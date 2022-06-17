Finance
Eternity Commitment: The 21st Century Alternative to Marriage: Never be Divorced!
The time is here for a new paradigm in lifelong relationships. During the 20th Century, it was clear that what has been the model and structure for lifetime monogamous relationships was NOT WORKING! I am referring to the dysfunctional relationship called “Marriage” as defined and shaped by state lawmakers. Relationships are not the problem; it is the financial structure of the institution of marriage as designed by lawmakers which is diminishing the desire for people to marry.
There has been an 1150% increase in cohabitation in the last 40 years. At the same time the divorce rate in America continues to climb and is one of the highest per capita in the world. Since the advent of marriage laws in the early 1900’s, divorces have increased 500% on a per capita basis. All relationships have their challenges. Usually we view these challenges as personality and lifestyle differences. During marriage there is a continual need to work through personality and lifestyle differences while maintaining a healthy loving relationship. There is also a second challenge which most of us do not consider when entertaining the prospect of marriage. State and federal family law legislation has added another variable to the marriage dynamic — that of joint money, joint liability for debts and joint ownership of assets. Why did lawmakers include joint ownership of accumulated assets, liability, debt and judgments into the institution of marriage? Does this enhance the relationship or increase the potential longevity? Does this criterion change the motivations for marriage? What about the effect on the motivations for divorce? Is current family law what our faith-based forefathers intended?
More than 15 million people in America are cohabiting and this number is increasing exponentially. For the first time in history, there are more unmarried households than married households. America is in the midst of a major societal revolution as it pertains to traditional relationships and lifelong intimate commitments. The blame rests in part with State family laws (marriage/divorce laws), State/Federal marriage tax penalties and Social Security entitlement penalties for the married. Other reasons for the high divorce rates are directly attributed to a major social shift in the commitment of marriage coupled with societal acceptance of multiple intimate relationships in a person’s lifetime.
Psychologists have claimed money and finances are the number one reason for dysfunctional marriages. What if money issues were not part of your loving lifelong relationship? The Eternity Commitment or “EC” is an alternative to marriage where you have a committed lifelong relationship; however do not have the issues of joint money and possessions.
Thousands of years ago, marriage was created and defined by the different religions as the lifelong bonding of loving heterosexual couples, thus creating a family unit recognized by God. Marriage was blessed by the clergy and vows shared and expressed publicly under the eyes of God at the appropriate ceremony. Marriage was a spiritual commitment where the man and woman became one “spiritually”, not financially. There was no government intervention or marriage law mandating that marriage was a financial partnership. It would have been superfluous because religion strongly discouraged divorce.
The traditional structure of marriage created thousands of years ago is more functional and self-sustaining than marriage as it is structured today. Modern society has imposed a myriad of challenges to any formal relationship including marriage itself. The inclusion of the state-mandated financial partnership with the institution of marriage has resulted in dysfunctional motives for all aspects and phases of the marriage relationship.
Most couples believe marriage is a single lifelong commitment. However, there are actually three commitments within the realm of marriage. The first is the personal commitment of love and companionship for life. This is the most important commitment for without this commitment no other commitment will survive. The second commitment is the spiritual or faith-based commitment. This is optional based on a person’s faith. The third commitment is the marital law commitment. This is the commitment of a financial structure for your marital relationship. The structure of the marital law financial structure is synonymous with forming a 50/50 business partnership. Yes, you could just as easily duplicate the financial structure of marriage with the formation of a 50/50 business. With marriage, incomes are considered to be joint income, debt acquired by either person is joint or community debt, the couple forms one legal entity and the couple is one “taxed” entity according to the IRS. Just like a business partnership. I know of no couples who marry for the purpose of forming a business partnership. This is the basis of the dysfunctional relationship of present-day marriage.
Many 21st century couples do not want the state-mandated financial design of marriage nor do they want to ever experience the emotional trauma or financial repercussions of divorce. Therefore, they choose NOT to marry. Imagine having the freedom to design your own financial structure for your lifelong relationship rather than being forced into state-imposed rules. The Eternity Commitment gives you that option. You decide what is best for you during your relationship. AND… with an EC you never get divorced.
