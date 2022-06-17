Finance
HDTV Hype – 7 Marketing Terms and What They Really Mean
HDTV merchants have two important jobs: to bring you the best technology available, and to help you understand exactly what it is. One way to help you understand new technology is to come up with a simple, descriptive name for it. But sometimes the names are a little too simple, sometimes they aren’t
descriptive enough, and sometimes they are downright misleading.
Here are seven common HDTV terms that can be misleading or unclear:
HD-Ready
Ready for what? “HD-ready” means the same thing as “HD monitor”. It is an HDTV without a built-in tuner, so an external ATSC tuner, or a cable box, will be needed to receive broadcasts. If you only intend to use your HDTV for gaming or DVD watching, it might be better to save a few hundred dollars with an HD-ready TV.
Native 720p/1080i Display
Most HDTV displays have either 768 or 1080 rows of pixels, and a few have 900. And all HDTVs have an
inherently progressive display, so the most common native resolutions are 768p, 900p, and 1080p. So, when a manufacturer or merchant claims that an HDTV is “native 720p/1080i”, it usually means that those are the highest resolutions it can handle, and the input is scaled and de-interlaced to fit a 768p display. Some DLP HDTVs, however, do have a native 720p display.
HDTV Antenna
There’s no such thing as a dedicated HDTV antenna. Over-the-air HDTV broadcasts use the UHF spectrum, just like public access TV. So, any UHF antenna will work.
Full HD
This refers to a 1080p display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and the ability to display 24, 30 or 60 full frames per second. The term is not wrong, but it implies that 720p or 1080i content is somehow incomplete. Since neary all HD content these days is still 720p or 1080i, that would be pretty
depressing for HDTV owners.
HD1080
Sets labeled “HD1080” have 1080 rows of pixels and a progressive display, so they can properly be called 1080p. But they only have 1024 or 1280 pixels in each row, so they don’t display the maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080. A 1080i or 1080p signal would be downscaled in the horizontal direction, changing a picture with a lot of square pixels into one with a smaller amount of rectangular ones. This doesn’t alter the basic appearance of video content, but does cause problems when using the HDTV as a computer monitor.
Motionflow, Auto Motion Plus, ClearFrame, Clear Motion Drive
These are all trade names for the new 120Hz high frame rate display technology. HDTV sets with this feature will generally display motion smoother because they can show 120 distinct images per second instead of the typical 60.
1080p Upconverting DVD Player
Many DVD players claim to upconvert content to 1080p, as opposed to 1080i. This is unnecessary, since all HDTVs have progressive displays, and there’s no visible difference between content upconverted to 1080i and content upconverted to 1080p. The transfer from “i” to “p” is called de-interlacing, and this task is performed by the TV anyway. The only benefit would come if it’s a low quality HDTV (with a poor de-interlacer) and a high quality DVD player with a good de-interlacer.
What Are Fibre Optics and Their Advantages?
The world of telecommunications, dominated by copper cable networks for years, is slowly incorporating fibre optics. Fibre optics, or optical fibre as they are also known, transmit information as light pulses through a glass or plastic strand. They are useful in high-performance and long-distance data networking.
An optical fibre contains glass or plastic strands ranging from a handful to a couple hundred. A glass layer known as cladding surrounds these fibres. The buffer layer, another layer of glass, supports the cladding and the jacket layer is the final layer of protection for the individual strands.
How do Fibre Optics Work?
Transmission of data across the fibre occurs through light particles or photons that pulse through the fibre. The cladding and glass fibre core refract the incoming light at different angles based on their refractive index. Once the photons are sent through the glass fibres, they reflect off the cladding and the core in zigzag bounces in a process called total internal reflection. These pulses travel at a speed 30% lesser than light because they travel through a denser medium: glass.
Types of Fibre Optics
There are two major types of fibre optics: single mode and multimode. Single mode fibre optics are used for long-distance communication due to the glass core’s reduced diameter, which also cuts the loss of signal strength-or attenuation. Single mode fibre support higher bandwidth over longer distances, and the light source is mainly a laser. They are expensive because high-level precision is required to channel the light through glass strands with small diameters.
Multimode fibres are best suited for short-distance communication. The larger diameter of the glass core allows multiple light pulses to be sent across the glass strand simultaneously and transmit more data. However, it means that there is a higher possibility of signal reduction, interference or loss. LED is the typical source of light for Multimode fibres.
Advantages of Fibre Optics
Fibre cables can support higher bandwidths than copper wires, and light can move further without a boost. They are less susceptible to interference, can be submerged in water and are stronger, lighter and thinner than copper cables. Most importantly, they do not have to be replaced or maintained frequently.
Applications of Fibre Optics
Computer networking is a growing user of fibres because of its ability to provide high bandwidth and transmit data. It is also used in long-distance communication between computer networks. It is used to provide better performance and connections in electronics and broadcasting. Military and space industries use optic fibres for their temperature sensing, signal transfer and as a means of communication. They are especially preferred for their lightweight and small size.
Medical industries use fibres to provide precise illuminations. Fibres are used in biomedical sensors that aid in medical procedures, especially those that are minimally invasive. Fibres are ideal for MRI scans as they are not subject to external interferences like electromagnetic interference. Moreover, fibres are used in light therapy, endoscopy, surgical imaging and X-Ray imaging.
