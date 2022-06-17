News
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week.
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots, about 1 1/2 years after the vaccines first became available in the U.S. for adults, who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.
The FDA also authorized Moderna’s vaccine for school-aged children and teens. Pfizer’s shots had previously been the only ones available for those ages.
There’s one step left: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends how to use vaccines and its vaccine advisers are set to discuss the shots for the youngest kids Friday and vote on Saturday. A final signoff would come from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
At a Senate hearing Thursday, Walensky said her staff was working over the Juneteenth federal holiday weekend “because we understand the urgency of this for American parents.”
She said pediatric deaths from COVID-19 have been higher than what is generally seen from the flu each year.
“So I actually think we need to protect young children, as well as protect everyone with the vaccine and especially protect elders,” she said.
For weeks, the Biden administration has been preparing to roll out the vaccines. States, tribes, community health centers and pharmacies preordered millions of doses. FDA’s emergency use authorization allows manufacturers to begin shipping vaccine across the country. Vaccinations could begin as early as Monday or Tuesday.
Some parents have been anxiously awaiting the chance to protect their little ones.
While young children generally don’t get as sick from COVID-19 as older kids and adults, their hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave and FDA’s advisers determined that benefits from vaccination outweighed the minimal risks. Studies from Moderna and Pfizer showed side effects, including fever and fatigue, were mostly minor.
The two brands use the same technology but there are differences.
Pfizer’s vaccine for kids younger than 5 is one-tenth of the adult dose. Three shots are needed: the first two given three weeks apart and the last at least two months later.
Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids under 6.
The vaccines are for children as young as 6 months. Moderna next plans to study its shots for babies as young as 3-months-old. Pfizer has not finalized plans for shots in younger infants. A dozen countries, including China, already vaccinate kids under 5.
Dr. Beth Ebel, professor of pediatrics at University of Washington in Seattle, said the tot-sized vaccines would be especially welcomed by U.S. parents with children in daycare where outbreaks can sideline parents from jobs, adding to financial strain.
“A lot of people are going to be happy and a lot of grandparents are going to be happy, too, because we’ve missed those babies who grew up when you weren’t able to see them,” Ebel said.
___
AP Medical Writers Laura Ungar and Carla K. Johnson contributed.
News
20 Funniest Korean Drama To Watch For a Good Laugh
It has been a while since Korean dramas have created a buzz in the entertainment industry online. However, Korean series have been on the watch list of almost every fan of online streaming, whether their refreshing storyline or cute characters. Taking with the introduction, now it’s let’s have a look at the list of 20 funny korean dramas for you all.
Originating from South Korea, K dramas have an array of genres that caters to the needs of a multitude of audience. Be it horror, love, medical, action, or historical, you name it, and you will find suitable dramas for yourself.
One such category is comedy. Who doesn’t like having a good laugh after a hectic day or when you are bored watching too much serious stuff! That’s when the funny K drama will come to your rescue as they will surely tickle your funnybone.
So if you are a big fan of such type, then the list given below will act as the cherry on your cake, and your weekend’s plan will be sorted. So could you give it a read till the very end?
20. Mr. Queen
- Director: Yoon Sung-sik
- Writer: Park Gye-ok, Choi Ah-il
- Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Na In-woo, Kim Jung-hyun, Bae Jong-ok, Seol In-ah, Kim Tae-woo
- IMDb Rating: 8.9
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu
The K drama revolves around a chef named Jang Bong-hwan who was working in the Blue House until one day when he finds himself to be transformed into the body of Queen Cheorin back in the Joseon period.
King Cheoljong is the King for a namesake as the real power resides with Queen Sunwon, late King Sunjo. The present King owns a very pleasant and easy-going personality, but Queen Cheorin soon finds out that the King has a dark side to his personality too!
19. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
- Director: Lee Eung-bok, Kwon Hyuk-chan, Yoon Jong-ho
- Writer: Kim Eun-sook
- Cast: Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Kim Shin is the military general who gets betrayed by the jealous King he served for and, in punishment, gets the death sentence. Then, by God, he gets cursed to become immortal until a human bride marries him and sets him free.
He becomes a partner with a grim reaper who guides people’s souls into the afterlife named Wang Yeo. Thus, in a series of incidents that follow, will the immortal be able to find his human bride? Watch it for yourself and find out!
18. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
- Director: Oh Hyun-jong
- Writer: Yang Hee-seung
- Cast: Lee Sung-kyung, Lee Jae-yoon, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kyung Soo-jin
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
The story follows the journey of a young, strong woman aspiring to be a weightlifter named Kim Bok Joo. But unfortunately, she develops a crush on her friend’s elder brother, Jung Jae-Yi.
Her friend, Joon Hyung, helps her out by teasing her but eventually discovers that he has fallen for her. The K drama shows how they can find love amidst chasing one’s dreams and learn in every step of life.
