eleven Ravens missed Thursday’s practice, though most are still recovering from last season’s long list of injuries. Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles tendon) as well as cornerbacks Marcus Peters (knee) and Ar’Darius Washington (foot) have not practiced all offseason. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce did not participate in minicamp because of a “personal matter,” which Harbaugh did not disclose Tuesday.
Tight end Nick Boyle also did not practice Thursday, but Harbaugh said he just had a scheduled day off.
Dobbins was seen around the facility during minicamp, but did not participate in practice as he continues to rehab alongside Edward and Stanley.
“You talk to J.K., he’s the starting running back,” Harbaugh said. “He should have been practicing today, but he still has work to do. So does Gus.”
Stanley has played just one game since signing his five-year contract worth just shy of $100 million. He injured his ankle in the first game after signing the deal during the 2020 season and played just one game in 2021 before having another ankle surgery.
“Ronnie’s ankle is looking great,” Harbaugh continued. “Ronnie’s mission now will be to get in the best shape of his life.”
A silver lining to Stanley’s injury, Harbaugh said Thursday, is added depth at the tackle position this year. He specifically mentioned rookie Daniel Faalele, a fourth-round draft pick and the biggest player in the NFL at 6-8, 380 pounds. At that size, Faalele is working on his conditioning to be at the NFL level.
News
Alex Kirilloff is tearing up Triple-A. When will he return to the Twins?
SEATTLE — When the Twins sent outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff back to the minors on May 14, they did so to let him get every day at-bats while learning how to adapt and play through a nagging wrist issue that had been hampering his performance.
Kirilloff has responded well, showing the Twins exactly what they’re looking for. After Thursday’s game, he is hitting .359 with a 1.106 OPS at Triple-A. And he’s driven the ball plenty, socking 10 home runs — including a grand slam earlier in the week — in 35 games with the Saints.
All that begs the question: When will he be back?
Well, the Twins don’t quite have an answer for that at the moment that they’re willing to share publicly, but they’ve obviously liked what they’ve seen from him so far.
“He’s reached a point of comfort and production and all those things that we were looking to see — and he’s right in the middle of doing that as we speak,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “This is the Alex Kirilloff that we know, one of the best hitters in the game, and he’s showing us that presently. There’s no one particular thing at this point that we’re looking for. He’s putting himself right in the conversation by going out there and showing us what he can do.”
Kirilloff first injured his wrist on a slide last May — 13 months ago — and in the middle of the Twins’ disappointing 2021 season, he opted for surgery so he could be ready to go for the beginning of this year. While imaging taken in April revealed no new structural damage in the wrist, Kirilloff was still reporting pain earlier this season, necessitating a stint on the injured list and a cortisone shot.
But Kirilloff, who briefly met up with the Twins last month to serve as a member of the team’s taxi squad, said then that his right wrist had “definitely progressed in the right direction.” He said he had built a good routine and has an understanding of what it takes now to get his wrist ready to play in a game.
“It’s not bothering me as much as it was before the shot. So that’s why I feel really optimistic about where it is now,” he said in late May. “From this point on, I really feel like it’s just about staying on my exercises and everything I need to do to keep getting it ready.”
Before being optioned, Kirilloff had played in 10 games for the Twins this year — five before landing on the IL, five after — but didn’t look like the hitter the Twins know he can be. Of his five hits, none were for extra bases.
But if the wrist is still any kind of issue, it sure hasn’t been slowing him down recently. He has shown plenty of pop since returning to Triple-A, and Baldelli said it’s “probably just a matter of time before he gets his opportunity again.”
The Twins have a fairly healthy lineup currently and have gotten good production from Luis Arraez at first base, Trevor Larnach in left field and Max Kepler in right. While Baldelli said that’s a consideration, he also said the Twins have the ability to manipulate the lineup and move some things around to accommodate Kirilloff’s return.
Whenever that may be.
“I see him being a massive piece of our future,” Baldelli said. “… My hope would be that when he does come back, we just let him go and just let him loose on the league, let him go out there and hit. When we do that, we want to be sure that the time is appropriate and that he’s ready. He’s showing us that he’s ready.”
