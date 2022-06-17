Elon Musk Backs Integrating Digital Payments Into Twitter Platform

- Users now have access to an NFT display picture function.
- Elon Musk wants to acquire Twitter and implement free expression on the network.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said during a virtual town hall meeting that integrating digital payments on Twitter to move money back and forth makes sense.
Musk said:
“Money is fundamentally digital at this point and has been for a while. It would make sense to integrate payments into Twitter so it’s easy to send money back and forth.”
Twitter Plays Key Role For Crypto Sector
Due to delays in Twitter reporting the volume of spam accounts, the $44 billion transaction was likely postponed by Musk. Musk attended Thursday’s Twitter meeting, implying that the transaction is moving forward. With the introduction of bitcoin tipping and the addition of Ethereum functionality this year, Twitter has become a major player in the cryptocurrency space. Users now have access to an NFT display picture function.
Cryptocurrencies aren’t a new phenomenon for Elon Musk, who has invested extensively and plans to stay on even in the face of volatile market circumstances. People eagerly anticipated the announcement that Elon Musk would acquire Twitter and implement free expression on the network.
Elon Musk is being sued for $258 billion for allegedly running a Dogecoin pyramid scheme. A “crypto-pyramid scheme using the Dogecoin cryptocurrency” is alleged in the complaint against Elon Musk and his firms.
For trading Dogecoin commencing in 2019, Keith Johnson, an American citizen, is suing Dogecoin for an estimated $86 billion in damages and an additional $172 billion in losses. Other investors who have suffered losses in Dogecoin are also represented by him. Elon Musk has not yet responded to the lawsuit and the claims.
Recommended Articles: