Hate crime probe after group disrupts Drag Queen Story Hour
SAN LORENZO, Calif. — Authorities were investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men allegedly shouted homophobic and anti-LGBTQ slurs during a Drag Queen Story Hour at a San Francisco Bay Area library, a sheriff’s official said.
Deputies responded to the San Lorenzo Library Saturday afternoon following reports of a disturbance during the reading for preschool-aged children in celebration of Pride Month, said Lt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
The host of the children’s story program, Bay Area drag queen Panda Dulce, said on Instagram that the group disrupted the event, shouting “tranny” and “pedophile.” The disruption “totally freaked out all of the kids” and the group “attempted to escalate to violence,” he wrote.
No arrests have been made, no one was physically harmed, and sheriff’s officials are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and harassment of children, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“It appears the group of men may be affiliated with the Proud Boys organization,” said Kelly, adding that the five men involved were wearing the black and yellow colors associated with the far-right group.
Kelly said the sheriff’s office plans to post deputies at future story-hour events at the library “to deal with any disruptors.”
The incident was first reported by KQED.
In Idaho, more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group were arrested near a pride event. Police say the 31 Patriot Front members had riot gear and were seen loading people into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Among those arrested was Thomas Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group.
Bayport police holding weekend event to prevent catalytic converter thefts
Bayport police are holding a free catalytic converter marking event this weekend at the city’s public works department.
The city is participating in a pilot program for catalytic converter theft prevention through the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
From 1 to 3 p.m., officers will be helping residents apply the stickers and match them with a QR code to prevent theft, said Police Chief Laura Eastman.
According to the Department of Commerce, the intent of the program is to deter the theft of catalytic converters by marking them with unique identification numbers that permanently mark the catalytic converter.
CATGUARD labels are installed on the vehicle’s “cool-to-the-touch” catalytic converter and then a fluid is painted onto the label, which, once a vehicle is started, causes the unique number to be etched into the metal, according to information posted on the Commerce Department’s website.
“Once registered, the unique number allows law enforcement to trace a converter back to a specific vehicle if a converter were to be stolen and later recovered,” the website states.
Girls lacrosse semifinal: Lakeville South 14, Rosemount 13, 2 OTs
All season, the Lakeville South girls lacrosse team has had its sights on Saturday’s state tournament title game after finishing second last spring.
And for much of Thursday’s semifinal in Stillwater, it looked as though the Cougars were going to come up one step short of their dream destination.
Rosemount has looked like one of the state’s best teams in recent weeks, producing victories over the likes of Edina and defending state champion Prior Lake in the sectional tournament. Beating the Cougars would have marked another key stop on the Irish’s redemption tour.
But Lakeville South wouldn’t let it happen. Trailing 12-6 in the middle of the second half, the second-seeded Cougars rallied to tie the score at 13-13 at the end of regulation, before winning 14-13 in the second overtime session on Emily Moes’ fifth goal of the game.
The Cougars will meet top-seeded Chanhassen in the title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday back in Stillwater. Chanhassen beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11-8 in Thursday’s second semifinal.
But the moments after Lakeville South’s win Thursday were spent focusing less on what’s to come and more on what the heck just happened.
Rosemount was in control for much of the game. The Irish jumped to a 4-1 lead as senior stalwart Sayla Lotysz established herself early, scoring three goals in the first nine minutes while assisting on another score.
Lakeville South climbed back to just a 4-3 deficit, only to have the Irish score twice in the final two minutes of the half to claim a 6-3 advantage at the break.
The Cougars (17-1) seemed to find their bearings coming out of the locker room. Moes scored 15 seconds into the second stanza. A goal from senior attacker Lauren Sheets trimmed the deficit to 7-6 still early in the second half.
But an impressive take by Lotysz for her fifth goal of the game seemed to change everything. Not only did that push Rosemount’s lead back to 8-6, but Lakeville South star goalie Lindsay Wirfs was sent off for two minutes with a penalty in the aftermath.
Rosemount scored thrice more with Wirfs on the sidelines, then once more soon upon her re-entry to bump the lead to six with 13 minutes to play.
“We know what lacrosse is about, and we know lacrosse is a game of runs. Especially Rosemount plays in streaks and runs a lot, and we knew that,” Cougars coach Patrick Crandall said. “We knew we had to weather their run. It was a little longer than we had hoped.”
“We’ve never experienced anything like that,” Moes said, “where it feels like everything is against you.”
There’s pressure on this Lakeville South team to win state, given its near miss last year, the talent in this senior class and the fact it’s Crandall’s last season as the team’s coach before he takes over College of Saint Benedict’s startup program next season.
Suddenly Thursday, the dream season was in serious doubt. Yet that never crossed the minds of anyone on the sidelines, per Moes.
“I don’t think there was one point where I was like, ‘We’re going to lose this game.’ I don’t know if anyone ever thought that,” she said. “You could see it on the sidelines when we were just hyping each other up, really to go. I think our team chemistry really showed through in that game and showed through on our run.”
That run consisted of scoring seven goals over the final 13 minutes to Rosemount’s one. Three of the goals belonged to Sheets, who finished with five scores in total, including the final two of regulation to pull Lakeville South even.
“After Lauren Sheets ripped off some crazy shots, having a couple defenders on her, I mean what can you do after that?” Moes said. “You’ve got to get hyped up.”
But there was so much more to the rally than the scorers. Lakeville South won nearly every draw, a must during an attempted comeback. The draw team of Tori Tschida, Sivanna O’Brien and Katie Grubbs — all sophomores — won again and again for the Cougars to earn key possessions.
