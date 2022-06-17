Does Arthur die in Peaky Blinders?

We all know when it comes to entertaining someone in a varied array of genres, anime is the first preference. But let us clarify, above cute characters and engaging plotline anime tend to provide us some great life lessons. Here we have got the list of 40 anime quotes about life. So do not waste time worrying and start reading them right away!

If we carefully listen to the quotations by our favorite heroes in the drama, we will know that they carry some deep meaning and no selfish ideas like love, life, sadness, inspiration, or relationships. So this article will present to you some anime quotes about life that will be helpful to you if you wanna win because their true meaning is only tested when they inspire us in difficult times.

40. Armin Arlert knows the significance of sacrifice in Attack on Titan

Director: Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, Jun Shishido

Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, Shintarō Kawakubo

IMDb Rating: 9.1

“People, who can’t throw something important away, can never hope to change anything.”

Human life is all about giving and taking. When we sacrifice something from our life, be it even a very close thing, we create space for something new and exciting in our life. Only then we should hope for a change.

But if we are reluctant to let go of things, we slow down in life and our situation never changes. So be open to changes and see the magic unfurl!

39. Jet Black beautifully describes life in Cowboy Bebop

Director: Shinichirō Watanabe

Writer: Keiko Nobumoto

IMDb Rating: 8.9

“Everything has a beginning and an end. Life is just a cycle of starts and stops. There are ends we don’t desire, but they’re inevitable, we have to face them. It’s what being human is all about.”

Life comes with a bitter truth that it has an end. Nothing is forever. We die and get born again in a fixed cycle of life. Nobody knows when life comes to an end, sometimes we do not expect it but still, we have to face it. This is the essence of being a human.

38. Don Quixote Doflamingo believes that winning is what determines the fate in life in One Piece

Director: Kōnosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Munehisa Sakai, Hiroaki Miyamoto, Toshinori Fukazawa, Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, Aya Komaki, Satoshi Itō

“Those who stand at the top determine what’s wrong and what’s right! This very place is neutral ground! Justice will prevail, you say? But, of course, it will! Whoever wins this war becomes justice!”

Life is a battle. Sometimes we fight with our fears and challenges, sometimes we have to stand against the people in the world. But in the end, the one who is victorious dictates what is wrong and what is right. Justice always favors the ones who win through their hard work and persistence.

37. Monkey D. Luffy highlights the importance of taking risks in One Piece

Director: Kōnosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Munehisa Sakai, Hiroaki Miyamoto, Toshinori Fukazawa, Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, Aya Komaki, Satoshi Itō

“If you don’t take risks, you can’t create a future!”

Growth in life only takes place when we are open to changes. And changes take place when we take risks and do not fear them. Until that time we do not step out of our comfort zone, nothing will come easy and the future will be dull. So take that risk of your heart fears and be ready to change your life forever!

36. Roronoa Zoro emphasizes becoming better always in One Piece

Director: Kōnosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Munehisa Sakai, Hiroaki Miyamoto, Toshinori Fukazawa, Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, Aya Komaki, Satoshi Itō

“You need to accept the fact that you’re not the best and have all the will to strive to be better than anyone you face.”

Human is bound to make mistakes. And that very fact makes him open to changes and improvisations. If we consider ourselves to be the best, we create an illusion around us that isn’t real.

What is real is the fact that each day we have the chance to become a little better than yesterday and just like that we live a beautiful life.

35. Paine shares a great life lesson in Naruto Shippuden

Director: Hayato Date

Writer: Shin Yoshida, Katsuhiko Chiba, Yasuyuki Suzuki

IMDb Rating: 8.8

“Religion, ideology, resources, land, spite, love or just because… No matter how pathetic the reason, it’s enough to start war. War will never cease to exist… reasons can be thought up after the fact… Human nature pursues strife.”

The reason to start a fight can be any, be it religion, caste, resources, land, and even the pettiest of issues one can think of. And small fights like these lead to war, where revenge is the ultimate driving force. It is bound to happen because we as humans will not be satisfied always.

We tend to disagree on the slightest of inconvenience that is posed our way and that is enough to begin the fight. Because it is human nature to disagree now and then.

34. Naruto describes the feeling of being alone in Naruto Shippuden

Director: Hayato Date

“The pain of being alone is completely out of this world, isn’t it? I don’t know why, but I understand your feelings so much, it actually hurts.”

Human is the only animal that believes in forming many bonds throughout their life. Naruto here describes the feeling of being alone that is the most painful in the world. He tries to resonate with the emotions of others and believes that it is very hurtful to be all by themselves in this world.

