Girls lacrosse semifinal: Lakeville South 14, Rosemount 13, 2 OTs
All season, the Lakeville South girls lacrosse team has had its sights on Saturday’s state tournament title game after finishing second last spring.
And for much of Thursday’s semifinal in Stillwater, it looked as though the Cougars were going to come up one step short of their dream destination.
Rosemount has looked like one of the state’s best teams in recent weeks, producing victories over the likes of Edina and defending state champion Prior Lake in the sectional tournament. Beating the Cougars would have marked another key stop on the Irish’s redemption tour.
But Lakeville South wouldn’t let it happen. Trailing 12-6 in the middle of the second half, the second-seeded Cougars rallied to tie the score at 13-13 at the end of regulation, before winning 14-13 in the second overtime session on Emily Moes’ fifth goal of the game.
The Cougars will meet top-seeded Chanhassen in the title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday back in Stillwater. Chanhassen beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11-8 in Thursday’s second semifinal.
But the moments after Lakeville South’s win Thursday were spent focusing less on what’s to come and more on what the heck just happened.
Rosemount was in control for much of the game. The Irish jumped to a 4-1 lead as senior stalwart Sayla Lotysz established herself early, scoring three goals in the first nine minutes while assisting on another score.
Lakeville South climbed back to just a 4-3 deficit, only to have the Irish score twice in the final two minutes of the half to claim a 6-3 advantage at the break.
The Cougars (17-1) seemed to find their bearings coming out of the locker room. Moes scored 15 seconds into the second stanza. A goal from senior attacker Lauren Sheets trimmed the deficit to 7-6 still early in the second half.
But an impressive take by Lotysz for her fifth goal of the game seemed to change everything. Not only did that push Rosemount’s lead back to 8-6, but Lakeville South star goalie Lindsay Wirfs was sent off for two minutes with a penalty in the aftermath.
Rosemount scored thrice more with Wirfs on the sidelines, then once more soon upon her re-entry to bump the lead to six with 13 minutes to play.
“We know what lacrosse is about, and we know lacrosse is a game of runs. Especially Rosemount plays in streaks and runs a lot, and we knew that,” Cougars coach Patrick Crandall said. “We knew we had to weather their run. It was a little longer than we had hoped.”
“We’ve never experienced anything like that,” Moes said, “where it feels like everything is against you.”
There’s pressure on this Lakeville South team to win state, given its near miss last year, the talent in this senior class and the fact it’s Crandall’s last season as the team’s coach before he takes over College of Saint Benedict’s startup program next season.
Suddenly Thursday, the dream season was in serious doubt. Yet that never crossed the minds of anyone on the sidelines, per Moes.
“I don’t think there was one point where I was like, ‘We’re going to lose this game.’ I don’t know if anyone ever thought that,” she said. “You could see it on the sidelines when we were just hyping each other up, really to go. I think our team chemistry really showed through in that game and showed through on our run.”
That run consisted of scoring seven goals over the final 13 minutes to Rosemount’s one. Three of the goals belonged to Sheets, who finished with five scores in total, including the final two of regulation to pull Lakeville South even.
“After Lauren Sheets ripped off some crazy shots, having a couple defenders on her, I mean what can you do after that?” Moes said. “You’ve got to get hyped up.”
But there was so much more to the rally than the scorers. Lakeville South won nearly every draw, a must during an attempted comeback. The draw team of Tori Tschida, Sivanna O’Brien and Katie Grubbs — all sophomores — won again and again for the Cougars to earn key possessions.
When third-seeded Rosemount (12-6) did have the ball, Lakeville South employed a pressure defense that included Wirfs coming out of net to defend – something Crandall said the Cougars have practiced. And Crandall said the officials allowed the kids to play late, which allowed Lakeville South to deploy the necessary physicality to force its opponent into a few mistakes.
“They persevered,” Crandall said, “and I’m really proud of these girls and their grit.”
Asked in the immediate aftermath if he could comprehend what he’d just witnessed, Crandall seemed to suggest not.
“Probably when I get back home and my wife goes, ‘Oh my gosh!’ it will (hit me),” he said. “I expected us to win the game. I didn’t expect us to come back from six down. But I knew these girls had the heart. I know that they’ve trained to be here.”