17. Prison playbook
- Director: Shin Won-ho
- Writer: Jung Bo-hoon
- Cast: Park Hae-soo, Jung Kyung-ho
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Where to watch: Netflix
The drama sees the life of individuals in prison along with their families and officers working in the facilities. The premise focuses on Kim Je-hyuk, a popular baseball player, but after saving his sister from sexual abuse, he gets convicted for assault.
16. Welcome to Waikiki
- Director: Lee Chang-min
- Writer: Kim Ki-ho
- Cast: Kim Jung-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Son Seung-won
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
The story of this hilarious K drama sees three men, Dong Goo, Doo Shik, and Joon Ki, open up a guest house named Waikiki where many foreign individuals come and stay. Dong wants to be a film director, and Doo is a writer while Joon is an actor who performs to earn money.
All three have the aim to earn money to finance their upcoming movie. They are helped to run the guest house by Seo Jin, Dong’s younger sister managing the Waikiki, Yoon Ah, a single mother who, along with her baby, made an unexpected entry into the guest house, and Soo Ah, Dong’s former girlfriend.
Read More: The Saddest Korean Dramas To Make You Cry
15. Kill Me Heal Me
- Director: Kim Jin-man, Kim Dae-jin
- Writer: Jin Soo-wan
- Cast: Ji Sung, Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Oh Min-suk, Kim Yoo-ri
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
The drama sees the sole heir to a rich family company. Cha Do Hyun suffers dissociative identity disorder from a childhood trauma that makes seven uncontrollable personalities come out of him.
To get rid of his disorder, he hires the first-year medical resident who would kill each of his personalities one by one secretly.
14. Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
- Director: Lee Hyung-min
- Writer: Baek Mi-kyung
- Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-sik, Ji Soo
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Strong girl Bong-soon or Do Bong-soon is an extraordinary girl born with enormous strength that only passes on in her family to women. She dreams of designing a video that sets her as the major character that is all delicate and elegant to impress her crush In Guk-doo.
Owing to her strength, she gets hired as the bodyguard of Ahn Min-hyuk, the CEO of a gaming company named Ainsoft. After that, a series of incidents leads to the two gettings closer and creating comical situations one after the other.
13. The Legend of the Blue Sea
- Director: Jin Hyuk, Park Seon-Ho
- Writer: Park Ji-eun
- Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Lee Min-ho
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Where to watch: Hulu, Rakuten Viki
This love story focuses on a mermaid named Shim Chung, who falls in love with a con-man named Heo Joon Jae. The occasional comical scenes keep us entertained now and then.
12. The Master’s Sun
- Director: Jin Hyuk
- Writer: Hong sisters
- Cast: So Ji-sub, Gong Hyo-jin
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
Joo Joong-won is the CEO of Kingdom with a cold heart, and one day he meets Tae Gong-shil, who happens to see ghosts after encountering an accident. But they realize that whenever Gong-shil happens to touch Joo Joong-won, the ghosts around her go away,
She pleads to Joo Joong-won to allow her to stay with him in return that she would help him get back his lost fortune in a kidnapping incident.
11. The Fiery Priest
- Director: Lee Myung-woo
- Writer: Park Jae-bum
- Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Lee Hanee, Kim Sung-kyun, Go Jun, Keum Sae-rok
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
This hilarious journey sees a former NIS agent and now turned priest trying to find and bring out the culprits behind the killing of an elderly priest. But, unfortunately, the corrupt city officials and the dangerous goons make this journey not smooth!
10. The Sound of Your Heart
- Director: Ha Byung-hoon
- Writer: Lee Byung-hoon
- Cast: Lee Kwang-soo, Jung So-min, Kim Dae-myung, Kim Byeong-ok, Kim Mi-kyung
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Netflix
The drama sees the hilarious adventures of Jo Suk along with his girlfriend-turned-wife Ae-Bong, older brother Jo Joon, their pet, and parents.
9. True Beauty
- Director: Kim Sang-hyeop
- Writer: Lee Si-eun
- Cast: Moon Ga-young, Hwang In-youp, Cha Eun-woo, Park Yoo-Na
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
This K drama sees a young high school girl being bullied for her not-so-attractive appearance. She then decides to completely get a makeover where she becomes gorgeous and rises to fame after getting her hands on the art of makeup through online tutorials.
8. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?
- Director: Park Joon-Hwa
- Writer: Jung Eun-young
- Cast: Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu
Vice-chairman Lee Young-Joon is taken aback when his capable secretary for nine years, Kim Mi-so, decides to resign from her position. To make her stay at any cost by his side, he talks to one of his pals who happens to be among the board of directors in the company.
But as Lee Young-Joon plans many things while Kim Mi-so is in search of the man who caused her a traumatic past as a child, both fall for each other and begin to heal one another from the trauma they faced as children.