33. Son Goku fights for the good in Dragon Ball Z

Director: Daisuke Nishio, Shigeyasu Yamauchi

Writer: Takao Koyama

IMDb Rating: 8.8

“I am the hope of the universe. I am the answer to all living things that cry out for peace. the protector of the innocent. the light in the darkness and the truth. Ally to good! A nightmare to you!”

Goku in Dragon Ball Z considers himself to be the protector of innocent people. He is the help that universe has sent to restore peace and is the guiding light in the darkness. He is the ultimate truth who is with God’s side. And those who are evil must fear him as he is their end!

32. Saitama transforms in One-Punch Man

Director: Shingo Natsume (season 1), Chikara Sakurai (season 2)

Writer: Tomohiro Suzuki

IMDb Rating: 8.8

“Human strength lies in the ability to change yourself.”

We, as humans are capable of doing great things. Be it discovering new things to evolving into intelligent beings, we have come a long way. But one thing that remains the strength of an individual is the fact to change oneself.

Life is not in our hands so if we alter or adapt ourselves to the situations, we become better each day.

31. Lelouch Vi Brittania believes in actions in Code Geass

Director: Gorō Taniguchi

Writer: Ichirō Ōkouchi

IMDb Rating: 8.7

“The world can’t be changed with pretty words alone.”

The world can only change when we take action for what is right. No matter how good things we dream about the world and wish for it to be a better place, nothing will change as words cannot do anything. So if we want a change in our life or in the world itself, we should strive for it in our best capacity.

30. Roy Mustang praises the beauty of the world in Full Metal Alchemist

Director: Seiji Mizushima

Writer: Shō Aikawa

IMDb Rating: 8.6

“The world isn’t perfect. But it’s there for us, doing the best it can… that’s what makes it so damn beautiful.”

It is inspiring how this anime character takes the world around him to be BEAUTIFUL! just like him, we too should see the perfections and beauty in the smallest of inconveniences because that is what keeps us moving ahead in life, always motivated. Else our progress and growth would have been stuck.

29. Mugen takes charge of his decisions in Samurai Champloo

Director: Shinichirō Watanabe

Writer: Shinji Obara

IMDb Rating: 8.6

“Don’t live your life making up excuses. The one making your choices is yourself!”

We do not live to make excuses and regret later. Life gives us the opportunity every day to fulfill our dreams and if we fail to seize the opportunity, we lose time. Because life is all about striving for the best and being in action always.

Simply delaying it and making excuses to cover it up will make our growth slower and we wouldn’t be able to achieve success in the long run. So choose for yourself and begin today!

28. Kaori Miyazono is an inspiration for us in Your Lie In April

Director: Kyōhei Ishiguro

Writer: Takao Yoshioka

IMDb Rating: 8.6

“Maybe there’s only a dark road up ahead. But you still have to believe and keep going. Believe that the stars will light your path, even a little bit. Come on, let’s go on a journey!”

The inspiring words by Kaori must be understood by all of us. The fear that darkness will block our path should not stop us from beginning the beautiful journey. Because in the end, hope is all we have.

We never know when opportunities come our way and we become successful. So our hearts should be full of hope and belief.

27. All Might recall his struggle in My Hero Academia

Director: Kenji Nagasaki, Tomo Ōkubo, Masahiro Mukai

Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

IMDb Rating: 8.5

“If you feel yourself hitting up against your limit, remember for what cause you clench your fists! Remember why you started down this path, and let that memory carry you beyond your limit.”

In this beautiful quote by All Might from My Hero Academia we get to know what it means to stay focussed till our very goal is achieved. He states that whenever in life we feel dejected and unmotivated, we must remember the reason why we were in the situation in the first place.

And when we know the reason for our presence there, we should stick to it and it will eventually help us move ahead in life during difficult times.

26. All Might talk about the deserving in My Hero Academia

Director: Kenji Nagasaki, Tomo Ōkubo, Masahiro Mukai

Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

IMDb Rating: 8.5

“There’s a difference between being lucky and deserving. One’s an accident, the other, a reward. Never get the two confused.”

Sometimes people get lucky to grab an opportunity and many times it is the hard work and talent that makes us worth the price. And the two things are completely different from each other and shouldn’t be used interchangeably.

Being lucky is just an accident that might not work in our favor always but being deserving will always come with its sweet reward.