The 7 Golden Rules of Milton Hershey by Greg Rothman – Book Review
Title and Author: The 7 Golden Rules of Milton Hershey by Greg Rothman
Synopsis of Content:
This little book recounts the failures and remarkable success of Milton Hershey, founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company and Hershey, Pennsylvania. He was born into a poor family and his father was a failure at everything he tried. He received a fourth grade education. Hershey made multiple attempts in business, mostly in the confectionary trade, and all of them failed. He attempted to open a candy factory, store or both in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Denver, Chicago, New Orleans, New York City, and back again to Pennsylvania. For years success eluded him.
Finally he did find success after a great deal of experimentation and dogged persistence. Eventually he built the largest candy empire in the world. He founded a city named after himself and a school to train poor children. Hershey chocolate became a household name throughout the world.
Hershey did develop Seven Golden Rules that he believed were essential to success. Those rules are here explained by Rothman and given more contemporary names. They include:
1. Thinking Outside the Box
2. Perseverance
3. Hard Work
4. Take Risks
5. Take Care of Your Workers
6. Give to Live
7. Your Life is Your Legacy
These rules will come as no surprise to those who study success minded people throughout history. They echo the same principles of success claimed by most successful people.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This is a very easy book to read. It is small, only 43 pages long, but packed with insight and a fascinating story of the king of chocolate and the secrets to success he found.
Notes on Author:
Greg Rothman is a noted and successful realtor in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Perseverance: if there is one golden rule of success from Hershey it is the underestimated power of persistence. Hershey met one failure after another in seven different American cities before he found success. He tried different types of candy, different processes and different packaging. In time he mastered a milk chocolate recipe that not only appealed to the masses but also was easy to manufacture in bulk and had a good shelf life. It took many “failures” before he found that success.
2. Hershey was a firm believer in hard work. He found that he could accomplish his goals only through hard work and observed the same of those around him. But he also enjoyed working hard. If you enjoy your work it goes more easily and you are able and willing to work hard. If you love your work it rarely seems hard and you can devote as much time to it as you wish.
3. Hershey believed in taking risks. His risks were calculated, and with more maturity and experience became increasingly calculated. He did not advocate reckless risk taking. However he recognized from his own life lessons that big rewards do not come to those who will not take a risk.
Publication Information:
The 7 Golden Rules of Milton Hershey by Greg Rothman.
Copyright: 2005 Executive Books.
General Rating: Good
Is Engineering the Best Career Option for Me?
Maybe it’s not a million dollar question, but definitely, it will help you to earn million dollars if you are smart enough to make a life-changing decision and find the right answer!
If technology is capable of doing impossible things possible, then engineers will play an important role in it. The world is digitized, organized, and combined implementations of calculative ideas to enhance the innovations for better tomorrow, so the value for skilled engineers will not fade in days to come. Therefore engineering is still the best career option.
In our daily life, we constantly prefer a secure way to handle various situations, and education is no different in this context. However, we always give special importance to the career-related decisions, getting into the intermediate schooling could be one of the best examples. We know that higher education system needs transparency in every move, but still, we give equal attention to intermediate study circle too, just to upkeep the basic level education. But this kind of approach is now moved to next level; as a result, our preference is more towards the reputed schools these days, and the educational environment will help a student to build a strong base to perform well in higher studies.
Moreover, the higher education system is not different in comparison with lower grade studies. Whereas the selection of a college depends upon the placement track record of previous years and the present education standard of the institute, the best part is people are getting used to this type of process. But the way of thinking changes according to the time, and also the surrounding environment. So, we can say that our preferences for the studies aren’t same as before, most of our decisions are now based on the current trend and the best option to match our requirements.
Over the past decade, engineering has been one of the top-rated career choices around the country. Big cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai has produced the many job opportunities and provided a nest to several engineers. But, in last four years, the lack of jobs in engineering field has affected the budding engineers and prominence to the engineering is decreasing. The abrupt downfall in employment is just a sign of lacking a quality education, and the lack of required skills in a graduate, which are basic need to satisfy the industry standard.
“In present days, the engineering jobs are skills driven, so the companies will give prominence to the skills set rather than only academic performance.”
The change is inevitable for a reason, if it confides a strong intent, then we have to adapt it for a fruitful outcome. In the same way, if you are not sure about your decision of choosing engineer as a career path, then ask these questions to yourself, if you are able to answer them without any hiccups then you will be confident about your next move!
* Is that okay if you are surrounded by challenging atmosphere?
* Heartbreaks are common in exams, is that manageable for you?
* Days after engineering: You will get a job opportunity based on your skills; grades could be just part of it
* The beginning: Selecting an engineering college is the new challenge, how will you handle it?
The modern engineering education system has changed the way of teaching, and the students don’t rely on the faculty anymore, instead, they study independently and seek faculty help only when required. So the mindset of a student should welcome such practices.
Initial days of engineering would make you feel uneasy due to a college environment, interaction with the lecturers, and the daily routine. It takes some time to adjust to the new beginning, and it is challenging for a student to learn how to take an individualistic decision in day-to-day life to face the new world.
Learning is not only restricted to the academics; you may need to look beyond the eyesight to search for new opportunities to reach the heights. The quick learning and adaption of new practices will help you to be a better person, and it is a quality of successful engineer though. If you are capable of accepting the challenges and confident enough to tackle the hurdles, then the engineering is the best career option for you!