In return to spotlight, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson answers some questions — and raises others
At his first news conference in over five months, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke for about 10 minutes. He took nearly 40 questions from reporters Thursday as a handful of Ravens officials, including team president Sashi Brown, looked on. He joked about his new restaurant’s name. He marveled at rookie center Tyler Linderbaum’s speed.
And he was asked, over and over, about his future in Baltimore.
“It’s a conversation,” Jackson said of his contract negotiations with team officials, including general manager Eric DeCosta. “That’s all. We’re just keeping it private.”
As the Ravens wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp and headed into the offseason, their most important player walked away from a crowded podium in Owings Mills having answered some questions, danced around others and raised new ones.
Jackson, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, reiterated early in his first question-and-answer session since Jan. 10 that he expects to play in Baltimore for the rest of his career. “Yes,” he said, “I do.” Asked shortly thereafter whether contract discussions, which restarted this week, could continue into the regular season, Jackson said, “We’re having conversations.”
He used a variation of that line eight times when probed about the specifics of his negotiations, even when it appeared to contradict other statements he made Thursday. At one point, Jackson said he didn’t “buy into” the notion that, with his dual-threat style of play in the Ravens’ run-heavy offense, he shouldn’t play without having his financial future secured. “I play football,” the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player said. “That’s what I’m here for.”
At another point, Jackson said he plans to meet with his receivers before training camp at Florida Atlantic University, continuing the offseason workouts he started with wideouts Rashod Bateman and James Proche II in February. “We’re going to work, watch some film and just build our chemistry some more,” he said.
But asked whether he’d still play in the Ravens’ season opener without an extension, Jackson said, “We’re in conversation right now,” and chuckled. Not long after, asked again whether he’d participate in the team’s training camp, which starts in late July, or play in Week 1 without a new deal, he declined to commit. “We’re having a conversation about it,” he said. “I don’t know.”
Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, players face stiff penalties for skipping training camp practices. Teams are required to fine players who aren’t on rookie contracts — which includes Jackson, who is on his fifth-year option — $50,000 per day for absences. DeCosta said in March that he didn’t expect Jackson to hold out.
Jackson is set to make $23 million this season, a significant raise from his first four years in Baltimore. A contract extension would likely be worth over $40 million annually, easily the richest deal in franchise history and among the biggest in the NFL.
In answering questions about his readiness for a deal and the scope of a possible framework, Jackson seemed to push back on some of owner Steve Bisciotti’s comments from March. At the NFL owners meetings, Bisciotti had told reporters that Jackson is “so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl that I think, deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that to say, ‘Now I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want. I don’t think he is turned on by money that much and he knows it’s coming one way or the other.”
On Thursday, Jackson said he feels worthy of a new deal, but added: “I still want my Super Bowl, though.”
Bisciotti also had called Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal “groundbreaking,” and acknowledged that it would make some negotiations harder. “I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract,” Bisciotti said.
Jackson, one of the few NFL players to represent himself in contract negotiations, said Thursday that Watson’s deal hadn’t changed his thinking on how to proceed. “I’m a man of my own,” he said. “I don’t worry about what those guys get.”
In February, DeCosta said the team was moving at “Lamar’s pace” in contract negotiations. Over the past year, Ravens officials have said they remain committed to signing Jackson to a long-term extension. If a deal cannot be reached, the team is expected to place the franchise tag on him next year.
With Jackson absent from the team’s voluntary practices in organized team activities, however, the state of the Ravens’ contract talks was again scrutinized. Jackson said Thursday that his decision to skip OTAs for the first time in his career was not contract-related.
“I just wanted to stay away and just grind,” he said. “I just wanted to come back and just see how it felt. I feel good. I asked my guys how they’d feel if I stayed home. They were like, ‘You know, it’s cool.’ You know, I want to get some chemistry. They tell me, ‘I want to get some chemistry.’ I’m like, ‘Man, we’re going to get that regardless when we get back.’”
Jackson reported to minicamp Monday at a bulked-up 220 pounds, and he impressed in his first three practices since the trade of wide receiver and close friend Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Quarterbacks coach James Urban said it was clear that Jackson had “handled his business when he was away from us.”
Despite throwing three interceptions over the three days, Jackson impressed with his accuracy and his rhythm in coordinator Greg Roman’s slightly revamped offense. His deep balls rarely fluttered, and he needed little time to reconnect with top targets like tight end Mark Andrews and Bateman.