25. Himura Kenshin talks to be courageous in Rurouni Kenshin

Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Writer: Michiru Shimada, Yoshiyuki Suga, Akemi Omode, Nobuaki Kishima, Michiko Yokote, Masashi Sogo

IMDb Rating: 8.5

“You can die anytime, but living takes true courage.”

Ending life is easy. It just takes a moment. But what is needed to live in courage? The courage to face fears, accept challenges and strive for success. No matter how many times we fall, we must get up and again begin to work.

24. Rock Lee believes in hard work in Naruto

Director: Hayato Date

Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa, Junki Takegami

IMDb Rating: 8.4

“A dropout will beat a genius through hard work.”

Hard work is the key to success. There is no substitute for hard work and no shortcut to success. Yes at times luck does play its part and make us taste success, but us not rely on it completely because when good fortune does not work, hard work does.

The power of hard work should not be underestimated because even a failure once can achieve great heights if consistently working hard. So whenever you feel low keep in mind that the hard work pays off, not immediately but definitely! So keep working hard!

23. Tsunade remembers what he went through in life in Naruto

Director: Hayato Date

“People become stronger because they have memories they can’t forget.”

If someone asks any successful man what made him reach the position he is now in, he will share the experience that evoked his passion and carried him on the path of success. We all have something in our lives, the memories, that we cannot get rid of.

And that is when we have a choice- either to cry and regret over the situation or transform it into an opportunity to achieve goals in life. These memories will be the driving force for our victory.

22. Itachi Uchiha is all about having faith in Naruto

Director: Hayato Date

“People’s lives don’t end when they die, it ends when they lose faith.”

Death is unavoidable. The human body will perish one day. And till that day arrives, we must live our lives without fear and to the fullest. Sometimes situations take an ugly turn and there seems to be no way out of it.

But that is when we should gather all our strength and courage and fight till the end. Because the greatest defeat is the defeat of the mind and not the body. So never lose hope in life.

21. Rider believes in enjoying life in Fate Zero

Director: Ei Aoki

Writer: Akira Hiyama, Akihiro Yoshida

IMDb Rating: 8.3

“Whatever you do, enjoy it to the fullest. That is the secret of life.”

Life comes with its fair share of ups and downs. There is no change in this fact and it is inevitable. Now it depends on us how we perceive things to be. Whether we sit and cry on an unexpected situation or transform it into an opportunity it is all on us.

So when everything depends on our attitude, we should enjoy life to the full capacity no matter how uncomfortable the situation seems to be because that is how we can live life to the fullest!

20. Hinata Miyake calls what journey truly is in A Place Further than the Universe

Director: Atsuko Ishizuka

Writer: Jukki Hanada

IMDb Rating: 8.3

“When you hit the point of no return, that’s the moment it truly becomes a journey. If you can still turn back, it’s not really a journey.”

The ultimate achievement is that moment in life when we realize how far we have come and there is no way we return to the original state. That is what makes a successful journey. Other than that, when we have a chance to run back and quit the field, that is not a journey in the true sense.

19. Hinata Miyake gives a different perspective in A Place Further than the Universe

Director: Atsuko Ishizuka

Writer: Jukki Hanada

IMDb Rating: 8.3

“To act is not necessarily compassion. True compassion sometimes comes from inaction.”

It is not always necessary to indulge in doing something for anyone. Sometimes not doing anything is a true form of compassion that we can display. This will be both helpful for us as well as others.

18. Hitsugaya Toshiro continues to progress in Bleach

Director: Noriyuki Abe

“We are all like fireworks: We climb, we shine and always go our separate ways and become further apart. But even when that time comes, let’s not disappear like a firework and continue to shine… forever.”

Not everybody is meant to stay in our lives forever. Be it our parents, friends, and relatives,are meant to leave at some point in time. We might experience great moments together and live closely but one day we go separate ways to grow on our own.

So we must remember that even though we become apart, we must not lose our charm and remember what our purpose in life is. We must do our duty till the end.

17. Matsumoto Rangiku deals with the reality of life in Bleach

Director: Noriyuki Abe

“To know sorrow is not terrifying. What is terrifying is to know you can’t go back to happiness you could have.”

Sometimes in life, we get stuck in a situation that shakes us from within and takes away our happiness. We often fear the feeling of being sad. Let us just know that being sad is not the real deal but learning the fact that we can never experience the happiness we once did is. That is what should be feared.

16. Rukia Kuchiki talks about the emotions in life in Bleach

Director: Noriyuki Abe

“We are taught never to shed tears. For to shed tears means that the body has been defeated by emotion. And to us, this simple act of crying proves, without question, that the existence of emotion is nothing but a burden.”

Rukia in Bleach believes that they are told not to feel the emotion and cry because of it. Display of the emotion means their defeat because of their thought. It eventually turns into a burden that hampers progress in life, so it is better not to shed any sort of tears.

15. Milly Thompson focuses on being patient in Trigun

Director: Satoshi Nishimura

Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

IMDb Rating: 8.2

“Every journey begins with a single step. We just have to have patience.”

No one becomes successful overnight. It is just a matter of taking that one step that everyone fears to take. And once we do it, we must practice patience and consistency because eventually we will be given the taste of success.

14.Deneil Young teaches a great lesson on life in Space Brothers

Director: Yoshitaka Mori

Writer: Chūya Koyama

IMDb Rating: 8.2

“All we can do is live until the day we die. Control what we can…and fly free.”

What happens in our life is not in anybody’s hands. Changes are bound to happen to keep life moving. All that is in our hands is to live the life as we want, with all the happiness and enjoyment till the time it ends.

We can control our emotions and our reactions towards the situations but not the fact why that particular situation occurred. So whatever is in our control we should do that and leave the rest and free ourselves from any regrets and sorrows.

13. Yato discloses the thought on death in Noragami

Director: Kotaro Tamura

Writer: Deko Akao

IMDb Rating: 8

“Life and death are like light and shadow. They’re both always there. But people don’t like thinking about death, so subconsciously, they always look away from it.”

When life is given to us, we are also given death with it. The fact is inevitable. But in reality, people tend to run away from the thought of death because they fear losing a life. We should embrace both life and death as they are just like light and shadow.

12. Gildarts Clive knows how to turn weakness to strength in Fairy Tail

Director: Masaya Fujimori, Tatsuma Minamikawa

Writer: Hiro Mashima

IMDb Rating: 7.9

“Fear is not evil. It tells you what weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder.”

Fear is inevitable. Just like every other emotion we feel in life, fear is bound to happen. But we should never forget that this fear is necessarily not negative. It is on us how we want to perceive it.

If we take it negatively, it will hamper our growth. But if we acknowledge it and use it to know our flaws, we can convert them into our strength and face every challenge in life. That is when we will become stronger and more kind.

11. Erza Scarlet highlights the essence of moving in life in Fairy Tail

Director: Masaya Fujimori, Tatsuma Minamikawa

“Moving on doesn’t mean you forget about things. It just means you have to accept what’s happened and continue living.”

Whenever something unfavorable happens in life, we get disturbed at that moment. It takes time for our minds and body to adjust to the situation. And giving that time is very important. Because if we try to forget and suppress the negative emotions in the body, we just create more pain.

The true sense of moving on in life is to deal with and accept what has happened and be hopeful about the future. Because that is how we will be living more peacefully.

10. Natsu Dragneel lives in the present in Fairy Tail

Director: Masaya Fujimori, Tatsuma Minamikawa

“We don’t have to know what tomorrow holds! That’s why we can live for everything we’re worth today!”

Life is an unpredictable ride. No one knows what the very next moment in life has in store for us. So we should live in the present and enjoy what today has for us. Because the present has everything that we need at the time and tomorrow should be left as it is.

9. Mavis Vermillion makes mistakes as a way to move ahead in Fairy Tail

Director: Masaya Fujimori, Tatsuma Minamikawa

“Mistakes are not shackles that halt one from stepping forward. Rather, they are that which sustain and grow one’s heart.”

Mistakes are the stepping stones to success and not the hindrance to it. We must remember the fact that learning from the failures will only make us grow as an individual and strive for better and not hold us back. So do not fear making mistakes as they are the ones that will make you successful.

8. Mion Sonozaki believes in living to the fullest in Higurashi No Naku Koro Ni

Director: Chiaki Kon

Writer: Toshifumi Kawase

IMDb Rating: 7.9

“Life is like a tube of toothpaste. When you’ve used all the toothpaste down to the last squeeze, that’s when you’ve really lived. Live with all your might, and struggle as long as you have life.”

Life is a constant struggle. Every day we wake up and we have a new day to face with unknown situations ready to come our way. All we have to do is face them with all our strength and might so that nothing remains unturned.

When we do that, we live peacefully and realize that this is what living life to the fullest mean. Mion compares life with toothpaste where when the latter is used till its last bit,it means we have struggled our way till the end successfully. And that is how we are supposed to have our life.

