Despite Facebook glitch, Stillwater area’s Food Truck Extravaganza is still on
If an event isn’t posted on Facebook, does it still exist?
The organizers of the largest food-truck event in the east metro say that’s the case with this weekend’s “Food Truck Extravaganza,” hosted by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Baytown Township.
More than 30 food trucks are expected to converge at the site from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for what is being billed as “a mini State Fair in Stillwater.” In addition to food, the event will feature live music, children’s activities, a beer and wine tent and a marketplace.
Information about the event under “events” on the Chamber’s Facebook page got deleted sometime on Thursday, forcing chamber officials to scramble to create a new one.
“Our event partners had a glitch with our event Facebook page, and it accidently got canceled,” Robin Anthony, executive director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber, said Thursday. “Please note that this event is still on, and it looks to be a beautiful Saturday. We look forward to kicking off summer with this fun family event.”
Admission is $5; children younger than 5 get in free. Parking is free.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to scholarship funds, specifically in the trades, for students in the Stillwater Area School District.
For more information, go to greaterstillwaterchamber.com.
At minicamp, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is bigger and stronger than ever: ‘He looks imposing’
When Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban saw Lamar Jackson at the team facility earlier this week, their first in-person meeting since January, he gave his star pupil a big hug.
Only this time, there was more of Jackson to embrace.
After skipping the Ravens’ nine voluntary practices at organized team activities, a bigger, stronger Jackson showed up to this week’s mandatory minicamp. His upper body appears thicker, most notably his arms.
“Physically, he looks imposing,” Urban said Thursday. “He looks very, very good.”
The 6-foot-2 Jackson, in his first news conference in five-plus months, said his playing weight used to be between 205 and 208 pounds. (On the team website, his listed weight is 212 pounds.) But with his new muscle mass, added in offseason workouts with his South Florida-based trainer, he’s up to 220 pounds. Jackson said he feels stronger. He also still feels fast.
“I just wanted to do it, see how it looks, see how it feels,” he said. “And I feel good.”
“Look, this is a game built for big, strong, fast men, right?” Urban said. “So I think he’s checking three of those boxes right now.”
Jackson’s new look at minicamp coincided with a seemingly stronger arm — or at least one more capable of delivering spiral after spiral. Urban attributed his consistency more to his attention to detail than his buffed-up physique, but acknowledged that Jackson’s stronger upper body “sure doesn’t hurt.”
“The fundamentals look really good right now,” he said. “I mean, he’s been impressive these three days. He’s clearly been throwing. He’s clearly been working. … The velocity, the tight spirals, those things, they look good.”
New St. Paul ordinance allows Sunday micro-distillery sales
Micro-distilleries can now sell on Sundays thanks to a new ordinance passed on Wednesday at the St. Paul City Council meeting.
The ordinance is an amendment to include micro-distilleries within the legislative code. In 2017, the city council revised the city ordinance governing Sunday alcohol sales to allow taproom beer sales, but it did not include the term “micro-distilleries.” That was an oversight, said Suzanne Donovan, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, in an interview.
Currently 11 Wells Spirits Co. is the only licensed micro-distillery in the city; however, Donovan believes this could change as the market matures.
Beset by delays, Stillwater’s Chestnut Street Plaza now set to open in 2023
The city’s new Chestnut Street Plaza in downtown Stillwater was supposed to be ready in time for this summer’s Fourth of July and Lumberjack Days celebrations.
But officials say construction of the new $3.6 million pedestrian plaza, beset by delays over the past few years, won’t start until September, and the plaza won’t be complete until sometime in 2023.
“We thought it would be done by now, so it’s just really frustrating,” said City Council Mike Polehna. “It seems like every time we go out for bid, something happens. This has been going on for three, four years already. Let’s get it done.”
Officials began planning for the area of Chestnut Street between the Stillwater Lift Bridge and Main Street to be turned into a pedestrian plaza as soon as plans were approved for a new St. Croix River bridge to be built south of Stillwater — it opened in August 2017 — and for the Stillwater Lift Bridge to be closed to vehicular traffic.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION ISSUES
Members of the Stillwater City Council got to see the first concept plans for the plaza in September 2020, and they especially liked an option that had curved walkways and a roundabout at the intersection of the new Loop Trail – a 4.9-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that links the Lift Bridge and the new bridge – as a way to slow down bicycle traffic. Construction was slated to be completed by September 2021.
But officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s cultural resource unit and the State Historic Preservation Office in November 2020 nixed those plans, saying they did not maintain the historic street grid of the city’s historic commercial district.
Any plans for a pedestrian plaza on Chestnut should reflect the space and feel of a street, create a visual separation between the sidewalks and the roadway and maintain extended views of the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge, state officials said. Among their recommendations: no curvilinear walkways or grid patterns, no planters or permanent additions within what is considered the footprint of the street, and materials should reflect the historic color scheme of the street.
Planners from TKDA, an engineering, architecture and planning firm, had to design a more traditional pedestrian plaza to fit in with the historic nature of the downtown district, Polehna said.
The plan was modified to maintain the historic street grid of downtown Stillwater’s commercial district with concrete sidewalks on either side; space for lighting and signage; space for benches and bike racks; and clear space in the center for pedestrians and bicyclists; construction was slated to be done by September 2022, a year later than planned.
CONTAMINATED SOIL
Then came another delay. In February, Stillwater officials learned that contaminated soil had been discovered on site.
Soil borings showed that the first 2½ feet of soil covering most of the project area was contaminated and needs to be removed. The contaminants, including petroleum, were generally found in industrial areas, officials said.
The cost to remediate the pollution? Another $225,000, said Shawn Sanders, the city’s director of public works.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, which owns the land and had previously committed $2 million to the project, agreed to cover the cost, he said.
Then, in May, the lowest bid for the project – $3.2 million from Menomonie, Wis.-based Pember Cos. – came in more than $400,000 over what the engineer had originally estimated for the project, which meant officials had to work out a plan to cover the additional cost.
MOVING AHEAD
The Stillwater City Council voted June 6 to award the bid to Pember. MnDOT will help out with another $500,000, and the city will cover the rest using tax-increment financing dollars. The city’s required contribution to the project — 50 percent of design costs, ineligible costs and costs in excess of the State of Minnesota contribution – is estimated to be about $1 million, Sanders said, but that number could decrease if a bonding request is approved by the state Legislature.
With design and engineering, the entire project is estimated to cost $3.65 million, he said.
Supply-chain issues and difficulty not getting materials, such as concrete manholes, means the project won’t be done until the summer of 2023, Sanders said.
“This has gone on three, four years already,” Polehna said. “We’re looking forward to getting this done. It’s going to be the main gathering place for the community downtown. It will be a place you want to be.”
