Get Various Banking Resume Objectives for a Career in Banking
Necessity of Objective Statement
As the name depicts, objective is the goal that you set to accomplish any particular task. When applying for any job, your objective is to see yourself in a better position after a few years. While applying for the banking jobs, your banking resume objective must tell to the potential employer about your future goals working as a bank employee. This statement will show your desire to join the company and get the job of your dreams. It must talk of your future career goals and explain to recruiters how you are going to accomplish these goals while benefiting the company.
Banking Sector
The job in the banking industry is of great responsibility as the person has to deal with the financial transactions and interpret the reports prepared by the bank as a result of the transaction. It is the sector where one has to check all the transactions of the concerned bank and prepare the relevant reports. The banking resume objectives must highlight the person’s knowledge in the domain and stress on listing the details that will convince the employer to hire him/her.
Job Description
There are various positions in the banking sector. The common job responsibilities that a banking associate has to handle are:
• Generating the revenue
• Creating financial portfolio
• Strategic Planning
• Managing the profits
• Building relationship and customer service
• Training the Management
• Direct and control the retail banking activities and resources
• Discuss business strategies with the clients
• Resolve the functional related queries and undertake functional testing
Important Words to Appear in Banking Objective
Objective statement is the introductory section of a resume. It will be the first section that will be viewed by the employer. Hence, it is necessary that this part is written clearly and in a convincing way. Going through this part, employer should get complete idea of your resume details. It is important to include the words that describe your existing skills. Below are provided such words that can boost the quality of your objective statement and make your resume stand out from the rest of them.
• Enthusiastic, self motivated, energetic, positive thinker, creative
• Strong analytical and logical approach
• Thorough knowledge of finance and banking
• Strong mathematical skills
The job in the banking sector can be highly satisfying and extremely fulfilling. If you are seeking a career in the banking sector, make sure that your career statement highlights the qualifying criterion and the background in this industry. Here we present you some examples of the banking resume objective statements to give a detailed idea of writing such career statements for different banking positions.
Sample Objective Statements
For Experienced Banking Professional
As an experienced banking professional, I am seeking the position of a manager in a reputed bank to put the past experience to good use. Possess strong strategic planning skills along with the decision making and finance management skills.
For Fresher Applicant
As a beginner in the banking industry, I would like to make effective use of my analytical skills, reasoning and knowledge. My job as a banking professional will include cash flow management, operating the working capital and performing audits and compliance.
For Internship Candidates
As an intern, I would like to make effective use of my existing knowledge and skills regarding the banking sector in completing the assigned task efficiently. My job duties would include adding entries in general ledger and balancing the financial statements.
General Objective Statement for Banking Jobs
Self motivated banking professional looking for the any position in the nationalized bank where I can make use of my quality education and put extensive experience to good use. My leadership qualities can help you in managing the work and attain the company goals effectively.
If you are really keen to make a career in the banking industry, you can apply in different banks and financial organizations. The resume objective of the banking professional should reflect the applicant’s knowledge of the work carried out in the banks and financial organizations.
Going through the sample resumes, you will get complete idea of writing the objectives for banking jobs. There are different positions in this industry and you need to change your objective statement depending on the position you are applying for.
Most Successful Vocational Careers
Many of us have the wrong idea about vocational careers programs’ thinking that it provides people with low-level jobs and do not offer much scope; this is a wrong statement as around the world there are hundreds of technical schools and colleges offering thousands of career opportunities for people in various fields.
Vocational education which is also known as technical training only applies towards trades such as culinary arts, mechanical technicians, HVAC services, electronics etc it plays an important role in developing the economy and has a bright future as it has a constant demand in the labor market.
Here below are discussed few of the most successful vocational careers which have created a spark in the job market.
Diesel Technician
You may be thinking what importance can a diesel technician career hold in the world today but this field is one of the most successful technical training fields. Just imagine there are millions of people around the world using automobiles and heavy-duty machines such as cranes which run on diesel. These machines need maintenance to function for a longer period. Diesel Technicians offer such services using their high level of skills and expert opinions. A diesel technician earns about $18.94 on an hourly basis this can also decrease to $16.45 per hour. The level of ability you have determines the income you generate. Diesel Technician training is offered through online education and on-campus.