“As far as the throwing and the catching and the targeting and all that, and what you’re saying — the playmaking stuff — I was happy to see that,” coach John Harbaugh said. “And I was wondering about it — how’s he going to look? To see it look that good, to see the shape he was in, how well he threw the ball, that was all … for a coach, that’s exciting.”
“There’s only been one Lamar Jackson ever in this league,” Proche said. “And the fact that the media disrespects him the way that they do is, what I said earlier, barbaric.”
Urban called Jackson a “master” at ignoring “outside distractions.” With five-plus weeks to prepare for training camp, it’s unclear how contract negotiations will fit into his offseason plans. On Thursday, Jackson said a lot, but also not much.
“Football season’s here,” he said at the end of his session. “So we’re going to grind right now.”
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, a cosmetics maker that broke racial barriers and dictated beauty trends for much of the last century, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company has been a mainstay on store shelves since its founding 90 years ago in New York City, overseeing a stable of household names, from Almay to Elizabeth Arden.
But Revlon failed to keep pace with changing tastes, slow to follow women as they traded flashy red lipstick for more muted tones in the 1990s.
In addition to losing market share to big rivals like Procter & Gamble, newcomer cosmetic lines from Kylie Jenner and other celebrities successfully capitalized on the massive social media following of the famous faces that fronted the products.
Already weighed down by rising debt, Revlon’s problems only intensified with the pandemic as lipstick gave way to a new era in fashion, this one featuring medical-grade masks.
Sales dropped 21% in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, though they rebounded 9.2% in the company’s most recent reporting year with vaccines widespread. In the latest quarter that ended in March, Revlon’s sales rose nearly 8%, but still lag pre-pandemic levels in excess of $2.4 billion a year.
The global supply chain disruptions that are hobbling hundreds of international companies in recent months were too much for Revlon, which barely escaped bankruptcy in late 2020 by persuading bondholders to extend its maturing debt.
There may be more corporate restructurings in the consumer products sector ahead with the threat of a recession and the rising costs of borrowing money.
Revlon said Thursday that upon court approval, it expects to receive $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running.
“Today’s filing will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we have delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth,” said Debra Perelman, who was named Revlon president and CEO in 2018.
Her father, billionaire Ron Perelman, backs the company through MacAndrews & Forbes, which acquired the business through a hostile takeover in 1985. Revlon went public in 1996.
Perelman said that demand for its products remains strong, but its “challenging capital structure” offered limited ability to navigate.
During its heyday in the 20th century, Revlon trailed only Avon in sales. It now holds the 22nd spot among cosmetics makers, according to a recent ranking by fashion trade journal WWD.
Revlon became the first beauty company to feature a Black model in 1970, Naomi Sims. In the 1980s, the company energized the cosmetics industry by putting both famous and yet-to-be-discovered models like Iman, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington front and center, promising to make all women “unforgettable.”
Perelman, in an interview with The Associated Press last year before global supply chains locked up, said she was optimistic about the future. The company doubled-down during the pandemic to get more online with services like one-on-one virtual consultations through its Elizabeth Arden line, she said.
Perelman also said that the company was learning from celebrity launches to be more nimble and that Revlon had regained market share.
None of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the proceedings, except for Canada and the United Kingdom. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York,
The company listed assets and liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to its bankruptcy filing.
_____
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio:
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s “crazy” Jan. 6 plan
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat came into ever-clearer focus Thursday, with testimony describing his pressuring Vice President Mike Pence in vulgar private taunts and public entreaties to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the run-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Trump’s closest advisers viewed his last-ditch efforts to halt congressional certification of his loss as “nuts,” “crazy” and even likely to incite riots if Pence followed through, witnesses revealed in stark testimony Thursday.
The panel revealed how Trump put his vice president in danger as Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, when the defeated president sent his supporters to the Capitol to “fight like hell” over his false claims of a fraudulent election.
Rioters came within 40 feet of the place at the Capitol where Pence and others had been evacuated. Never-before-shown photos showed Pence and his team sheltering.
“He deserves to be burned with the rest of them,” one rioter is heard saying on video as the mob prepares to storm the iconic building.
“Pence betrayed us,” says another rioter, wearing a Make America Great Again hat in a selfie video inside the Capitol.
