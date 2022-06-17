Finance
Compartmentalization On School Buses
The conspicuous absence of seat belt requirements in federal laws governing safety on school buses has been the subject of intense debate for decades. Why, if seatbelts are mandatory on passenger vehicles, are they not mandatory on vehicles which collectively transport millions of children to and from school every day? Given the lifesaving ability of seatbelts, proven in study after study, one would think that school buses should be equipped with safety belts for all children.
Instead of seat belts, school buses rely on a different safety feature known as compartmentalization. Unlike seatbelts, which are, in a sense, “extra” fixtures attached to a vehicle, compartmentalization is something that is built into the very design of school buses. The goal is to secure passengers in padded, shock-absorbent compartments which protect them in case of a collision and replace the need for traditional seat belts, which children are unlikely to wear correctly.
The Egg Carton
Compartmentalized buses are designed to protect passengers in the same way that a carton protects the eggs inside. The seats on a school bus are designed with padded, flexible, shock-absorbent backs which are tall enough to stop children from flying out of the compartment. These seats are made in accordance with strict federal guidelines, which regulate everything from the force they must withstand to the floor that they are attached to.
If a school bus is ever involved in a collision, children will be caught by these reinforced and padded seat backs, which, ideally, will absorb enough of the impact to prevent injury.
Does Compartmentalization Work?
Supporters of current school bus safety regulations (i.e., ones based on compartmentalization) point to the exceptionally low rate of injuries and fatalities on school buses, when compared to other passenger vehicles, as good evidence of the effectiveness of compartmentalized design.
However, as opponents point out, a correlation such as this is not proof of causality. That is, just because a compartmentalized school bus system displays a low injury rate does not mean that the compartmentalized design was responsible for its safety record. Furthermore, even government entities such as the National Transportation Safety Board have noted the ineffectiveness of compartmentalization in dealing with lateral impacts.
Rookie Guide – How to Buy a Muscle Car – Part 4 – Evaluate the Car, Set Up Insurance and Purchase
Welcome to Part 4 of our 4-Part Series: A Rookie’s Guide to Buying a Muscle Car! Congratulations – you’ve made it all the way!
As stated in our previous entries, this series is designed for the person new to the muscle car world. You know you’d like to own one, but until now you’ve had no idea where to start. This series will correct that minor issue! We’ll assume that you want to really like the car as well – even if you are purchasing it as an investment.
Our series has dealt with the following topics thus far, and this post will be the conclusion. After going through this article you’ll be ready to wheel your new ride! (Be sure to budget a little extra for high octane fuel and extra rear tires…..because you’re going to need it.)
1) Determine the make and model you want
2) Determine how you want to use the car (drive often, show car only, etc.)
3) Determine your price range and payment method
Since we’ve already deal with Topic #1, #2, and # 3 we can now move on to the next and final step.
Today’s Topic: Evaluate the car, set up insurance, and purchase
The big day is finally here! You’ve now narrowed down the make/model that you want, you know how you’re planning to use the car, you have a fantastic idea of what it’s worth (and you’ve got the money to pay for it)….so now you just need to pick a few lucky candidates, evaluate them, set up your insurance, and make the transaction. Then it’s time to drop the hammer, Cole Trickle style.
Evaluate the Car:
After you have selected a few lucky automotive candidates that fit your criteria, it’s time to go see if the cars are really as advertised. Now is the time to be picky. If the car is advertised as a “numbers matching” car, it really needs to be verified as such and it’s not out of line to ask the seller to give you proof. In fact, you can ask the seller for all of the pertinent info ahead of time and verify it using a few handy resources like the Vehicle Information & Decoding page from Year One. Better yet, ask for the ORIGINAL documentation that came with the car (like a build sheet).
If the car is advertised as “good driver” or “recently restored”, ask for further details on specifically what is meant by this. Many times the phrase “good driver” means that the car runs and drives well, but may have a few (or a lot) of other issues that you’ll need to deal with ranging from simple wiring issues to major body work. The “recently restored” phrase can honestly mean anything from a new paint job to a coucours body-off-frame rotisserie restoration, so get details here.
When going to see the car in person, go prepared with all of the information we’ve discussed in the previous articles. If you feel a little sheepish about going it alone, take a car buddy with you. You could also hire a broker to evaluate the car and purchase it on your behalf as well (they typically charge a flat fee or a small percentage of the sale price of the car). You may be suspicious that the pictures of the car are hiding some things, such as bad former body work. Now is the time to see if that’s true. A handy pocket sized magnet is a great way to check for excess amounts of body-filler that may have been used to patch big holes. Take the car out for a test drive as well. Test the brakes. Try all of the gears. Open and close all of the doors. Do they shut solidly or spring back open? Check everything and factor it in in your offer price. Remember, the car does not need to be perfect if it’s simply a fun weekend-mobile!
If you purchase the car site unseen (which is happening more and more in the internet age) be sure to get as many photos up front as possible as well as a clear understanding of how issues would be handled if problems are found on the car after delivery. Investment cars are being purchased site unseen quite frequently now, and it’s quite safe to do so – especially from a high end reputable dealer. Doug Klein from American Dream Machines in Des Moines stated that they may sell 70-80% of their cars this way.