Electronic Careers
Electronic is another area of study which has seen massive development in the recent year’s thus giving rise to various electronic careers. Electricity plays a major role in providing energy for our needs and this vocational subject enriches students with good mathematical theory, deductive reasoning and ability to solve minor and major electrical troubleshooting. The electronic careers you can pursue include electrical engineering, electrician and electrical technician. There are many community colleges and trade schools offering online courses and diploma programs in this field along with universities offering on-campus bachelors in electrical engineering. The average hourly earnings of a professional electrician are $22.32.
Medical Assistant
In the US the health-care industry is one of the fastest growing bodies. Medical assisting is a career which has evolved from this field and now is among the most sought after profession. Medical Assistants usually carry out clinical administration tasks and provide help to doctors and surgeons. According to a survey conducted more than 59% qualified medical assistants usually pursue careers in offices of physicians. In order to become a medical assistant you need to have both a 1-year certificate program which you can complete online and then go on to an associate degree program which takes about 2- years to complete. The average income of a qualified assistant is $28,300.
Welding Technology
People who choose welding careers are most likely to work in manufacturing industries. According to statistics from the US department of Labor 412,300 jobs were held by welders in the year 2008. This vocational career is gradually losing its importance and you might be thinking what it is doing in this list. Actually getting formal welding training takes less than few months and it is less costly, a skilled welder can earn about $16-$18 easily.
Is the Future of Cognitive Therapy Similar to Training One’s Abdominal Muscles?
The Wall Street Journal had a very interesting article yesterday, titled To Be Young and Anxiety-Free, focused on the value of cognitive behavioral therapy to help children with high levels of anxiety learn how too cope better and prevent the snowball scenario, when that anxiety grows and spirals out of control resulting in depression and similar
– “…new research showing that treating kids for anxiety when they are young may help prevent the development of more serious mental illnesses, including depression and more debilitating anxiety disorders.”
– “But the use of antidepressants in children has come under fire because of recent evidence showing an increase in suicidal thoughts in kids taking the drugs. Partly as a result, many doctors and psychologists employ as a first line of treatment cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, which is often just as effective as medication.”
What is Cognitive Therapy (the most common type of cognitive behavioral therapy) and what are its cognitive and structural brain benefits? Judith Beck guides us here, explaining that “Cognitive therapy, as developed by my father Aaron Beck, is a comprehensive system of psychotherapy, based on the idea that the way people perceive their experience influences their emotional, behavioral, and physiological responses. Part of what we do is to help people solve the problems they are facing today. We also teach them cognitive and behavioral skills to modify their dysfunctional thinking and actions.”
Cerebrum, a publication by the Dana Foundation, just released an excellent article titled A Road Paved by Reason, with background on cognitive therapy: how the technique was developed and refined, its short and long-term benefits, and future trends. A few quotes:
– “Psychological problems result from the erroneous meanings that people attach to events, not from the events themselves.”
– “In cognitive therapy, patients learn through a variety of strategies to test their faulty beliefs. They then learn to appraise themselves and their futures in a way that is realistic, unbiased and constructive.”
– “Various managed-care companies and mental health centers now expect their therapists to be trained in cognitive therapy. The British government has recently set up a large program for training over 6,000 mental health workers to do cognitive therapy. There are now dozens, if not hundreds, of researchers focusing on the theoretical underpinnings of cognitive therapy, or on its applications.”
In short, here we have a number of major societal problems (anxiety, depression…) that affect people of all ages, and an intervention that teaches people cognitive skills to be able to manage those related challenges better. Talk about “teaching how to fish” vs. simply handing out fish (which we could argue is what antidepressant medications do).
Why don’t more people benefit today from that approach? A major problem, in my view, is the lack of a scalable distribution model. Meaning, using the traditional face-to-face approach, one needs to create, train, certify, ensure quality of, a very large network of practitioners. Which is what, as mentioned above, the British government is doing: training 6,000 mental health workers.
