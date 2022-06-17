Connect with us

Blockchain

Decentral Games Received $1M From Decentraland DAO

Published

1 min ago

on

Blockchain News

Decentral Games play and earn project, responsible for 60% of all activity in the Decentraland (MANA) Metaverse. One of its products now has the largest grant in Decentraland history supporting its ICE coin.

Decentral Games receives $1 million in MANA

The project received $1 million in $MANA from the Decentraland DAO to support their $ICE token as they prepare to launch their much-anticipated sit-and-go competition. 

A $1,000,000 ecosystem award in MANA tokens will be granted to support QuickSwap liquidity pool with its native token ICE. As a result, MANA awards will be issued as additional bonuses to all ICE/USDC pool liquidity providers on QuickSwap. The duration of this campaign is three months.

Decentral Games CMO Matthew Howells-Barby said,

The passing of this proposal shows the support we have from the Decentraland community and how important Decentral Games has become as a major contributor to daily active users. These incentives will enable us to create further stability to our ecosystem ahead of rolling out our new sit-and-go poker tournament mode that we believe will bring a whole new experience to our Decentraland venues and will help us to onboard thousands of new users to the nascent metaverse.

The plan will bring additional liquidity into the pool and help to correct the imbalance that is leading ICE holders to become MANA holders. This activity will also help ICE Poker simulator’s ongoing sit-and-go competition.

Blockchain

Elon Musk Backs Integrating Digital Payments Into Twitter Platform

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

Bitcoin News
  • Users now have access to an NFT display picture function.
  • Elon Musk wants to acquire Twitter and implement free expression on the network.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said during a virtual town hall meeting that integrating digital payments on Twitter to move money back and forth makes sense.

Musk said:

“Money is fundamentally digital at this point and has been for a while. It would make sense to integrate payments into Twitter so it’s easy to send money back and forth.”

Twitter Plays Key Role For Crypto Sector

Due to delays in Twitter reporting the volume of spam accounts, the $44 billion transaction was likely postponed by Musk. Musk attended Thursday’s Twitter meeting, implying that the transaction is moving forward. With the introduction of bitcoin tipping and the addition of Ethereum functionality this year, Twitter has become a major player in the cryptocurrency space. Users now have access to an NFT display picture function.

Cryptocurrencies aren’t a new phenomenon for Elon Musk, who has invested extensively and plans to stay on even in the face of volatile market circumstances. People eagerly anticipated the announcement that Elon Musk would acquire Twitter and implement free expression on the network.

Elon Musk is being sued for $258 billion for allegedly running a Dogecoin pyramid scheme. A “crypto-pyramid scheme using the Dogecoin cryptocurrency” is alleged in the complaint against Elon Musk and his firms.

For trading Dogecoin commencing in 2019, Keith Johnson, an American citizen, is suing Dogecoin for an estimated $86 billion in damages and an additional $172 billion in losses. Other investors who have suffered losses in Dogecoin are also represented by him. Elon Musk has not yet responded to the lawsuit and the claims.

