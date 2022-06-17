Finance
Guyana History
Guyana is known as the land of many waters. It is also called the co-operative republic of Guyana. It is situated on the northern coast of the South America. The language widely spoken by the people living here in Guyana is English.
Guyanese led their lives as slaves. They were slaves in the hands of the Spanish people, later in the hands of French people and then the British. Spain, Dutch, the British ruled over Guyana for a number of years. After so many years of struggle, Guyanese sought independence and finally established republic form of government. On May 26, 1966 Guyana sought independence from their last oppressors (the British), and after some four years, Guyanese, they formed a republic form of government and this is the reason why it is called Co-operative Republic of Guyana.
Right after gaining independence, it took something around four years for Guyana to elect its first president. And, Forbes Burnham was elected as the president, and he led his country until his death in 1985. Desmond Hoyte, who was chosen after him, was as impressive in manner of dealing as Burnham. Later in 1922, Jagan returned to power because of the internationally supervised election.
After a gap of so many years again in the December of 1997 elections were held and Janet Jagan won a second mandate. But owing to some health problem, Janet Jagan, on August 8, 1999, announced that she would like to call it a day. She handed the presidency to Finance Minister Bharat Jagdeo.
How Credit Score Affects Approval for Auto Loans
You’ve finally had it with your old vehicle. You’ve spent months looking around, shopping for the best deals, and figuring out what kind of car you’d like to have, and you’ve finally found the new car that you would like to call your own. The only problem now is obtaining the finances necessary to make the purchase. Most likely, you are looking for a lender. Shopping for auto loans can be a frustrating and confusing process. Obviously you would like to get the lowest interest rate possible, and there are many different companies trying to get your business, all with different plans. So the question is: what is the best plan I can get, and how high should I settle?
One of the most important factors to understand when applying for auto loans is your credit score. Every time you apply for any type of credit, that business will make an inquiry with a credit agency. You will be rated at a number between 300 and 850, with 300 representing the highest risk and 850 representing the lowest risk. The vast majority of people are rated somewhere between 600 and 800, and factors that may affect your credit ranking include number of credit channels, number of inquiries made recently, timeliness of bill payments, and any negative reports or collections filed.
It is good to keep in mind that if you are shopping for auto loans, student loans, or home mortgages, any inquiries made within the past 30 days will be counted as one inquiry. Contrast this with inquiries made by credit card companies, which will all appear on your statement. The point is, shopping around for auto loans will not negatively affect your eligibility, so you might as well keep searching for the best deal possible.
When it comes to what sort of interest you’ll be able to get, your score will be looked at. Generally, someone who is rated higher than 680 will be eligible for low interest, while those above 700 will receive the best deals. As long as your score is higher than 600, you will most likely not be considered a high risk, and will probably be able to get a decent deal.
Once you understand how your score relates to your ability to obtain a loan, how do you know what your rank is? You might be surprised to know that different agencies will give you a slightly different rating. This mostly depends on what type of credit or loan you are looking to get, so keep this in mind when shopping. To get a general idea of how you stand, you can file a personal inquiry and find out your own credit score.
All in all, searching for auto loans should not be a very stressful process. Armed with the knowledge of how you are sized up by lenders, you should be able to navigate the system and be on your way to getting the ride you deserve.
Personal Budget – 7 Guidelines That Will Help You Plan a Working Budget
Setting up your personal budget requires a hands-on approach. The following guidelines will help you plan a working budget to undertake this journey.
1. Gather all your financial details. That will include all of your bank accounts, credit cards and insurances papers – anything to do with your personal finances. These details will be needed to start your budget.
2. List all sources of income. This includes salary, rental income and regular dividends and interest.
3. Categorise your expenses starting with your commitments – list each item under headings such as:
- Home: mortgage or rent.
- Association and professional fees.
- Insurance: health, motor vehicle, home, contents and life
- Education costs
- Day care and child care
- Loans: car loan, student loan, bank fees and interest
- Land tax or rates.
- Other payments required as a commitment: motor vehicle licensing.
- Investment – yes commit to your future and pay yourself!
4. List necessities – again list each item under headings:
- Food, groceries, gas (petrol), home maintenance, security.
- Utilities: gas, water, electricity, rubbish disposal, phone costs
- School lunches, household supplies, car maintenance, internet service, dry cleaning, monthly parking.
5. Other expenses. Personal everyday expenses covering: lunch at work, snacks, coffee, drinks, newspapers, magazines, batteries, postage. Family and personal allowances: parties, entertainment, weekend outings, movies, concerts, other entertainment and events, home improvements and decorating, magazine and other subscriptions, dining out and fast food. Also include: clothing, hobbies, personal recreation, books, CD’s, manicures, hair care, alterations, shoe repair, personal and family gifts, gardening, film processing, video rentals, sports and gym, donations, computer software and other related items.
6. Once you have all your expenses listed add the total expenses and deduct these from your income. You will need to convert everything to monthly or weekly. This means that bills that are paid once a year must be divided by 12 to get the monthly figure. Convert quarterly payments to an annual figure then convert this to monthly. It is important that you include bills that are paid other than monthly to ensure that the money is available when the bill is due. Place the money in an interest bearing account.
7. Do you need to tweak your budget? When you deducted the expenses from your income was there any money left or did you find your expenses were more than your income? If your situation is the latter you will need to do some tweaking. The commitments cannot change. As for necessities you may be able to cut down on food expenses and find cheaper providers of utilities or try to save costs by being conscious of switching off lights etc. But it is the other expenses category that has the most capacity for tweaking as many of them are not needed and can be reduced or cut out. Review your budget regularly to make sure it is still working for you.
The time to start a personal budget is now and these guidelines are designed to make sure that your budget is truly a working budget — one that works for you!
A Simple Explanation of a DS3 Line (aka DS3 Bandwidth)
First you need to understand that DS3 is not DSL. They are two very different animals each with their own distinct application and performance parameters. Too many businesses are confused on this… which then colors their decision making process for finding the right network solution for their business. That is a very fatal mistake and will cost you time, money, and credibility.
Let’s get right to the point… a DS3 line is an ultra high-speed connection capable of transmitting data at rates up to 45 Mbps. A DS3 line is equal to approximately 672 regular voice-grade telephone lines, which is fast enough to transmit full-motion, real-time video, and very large databases over a busy network.
Hopefully you are aware of what a T1 is… now assume that a T1 is like a two-lane highway.
Next… consider this simple analogy for a DS3 line:
* Full DS3 –
A highway that has 28 times the number of lanes that a T1 highway has. All these lanes are free to be used by your business… and is also the reason you pay more than for a T1. However, you must be doubly sure that you need such a wide highway to justify the cost. Do also consider that this cost has been dropping drastically in the last few years so it is much easier to justify today.
* Fractional DS3 –
You have a highway that has 28 times the number of lanes that a T1 highway has. However, because you don’t need such a wide highway, you are being charged for only 3-10 times the T1 highway. If you need more T1 lanes to be used, you must pay. If that happens the DS3 line provider will remove the necessary roadblocks in very little time.
* Burstable DS3 –
You have unlimited lanes on a highway you’ve built. You 28 T1 highways reserved for you to use. If you need more T1 highways, your provider may make them available subject to availability and won’t charge you for it. But if you keep asking for free T1 highways on a regular basis, the provider will have to say NO and you will have to buy more T1 highways.
* Point-to-Point DS3 –
You have 28 T1 highways reserved for traffic… only for you… to travel between points A and B. You cannot exit the highway at any point other than the destination.