Read More: The Best Korean Drama to Watch Right Now
7. Be Melodramatic
- Director: Lee Byeong-Heon, Kim Hye-young
- Writer: Lee Byeong-Heon, Kim Young-young
- Cast: Chun Woo-hee, Han Ji-eun, Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Jae-hong, Gong Myung
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
The journey is about three friends in their 30s who, while balancing their love and professional life, try to keep up with the entertainment industry and their dreams.
6. Oh My Ghost
- Director: Yoo Je-won
- Writer: Yang Hee-seung, Yang Seo-yoon
- Cast: Park Bo-young, Lim Ju-hwan, Jo Jung-suk, Kim Seul-gi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Amazon Prime Video, AsianCrush
The drama showcases the life of an assistant chef named Na Bong-Sun, who is timid with low self-esteem. She does not have many friends and has seen ghosts since childhood because of her shaman grandmother.
But one day, she gets owned by the ghost of Shin Soon-Ae, a seductress, which makes his crush Kang Sun-Woo, the star chef, suddenly take notice of her. What will brew between them and how things will turn when the truth is revealed will only be known if you watch it!
5. Rooftop Prince
- Director: Shin Yoon-sub
- Writer: Lee Hee-Myung
- Cast: Park Yuchun, Jeong Yu-mi, Han Ji-min, Jung Suk-won, Lee Tae-sung, Lee Tae-Ri, Choi Woo-Shik, Lee Moon-Sik
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
When Yi gak, Crown Prince finds himself being transported from Chosun Dynasty to present-day Seoul, he finds a complete lookalike of his dead wife named Hong Se Na. Thus, he realizes that he resembles the CEO of a company where Hong works. Thus, in this modern era, will Gak be able to solve the mystery of his wife’s death?
4. Modern Farmer
- Director: Oh Jin-suk
- Writer: Kim Ki-ho
- Cast: Lee Hong-gi, Park Min-woo, Kwak Dong-yeon, Lee Si-eon, Lee Ha-nui
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
The story sees the members of a band named Excellent Souls deciding to quit their career in Seoul and move to the countryside to look after the farm given to Lee Min-ki by his grandmother upon her death. The series is a romantic comedy that is bound to entertain you.
3. Shopaholic Louis
- Director: Lee Sang-yeob
- Writer: Oh Ji-young
- Cast: Seo In-guk, Yoon Sang-hyun, Nam Ji-hyun, Im Se-mi
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa
Also known as Shopping King Louie, this comedy sees a rich heir spending his money to buy anything he finds beautiful. After losing his memory one day, he meets Bok-Shil, an energetic woman who is stumped by his spending habit.
But as she teaches him how to spend just on the things required for living or on something that makes others happy, she realizes that the basic needs of everyone can be different, and that is what makes one shopping habits. In the process, they begin to care for each other and eventually fall for one another.
2. Marriage, not dating
- Director: Song Hyun-Wook, Lee Jong-Jae
- Writer: Joo Hwa-mi
- Cast: Yeon Woo-jin, Jeong Jinwoon, Han Groo, Heo Jung-min, Han Sunhwa, Yoon So-hee
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
This rom-com is about a surgeon Gong Gi-Tae who is not interested in getting married, and Jang-mi, who desperately wants to get married. When Gong Gi-tae gets tired of his parents’ constant pressure for marriage, he brings home Jang-mi as his girlfriend with the aim that she will get disapproved by his parents. Well, only time will tell whether Jang-mi will strike any luck with marriage and Gong Gi-Tae get free from the pressure of marriage.
1. My Only Love Song
- Director: Min Doo-sik
- Writer: Kim Soo-jin
- Cast: Lee Jong-hyun, Gong Seung-yeon
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Where to watch: Netflix
The K drama sees an actress Soo-Jung, who believes in the power of money, go back to the 6th century Goguryeo which King Pyeongwon ruled. She crosses paths with a man just like her named On-dal, who loves money a lot and would do anything to get it. But he also owns a soft spot for those in need and gives them with all his heart.
We hope you enjoyed the suggestions given from our end and that you will consider watching them as they are sure to make you laugh pretty hard! The K dramas will bring a light and happy vibe to your life that is often required now and then. So without any further ado, start binge-watching them to get relaxed and smiling!!
Read More: The Best Romance Korean Dramas You Should Watch Right Now
The post 20 Funniest Korean Drama To Watch For a Good Laugh appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
NBA draft could be a power play for Heat or again as mundane as . . . best available
The value of living in the moment is not having to consider drafting for need. For almost all of the Pat Riley era, that has made the process relatively clear cut for his scouting staff.
This year might be the exception.
If P.J. Tucker bypasses his Heat player option for next season and moves into free agency, there would not be a single power forward on the roster.
