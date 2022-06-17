Blockchain
Ethereum Reverse Gains, Why ETH Could Dive Below $1K
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,250 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is declining and remains at a risk of more downsides below the $1,000 support.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass the $1,250 zone.
- The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,095 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could resume its decline unless it clears $1,150 and $1,200 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Remains At Risk
Ethereum attempted a recovery wave above the $1,200 resistance zone. However, the bears were active near the $1,250 level. A high was formed near $1,256 and the price started a fresh decline.
There was a move below the $1,200 and $1,150 levels. The price even settled below the $1,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $1,050 and ether is now consolidating losses. An immediate resistance is near the $1,090 level.
There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,095 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $1,256 swing high to $1,050 low.
The next major resistance is near the $1,150 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $1,256 swing high to $1,050 low. Any more gains might call for a test of the $1,200 level or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $1,200 resistance zone may perhaps start a decent upward move. The next major resistance is near the $1,260 level. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,350 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,200 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,050 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,000 zone. A clear move and break below the $1,000 zone could start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could slide towards the $880 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,000
Major Resistance Level – $1,200
Blockchain
The Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group Is Coming to Vietnam!
Agora Group in Dubai and V2B Labs are joining hands to announce that after 9 successful editions of the Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai, this exclusive event will now go international with the East Asian edition of the congress taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam at the Intercontinental Landmark Hotel, on July 11th and 12th 2022. Vietnam Blockchain Union &D.Lion will also be co-hosts of the inaugural southeast Asian edition of the event.
The Global Blockchain Congress will feature more than 60 speakers, 100 investors, 20 sponsors, 40 media partners and more than 250 delegates. The event is a closed door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only and is targeted towards Metaverse, Gaming, DeFi and NFTs projects looking to raise funds.
The ﬁrst nine editions of the Global Blockchain congress took place in Dubai and this is the first time that the event will be hosted outside of the UAE. This congress boasts a tremendous track record and success rate where we had hosted more than 1000 investors and more than 250 blockchain startups and were able to raise Millions in funds for our participating projects.
This event will anchor Vietnam’s position as a leading adaptor of crypto and a central hub for global innovation. By bringing international investors to the country and showcasing Vietnamese startups and talent, the event will significantly attract foreign direct investment and media exposure to the country.
The Global Blockchain Congress aims to significantly contribute to the advancement of blockchain technology in the world by providing a unique platform that will connect Regulators, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Business Leaders, Government Officials and Disruptors in a cutting edge conference agenda. We are expecting more than 300 delegates at the event, all of them are senior level decision makers in the blockchain industry from all over the world.
2021 has been a stellar year for Crypto and Digital Assets Investments.
Total amount raised by companies in the Crypto industry has increased by almost 8x in 2021 and reached a record US$34bil – exceeding the amount from all prior years combined. Together with the amount raised, over 49 new crypto-focused funds were launched in the year, helping to drive significantly more fundraising deals.
In terms of deal value, 2021 was a significant year for capital raising in the crypto market – growing more than 7x compared to 2020. This can be attributed to both crypto prices rallying during the year creating substantial interest and continued mass market adoption of cryptocurrencies – spearheaded by NFTs in 2021.
The Global Blockchain Congress is NOT a regular conference or an Exhibition. It is an exclusive, closed door platform for Blockchain projects to meet, face to face, and through pre-arranged and pre-scheduled one on one meetings, investors and secure funds.
Blockchain Projects will be meeting more than 100 pre-qualified, hand-picked institutional investors, High-Net-Worth individuals, and Family Conglomerates from all over the world who are looking for new investment opportunities hungry to meet with you and they are keen to invest in the Blockchain & Digital Asset space specifically.
Register here: bit.ly/1st-GBC-Vietnam
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Remains In Downtrend, Risk of Drop Below $20K
Bitcoin failed to recover above $23,000 against the US Dollar. BTC started a fresh decline and remains at a risk of a move below the $20,000 support.
- Bitcoin failed to climb above $23,000 and started a fresh decline.
- The price is now trading below the $22,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair remains at a risk of a move below the $20,000 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Revisits $20K
Bitcoin price attempted a fresh increase above the $22,000 level. However, the bears were active near the $22,800 and $23,000 levels. A high was formed near $22,950 and the price started a fresh decline.
There was a clear move below the $21,500 level and the price settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even declined below the $21,000 level and traded close to the $20,000 support zone. A low was formed near $20,200 and the price is now attempting an upside correction.
There was a move above the $20,500 resistance level. Bitcoin is now testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $22,950 high to $20,200 low.
There is also a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $21,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $21,550 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $22,950 high to $20,200 low is also near the $21,550 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $22,300 level or the 100 hourly simple moving average. The main resistance is still near the $23,000 level.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $22,000 resistance zone and the trend line, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,200 level.
The next major support is near the $20,000 level. A downside break below the $20,000 support could spark a sharp decline. In the stated case, the price could test $18,800.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $21,550, $22,300 and $23,000.
Blockchain
XRP Continues To Move Laterally, Does It Have A Bearish Target Now?
XRP has been hovering within a price range over the past few days. Over the last 24 hours, the coin attempted to move slightly on the upside. The market movers also noted slight uptick on their charts after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75-basis points.
Technical outlook for XRP continues to paint bearish picture for the coin. The altcoin could soon attempt to move near its next support zone. Price of XRP has just managed to remain above the $0.30 mark. Immediate fall will push the coin to trade near the $0.24 price level.
Sellers are still in panic mode as the asset continues to hover near the extreme selling zone on the chart. Bulls have tired out as choppiness has taken over the market, XRP over the last two days flashed an increase in buying strength but as the coin fell in value again, sellers have taken over.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is at $941 Billion with a fall of 0.5% in the last 24 hours.
XRP Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was at $0.31 at the time of writing. It seems to have found its support at the $0.24 price level. After consolidating between $0.40 and $0.30 levels respectively, its looks as though further downside could be on the charts.
Overhead resistance could be pointed at $0.38 as the coin has struggled to move past that aforementioned level lately. In the last week itself, XRP slumped by 22%. At the moment, the altcoin has fallen by 90% from its all time high value of $3.40.
Price of XRP last touched these lows in the month of February 2021. Trading volume displayed an increase signifying a sell-off. The bar was in the red which is a signal of bearish price action prevailing in the market.
Technical Analysis
The asset has touched the oversold region a couple of times both in the month of May and June. Over the last 48 hours, XRP tried recovering from the undervalued zone but again noted a fall in buying strength.
In conformity with the same, Relative Strength Index displayed a downtick and was moving close to the 20-mark. Continued selling pressure can again make XRP fall to the oversold region.
Directional Movement Index determines the direction of price change and the current price momentum.
DMI was negative as the -DI line was above the +DI line. ADX (Red) was steady above 40, which signified strength in the current price momentum. This meant that XRP could move further south.
Related Reading | XRP Consolidates, Is It Going To Retrace Now?
Bollinger Bands indicate price volatility or incoming price fluctuations in the market. In the above chart, Bollinger Bands opened up which is a sign of increased price volatility.
Going by the other indicators that point towards bearishness, the opening up of the bands can also mean a further depreciation of price in the near term.
Awesome Oscillator displayed change in price trend and flashed red signal bars. These red signal bars are linked to sell signal for the asset.
Going by the charts, Ripple might stay near the $0.30 price level a little longer before the buyers cause the price to move upwards.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Amidst Relentless Sell Off; Is It Targeting $13,000 Now?
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