Most people don’t realize that when a marriage license is obtained you are opting for and agreeing to the state mandated financial structure of your lifelong relationship. A marriage license has nothing to do with your spiritual or personal commitment. In all 50 States, a marriage license is optional for your committed loving relationship. There are many benefits and reasons to opt for an Eternity commitment.
The Eternity Commitment is a relationship of love and companionship for life. It represents the traditional structure for the family which has endured for thousands of years. In the early 1900’s lawmakers enacted thousands of laws which re-characterized marriage to be a relationship of money, debt and possessions. When you analyze marriage laws, they are not about love, honor and cherish until death do you part. They are about joint ownership of property, debt, liabilities, businesses, retirement moneys, etc which in reality resembles a 50/50 business structure. People don’t marry to become business/financial partners; they do so to make a commitment to share love and companionship for life. So why complicate the intimate relationship with spending/saving habits of a partner when there is an alternative to keep the finances separate.
The Eternity Commitment is a lifelong commitment of an intimate relationship not involving marriage. The financial structure of the Eternity Commitment is self-defined between the consenting adults, thus bypassing and avoiding a state mandated financial structure for marriage. The financial structure of an Eternity Commitment is similar to that of a “joint venture” where individuals keep their financial and legal identities when sharing an intimate relationship of love and companionship. With an EC a checking account is established for the depository of funds to pay joint living expenses. In contrast, the financial structure of marriage is where the two parties become one financial, legal and taxed entity. Everything is joint ownership. The structure of marriage has within it inherent strife and conflict associated with spending and savings philosophies and ideologies. The meshing of money and possessions with the marriage is dysfunctional to the intimate relationship. In essence, the financial structure of marriage is contributory to the high divorce statistics.
In recent years, Common Law Marriage has been abolished in all 50 States (with a few caveats), so cohabiting with an intimate relationship will not automatically presume you are legally married. Today, you have a choice to marry or not to marry… or have an Eternity Commitment.
State marriage laws do not enforce the primary commitment of marriage, “until death do us part”. Therefore, the institution of marriage in no way protects a marriage from failure. If one person desires a divorce, the courts will grant it. The process of divorce is in reality, the process of splitting the co-mingled assets and debts. In many cases, the person breaking the commitment of marriage will profit financially because they will receive enrichment from their ex-spouse for the investment they made in the marriage. Thus, state lawmakers have created immoral incentives for divorce.
With an Eternity Commitment all property, money, retirement, investments, assets, debts, etc. remain sole and separate unless the two involved agree to include them in the “joint venture” portion of their relationship. Therefore, if there is a separation of people, there is no need to separate money and possessions because these are already separate. This is in contrast to marriage where all assets, debts and liabilities are co-mingled or made apart of the “community” as mandated by marriage law. Therefore, the requirement to split assets is the premise for the divorce.
Because of the high probability and risk of divorce, people are increasingly becoming disenchanted with marriage. Rightfully so — because if the love in a marriage ceases, all that remains is money and possessions. This is the origin of emotionally charged and expensive divorces. The person who has financially invested the most in the marriage has the most to lose in a divorce.
The pitfalls that lead people to forgo marriage are the beliefs that people:
1. Marry for money,
2. Stay married because of money issues,
3. Manipulate their spouses while married over money and possessions,
4. And last but not least, divorce for money (financial enrichment).
As mentioned earlier, there are numerous marriage tax penalties and Social Security Entitlement reductions for the married.
The Eternity Commitment returns the lifelong loving relationship to that of tradition — to the structure created for marriage by various religions thousands of years ago, and before the introduction of marriage laws of the early 1900s. With an Eternity Commitment the spiritual and ceremonial aspects of marriage are preserved where the celebration of your commitment may be blessed by a spiritual leader and vows expressed in a ceremony similar to a wedding. There is also an Eternity ring to visually and personally express your commitment.