Not with Bam Adebayo cast at center. Not with Omer Yurtseven yet to show an ability to play power forward. And not unless Jimmy Butler would sign off on playing up positionally, in a smaller-ball approach.
So a four at No. 27 in Thursday’s NBA draft?
“We have those conversations between now and the draft. And you could weigh it, based on need,” said Adam Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations.
But the odds of the Heat entrusting such a role to a neophyte likely is no greater than when the team drafted University of Memphis power forward Precious Achiuwa in 2020 amid a similar power void . . . only to trade him 10 months later.
So, yes, it again could be as mundane as the tried-and-true best player available, even if it means boxes left unchecked after the selections at Barclays Center.
“I think it’s the same thing where you don’t want to sit a year from now and say we drafted need and passed on a player we thought was a better talent, just because we needed a position,” Simon said.
Sometimes the best available talent has a way of fitting in, as Dwyane Wade did in his shift to point guard in 2003. And sometimes drafting based on need leaves you falling short, as was the case with Shabazz Napier in 2014.
In 2017, even with Hassan Whiteside on the roster, the Heat drafted Adebayo. The move produced a best-available-player victory.
Similarly, the Heat did not allow Josh Richardson or Justise Winslow (or even Dion Waiters) to stand in the way of the selection of Tyler Herro in the 2019 first round. Another score with the best-available approach.
“I look at it at times where you can fill in with free agency,” Simon said of addressing offseason positional needs. “I think when you’re in the draft, you’re trying to find someone you can develop into a player because you have him under contract for a couple of years or more.
“So I’m always trying to find the best talent. It’s hard enough to put them in the order, you know, 27 to 60, or this year 58.”
So up the board will go at FTX Arena, a final rating from Simon and his staff after the last of the workouts, interviews, video sessions, analytical breakdowns, internal debates.
At the top of the draft, the Heat could have had it both ways, with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero all projected as elite candidates at power forward.
At No. 27? Not so simple, a stage of the draft where wings could largely wind up spreading their wings.
“Certainly I’m trying to give an overall board and I look at it that way,” Simon said, following with the safest, and arguably most pragmatic, three words of any draft evaluator, “best player available.”
It worked with Adebayo, Herro, and, back in the day, with Wade and Caron Butler.
And then, not so much with Winslow, Achiuwa or even second-rounder KZ Okpala, whose rights were acquired at the cost of three future second-round selections.
“It’s not an exact science of drafting,” Simon said. “We’ve had a lot of success with the picks we’ve had, and the ones that have moved on, whether they are a trade or didn’t work out, you hope for the best. Obviously we want them to hit, otherwise you’re going to tell us how we missed the pick.
“So even though they move on, we all are hoping to pick the best player at that time. In the end, sometimes it’s situational, whether that player fits your team or maybe didn’t have an opportunity to play. And then maybe there’s another team that has a better situation, or vice versa. Sometimes you don’t get the best of a player until their second team or second contract.”
()
News
30 Best Romance Korean Dramas To Watch Right Now
Koreans have been ruling the world for decades with their unbelievable charm and talent. If you have been flipping through shows just to find something new to watch, then we are here to end your misery. Here are 30 best romance Korean dramas to uplift your mood:
It would be offensive if we didn’t talk about Korean drama supremacy, especially romantic dramas. Teenagers and adults are also obsessed with watching playful romance and sweet chemistry shared by the main romantic leads. A pinch of a comedic element is like the cherry on the top of the ongoing love story. We all gush over the cute yet sizzling couples we are made to watch repeatedly (and also envy them hard deep down).
30. Tempted
- Director: Kang In
- Writer: Kim Bo-Yeon
- Cast: Woo Doo-hwan as Kwon Si-Hyeon, Joy as Eun Tae-hee
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: JustWatch
This romantic K drama revolves around Kwon Shi-Hyun, who bets his life to seduce a straightforward girl named Eun Tae-Hee who considers love pathetic. However, things start to take a different turn when he falls in love with her.
29. Hotel Del Luna
- Director: Oh Choong-hwan
- Writer: Hong Jung-eun, Hong Mi-ran
- Cast: Lee Ji Eun (IU) as Jang Man Wo, Yeo Jin Goo as Gu Chan-sung
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This romantic comedy-drama revolves around a gorgeous and suspicious CEO of Hotel Del Luna named Jang Man-Wol. She is made to run this old establishment for eternity because of the sin she committed in the past, which she strangely couldn’t remember. This hotel is known to cater to ghosts.
Things start to change when the youngest assistant manager named, Koo Chan-Sung, visits the hotel. Due to a peculiar case, he started working as a manager in the hotel Del Luna.
28. Angel’s Last Mission: Love
- Director: Lee Jung-sub
- Writer: Choi Yoon-Kyo
- Cast: Shin Hye Sun as Lee Yeon-Seo, Kim Myung Soo as Dan
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This Korean drama attempts to picturise a strange topic that has never been filmed before. An angel-human love story. The story revolves around a carefree and troublesome angel çalled Dan. He has been tasked to find love for a rude ballerina who has once met with an accident and lost her eyesight. But Dan ends up falling for her.
