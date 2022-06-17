Finance
Drug Rehab Can Save Black Tar Heroin Addicts, But Don’t Wait – It’s Deadly
A 73-year-old Spokane, WA, retiree helped cops bust dealers in his neighborhood who sell it. A teenaged Dallas, TX, high school student turned in her classmates for using it. An 80-year-old Fort Worth, TX, man was arrested for peddling it. A 38-year-old Bethlehem, PA, woman was arrested in a sting operation for possessing a half a pound of it. And a 16-year-old Nevada youth was still in a coma two weeks after overdosing on it. The “it” is Mexican black tar heroin, and it’s leaving a trail across the country of severe heroin addiction and thousands more people who will need successful drug rehab programs to mend their lives.
The news items above are a random sampling of just this week’s news about the spread of black tar heroin across the country. The most prevalent form of heroin in the western U.S., black tar heroin is named for its appearance – a dark brown or black tar-like substance, lacking one or more of the final steps producers take to refine the source opium to a lighter, powdered form. In the east, the white (actually off-white or tan) powdered heroin, mostly made in South America or Asia, is more commonly seen.
Texas has been particularly hard hit because of its proximity to Mexico, the source of most black tar heroin. The drug is beginning to rival cocaine, the state’s most-abused dangerous drug. Texas drug rehab workers and emergency room physicians have seen black tar heroin addiction among kids as young as 12 years old – school children who, according to police, are attracted to the drug world by young, aggressive drug peddlers who offer the first few “hits” to kids for free. Dozens of kids have already died in Texas from the form of black tar heroin nick-named “cheese” – a blend of black tar heroin and crushed Tylenol PM or similar cold medicine.
The color and texture of black tar heroin doesn’t affect its addictive and destructive nature. In fact, black tar heroin addiction carries even more risks than the more traditional powdered heroin addiction. Because of its gummy consistency, the drug carries a higher risk of “venous sclerosis”, a condition where veins narrow and harden. Another risk seen at hospital emergency rooms and drug rehab clinics, called “necrotizing fasciitis”, is rapid muscle death, leading to blood poisoning and kidney failure. This deadly condition has a mortality rate of almost 100% if left untreated.
Botulism infections at the site of heroin injections are another risk, and have also been seen at ER’s and drug rehab centers. Botulism infection can result in muscle paralysis, respiratory failure and death if treatment is not undertaken immediately. These and other deadly risks emphasize the need for successful drug rehab programs as soon as possible.
Black tar heroin, the typical street term for the drug, has many other street names such as pigment, negro (the Spanish word for black), piedra (the Spanish word for stone), chiva (a Spanish word for a young goat), as well as nut job, muck, slab and others. And don’t forget “cheese” – the latest and most dangerous variety to hit school campuses and playgrounds. If you hear of someone you know using any of these terms, find out if they are experimenting with black tar heroin. They could be addicted, or at risk of heroin addiction, and their life may be in danger. Do everything you can to get them into a successful drug rehab program as soon as possible.
Finance
Want to Buy a Property Or Invest in Cyprus? Current Construction Projects Underway!
During economic slowdowns, the avid property investor rubs his or her hands with glee! This is because there are properties to be had for prices that are far cheaper than in normal circumstances. If you are planning a real estate investment then the question has to be why Cyprus? What make this Island the first choice of the knowledgeable property investor. How can property trends be predicted so far into the future? Lastly why should a person wishing to immigrate or purchase a holiday property choose this as their destination? There are some seriously good answers to these questions! Property prices here have risen more than anywhere else in the world over the last ten years by almost 280 % which is an astounding figure! The rental demand for houses here has been exceptional over the same period.
Cyprus without doubt, has now become one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe due to its spectacular world class beaches, dramatic scenery and lastly its nightlife. The evening entertainment being second only to Ibiza. This mass exodus of tourism has resulted in an exceptional demand for properties on the island. Along with the fact that Cyprus has been voted the best place in the world to retire by expats living abroad in a Sunday Times survey! Coupled with some of the finest taxation systems on pensions and owning property worldwide, has made it such a popular destination! The crime rate here is amongst the lowest in the entire world and the medical care is exceptional! All in all along with the cost of living it is easy to see why the island has become so popular with house buyers an investors alike!
The popularity of Cyprus has been creating a demand for around 20,000 properties a month to be built in order to satisfy the needs of property purchasers here and with all of the projects occurring within the island the demand for properties here is sure to rise substantially well in to the next decade! Added to this the scarcity of prime building land for example: for building three golf courses means that any such property bought in these prime locations will determine a hefty return on your investment or a massive surge in the value of your purchase price. The single biggest reason to buy or invest here above many other destinations is the steady but impressive increase in value of property bought here, along with all of the projects that are already being built means the value and demand for property will be incredible in the next few years. It is also a fact that mass tourism has the greatest impact on house buying in any region and so with its popularity already assured as a leading tourist destination and retirement hot spot in the world, the addition of some of the projects listed below are sure to create the ideal circumstances for property investment and purchase for many years to come!
There are many reasons why this trend looks set to continue well into the next decade! Firstly there is a Disney World being built in the new heart of the region, the planning application has already being passed. For someone of this stature to invest heavily is testament to the potential of the island. Secondly there is a massive world class tennis academy being built already, to provide for training facilities and presumably even tournaments eventually. this project is costing many hundreds of millions. The airports have up until now only catered mainly for tourists from Europe, but with the expansion of the biggest airport to accommodate many more international flights this is bound to have an effect on the demand for properties. these are the signs any property investor dreams of, and most will understand the implications of these massive projects in pushing up the demand for property in a region and more importantly the demand for property in the most coveted locations on the island! These will see the greatest return without doubt. The golfing property will encompass a world class hotel which will bring in a greater influx of wealthy people and will guarantee that a purchase on one or more of these properties will be a brilliant investment, the prices are truly special! The other biggest investment opportunity is a 5* massive lifestyle and fitness complex which encompasses a development of unparalleled luxury and facilities for the price of a cheap apartment anywhere! this will prove to be one of the best real estate deals on the planet once the project has been widely publicized! This development has been done in conjunction with a world famous sports personality and one of the very best developers in Cyprus! It does not take foresight to see the potential of a purchase on these kinds of properties! And lastly there are some luxury villas being built on the Ayia thekla coastline (right next to Ayia Napa) these villas enjoy being right on the beach and are also built by one of the three most trusted and best developers on the island. This is along the most desired residential strip in Cyprus, along with the value for money and quality of these properties the demand will make them another very shrewd investment!
There are some truly spectacular beach front villas being built at the moment in Cyprus right on the sea protection line and these prices, reflect the current mild slowdown in the property market here. Added to this there is the most exclusive development of luxury villas in the islands history, in a unique modern style but on the absolute most coveted piece of land in the whole of Cyprus. There is a hotel being built here along with the ultra top spec luxury homes, which is set to cater to the worlds elite earners and attract wealthy clientele from around the globe. A few of the property investment portals on the web that are aware of this project are tipping it to be one of the top three investment tips worldwide at present!
Another little known fact is that Cyprus has been developing some of the finest golf courses around Europe for some time. The most famous being the secret valley courses. There are plans underway for one of the finest golfing destinations in the world. This whole development is being constructed on the most prized piece of land in the whole of the Cyprus suitable for a golf courses. They have spectacular features and vistas. The properties have magnificent views over the Mediterranean sea as well as the truly unique and spectacular golf courses. An avid golfer myself, I can state with certainty that these golf courses rival anything out there in the world. Having seen the detail this appears to be a gem which is bound to attract major demand for these properties. Each are set in a truly majestic setting. The courses have been designed by a world renowned golfer and the last one is awaiting final planning approval! The properties here are truly top spec and provide extraordinary value for money! At the moment there are some truly exceptional opportunities for buying some prime investment property or grabbing yourself a lovely luxury prime location property in Cyprus for prices you would not believe!
Finance
Advice for Keeping Your Teen Driver Safe on the Road
Although it seems like the day would never come, your baby is now a teenager, and soon to be a licensed driver. Road safety is a vital part of drivers’ education, and the lessons shouldn’t stop once your teen is officially licensed to drive. It is important to instill as much knowledge about driving and road safety in order to protect your loved ones from devastating motor vehicle accidents. Continue reading to learn some important tips you should be teaching your adolescent about driving safe.
Car accidents are not just physically devastating; they can also be financially and emotionally distressing, and render life-long damages. Hospital bills, medical expenses, lost wages, permanent disfigurement, prolonged physical therapy, and even wrongful death are just a few consequences that can result from a shattering car crash.
There are 3 “don’ts” that all drivers should follow, regardless of age or driving experience. By following these practices, you can help to ensure your safety and the safety of others when driving on the road. These three “don’ts” include no speeding, no tailgating, and no distractions.
No Speeding – Although vehicles are designed to reach high speeds, this does not mean you should ever achieve such speeds when driving. Teach your teen to always obey the speed limit so that they are always more in control of their vehicle. Speeding can cause a driver to lose control and collide into trees, structures, or other vehicles. This can jeopardize the safety of your teen, as well as other drivers. In fact, you may want to encourage your teen driver to stay clear of the “fast lane” on highways to avoid speeders and aggressive drivers.