Many people have questioned the institution of marriage, and rightly so. What you get today with marriage is not what religions historically created for lifelong relationships. However, today most people marry based on the traditional structure and beliefs about marriage. They soon learn tradition is not present-day reality. Marriage laws have superseded the faith-based structure and commitment of marriage.
Financial losses from divorce can be enormous and devastating, especially for the wealthy. Paul McCartney is facing the prospect of paying $400 million dollars to Heather Mills for a failed short term marriage. This is outrageous! Similar divorces occur in America. With most areas of asset protection there are loss insurance and corporate structures to protect individuals. No insurance companies protect individuals from divorce losses. The Eternity Commitment has a financial structure to provide this protection.
The alternative form of a lifelong commitment termed the “Eternity Commitment” defines the structure to eliminate the financial implications and dysfunctional behaviors of marriage/divorce. It focuses on the original premise of a lifetime relationship to be one of love and commitment.
The desire for people to marry will continue to decline and marriage will continue to be in crisis in America as long as state family laws have incentives for divorce and self-serving and immoral spousal behavior. Divorce must stop penalizing the spouse who has invested the most in the marriage. In addition, the marriage penalty tax still remains in many aspects of federal and state tax law and must be eliminated for people to desire marriage. Social Security entitlements should not be reduced for retirees who marry.
In America we enjoy many freedoms. The freedom to design our own financial structure for our lifelong loving relationship is one such freedom. The book Eternity Commitment shows you how to do this and how to avoid the pitfalls inherent with the state-mandated financial structure of marriage. The Eternity Commitment is the relationship structure where you never get divorced! The book contains a FREE Eternity Commitment Companionship Agreement which is a $500 value if you hired an attorney to write this for you. This document outlines the understanding and provides a self-defined financial structure for your lifelong relationship.
For more information and to order the book, “Eternity Commitment” go to:
www.eternitycommitment.com [http://www.eternitycommitment.com] Or to order call 888-280-7715. Learn the 50 reasons to have an Eternity Commitment instead of marriage. The book is 172 pages containing many divorce stories, an Eternity Commitment Agreement, a list of behavior to expect if your spouse is planning divorce. Protect your ass… at least your assets from divorce.
Advantage of Using Managed Care Plans
You might know that health insurance is of two types -indemnity health Insurance plans and managed care plans. Indemnity plans, also commonly known as reimbursement plans, will reimburse your medical expenses up to a certain limit. With the Reimbursement plan, the insurer pays a percentage of the total charges, regardless of how much the charges are. With the indemnity plan, the insurer will pay a specified amount every day for a specified number of days. The amount reimbursed does not rely on the cost of medical care, but what you are reimbursed will never exceed your expenses.
Other popular type of health insurance plans are managed care plans. There are three type of policies categorized as managed care plans are HMOs, POSs, and PPOs. Managed care plan is more popular than the indemnity plan , as they offer more flexibility and benefits to their clients. With these types of options you either pay a monthly fee no matter how many times you see a doctor, or pay a co-payment but no monthly fee. With managed care plans, you are given options of care. The plan you choose and the amount of money you wish to pay determines how big of a network of doctors and specialists you can see and still be covered under the plan. Some managed care plans offer sponsorship programs from a network of hospitals and medical services. You can often get this kind of plan through your employers.
As on that point,You might think that Managed healthcare plans are better for the average person due to the fact that they are more cost effective, Then you are absolutely right. While on the other hand, indemnity plans may give you a lot more freedom in cost, you will have to use the healthcare provider that the insurer chooses. If you have a specific disability then this can present itself as a problem. For the long run, a managed care plan will definitely save your money, especially when emergencies arise when you are out of town. These types of plans also are more flexible in policy. One thing that you need to do is before you purchase any kind of health insurance , Be sure to research all the options available for you and your family and take your final decision that secure your life more then any other thing.