27. Romance Is a Bonus Book
- Director: Lee Jeong-Hyo
- Writer: Jung Hyun-jung
- Cast: Lee Na Young as Kang Dan-i , Lee Jong Suk as Cha Eun-ho
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This K drama revolves around an extraordinary writer and youngest chief editor in a publishing company named Cha Eun-Ho. He has a calm personality, but sometimes he gets grumpy. Kang Dan-i, once a famous copywriter, lands a job at the same publishing company. What happens when two people from a writing background develop romantic feelings for each other? Be sure to binge-watch this great Korean drama to know more.
26. One Spring Night
- Director: Ahn Pan-seok
- Writer: Kim Eun-sang
- Cast: Han Ji Min as Lee Jeong-in, a librarian, Jung Hae In as Yoo Ji-ho, a pharmacist, Kim Jun Han as Kwon Gi-Seok, a banker
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This cute love story revolves around a handsome single father and pharmacist named Yu Ji-Ho and a librarian Lee Jeong-in. This adorable little plotline might sound straightforward, but the crackling chemistry between the main characters makes it one of the most compelling Korean dramas.
25. Find Me in Your Memory
- Director: Oh Hyun-jong
- Writer: Kim Yoon-Joo, Yoon Ji-Hyun
- Cast: Kim Dong Wook as Lee Jung-hoon, Moon Ga Young as Yeo Ha-jin
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
You know how painful it is when someone forgets something, and it’s highly important to you. Find Me in Your Memory will be the most relatable K drama. The story revolves around a woman who has completely forgotten her memories and a guy who remembers every minute detail about their love.
24. My Secret Romance
- Director: Kang Cheol-woo
- Writer: Kim Ha-na, Kim Young-yoon
- Cast: Sung Hoon as Cha Jin-wook, Song Ji Eun as Lee Yoo-mi
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
My Secret Romance is filled with the kind of romance you have imagined in your wildest dreams. The story revolves around a young man from a rich background named Cha Jin-Wook, who only commits to short-term love until he falls in love with Lee Yoo-Mi and everything changes.
23. I Can Hear Your Voice
- Director: Jo Soo-won
- Writer: Park Hye-Ryun
- Cast: Lee Bo Young as Lawyer Jang, Lee Jong Suk as Park Soo-ha, Yoon Sang Hyun as Cha Gwan-woo
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This action-packed Korean drama is sure to leave you in awe. Lawyer Jang, a man who can read people’s minds and a public defender, united together to unravel the truth behind the suspicious death of his father.
22. Lovestruck in the City
- Director: Park Shin-woo
- Writer: Jung Hyun-jung, Jung Da-yun
- Cast: Ji Chang Wook as Park Jae-won, Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun-o, Kim Min Seok as Choi
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
This is one of the most exciting and adventurous Korean dramas involving finding your true calling. A sensible architect falls for a free-spirited woman in an unexpected meeting. He is determined to find her in the streets of Seoul.
21.Nevertheless
- Director: Kim Ga-ram
- Writer: Jung Won
- Cast: Han So Hee as Yoo Na-bi, Song Kang as Park Jae-eon, Chae Jong-hyeop as Yang Do-hyeok
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Nevertheless is one of the most romantic Korean dramas in the K-drama world. The story focuses on an uncertain love and romance between a heartbroken woman and a flirty man who fears commitment.
20. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
- Director: Park Shin-woo
- Writer: Jo Yong
- Cast: Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Gang Tae, Seo Yea Ji as Ko Moon Young, Oh Jung Se as Moon Sang Tae
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Let me tell you, and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is one of the most romantic Korean dramas. The story discusses the path of emotional healing in love for a writer of the children’s book, who suffers from an antisocial personality disorder, and the selfless caretaker, who doesn’t know what love is. Slowly and steadily, they heal each other’s wounds. This award-winning and superhit drama stands out from many other romantic K dramas.
19. W: Two Worlds
- Director: Jung Dae-Yoon
- Writer: Song Jae-Jung
- Cast: Lee jong suk,Han Hyo Joo
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
W: Two Worlds is a fantasy drama that involves a twist of romance and comedy. This unique tale about love and romance revolves around two people who live in two different worlds, that is, in two different dimensions. One is extremely rich and exists in the webtoon “W”
and the other person, Yeon Joo, is a surgeon by profession and exists in the real world. With a unique storyline, this K drama aims to present an all-new perspective in front of people, and the audience is going crazy about it.