No Tailgating – Tailgating is a form of aggressive driving, whether you are irritated at the driver in front of you, or just late for school. It is conduct that can cause serious accidents at high speeds. At lower speeds, tailgating can result in destructive fender-benders, which can cause serious neck and head injuries like whiplash. Teach your minor to keep a safe distance between vehicles at all times.
No Distractions – Teens (and adults) have phones, music, mirrors, and all sorts of other distractions with them in their vehicles. Be sure to teach them that it is unacceptable to text and drive, or take your focus off the road for even a few seconds. Instill in them that driving should be their top focus and only priority; not checking emails or social media, putting on lip gloss, or changing the radio station. Accidents happen in a matter of seconds.
In contrast to the “don’ts”, there are also 3 “do’s” that are just as important. These include signaling, staying away from aggressive drivers, and keeping your car interior clean.
Always Signal – Turn signals and hazard lights are not optional. They are vital to safe driving because they let other drivers and pedestrians know what your intentions are on the road. Accidents happen all the time because drivers fail to use their turn signals when changing lanes or turning into a parking lot. Be sure to teach your teen driver to always use their turn signals.
Always Avoid Aggressive Drivers – Examples of aggressive drivers are those who speed, tailgate, cut drivers off, switch lanes often, attempt to provoke other drivers by revving their engines, drive angry, or attempt to fuel a conflict. These kinds of drivers are incredibly dangerous and teens need to know to stay away from them at all costs. If they see an aggressive driver, teach them to not react and to safely change lanes or pull over to get away from them.
Always Keep Your Interior Clean – This piece of advice may sound silly considering the inside of a car doesn’t seem to influence driving safety, but it does. Garbage can accumulate in a vehicle, and potentially become a driving hazard. For instance, a loose water bottle can roll underneath the brake pedal and cause a driver to have a serious accident. Even dust and lent can cause safety issues if drivers have an allergic reaction, such as watery, itchy eyes or violent sneezing. A few sneezes can certainly jeopardize a driver’s alertness on the road.
Was Your Teen Negligently Hurt in a Car Accident?
If your teenager was recently involved in a car accident that was no fault of their own, and they suffered injuries as a result, it is strongly encouraged to contact a seasoned car accident injury lawyer for professional advice regarding your rights to being compensated for your family’s incurred damages and losses.
Finance
The Importance of Forex Trading Today
The foreign exchange has a big impact on everyone, for companies, and for small time investors alike. This is why everyone is getting into Forex trading to be able to help certain international currencies to get back on the track. The foreign exchange is an investment not just for the market participants, but also for anyone who has a business that rely on the international currencies, which may be a sponsor in their business or their main source of income. The market either raises or lowers the value and percentage of each currency, which then affects everything and everywhere. The stock exchange also shows and updates the profits and losses of the currencies that always change. That is why people invest not just for their money, but also for their future and investments that will grow over time with the right decisions and choices one makes with their money.
First, there are a few basic pieces of information that every investor needs to know before investing in the foreign exchange market. Below are five components that make a Forex trade successful for every investor.
• Liquidity – The liquidity in the foreign exchange market helps ease the conversion of the foreign currency into the domestic currency. It also helps to ease the matching of the buyers and sellers of the stocks and to keep the transactions orderly and speedy.
• Rates – The rates are set by the buyers and sellers that usually use an auction method in the market. The sellers try to reach the highest possible price, while the buyers buy the currency at low bidding prices. These will both meet at a particular spot price where the current value and exchange rate of the currency will be then compared to other currencies.
• Reserves – This is the time where the international governments come into the market to either build or manage the exchange reserves. The reserves are also built to make official payments as well as influence for the domestic currency value.
• International Trade – This is the part where the different business will rely on the exchange market to buy different and particular currencies that will be spent for obtaining imports. Even different corporations use the exchange markets to have their earning converted into the domestic currency.
• Hedging – Some traders use the exchange derivatives, that derive values and costs. Contracts and options lock the rates for a period to hedge from the risk of fluctuations.
Drug Rehab Can Save Black Tar Heroin Addicts, But Don’t Wait – It’s Deadly
Want to Buy a Property Or Invest in Cyprus? Current Construction Projects Underway!
Worker cutting a tree in Fridley hits power line and dies
Advice for Keeping Your Teen Driver Safe on the Road
As gas prices keep breaking records, how much relief can MN leaders provide?
The Importance of Forex Trading Today
Learn How to Reduce Your Trading Risk With Binary Betting and Binary Options
Juneteenth in the Twin Cities: What’s open, what’s closed and what’s on tap
Magic complete pre-draft protocols with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren
Accelerated Nursing Programs – What Is An Accelerated Nursing Program?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things