7. Yasaburo Shimogamo desires an interesting life in The Eccentric Family

Director: Masayuki Yoshihara

Writer: Shōtarō Suga, Ryō Higaki

IMDb Rating: 7.6

“Once, I wrestled with the difficult question of how one should live as a tanuki. I felt I understood how to live an interesting life, but it was unclear what else I should do. And then somewhere along the line, idling my time away doing nothing, I realized that there’s nothing else I need to do besides live an interesting life.”

Yasaburo in The Eccentric Family describes his encounter of finding a way to lead an interesting life. He mentions that besides living an interesting life, what else can be done. And while he pondered upon the thought, he got a realization that life indeed itself is to be lived with full hope and joy, and nothing else is needed.

6. Reiko Mikami believes in himself in Another

Director: Tsutomu Mizushima

Writer: Yukito Ayatsuji

IMDb Rating: 7.6

“Not giving up on yourself is what’s truly important. That way you don’t end up pathetic.”

One does not know what occurs the very next moment. Life is very unpredictable. So whenever something adverse happens in life, rather than fearing and running away from the situation, one should believe in oneself and try to look for the solution.

Because when we believe in ourselves, we give God a chance to help us and that is how we get out of the situation and not lose.

5. Takeshi Shudo talks about the worth of life in Pokemon

Director: Kunihiko Yuyama, Masamitsu Hidaka, Norihiko Sudō, Yūji Asada, Tetsuo Yajima, Daiki Tomiyasu, Maki Kodaira, Jun Owada

Writer: Takeshi Shudo, Junki Takegami, Atsuhiro Tomioka, Aya Matsui, Shoji Yonemura, Shinzo Fujita, Akemi Omode, Yukioshi Ohashi, Hideki Sonada, Masashi Sogo, Junichi Fujisaku

IMDb Rating: 7.5

“The circumstances of one’s birth are irrelevant, but it is what you do with the gift of life that determines who you are.”

One thing that is in our hands is how we treat the life that we bestowed with. The conditions we are born in or the family we receive is not in our hands and that should not even be considered relevant. Because what is relevant is how we make our life.

The precious gift of life should be fully enjoyed and used to fulfill the dreams.

4. Toriko considers failure to be good in Toriko

Director: Akifumi Zako

Writer: Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro

IMDb Rating: 7.3

“In this world, there’s no such thing as ‘failure’ in the first place. The one who knows the ‘ways to win’ more than anyone is also the one who’s experienced the most ‘mistakes’. In other words… You could say ‘failure’ is equal to ‘success’… Couldn’t you?”

There is not a thing called failure in life. It is just a man-made word to describe any unfavorable situation not according to our will. What is the reality of being successful? The ones who aren’t, our trying and correcting their mistakes that will eventually make them successful one day.

Because the one who reaches the top has fallen several times, learned from his mistakes, and changed them into an asset.

3. Yuuji Kazami quotes the value of life in The Fruit of Grisaia

Director: Tensho

Writer: Hideyuki Kurata

IMDb Rating: 7.1

“Life comes at a cost. Wouldn’t it be arrogant to die before you’ve repaid that debt?”

Life is a precious gift that only the lucky ones get. So ending life without enjoying it and achieving dreams will be a disregard for the valuable life. So one should know the value of it and honor the fact by creating the best out of it.

2. Kunio Yaobi let certain things go in life in Tamako Market

Director: Naoko Yamada

Writer: Reiko Yoshida

IMDb Rating: 7

“You can’t always hold on to the things that are important. By letting them go we gain something else.”

Life is all about change and growth. Only when we move past our current situation, do we strive on the path of progress. So it becomes extremely crucial to let go of certain things in our life no matter how dear they are for us. Because only when we do that, we create space for something better, more deserving that will make us happier.

So one should trust the timing of God and let go of the things that are not required in life because not everything we hold important is needed.

1. Junichirou Kagami accepts the uncertainty of life in Ultimate Otaku Teacher

Director: Masato Sato

Writer: Atsushi Maekawa

IMDb Rating: 6.2

“Just like games, no matter how well you have things lined up in your life, there’s always something to keep you on your toes.”

No matter how well we are prepared for anything in life, there will be something that will shake us up and we will have to deal with it. Life is ought to be uncertain, it’s just we have to be prepared for all the odds no matter how confident we are about the outcome. It is always better to be prepared than regret!

We hope that these inspirational anime quotes about life would be with you during the toughest of times as they will enable you to pave your way through dark times so that you come out stronger and victorious. So till then be happy and keep getting motivated.