18. Hometown Cha Cha Cha
- Director: Yu Je-won
- Writer: Shin Ha-eun
- Cast: Shin Min A as Yoon Hye Jin, Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik, Lee Sang Yi as Ji Seong Hyun
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Yoon Hye Jin earlier worked as a dentist, but certain events forced her to move to a seaside village of Gongjin. She meets a smart young man with an interesting personality named Hong Du Sik. He is very kind to people and is the first person to offer help whenever needed. She instantly gets attracted to him. This K drama showcases their love growing into a romantic relationship after they unexpectedly ran into each other several times.
17.Our Beloved Summer
- Director: Kim Yoon-jin
- Writer: Lee Na-eun
- Cast: Choi Woo Shik as Choi, Kim Da Mi as Kook Yeon Soo, Kim Sung Cheol as Kim Ji Ung, Roh Jeong Eui as NJ
- IMDb Rating: 8.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Our Beloved Summer is a romantic Korean drama that involves two ex-lovers, Choi and Kook Yeon Soo. The documentary they filmed ten years ago went viral in high school, and they are forced to be in the limelight and face the cameras all over again with each other. They are once again made to deal with complicated feelings all over again. This K drama showcases what love looks like, irrespective of the outside world.
16. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
- Director: Kim Kyu-Tae
- Writer: Tong Hua (novel), Jo Yoon Young
- Cast: Lee Joon Gi as Wang So, Lee Ji Eun (IU) as Go Ha Jin/Hae Soo Kang Ha Neul as Wang Wook
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, JustWatch
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a heart-breaking love story about Hae Soo, who time travels back in time to the Goryeo era due to the total eclipse of the Sun, only to fall in love with Wang So. The drama is beautiful and has a unique concept. This drama will force you to tear up and break you from inside as it did to us.
Read More: The Best Korean Drama on Netflix Right Now
15. Love Alarm
- Director: Lee Na Jeong
- Writer: Cheon Kye Young (webcomic)
- Cast: Kim So Hyun as Kim Jo Jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun Oh,Jung Ga Ram as Lee Hye Young
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Wouldn’t it be fascinating if an app told us who liked us whenever they came near us? The drama Love Alarm follows the same idea. This app is why some best friends part their ways, and true feelings get questioned (it looks like the high school students are up for some drama!). Fans are rooting for the main characters to end up together in the second season because of their mind-blowing chemistry. Hye Young seriously raised the bar for men out there as he understands Jo Jo, like no one ever did. Some people watched Love Alarm only for Hye Young.
14.Touch Your Heart
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- Writer: Lee Myung Suk, Choi Bo Rim
- Cast: Yoo In Na as Oh Yoon Seo, Lee Dong Wook as Kwon Jung Rok
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
The story revolves around a popular actress named Oh Yoon Seo, known for her stunning beauty. However, her acting career gets a serious hit when she gets involved in a major scandal with the son of the famous Chaebol family. That has led to no work for the past two years.
Later on, Oh Yoon Seo hears that a popular screenwriter wants to cast her in his drama as a secretary for an advocate. To get the hang of the role, she is asked to work as a secretary of attorney of a law firm named Kwon Jung Rok for some time, who is insanely rude and arrogant. This show is a must-watch for all those obsessed with dramatic TV shows as this show is filled with drama, comedy, and romance.
13.My Love from Another Star
- Director: Jang Tae Yoo
- Writer: Park Ji Eun
- Cast: Jun Ji Hyun as Cheon Song Yi, Kim Soo Hyun as Do Min Joon,Park Hae Jin as Lee Hee Kyung, Yoo In Na as Yoo Se Min
- IMDb Rating: NA
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
The alien-human love story might feel uncanny, but My Love from Another Star is Korean drama’s most popular romantic comedy-drama. The alien named Do Min Joon, who looks like a handsome young man, landed on Earth 400 years ago with his extraordinary powers. But unfortunately, he thinks too low of humans until he falls for a South Korean actress Cheon Song Yi. The show has the best of everything, from sparkling chemistry to a unique storyline with a touch of humor. This drama will be enough to make your day better.
12.Doom At Your Service
- Director: Kwon Young Il
- Writer: Im Me-a-RI
- Cast: Park Bo Young as Tak Dong Kyung, Seo In Guk as Kim Sa Ram,Lee Soo Hyuk as Cha Joo Ik, Kang Tae Oh as Lee Hyun Gyu
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Prime Video
Doom At Your Service features another fascinating yet complicated love story between a human and an immortal being. A strong woman named Tak Dong Kyung works unbelievably hard for her little brother after her father’s death. Fate strikes on her once again when she is diagnosed with brain cancer. After that unexpected news, she lost all her hopes in life, and she blames her unfortunate destiny for her never-ending misery. The show takes an interesting turn when she meets a mediator between God and humans named Myeol Mang, the eternal doom. He grants her 100 days to live the way she dreamt of. As soon as 100 days end, the grim reaper will take her soul.
