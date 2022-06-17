Girls lacrosse semifinal: Lakeville South 14, Rosemount 13, 2 OTs

All season, the Lakeville South girls lacrosse team has had its sights on Saturday’s state tournament title game after finishing second last spring.

And for much of Thursday’s semifinal in Stillwater, it looked as though the Cougars were going to come up one step short of their dream destination.

Rosemount has looked like one of the state’s best teams in recent weeks, producing victories over the likes of Edina and defending state champion Prior Lake in the sectional tournament. Beating the Cougars would have marked another key stop on the Irish’s redemption tour.

But Lakeville South wouldn’t let it happen. Trailing 12-6 in the middle of the second half, the second-seeded Cougars rallied to tie the score at 13-13 at the end of regulation, before winning 14-13 in the second overtime session on Emily Moes’ fifth goal of the game.

The Cougars will meet top-seeded Chanhassen in the title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday back in Stillwater. Chanhassen beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11-8 in Thursday’s second semifinal.

But the moments after Lakeville South’s win Thursday were spent focusing less on what’s to come and more on what the heck just happened.

Rosemount was in control for much of the game. The Irish jumped to a 4-1 lead as senior stalwart Sayla Lotysz established herself early, scoring three goals in the first nine minutes while assisting on another score.

Lakeville South climbed back to just a 4-3 deficit, only to have the Irish score twice in the final two minutes of the half to claim a 6-3 advantage at the break.

The Cougars (17-1) seemed to find their bearings coming out of the locker room. Moes scored 15 seconds into the second stanza. A goal from senior attacker Lauren Sheets trimmed the deficit to 7-6 still early in the second half.

But an impressive take by Lotysz for her fifth goal of the game seemed to change everything. Not only did that push Rosemount’s lead back to 8-6, but Lakeville South star goalie Lindsay Wirfs was sent off for two minutes with a penalty in the aftermath.

Rosemount scored thrice more with Wirfs on the sidelines, then once more soon upon her re-entry to bump the lead to six with 13 minutes to play.

“We know what lacrosse is about, and we know lacrosse is a game of runs. Especially Rosemount plays in streaks and runs a lot, and we knew that,” Cougars coach Patrick Crandall said. “We knew we had to weather their run. It was a little longer than we had hoped.”

“We’ve never experienced anything like that,” Moes said, “where it feels like everything is against you.”

There’s pressure on this Lakeville South team to win state, given its near miss last year, the talent in this senior class and the fact it’s Crandall’s last season as the team’s coach before he takes over College of Saint Benedict’s startup program next season.

Suddenly Thursday, the dream season was in serious doubt. Yet that never crossed the minds of anyone on the sidelines, per Moes.

“I don’t think there was one point where I was like, ‘We’re going to lose this game.’ I don’t know if anyone ever thought that,” she said. “You could see it on the sidelines when we were just hyping each other up, really to go. I think our team chemistry really showed through in that game and showed through on our run.”

That run consisted of scoring seven goals over the final 13 minutes to Rosemount’s one. Three of the goals belonged to Sheets, who finished with five scores in total, including the final two of regulation to pull Lakeville South even.

“After Lauren Sheets ripped off some crazy shots, having a couple defenders on her, I mean what can you do after that?” Moes said. “You’ve got to get hyped up.”

But there was so much more to the rally than the scorers. Lakeville South won nearly every draw, a must during an attempted comeback. The draw team of Tori Tschida, Sivanna O’Brien and Katie Grubbs — all sophomores — won again and again for the Cougars to earn key possessions.

When third-seeded Rosemount (12-6) did have the ball, Lakeville South employed a pressure defense that included Wirfs coming out of net to defend – something Crandall said the Cougars have practiced. And Crandall said the officials allowed the kids to play late, which allowed Lakeville South to deploy the necessary physicality to force its opponent into a few mistakes.

“They persevered,” Crandall said, “and I’m really proud of these girls and their grit.”

Asked in the immediate aftermath if he could comprehend what he’d just witnessed, Crandall seemed to suggest not.

“Probably when I get back home and my wife goes, ‘Oh my gosh!’ it will (hit me),” he said. “I expected us to win the game. I didn’t expect us to come back from six down. But I knew these girls had the heart. I know that they’ve trained to be here.”