Become a Top Wedding Planner – 10 Steps to Creating Your Professional Voice Mail Greeting
As a new wedding planner, there will be many times when you are out of your office and unable to answer your phone. So, be sure the greeting on your voice mail sounds professional since it could be the first time a potential client hears your voice.
Here are 10 steps to recording a professional message:
1. Write down what you want to say before you record
This will make it easier for you to remember what to say and help you eliminate non-words such as “umm” and “ahh.”
2. Make sure it is quiet when you record
The caller should not hear lawnmowers running, dogs barking, children playing, the tones your computer makes when it starts up (I included this because I have heard it more than once) or the call waiting beep. Also make sure the connection is clear, without static or noise, when you call into your voice mail to record the message.
3. Speak clearly and professionally and smile
Smiling will help you sound friendly, like someone who would be great to do business with.
4. Tell them whom they have reached
State your name and company name.
5. Let them know you want to talk to them
Tell them you would be happy to call them when you return.
6. Get the information you need to return their call
Request they leave their name and phone number, a message and the best time to call.
7. Tell them where they can get more information about you
Suggest they visit your website or blog to find out more about your services or for wedding planning tips, if you offer them on your site.
8. Keep it brief
Don’t go into too much detail or they will hang up before they leave a message.
9. Let them know you appreciate their call
Thank them for calling you. If you normally return calls within one business day, and you should, you can tell them. However, if you aren’t always able to do this, don’t make that promise.
10. Preview your message before you save it
Remember that you can, and should, re-record it if it does not sound right.
Here is an example of a greeting:
“Hello, you have reached Jane Doe of Perfect Weddings by Jane. I’d be happy to return your call as soon as I can so please leave your name, call back number, and a detailed message with the best time to reach you. For more information about having a perfect wedding, please visit my blog at PerfectWeddingsByJane.com, where I share tips for making your wedding special. Thank you for calling and have a great day.”
Importance Of Cyber Security For Companies
If you manage a computer network for your business, you should be familiar with the term cyber security. In this article, we are going to talk about the importance of cyber security. The information given in this article will help you secure your computer systems against online threats. Read on to find out more.
1. Keep yourself Informed
Today, the importance of cyber security cannot be denied. If you click on suspicious links and don’t secure your passwords, your sensitive information will be at risk. If you are business information goes into the wrong hands, your business will be at risk. Therefore, you may want to keep yourself informed for the sake of your business.
2. Install Antivirus
If you manage and a computer network system, you may want to consider the importance of antivirus programs. Technical teams are in need of a variety of tools, solutions, and resources. They cost a good deal of money. However, you may lose a lot of money if your sensitive information goes into the hands of hackers.
3. Get Insured
Over the past few years, the cyber security insurance market has expanded. This insurance is there to protect businesses against financial risk. For example, if you face a data breach, the insurance provider can help you manage your loss.
4. Take it Seriously
If you think cyber security is just a technology issue, you need to think again. You may face a data breach because of a member of your staff. So, the person behind the data breach is not important. The important thing is to take security measures in order to secure your systems.
The General Data Protection Regulation in Europe has compelled a lot of companies to take cyber security very seriously. So, now they are looking for ways to process and store their sensitive company data. As a matter of fact, these companies take cyber security as an opportunity to use company data in a safe manner. It is a source stroke of genius to fix weak spots that may cause a breach.
5. Think about Backup and Recovery
According to statistics, at least two companies get hit by ransom ware in one minute across the globe. The good thing is that you don’t have to pay ransom provided you have a backup and data recovery system in place. There is no doubt that this type of breach can cause disruption. However, if you have a backup in place, you don’t need to worry about hackers.
This is a quite simple point. However, statistics tell us that most companies ignore this basic point. Almost half of US companies that get hit by ransom ware end up paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to hackers. Based on these statistics, we can say that companies don’t take proper measures in order to secure their systems against cyber threats.
Hopefully, now you understand the importance of cyber security in the world of the internet. Therefore, you may want to take proper security measures in order to ensure you don’t have to pay ransom money.