Meanwhile, Myeol Mang develops feelings for her. That’s where the complicated relationship between an immortal being and a human starts.
11. Oh My Venus
- Director: Kim Hyung Suk
- Writer: Kim Eun Ji
- Cast: So Ji Sub as Kim Young Ho/John Kim, Shin Min A as Kang Joo Eun, Jung Gyu Woon as Im Woo Shik
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV
What happens when two souls shatter and bruise at a young age? They find comfort in each other’s presence, and they try to make each other get out of the trauma they have been carrying in their hearts for ages. The plotline of Oh My Venus depicts the same idea. The story of picking each other up and motivating them to evolve as better people will certainly move you. The sweet chemistry shown by the main leads and the uplifting theme of the show will make you smile throughout the series.
10. The Legend of the Blue Sea
- Director: Jin Hyuk
- Writer: Park Ji Eun
- Cast: Jun Ji Hyun as Shim Cheong, Lee Min Ho as Heo Joon Jae,Lee Hee Joon as Jo Nam Doo, Shin Hye Sun as Cha Shi Ah , Ahn Jae Hong as Thomas
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
The Legend of the Blue Sea is nothing like a typical mermaid fairy tale story. Instead, our mermaid, Jun Ji Hyun, is transported to modern-day Seoul. It will be interesting to watch how she adjusts to the present times. She is caught by the attractive con artist named Heo Joon Jae. This romantic Korean drama involves fate, reincarnation, and incomplete love, and it will be so hard not to be there till the show’s end. The incredible chemistry and unique plotline make this series of most favorite historical drama.
9. While You Were Sleeping
- Director: Oh Choong Hwan
- Writer: Park Hye Ryun
- Cast: Lee Jong Suk as Jung Jae Chan, Bae Suzy as Nam Hong Joo,Jung Hae In as Han Woo Tak, Lee Sang Yeob as Lee Yoo Beom
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu
While You Were Sleeping is about the life of an unemployed journalist named Nam Hong Joo, who lives with her widowed mother. She has the unique ability to see people’s deaths in her dreams. One day when she is haunted once again by the bad events of the future, she seeks help from the rookie prosecutor named Jung Jae Chan. Instead of taking her seriously, he ignores her at first. However, when he sees the event is about to happen, he puts all his energy into stopping it. Their journey starts as a peculiar meeting in the dream, and it will be magical to see their love evolving into a full-fledged love story. The beautifully written story and adorable characters are why you need to watch the show. The melancholy added to the entire theme makes this show more and more interesting.
8. Goblin
- Director: Lee Eung Bok, Kwon Hyuk Chan, Yoon Jong Ho
- Writer: Kim Eun Sook
- Cast: Gong Yoo as Goblin (Kim Shin), Kim Go Eun as Ji Eun Tak,Lee Dong Wook as Grim Reaper (Wang Yeo), Yoo In Na as Sunny (Kim Sun)
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video
The popular romantic Korean drama, Goblin is about a mysterious romance between Goblin and a young human bride (first of all, a drama that involves Gong Yoo has to be superhit). Goblin was earlier a dedicated army general who died in war by getting betrayed by the jealous King. God turns him into a Goblin when he dies instead of honor after fighting the battle courageously. He is on his way to find a human bride that can set his soul free and end his misery. The creators successfully presented a serious topic while giving the show a modern twist. This show is perfect for any holiday season.
7. Descendants Of The Sun
- Director: Lee Eung Bok,Baek Sang-Hoon
- Writer: Kim Eun Sook, Kim Won Seok
- Cast: Song Joong Ki as Captain Yoo Si Jin, Song Hye Kyo as Kang Mo Yeon, Jin Goo as Seo Dae Young, Seo Jeong Yeon as Ha Ja Ae
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Descendants Of The Sun is an enthralling love story. We warn you that this romantic drama will be heart-breaking, and you will be forced to shed some tears. This series focuses on a special force officer and a surgeon and how their love grows in unexpected times of their lives. This story made us understand how it takes a mountain of strength to accept when you already know about the painfully disturbing consequences, but you can’t do anything about it. This series is a must-watch romantic Korean drama to witness their heart-warming chemistry and cute moments.
6. Crash Landing On You
- Director: Lee Jung Hyo
- Writer: Park Ji Eun
- Cast: Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong Hyeok, Son Ye Jin as Yoon Se Ri,Kim Jung Hyun as Gu Seong Joon, Seo Ji Hye as Seo Dan, Kim Jung Hyun as Gu Seung Jun
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No ratings yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime
Crash Landing On You is the most popular romantic Korean drama that features a perfect fairy tale love story and the cultural differences between North Korea and South Korea. The light-hearted romance of a South Korean heiress named Se Ri and Hyun Bin, a North Korean army captain, will make you fall in love with the main characters as soon as they appear on screen together. It’s so interesting to watch the journey of two people, exactly opposite to each other, finding peace in each other’s company. We assure you this series will make you start believing in the goodness of people again.