This is certainly a worthy initiative. Now, is it the most scalable one to deliver results while being cost and resource efficient? Perhaps not.
We can view cognitive therapy as a method for well-structured cognitive exercise, where a key factor of success is practice. Same as training your abdominal muscles: if you just join the local club, which has a set of superb machines for abdominal training, but don’t use abdominal training those machines in a disciplined manner, your abdominal muscles are unlikely to become very impressive.
We can then view the therapist as the personal trainer who motivates you to stay on track, to propose the right exercise routine based on your personal goals. If the trainer is with you the whole time, encouraging you to do and monitoring your abdominal exercises, you are most likely to complete them. But it is a very expensive approach.
Perhaps a hybrid approach makes more sense: the personal trainer helps you define goals, supervise progress and make modifications to the training regime, AND you do your own abdominal exercises with the machine that has been designed precisely with that goal in mind. There were no such mainstream machines only 50 years ago, before physical fitness became a popular concept and practice. Now there is one in every health club and TV infomercial.
Let’s go back to cognitive therapy. Of course there is a need for more and better trainer professionals who can help patients. But of course technology will help complement existing approaches, reaching corners we can not even predict now, and helping more people of all ages better cope with change, life, anxiety, a range of cognitive and emotional challenges. Without any stigma. Just as naturally as one trains abdominal muscles.
There is already research showing the value of computerised cognitive therapy. A recent systematic review published in the British Journal of Psychiatry concluded that “There is some evidence to support the effectiveness of CCBT for the treatment of depression. However, all studies were associated with considerable drop-out rates and little evidence was presented regarding participants’ preferences and the acceptability of the therapy. More research is needed to determine the place of CCBT in the potential range of treatment options offered to individuals with depression.”
Yes, more research is always needed. However, we also need to refine the questions. Not so much “Will computerized cognitive therapy leave thousands of therapists out of work?” but “How can computerized cognitive therapy be used to increase the reach and effectiveness of therapists” and “Can computerized cognitive therapy help reach populations that receive no intervention whatsoever today?”
Please think about that next time you see someone training his or her abdominal muscles.
When to Hire a Criminal Defense Attorney
If you or a loved one has recently run into some legal trouble, you are probably wondering at what point you should hire a criminal defense attorney. There are a lot of things to consider, and often the primary worry is cost. This is a fair concern to have, considering that attorney fees can be very expensive. However, hiring an attorney early in the process can often result in fewer large expenses down the road.
What is a Criminal Defense Attorney?
A criminal defense attorney is someone who is there to guide you through your legal problem and defend you when necessary. The legal system can be tricky and when you are in trouble with the law, it is important to have someone who knows how to guide you through your issue. Depending on the seriousness of your problem, the consequences could be much worse than being out a couple thousand dollars if you decide to go it alone.
At What Point Should I Hire a Criminal Defense Attorney?
Ideally, it would be nice to have an attorney from the moment you get arrested. While this is may not be practical, it would benefit you to speak to an attorney as soon as possible after being released from the holding cell after your arrest. If facing a more serious crime, an attorney should be hired immediately.
In most cases, however, you will be let out and receive a date on which your arraignment takes place. An arraignment is a hearing in which you hear what you are being charged with and are given a chance to plead guilty or not guilty. You may also have a chance after the arraignment to meet with the prosecutor. This is just one reason why it is extremely helpful to have counsel available to you at this point, given that this is a meeting you do not want to go into by yourself.
Speaking to your lawyer prior to the arraignment will allow you to have a complete understanding of the charges that are being brought against you before you even set foot in a courtroom. Perhaps more importantly, you will understand the range of punishments you could face should you be found guilty. This will give you the ability to weigh the pros and cons of fighting your charge versus seeking a plea bargain.
Fighting a charge can be a painful and emotional process. The personal support and comfort you receive from having someone who has been there before and knows his or her way around the legal system is invaluable. Just having them there can make each and every step along the way much less grueling.