When third-seeded Rosemount (12-6) did have the ball, Lakeville South employed a pressure defense that included Wirfs coming out of net to defend – something Crandall said the Cougars have practiced. And Crandall said the officials allowed the kids to play late, which allowed Lakeville South to deploy the necessary physicality to force its opponent into a few mistakes.
“They persevered,” Crandall said, “and I’m really proud of these girls and their grit.”
Asked in the immediate aftermath if he could comprehend what he’d just witnessed, Crandall seemed to suggest not.
“Probably when I get back home and my wife goes, ‘Oh my gosh!’ it will (hit me),” he said. “I expected us to win the game. I didn’t expect us to come back from six down. But I knew these girls had the heart. I know that they’ve trained to be here.”
In return to spotlight, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson answers some questions — and raises others
At his first news conference in over five months, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke for about 10 minutes. He took nearly 40 questions from reporters Thursday as a handful of Ravens officials, including team president Sashi Brown, looked on. He joked about his new restaurant’s name. He marveled at rookie center Tyler Linderbaum’s speed.
And he was asked, over and over, about his future in Baltimore.
“It’s a conversation,” Jackson said of his contract negotiations with team officials, including general manager Eric DeCosta. “That’s all. We’re just keeping it private.”
As the Ravens wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp and headed into the offseason, their most important player walked away from a crowded podium in Owings Mills having answered some questions, danced around others and raised new ones.
Jackson, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, reiterated early in his first question-and-answer session since Jan. 10 that he expects to play in Baltimore for the rest of his career. “Yes,” he said, “I do.” Asked shortly thereafter whether contract discussions, which restarted this week, could continue into the regular season, Jackson said, “We’re having conversations.”
He used a variation of that line eight times when probed about the specifics of his negotiations, even when it appeared to contradict other statements he made Thursday. At one point, Jackson said he didn’t “buy into” the notion that, with his dual-threat style of play in the Ravens’ run-heavy offense, he shouldn’t play without having his financial future secured. “I play football,” the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player said. “That’s what I’m here for.”
At another point, Jackson said he plans to meet with his receivers before training camp at Florida Atlantic University, continuing the offseason workouts he started with wideouts Rashod Bateman and James Proche II in February. “We’re going to work, watch some film and just build our chemistry some more,” he said.
But asked whether he’d still play in the Ravens’ season opener without an extension, Jackson said, “We’re in conversation right now,” and chuckled. Not long after, asked again whether he’d participate in the team’s training camp, which starts in late July, or play in Week 1 without a new deal, he declined to commit. “We’re having a conversation about it,” he said. “I don’t know.”
Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, players face stiff penalties for skipping training camp practices. Teams are required to fine players who aren’t on rookie contracts — which includes Jackson, who is on his fifth-year option — $50,000 per day for absences. DeCosta said in March that he didn’t expect Jackson to hold out.
Jackson is set to make $23 million this season, a significant raise from his first four years in Baltimore. A contract extension would likely be worth over $40 million annually, easily the richest deal in franchise history and among the biggest in the NFL.
In answering questions about his readiness for a deal and the scope of a possible framework, Jackson seemed to push back on some of owner Steve Bisciotti’s comments from March. At the NFL owners meetings, Bisciotti had told reporters that Jackson is “so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl that I think, deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that to say, ‘Now I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want. I don’t think he is turned on by money that much and he knows it’s coming one way or the other.”
On Thursday, Jackson said he feels worthy of a new deal, but added: “I still want my Super Bowl, though.”
Bisciotti also had called Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal “groundbreaking,” and acknowledged that it would make some negotiations harder. “I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract,” Bisciotti said.
Jackson, one of the few NFL players to represent himself in contract negotiations, said Thursday that Watson’s deal hadn’t changed his thinking on how to proceed. “I’m a man of my own,” he said. “I don’t worry about what those guys get.”
In February, DeCosta said the team was moving at “Lamar’s pace” in contract negotiations. Over the past year, Ravens officials have said they remain committed to signing Jackson to a long-term extension. If a deal cannot be reached, the team is expected to place the franchise tag on him next year.
With Jackson absent from the team’s voluntary practices in organized team activities, however, the state of the Ravens’ contract talks was again scrutinized. Jackson said Thursday that his decision to skip OTAs for the first time in his career was not contract-related.
“I just wanted to stay away and just grind,” he said. “I just wanted to come back and just see how it felt. I feel good. I asked my guys how they’d feel if I stayed home. They were like, ‘You know, it’s cool.’ You know, I want to get some chemistry. They tell me, ‘I want to get some chemistry.’ I’m like, ‘Man, we’re going to get that regardless when we get back.’”
Jackson reported to minicamp Monday at a bulked-up 220 pounds, and he impressed in his first three practices since the trade of wide receiver and close friend Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Quarterbacks coach James Urban said it was clear that Jackson had “handled his business when he was away from us.”
Despite throwing three interceptions over the three days, Jackson impressed with his accuracy and his rhythm in coordinator Greg Roman’s slightly revamped offense. His deep balls rarely fluttered, and he needed little time to reconnect with top targets like tight end Mark Andrews and Bateman.
“As far as the throwing and the catching and the targeting and all that, and what you’re saying — the playmaking stuff — I was happy to see that,” coach John Harbaugh said. “And I was wondering about it — how’s he going to look? To see it look that good, to see the shape he was in, how well he threw the ball, that was all … for a coach, that’s exciting.”
“There’s only been one Lamar Jackson ever in this league,” Proche said. “And the fact that the media disrespects him the way that they do is, what I said earlier, barbaric.”
Urban called Jackson a “master” at ignoring “outside distractions.” With five-plus weeks to prepare for training camp, it’s unclear how contract negotiations will fit into his offseason plans. On Thursday, Jackson said a lot, but also not much.
“Football season’s here,” he said at the end of his session. “So we’re going to grind right now.”