5. Coffee Prince
- Director: Lee Yoon Jung
- Writer: Lee Jung Ah, Jang Hyun Joo
- Cast: Yoon Eun-Hye as Go Eu Chan, Gong Yoo as Choi Han Gyeol,Lee Sun Kyun as Choi Han Sung, Chae Jung An as Han Yoo Joo
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Apple TV
Coffee Prince is a story about an adorable happy-go-lucky tomboy woman named Eu Chan. Unfortunately, everyone mistakes her to be a man by looking at her appearance. On the other hand, we have an irresponsible grandson of a successful coffee business named Choi Han Gyeol. What’s starts as a never-ending fight, you are sure to witness the spark between the two even at the beginning of the show. Looking at the spot-on chemistry and unique storyline, this is one of the best romantic K dramas we have ever seen. This show will make you feel a series of emotions, and we love it!
4. Love In The Moonlight
- Director: Kim Sung Yoon, Baek Sang Hoon
- Writer: Kim Min Jung, Im Ye Jin
- Cast: Park Bo Gum as Lee Young, Kim You Jung as Hong Ra On
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
Love In The Moonlight is a historical drama where a woman named Hong Ra On dresses up as a man to make a livelihood by giving dating advice to men. Crown Prince Hyomyeong comes to meet her because of her letter to one of the clients. Hong Ra has no idea that he is the Crown Prince. Neither Hyomyeong is aware of her situation. Crown Prince becomes instantly inclined to Hong Ra. The prince’s eunuchs become aware of his interest, and hence, they try to get Hong Ra to become one of them. Will their budding romance turn into a forbidden love story?
3. Her Private Life
- Director: Hong Jong Chan
- Writer: Kim Hye Young
- Cast: Park Min Young as Sung Deok Mi, Kim Jae Wook as Ryan Gold,Jung Jae Won as Cha Shi An
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix
The story starts with an extremely professional woman named Sung Deok Mi, who works as an art gallery curator. Being highly dedicated and diligent at her job, she is exceptionally brilliant at everything she does. Behind her professional persona, she has a dark secret related to her past that she wants to keep from the world. Her world goes upside down when Kim Jae Wook, the new director of the art gallery, walks into her life. A certain turn of events forces them to fake dates just to keep the reporter’s mouth shut.
2. Oh My Ghost
- Director: Yoo Je Won
- Writer: Yang Hee Seung, Yang Seo Yoon
- Cast: Park Bo Young as Na Bong Sun, Jo Jung Suk as Kang Sun Woo, Kim Seul Gi as Shin Soon Ae, Lim Ju Hwan as Choi Sung Jae.
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, KissAsian
If you expect some spooky element from this drama, you are mistaken. Oh, My Ghost is a romantic comedy-drama involving a timid assistant chef named Na Bong Sun. A strange turn of events happens in her life where she is controlled by an extremely sensual ghost named Shin Soon Ae.
The energetic and friendly personality soon catches the head chef’s attention. He instantly falls for her. The comedic timing and adorable chemistry between the leads will make you stick to the show.
1. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- Writer: Jung Eun Young
- Cast: Park Seo Joon as Lee Young Joon, Park Min young as Kim Mi So,Lee Tae Hwan as Lee Sung Yeon
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: No score yet
- Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu
We all must have seen an intimidating boss at least once in our lifetime, but have you ever imagined a dominating boss who keeps a poker face all the time slowly falling in love with the secretary as soon as she decides to quit? Wait, you don’t have to imagine. We have a perfect drama for you, and that is, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. The story revolves around a dashing yet narcissistic vice-president, Mr. Lee Young, who is scared by everyone in the office except for the patient secretary Kim. Their love story gets a serious kick when secretary Kim resigns, leaving him anxious. However, it’s intriguing to watch their relationship developing into something romantic outside the strict workplace environment of nine years.
Read More: The Best Korean Drama To Watch Right Now
Conclusion:
Korean dramas have always been our comfort food for many decades. We also must have watched any romantic K drama, and we just couldn’t stop thinking about it because it stays fresh in our minds forever. It wouldn’t be wrong to say K drama made you fall for the Korean culture and the stunning Korean actors out there.
The post 30 Best Romance Korean Dramas To Watch Right Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
Living With Thalassemia – Foods to Avoid!
Millenial Applicants, Baby Boomer Employers
20 Funniest Korean Drama To Watch For a Good Laugh
Mesothelioma Lawyers – Truly Compassionate
NBA draft could be a power play for Heat or again as mundane as . . . best available
Decentral Games Received $1M From Decentraland DAO
Chiropractic Care and Accident Treatment Recommendations
Is Competition a Destructive Force in Society?
American Women In Prison
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things