Regardless of whether you examine the car first hand or simply order it and have it delivered, factor in it’s condition, documentation, and the like when negotiating the price. It’s really that simple!
Set up insurance:
Arrrrgh! One more little hitch in your giddyup before bringing the car home! Insurance! Luckily, since you already know how you are planning to use the car, getting the proper type of insurance for your car will be a breeze. We have an entire post available on the topic here in Ezine called How to Insure a Muscle Car. Read that, and get your insurance set up. That’s about it!
Purchase:
This is the last step in the process….and you quite possible already have completed this step following the evaluation phase. That’s fine. If you haven’t done so yet, now is when you actually pay for the car and take it home (or have it delivered)! As mentioned in previous posts, most dealers do have access to financing as a courtesy, but nothing works better then good old fashioned cash when making an automotive deal. If buying the car in person, take the cash with you, sign the title and bill of sale, give the seller the money, and wheel your ride home. If purchasing site unseen you’ll likely handle the title and bill of sale via snail mail and wire them them money (or send a certified check). In either case, you’ll need to get the car registered ASAP and you’ll need to provide the title, proof of insurance, and (typically) a bill of sale to do so. That’s it – our Rookie’s Guide to Buying a Muscle Car Series is now complete. Go burn some rubber!
Dealing With a Car Accident
An accident can occur at any moment while driving a car. No matter how good one is at driving accidents can occur. There might be technical errors or some other problems that would stimulate the accident. Some even cause accidents deliberately to claim insurances. If you are one that wants to be safe on the road and avoid accidents then you might take to the following ways that will help you to do so.
Safety
The first priority that you should be looking forward to is ensuring that both you and your passengers are safe and not hurt on the way. If you see such things are going to happen then it is better to call the emergency services. Giving them the exact location can help you save from troubling situations. Knowing a trained medical professional can be of great help at this moment.
Witnesses
Take the help of the people who might have stopped for you. Ask them what they can recollect from the situation. You can ask their phone numbers and addresses. If they are having a vehicle it will be better to note down those numbers. Even if they give wrong phone numbers you will be able to locate them.
Photographs
Take photographs of the damage conditions, even if it is not your car. A picture of the location will also be helpful while dealing with the police later and the insurance company. Street locations signage several things that indicate the weather and other factors that might have caused the accident. If you have a car CCTV, be sure that the footage is locked.
If there are any injuries, and if they are in proper conditions of taking pictures then click them. Make sure you have all the information because that will help you prevent having scammers.
Report the Accident
Damage to your property or others property may be reported to the local authorities that are concerned to handle these cases. Not doing so at the right time might render you in severe consequences. If you suspect that the other person was at fault then you might get saved providing the authorities as evidence.
Check the Vehicle
It will be better to move the vehicle to a safe position after the accident causes. Check if it is still in a driving condition. Do not attempt to drive if it is in a bad condition.
All these things will help you come to terms with the accidents and also the injuries if there are any. You will once again be able to drive.
How to Sell Handmade Sculptures and Figurines
If you are planning to sell handmade sculptures and handmade figurines, then you are on a good start. In actual fact, the handmade products industry is at its peak today. More people are going green everyday. Individuals and groups from all over the world continue to support the growing industry of handmade products.
In the United States, plenty of organizations such as the Fair Trade Federation, TransFair USA, the World Fair Trade Organization, and Global Exchange support handmade products. In Tibet, companies and organizations alike manufacture and export handmade merchandise. An organization known as Tibetan Handicraft & Paper Pvt. Ltd. supports a school using the funds it gathers. In India, the handmade paper industry is successful. There are over one hundred and fifty seven handmade paper-producing divisions all around the country. And in the United Arab Emirates, handicrafts are displayed during festivals such as the Mazayin Dhafra Camel Festival.
These only prove that handmade items such as handmade figurines and handmade sculptures are appreciated worldwide. Anyway, you can start selling your handmade sculptures and handmade figurines at home. You can use a portion of your house to sell to neighbors. Perhaps, you can display your merchandise at your garage or at your front yard. You can also set up a small booth in front of your house. If you want to attract more buyers, you can sell at fairs, craft shows, and festivals too. Even so, you must always bring business cards with you. You have to give them to customers, so that they will remember your handmade figurines and handmade sculptures.
Moreover, you can sell online. The Internet is actually the best place to sell handmade sculptures and handmade figurines. Through this virtual marketplace, you can reach thousands of customers from various places. You can even reach buyers from as far as the other side of the world. If you are a new entrepreneur, you can utilize websites of online stores. Here, you are not required to pay for anything except for a percentage of your sales whenever someone buys one of your handmade figurines or handmade sculptures. You will also be allowed to post as much photos as you want.
Nonetheless, when uploading photos of your handmade figurines and handmade sculptures, you must make sure that the quality of the photos is good. You must also ensure that you have photographed every angle of every item. Such photos are your only means to attract potential buyers, so you really have to choose your photos. Once an interested individual sees a photo, he will click on it to read about the merchandise’s description. Hence, it is also very important for you to include detailed descriptions of your handmade figurines and handmade sculptures.
