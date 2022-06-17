Finance
Drunk Driving Can Ruin Your Career
(Note from the author: The original of this article was posted in 2005. Much has changed since then and the reader is advised to research current law firm websites devoted to DUI defense for updates.)
Although you won’t find “loss of job” listed in Washington state’s DUI laws, a drunk driving arrest can have a devastating impact upon your continued employment. If you need to drive to get to work, or you must drive to do your job, a DUI arrest in Washington state sets in motion two ways you can suffer due to loss of your license:
(1) administratively at the hands of the Department of Licensing
(2) by court action if you are subsequently convicted of DUI.
In Washington state, when a breath test was taken and the result was.08 or higher, the Department of Licensing will seek to administratively suspend your license even if you are not charged with the crime of DUI. In most cases you will be eligible to apply for an ignition interlock license, but this requires you to drive (with few exceptions) only if the vehicle you drive has an ignition interlock device installed.
There is an exception to the ignition interlock law that permits you to drive an employer’s vehicle, if required by the job, without an ignition interlock. The application for this may be found on several websites, including the Fox Bowman Duarte website.
An ignition interlock means that your car won’t start if alcohol is present, and the horn will honk and lights flash if alcohol is detected while driving. The job implications of this in-car breath test device are ominous for persons in sales requiring client interaction: few potential clients are impressed by a sales person who drives an ignition interlocked vehicle.
Beyond this, individuals who must travel for business and then who must rent cars at destination sales locations will be unable to rent cars during the time an ignition interlock is required, thus impacting the ability to travel for business. At present, no car rental agencies are known to have ignition interlock equipped vehicles in their fleets.
Criminal Penalties:
Even with no prior record, up to a year in jail can be imposed and if the breath test was refused, a two-year license revocation is imposed. Then, the ignition interlock requirement exists for at least one year after the suspension has been served.
If there is a prior DUI offense within seven years of the date of the arrest for the current incident, things get much worse if your job requires interstate travel. New Washington state DUI legislation requires such a person to obtain permission from the Department of Corrections before traveling interstate. The application process takes time and will greatly impede or even prevent interstate business travel.
There are some careers that will be jeopardized by a DUI arrest or conviction for reasons other than loss of the ability to drive. Corporate officers, public figures, sports figures or employees with security clearances or those in sensitive positions may find, if the matter comes to the attention of the media, that the impact of the resultant adverse publicity is more damaging to the career than the actual “legal” consequences of a DUI. The author of this article has represented individuals so situated. Such cases must be defended well and handled carefully, with the objective of preserving the career while minimizing potential legal consequences.
Finance
Bulges, Popcorn Ceiling Removal And Shadow Lines: Tips And Solutions
Common ceiling treatments include popcorn ceiling removal, treatment for joint shadow lines, treatment for dark areas and others. Some of these treatments can be addressed with DIY efforts. Learning the difference between various treatments allows homeowners to get a better view of what is required of them.
Joint Shadow Lines
Drywall ceilings can develop lines on their surfaces. This problem occurs because of a lack of insulation on the top of joists. The joist tops are exposed to low winter temperatures. The wooden joists are not effective insulators and there is a temperature difference between adjacent parts of the ceiling. The difference helps to create the appearance of lines. Condensation occurs because of the lower temperature: dirt and mold become trapped in these wet spots and shadow lines are produced.
Solutions exist even for problems which seem as insurmountable as this one. Homeowners can address this problem. A special paint can be applied to the ceiling and followed up with repairing the insulation on the joists. This insulation should fill spaces between joists in addition to covering those wooden tops which were previously left uncovered.
This treatment, while intricate, can seem less daunting than the task of popcorn ceiling removal (cottage cheese or acoustic ceiling removal), which can include testing the surface through the help of a laboratory and then contacting an asbestos abatement company in case the samples prove dangerous.
Bulge in Plaster Ceiling
Older homes with plaster ceilings may contain bulges which concern homeowners. In older homes, plaster was applied over metal, wood or gypsum lath in order to coat walls and ceilings. Vibrations and water damage to the roof may interact with the substances applied in the plaster placement process. Layers of plaster coating can cause the plaster to break away from structures within the surface and a bulge is produced. A lack of heating can cause even the finish coat to create sags in the wall.
Two methods for repair are available. The DIY method, applying plaster washers, may appeal to homeowners wanting to fore-go the cost of the alternative: contacting a plaster contractor. Valuable resources point to an important difference between a plaster contractor and a drywall contractor, indicating that choosing the inappropriate repair business is a common mistake.
Obviously, the DIY method could entail steps which surpass those involves in popcorn ceiling removal. Yet, if a contractor is involved, popcorn ceiling removal could still equate to more errand work for the homeowner than this treatment would create.
Finance
What is So Special About Forex Trading Signal Software?
Forex trading signal software is being used by upwards of 30% of all traders these days. This warrants knowing both why forex trading signal software is so popular and how and if it works to make you money.
These are programs designed to act like stock pickers but for the currency exchange world. How they work is they analyze real time market data and employ complex mathematical algorithms to detect profitable trading ops and the makings of trends. These algorithms are tested far in advance of being released to traders so that by the time it hits the market it is as precise and accurate as possible at finding these trends. Once all of the difficult work of market crunching has been done for you, the forex trading signal software notifies you so that you can trade accordingly.
While these programs will not carry out every aspect of trading for you like automated trade software will, the learning curve to use one of the better of these programs effectively isn’t too bad. All you’ve really got to know how to do to make money using this software is how to enact a trade simply using an online trade account.
Also, because every aspect of the market analysis process is carried out for you, no emotions or harmful outside human factors are present to poison your trades, another point which is great for newer, less experienced traders and a point which critics and experts alike have praised in forex trading signal software.
Finance
VGA Extension Cable
A VGA extension cable is the one responsible for the transmission of video signals from personal computers or laptops to monitors or projectors. You may have also heard them being called the VGA extension, monitor cable, VGA video cable, and computer cable. With these cables, it is possible for a computer to be separated from its monitor at a greater distance. In fact, if you use a VGA extension cable, you will still be able to see the screen which is 100 feet away from the computer itself.
If you need to place the monitors farther than 100 feet, it is recommended that you use Cat5 and UTP VGA Video splitter Extender. The reason for this is that VGA cables are likely to be expensive.
Using a VGA extension cable will also ensure that you get to see an excellent quality of picture with the resolution of 1600 x 1200. You can also use these type of video cables with PC, MAC or SUN systems that come with VGA video connectors.
These cables are made with coaxial and twisted pair signal lines aside from ferrite cores on one of the ends, making it very capable of providing optimum video quality and performance. The VGA connectors are coated with copper braiding and aluminized Mylar foil. You will also see that there are gold plated pins on the connectors. These pins are used to suppress the noise, while the triple coating feature guarantees that there will be no loss of data.
In addition to being made using multicultural technology, these VGA extension cables are UL tested and also certified. You can find these cables in lengths between 3 feet and 100 feet.
A VGA extension cable is also available in both male to male and female to female connectors. You will see that they have 15 pins. There are 3 rows and each row has 5 pins. You can find these connectors on cameras, video cards, computer screens, high definition TVs and projectors. The main purpose of these cables is to carry the analog aspect of the video signals.
The fast development of technology has led to the popularity of DVI cables over these VGA cables. There are still, however, a number of old version graphics cards that still has the 15 pins to get the video graphics controller connected to the monitor through a VGA cable. These cables are also much cheaper than the ones used for digital signal transmission.