Pence’s counsel Greg Jacob testified that he could “hear the din” of the rioters nearby. Asked if Trump ever checked on Pence during the siege, Jacob said: “He did not.”
With live testimony and other evidence from its yearlong investigation, the panel held its third hearing this month aiming to demonstrate that Trump’s repeated false claims and desperate attempt to stay in power led directly to the Capitol insurrection.
All told, the committee is pulling together a dark portrait of the end of Trump’s presidency as the defeated Republican was left grasping for alternatives as courts turned back dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote.
Trump latched onto conservative law professor John Eastman’s obscure plan to defy historical precedent of the Electoral Count Act and reverse Joe Biden’s victory.
Trump aides and allies warned bluntly in private about his efforts, even as some publicly continued to stand by the president’s false election claims. Nine people died in the insurrection and its aftermath.
“Are you out of your effing mind?” Eric Herschmann, a lawyer advising Trump, told Eastman in recorded testimony shown at the hearing.
“You’re going to turn around and tell 78-plus million people in this country that your theory is, this is how you’re going to invalidate their votes?” Herschmann said. He warned: “You’re going to cause riots in the streets.”
A text message from Fox News’ Sean Hannity to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows about the plan in the run-up to Jan. 6 read: “I’m very worried about the next 48 hours.”
Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said those around Trump called the plan “crazy.”
The committee has said the plan was illegal, and a federal judge has said “more likely than not” Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification.
Eastman later sought to be “on the pardon list,” according to an email he sent to Trump layer Rudy Giuliani shared by the committee.
In a social media post Thursday, Trump decried the hearings anew as a “witch hunt,” lambasted coverage by “the Fake News Networks” and exclaimed, “I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!”
On Capitol Hill, panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., cited Pence’s own words that there was “almost no idea more un-American” than the one he was being asked to follow — reject Americans’ votes.
By refusing Trump’s demands, Pence “did his duty,” said the panel’s vice-chair, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
The panel heard from Jacob, the vice president’s counsel who fended off Eastman’s ideas for Pence, and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who called the plan from Eastman, his former law clerk, “incorrect at every turn.”
Jacob said it became clear to Pence from the start that the founding fathers did not intend to empower any one person to affect the election result, and he “never budged.”
Pence was determined to stay at the Capitol that night and finish the job, even as his security team prepared for him to leave, Jacob said.
Luttig, a conservative scholar, said in a halting voice but firm terms that had Pence obeyed Trump’s orders, declaring “Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America.”
Thursday’s session presented new dramatic evidence about the danger Pence faced as rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” with a makeshift gallows outside the Capitol.
The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified about the “heated” phone call he had with Pence that morning, as the family joined in the Oval Office. Another aide, Nicholas Luna, said he heard Trump call Pence a “wimp.” Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff, Julie Radford, said she was told the president called Pence “the p-word.”
In another development Thursday, Thompson said the panel will ask Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for an interview amid disclosures of the conservative activist’s communications with people in Trump’s orbit ahead of the attack. He did not specify a schedule for that.
“It’s time for her to come talk,” Thompson told reporters.
The panel’s yearlong investigation is showcasing Trump’s final weeks in office as the defeated president clung to “the big lie” of a rigged election even as those around him — his family, his top aides, officials at the highest levels of government — were telling him he simply had lost.
With 1,000 interviews and some 140,000 documents, the committee is showing how Trump’s false claims of election fraud became a battle cry as he summoned thousands of Americans to Washington and then Capitol Hill.
Thursday’s hearing unpacked the Eastman plan to have the states send alternative slates of electors from states Trump was disputing, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. With competing slates for Trump or Biden, Pence would be forced to reject them, returning them to the states to sort it out, under the plan.
The panel played video showing Eastman repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being interviewed by the committee.
More than 800 people have been arrested in the Capitol siege, including members of extremist groups facing rare sedition charges over their roles in the Capitol attack.
The panel is considering whether to send a referral for criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department. No president or former president has ever been indicted by the Justice Department, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he and his team are following the proceedings in Congress.
Several members of Congress are also under scrutiny, and the panel is also probing several candidates for elected office who were among the rioters.
In a letter earlier this week, the Justice Department warned the committee it is complicating the federal investigation and requested transcripts of all witness interviews the panel has conducted.
The panel, which is expected to deliver a final report on its findings later this year, intends for its work to be a record for history of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812.
