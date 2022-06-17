Growing Popularity Of Online Education

Most people believe their home is their castle. This is true until you want to sell it. If you’re a smoker, stop smoking right now. If you allow your animals to constantly have ‘accidents’ in the house you better get them house trained ASAP. Home buyers don’t want to walk into a house and be overwhelmed by a stench that will follow them as they tour your home. If you really want to sell your home, take care of that awful smell today and sell your home tomorrow!

Stop smoking! Smokers go outside and smoke. You won’t sell your home if it reeks of smoke. The only way you’ll sell your home is if it’s exactly what buyers are looking for.

Train your animals to go the bathroom outside. If you allow your pets to go to the bathroom inside your home, it will wreak of urine and feces. Buyers will smell that horrible stench and walk right out of your home. Train your pets to go outside! If you can’t train them, take them to your local pet store and enroll them in classes. If your pets have ‘accidents’ in the home, make sure you have the ‘Potty Patch’ where your pets can go to the bathroom.

Paint the walls. It’s better to have the smell of paint in your home versus a foul odor. You may want to wash the walls with a mild disinfectant which can help reduce any odors in the home. Prime the walls before you paint them. You may have to give the walls two or three coats if you smoked in your house.

Clean your home on a weekly basis. If you allow dishes to pile up in the sink and garbage to pile up in the garbage cans, you may want to address this immediately. Not only is this hazardous to your family’s health, it’s gross. Make sure you empty all garbage cans and take the trash out. Wash the dishes every day or load the dishwasher and run it when it’s filled. Hint: if you have kids, you can assign these chores to them!

Get rid of mildew and mold. If you have mildew and or mold, address this immediately! Not only do these stink but they can cause serious health problems, especially in children. If you can’t get rid of mildew and mold by washing and painting the walls, hire an expert who can take care of the problem once and for all. It’s not something that should be ignored.

If you want to sell your home, eradicate all odors. House odors are first problem to be addressed on any seller’s list. You may not be able to smell the odors because you’re used to them but they’re present. Family and friends probably don’t want to say anything because they don’t want to embarrass you or make you feel bad. The bottom line is that the problem needs to be addressed and taken care of before you put your home on the market. Once you take care of the odors, you can place a ‘For Sale’ home in your yard (if your area permits them). Hire a realtor who can help you ‘stage’ your home to attract serious buyers. Pleasing smells such as freshly baked cookies, vanilla, or flowers can entice buyers to buy your home. Make sure buyers only smell these pleasant smells and nothing else; you’ll sell your home in no time!

